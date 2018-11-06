OnDeck Capital's (ONDK) CEO Noah Breslow on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OnDeck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Good morning, and welcome to OnDeck's Third Quarter Earnings Call. I am here this morning, with Noah Breslow, our Chief Executive; and Ken Brause, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings release was issued earlier this morning and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Certain statements, including our financial guidance for 2018 and outlook for 2019 are forward-looking statements. They are not facts and are subject to material risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings. These statements are based on currently available information, and we undertake no duty to update them, except as required by law. Our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Today's discussion is also subject to the forward-looking statement limitations in the earnings release.

During this call, we will use terms defined in the earnings release and refer to non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and reconciliations to GAAP, please refer to the earnings release and the appendix of the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Noah.

Thank you Steve. And thank you all for joining us today. We had an exceptional third quarter. We delivered record profits, business momentum is strong, and we are making good progress in our strategic growth initiatives. Our core lending franchise, which is the engine powering OnDeck is hitting on all cylinders. We had record originations in both terms loans and lines of credit and we passed a significant milestone becoming the first online small business lender to exceed $10 billion of cumulative originations in September.

Business activity was very high as the quarter's volume growth reflected in the increased number of loans and a stable average term loan size. Lending volume from our strategic funding advisor and referral partner channels continues to build, reflecting growth at our network of partners and alignment between the quality of applications coming in and our risk appetite.

The record originations show strong portfolio growth of 7% in the third quarter. Year-to-date we have grown our unpaid principal balance 17% surpassing our full year guidance of 10% to 15%. We also continue to strengthen our credit and risk disciplines. The investments we made in risk management and the steps taken to improve our collection processes are helping to drive strong portfolio performance. Our charge off, delinquency and provision rates all improved significantly from a year ago and were in line with the second quarter.

Portfolio quality is stable and our strong credit metrics reflect the composition of our portfolio and favorable economic conditions. We continuously enhance our models and credit strategies to improve decisioning and our platform enables us to be nimble responding to market opportunities and challenges.

We also improved efficiency on a number of fronts. We improved our balance sheet by refinancing debt at better spreads. We established a new one $175 million credit facility and used the proceeds to pay down 2 facilities at a savings of 425 basis points. In addition to lowering our borrowing costs we have been successful extending maturities, improving yield on our cash and increasing operational flexibility with our lenders.

We are also realizing operating efficiency in the core U.S. lending business. Ken will walk you through the details, but operating expenses were down from the second quarter and came in better than our guidance due to the timing of some of our marketing and investment spend. This lower expense combined with our strong revenue growth, resulted in a 41% efficiency ratio excluding noteworthy items. That ratio will likely tick up a couple points next quarter as this quarter's expense level was a few million below our run rate.

Our U.S. lending business has positive operating leverage but our spending on strategic growth initiatives will accelerate next year particularly with respect to ODX and that may lead to a temporary increase in the consolidated efficiency ratio.

Given the strong growth, improved margins and lower expenses, we delivered record top and bottom line results. Specifically we generated $103 million of gross revenue, $10 million of net income and $13 million of adjusted net income, all of which compare very favorably to the prior periods.

In addition to improving profitability this quarter, we are positioning the company for long-term success by investing our strategic initiatives related to international markets, product expansion, and ODX, our platform-as-a-service business.

Our international businesses present attractive opportunities and are executing well. International origination volume was up over 50% year-over-year and portfolio quality is better than in the U.S. in terms of both delinquency and credit losses. With the local debt facilities we establish in the second quarter, we are funding our international operations more efficiently and we have the capital and liquidity to support their expansion. While the international businesses are not profitable yet the marginal economics of each loan are very attractive, so it is just a matter of prudently growing the portfolio to get scale.

From a product perspective we continue to broaden our core product offerings and improve our client experience. We introduced slightly longer amortization periods to our line of credit customers, which will lower our customers’ payment burden and increase utilization. We introduced greater payment flexibility to select term loan clients enabling us to increase aggregate revenue, while holding our clients better manage their cash flow. And we continue to expand availability of the instant funding option, which has seen strong client adoption.

These types of initiatives are why we consistently receive a strong net promoter score from our clients. Our net promoter score was 84 again in the third quarter, and we are still on track to announce our next lending products by yearend.

Finally, we achieved important milestones with respect to our platform-as-a-service offering. First, we formally launched ODX which was the logical next step in the evolution of what we used to refer to as OnDeck-as-a-Service. For those newer to the OnDeck story, let me remind you of the path that got us here. Initially we had to prove that the online small business lending model could work. We were a pioneer in the sector and having surpassed $10 billion of total originations, I’d say, we did that. We then had to prove a bank and fintech company could partner together as fintech companies sometimes struggle to meet the high regulatory and compliance standards of banks. Our multi-year relationship with JPMorgan Chase has enabled us to do that.

With those boxes checked, we created ODX to meet increasing demand from banks who want to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their small business lending franchises by digitizing their application, underwriting and servicing processes. We're building out the leadership team of ODX and named Brian Geary a six-year OnDeck veteran to run the business and hired Raj Kolluri as the Head of Product and Technology. We also announced PNC as our second major bank client. We expect to go live with a fully digital PNC small business lending platform in early 2019. Initially we willpower a digital line of credit offering of up to $100,000 and we plan to grow the relationship from there.

We have a growing pipeline of banks interested in the ODX solutions and plan to announce additional signings next year. We have more conviction in our ability to capitalize on this historic market opportunity than ever.

Before I turn it over to Ken a few comments on the macro environment. The U.S. economy continues to grow and small business optimism remains high. Demand for our loans is strong despite higher market interest rates and our portfolio is performing well. We don't see any indications of an immediate economic downturn, but we are closely monitoring our portfolio and are prepared to react swiftly if the environment changes.

On the regulatory front there are calls for increased disclosure at the state level, with California and New Jersey leading the way. By creating the SMART Box, we demonstrated that we are a leader with respect to transparency and we are supportive of states working together to develop a national standard. On the federal front, the Treasury and OCC continue to advocate for national charters and voice support for innovators like On-Deck in the lending and capital markets.

And finally, from an opportunity perspective, the S&P lending sector is attractive and remains under-served. Capital continues to flow in but the competitive environment is largely unchanged from last quarter and pricing remains rational. Every year more and more small businesses are adopting digital lending and once they try it they are highly satisfied.

With that I'll turn it over to Ken to walk through the financials.

Thank you, Noah and good morning everyone. As Noah said, our third quarter performance was very strong across multiple fronts with record earnings driven by strong topline growth and lower than expected operating expenses. Net income was $10 million or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $6 million in the second quarter and a net loss of $4 million a year ago. We improved our return on equity to 14% this quarter, very respectable level given the low leverage of our balance sheet.

Adjusted net income of $13 million or $0.17 per diluted share increased $3 million sequentially as portfolio growth, improved margins and lower operating expenses more than offset the higher provision for credit losses that was driven by strong originations. Year-to-date, net income was $14 million or $0.17 per diluted share. And adjusted net income was $30 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to losses a year ago.

Some financial highlights. Gross revenue grew $7 million sequentially to $103 million due to higher interest income reflecting growth in our interest earning assets and a higher effective yield. Low and unpaid principal balance grew 7% sequentially to $1.1 million with term loans growing 6% and lines of credit growing 8%. As Noah said, the portfolio was up nearly 17% from the start of the year, surpassing our full year guidance of 10% to 15%. Effective interest yield increased 40 basis points sequentially to 36.50% reflecting the benefit of prior pricing changes, the mix of new originations and strong portfolio performance. Other revenue was $3.5 million, up slightly from last quarter, reflecting higher ODX revenue. And we continue to fund 100 percent of our originations on balance sheet so there was no gain on sale.

Interest expense decreased slightly from the second quarter to $11.7 million despite a higher average debt balance to fund growth. Our cost of funds rate improved to 6% from 6.6% in the second quarter and 6.4% a year ago, as the favorable impact from the lower borrowing spreads on new financings has more than offset the impact of rising market interest rates. Given the improvement in our effective yield and cost of funds, our net interest margin increased to nearly 33%, that is roughly a four percentage point increase sequentially and a four point increase from a year ago.

Overall credit quality significantly improved from last year. Provision expense increased $6 million from the second quarter to $39 million and the corresponding provision rate increased from 5.7% to 6%. The dollar increase in the provision reflected the strong origination volume, while the increase in the provision rate to the low end of our guidance range was driven by the mix of originations including a slightly higher proportion of loans originated through our funding advisor channel.

The 15 plus delinquency ratio improved to a two-year low of 6.4% and the 90 delinquency ratio of 2.4% was unchanged from June 30.

The next charge off rate of 11.1% was flat sequentially and down significantly from a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses increased approximately 8% sequentially to $134 million, which was consistent with the quarter’s portfolio growth rate. And our reserve ratio increased slightly to 12.2%.

Credit quality remains strong across the portfolio with few signs of weakness. While we are starting to see the impact of higher trade tariffs in some sectors our exposure to those is immaterial.

It was a minimal financial impact from Hurricane Florence in the third quarter and we expect similar from Hurricane Michael in the fourth quarter.

Operating expenses were low this quarter reporting $3 million, which included just over $0.5 million of debt extinguishment charges related to the felicities we prepaid in August. Excluding debt extinguishment charges in both periods, operating expenses decreased $2 million sequentially, reflecting some temporary declines in sales and marketing and strategic investment spend along with lower FX related impacts. Our efficiency ratio excluding net worthy items improved sequentially and from a year ago to 41%, benefiting from both the revenue growth and lower expenses.

As Noah mentioned, expenses and the efficiency ratio will likely increase in the fourth quarter, as sales and marketing spend normalizes and we invest in technology and analytics related to ODX and other strategic initiatives.

Turning to funding, we continue to have success driving down borrowing costs and improving flexibility. In August we completed a new $175 million facility with Liberty Mutual and Ares Capital. This three-year facility has a coupon of one month LIBOR plus 300 basis points and will primarily be used to fund lines of credit. We use the proceeds from the new facility to voluntarily prepay two facilities that were priced at one less LIBOR plus 725. This refinancing effectively reduced our borrowing rate by 425 basis points and extended the final maturity over two years to 2022.

Liquidity remains strong with $71 million of cash and equivalents at quarter end. We also had approximately $225 million of available borrowing capacity within the $1 billion plus of committed debt facilities and our $30 million corporate credit facility remained undrawn.

OnDeck shareholders' equity increase about 5% sequentially to $285 million and our book value per diluted share grew $0.12 to $3.58. Additionally, our debt to equity ratio remained stable at 2.8 times. Given our strong third quarter results and continued business momentum, we increased our 2018 guidance. We are now calling for gross revenue of $392 million to -$396 million, net income attributable to OnDeck of $20 million to $24 million and adjusted net income of $40 million to $44 million. This guidance implies fourth quarter earnings similar to this quarter as we expect a slight increase in revenue from higher average assets to be mitigated by higher operating costs as we invest in our growth initiatives.

We will provide our 2019 earnings guidance when we release our fourth quarter results. But I want to provide you with some initial high level thoughts. In terms of our general outlook, we expect continued strengthen in originations to result in low double digit loan growth as stable net interest margin as lower borrowings spreads mitigate higher market interest rates and a stable efficiency ratio for the year as positive operating leverage in the U.S. lending business offsets approximately $15 million of increment investments in our strategic initiatives including ODX. Underlying this expectation is our assumption that economic, small business and capital market environments remain favorable.

With that let me turn the call back over to Lisa so we can take your questions.

Good morning guys.

Good morning John.

On credit quickly you mentioned that you're rolling out longer amortization periods in some of the line of credit products. Can you give us an idea how much longer, what type of impact it will be on credit or if the longer duration changes that typical default period?

Noah Breslow

Yes, no happy John this is Noah. The change is really quite modest in some senses we're going from six months through the amortization periods in line of credit to twelve months amortization periods in the line of credit. It was a change that a lot of customers were interested in. And we actually think from a payment stress perspective it sort of reduces the customers' payment burden and is a good trade we have a lot of experience kind of in the sub-24 month originations zone. So we feel good about the change overall. We tested our way into it over the last year and sort of rolled it out more comprehensively this quarter.

Okay. And just to be clear on guidance. So you said, I think, Ken said earnings were going to be similar in the fourth quarter relative to this quarter correct?

That's correct.

Okay, with the efficiency guidance is for the efficiency ratio to move up in the fourth quarter. And then stable in – stable next year versus a full year 2018 number or the fourth quarter 2018 number?

Versus the full year 2018 number.

Okay. Thank you very much.

Okay, thank you.

Yes, good morning, thanks for taking the question. Wanted to just better understand the investment spend in ODX how we are supposed to think about that? And I guess specifically when you provide a figure like $15 million does that relate to specific start-up integration conversion costs for particular lenders that you're going to be partnering with? Or is that more sort of a onetime internal infrastructure to build the business.

Noah Breslow

Yes, so David, a couple of points on that. First of all, the $15 million is not exclusively for ODX. So ODX comprises about two thirds of that. A third though, is related to international and, kind of, general technology and infrastructure investments we're making next year. So I would, sort of, immediately take the $15 million down by third. And then among the remaining two thirds, it, sort of, split equally between some startup costs for new banks, some general investments in the ODX team and infrastructure we're making and some new platform and software development work we're doing.

So I wouldn't try to extrapolate, this is not a giant build for one single bank or anything like that, it's really a balanced set of investments across ODX.

So I wouldn't try to extrapolate, this is not a giant build for one single bank or anything like that, it's really a balanced set of investments across ODX.

David Scharf

Got it. And along those lines, I mean, certainly, I don't need specific contract terms for Chase, PNC and others down the line. But can you talk a little bit about how the revenue model for ODX is unfolding? Meaning, are most of the contracts – are you getting both in origination and a servicing fee? Is every bank you're discussing have, sort of, a different menu of items in mind that they want you to process for? And also, as it relates to startup and conversion cost, some of which is in the $10 million, is there also a licensing component or a cost-sharing component on the part with the bank?

Noah Breslow

Yes, so the revenue model does differ a bit between banks. But generally speaking, there is a technology licensing component, there is a professional services or customization component and then there is a volume-based component. And really, look, our goal is to make our customer successful here. We want these programs to grow. We want them to scale. Obviously, there are startup costs that have to be accounted for and borne by the bank. But really, the long-run objective here is to get a number of global banks around the world really scaled up with digital lending programs, if we do that, I think, both ODX and our customers will be very successful.

David Scharf

Got it. So is it fair to conclude that with the professional services components, I mean, you're certainly recapturing some of that investment spend that you got into…

Ken Brause

Absolutely.

David Scharf

Got it. Alright, terrific. And great results, thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Vincent Caintic

Hey, thanks. Good morning guys. Just wanted to take a step back on ODX and, kind of, the big picture, if you can, kind of, talk about, maybe, the pipeline there? And as you're, maybe, focusing on ODX, kind of, what's the big picture focus when you launched it? And where do you think it can go from here, just to start off?

Noah Breslow

Yes happy to Vincent. Thanks for the question. The pipeline is, as we said in the prepared remarks, has ever been stronger. So we did announce PNC this quarter. We've been working on that relationship for over a year. And I think, you see from the investment spend that we are allocating towards ODX next year, we really believe in the model and the opportunity of helping banks go digital here. So I think, we're seeing interest both in the U.S. and around the world, that's, sort of, a positive surprise, I think. And to be frank, I think, the announcement of ODX earlier this quarter – or sorry, earlier this month, really helped catalyze some movement in the market.

And I think showed people that not only are we open for business, but we're actively investing in this area. We're building out the leadership team, we hired a great Head of Product and Technology for ODX, who has 15, 20 years of software-as-a-service experience for banks. So I think, overall, we're really committed to the business and we're excited and we expect to announce additional findings next year.

Vincent Caintic

Perfect great. And this is something where you expected to, kind of, scale up, so you had JP Morgan for a while, you just launched PNC and then – so that platform will go live in the first half of 2019. Is it something where it takes about six to nine months to ramp up? Or is it – you could add two banks at a time, four banks at the time, kind of, I'm trying to see the trajectory of where it can grow?

Noah Breslow

Yes, I think, the trajectory here, we will get better at bringing banks on. I think, we've already seen that as we brought PNC on versus, maybe, the original experience with Chase, and I expect as we bring on subsequent banks to improve on that as well, I think, we're developing reputable models for doing this. That being said, each bank is unique and require certain customization. So it's not a perfect build every time. But on the flip side, we should get better at it over time.

Ken Brause

We obviously – we can't control the decision-making process at our clients. So we're out there working the pipelines and the timing of when we get the go. And how many goes will determine how many gets onboard and in what time frame.

Vincent Caintic

Okay, perfect. And then just the last one for me. When you just, kind of, compare the ODX platform versus your own balance sheet lending, kind of, where the – I guess, how will each of those two businesses evolve overtime? Is it, kind of, complementary? Is there, I don't know, some cannibalization? Or how do you just, kind of, think about those two businesses and how they work together? Thank you.

Ken Brause

Yes they're very complementary, because banks' risk appetites are not changing. And actually, when we announced PNC, a few weeks back, PNC was very clear about that. They're trying to serve the same level of risk that they've always been serving, they're just trying to do it in a digital way. So On Deck, historically, is focused on a more underserved population of small business owners. So we view the market that On Deck's lending business serves is complementary to banks. And there is the possibility over time that even businesses – that banks are unable to serve themselves, could be referred over to On Deck's lending business.

So overall, we view the businesses as quite complementary.

So overall, we view the businesses as quite complementary.

Vincent Caintic

Perfect, thanks very much.

Mike Del Grosso

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions and congrats on a strong quarter. I had a question on the originations, which were higher than we'd forecasted, could you talk about the composition or, I guess, the channel of the new loans? Is this mostly demand from new customers? Or what do you – how do you attribute the strong growth this quarter? Thanks.

Ken Brause

Sure, Mike, it's Ken. And I think, I mean, we were very pleased with the volume, the demand and obviously, the market demand are very pleased with the volume, the demand and obviously, the market demand is there. And I think, in terms of our particular originations, we saw good volume, both from new customers as well as renewals. And within the new customers, strong volume from our partner channels. And overall, I think, we were pleased that we saw increased website traffic leading to higher applications and again, I talked about growth, both in the term loan and the loan product.

So very pleased, overall, I think, it was a broad-based increase of both new and renewal.

So very pleased, overall, I think, it was a broad-based increase of both new and renewal.

Mike Del Grosso

Okay, great. And then I guess, a follow-up on the reserve or – well, I guess, the provision rate in the context of, kind of, a longer-term cycle. Credit metrics this quarter were also particularly strong, but when I think about that long term, do you think that 6% to 8% provision rate is a good longer-term target? Or how do we think about that in the context of cycle? Thanks.

Ken Brause

So it's Ken, again. And actually just – I think, our guidance has been 6% to 7% on the provision rate. And we've been at the lower-end of that range. And I think with any credit metric, obviously, it's dependent upon where we are in the economic cycle and on our risk appetite. I think, at this point in time, we think that is an appropriate range but obviously, as I mentioned, we'll give more clarity on our 2019 formal guidance on the next earnings call.

Mike Del Grosso

Great, thanks. And congrats on a good quarter.

Thanks.

Thank you.

Melissa Wedel

Great, thanks guys. Question about the reserve ratio. We've seen charge-offs and credit, generally, improving for the last few quarters, but there has been a really slow build in the allowance reserve ratio. I'm wondering if that's something that we should expect to continue to see or if we might be at a stable base rate at this point?

Ken Brause

Sure, it's Ken, Melissa. So – yes, I think, compared to a year ago, there has certainly been a build in the reserve ratio. I think, if you look sequentially, 10 basis points are generally considered pretty flat in that ratio. I think, we've talked in the past about our collections strategy changing to hold more and work out more of our 90-plus charge-offs loans and I think so we’ve seen that change take place, which has caused an increase in reserves held against those loans, while we work them out as opposed to sell them.

And again, as I said in my guide, it's hard to predict the risk in the portfolio not knowing what the economy will be like in the future. But I think the level that we're at today, you might see some variability quarter-to-quarter. But I think, it's an appropriate level for the risk in the portfolio and today's environment.

Melissa Wedel

Okay, thanks. And follow-up question. I'm curious what you guys are seeing in terms of debt trends with your underlying customers? When you, kind of, look through balance sheet, are you seeing an increase in overall debt or things are pretty stable? Thanks.

Noah Breslow

Right now, things are pretty stable actually. So remember, we're, sort of, in more the commercial space, small business space. Our customers are typically seven, eight years in business and you call it $600,000 annual revenue. So from a commercial perspective, the smallest of optimism is really near, kind of, the all-time highest. And their access to capital – we don't see them as being increasingly levered at this point in the cycle.

Melissa Wedel

Thank you.

Priscilla Russo

Hi this is Priscilla, in for James. Last quarter you indicated that the effective interest yield had largely been – that the pricing changes has largely been captured in that metric, but this quarter, it ticked up again, I know you mentioned some you mentioned some mix, can you just go through that a little bit more? And whether you think that this 36.5% is gross where it can stabilize?

Ken Brause

Sure. Good morning Priscilla it’s Ken. And there are many factors that drive the effective interest yield, both the mix in terms of term versus line of credit, the channel of the customers and we did talk about the fact that our advising – our Funding Advisor partner channel was strong, which tend to have some higher yields and APRs as well as the duration of the loan, which will increase also the effective interest yield, not to mention, the performance of the portfolio.

So the lower level of delinquencies leads to a higher effective interest yield and if you saw those metrics they actually are improving as well. So again, it's – and I hate to sound like a broken record, it's hard to predict how all those factors will move in any given quarter, though, I do think, it's fair to say that the level we're at, again, with some potential movement up or down, minor changes is appropriate. And we'll continue to manage that going forward and look for the best outcome.

Priscilla Russo

Makes sense. And then in terms of other revenue, it – there is still some – it's still roughly flat from last quarter, so is that still related to the JP

Noah Breslow

Yes this is Noah. So as we discussed in the last call, there was some regulatory changes that we had to make to the JP Morgan program that caused a slowdown in volume. I'm happy to report that those volumes are now, kind of, back to normal as we exited the third quarter and headed into the fourth quarter here. So we expect strong quarter for the JP Morgan program going ahead. But again, we can't comment, specifically, on actual volume levels.

Priscilla Russo

Thank you.

Noah Breslow

Alright, thank you very much.

Noah Breslow

Okay, thank Lisa. And thank you all for joining us today. In closing 2018 is shaping up to be a transformative year for OnDeck. We turned the corner on profitability, we're prudently growing our growing our cornerstone lending business. We launched ODX to meet demand for our platform-as-a-service solutions. And we are further advancing our funding profile and risk management discipline.

Our 2018 results are far exceeding the guidance we laid out in the beginning of the year, and we are confident the path we're on, the investments we're making, are positioning On Deck for growth and even greater value creation in the years to come.

Thanks, everyone. Have a great day.

