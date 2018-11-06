Is Visteon Up For A Turnaround?

On the other hand, Visteon has also improved its technology position and should be able to defend its market share.

In November 2015 I wrote about Visteon (NYSE:VC) and came to the conclusion that “although short-term traders may be lucky to make some sound profits with Visteon's shares, I believe that long-term investors should avoid them.” My key concern with this automotive supplier was that it has developed into a pure play with a very narrow product line and strong competition.

The competitive environment has further evolved

Since 2015, much has happened in the competitive environment and I want to offer my quick take on each development.

With a transaction value of €6.2b (some $7b) CalsonicKansei currently merges with Magneti Marelli, the component group of Fiat Chrysler Automobile to become Magneti Marelli CK Holdings. With joint sales of some $18b they jump into the Top 20 of global automotive suppliers.

Two of the six business areas of CalsonicKansei focus on high-quality cockpit modules and electronics. However, these are rather conservative (not to say old-style) product ranges that seemingly aren´t trendsetting. On the other hand, one of the six business areas of Magneti Marelli, Electronics Systems, offers solutions that clearly can be categorized as direct competition to Visteon, although I believe it lacks some of the more advanced capabilities of the latter. I wonder, if they are stronger together in relevant business areas. Much depends on the integration process and new strategic direction.

Another relevant deal that has been announced in October consists of the acquisition of Clarion by Faurecia (OTCPK:FURCF), including a strategic alliance with former owner Hitachi Automotive Systems. Faurecia aspires to become a “leading player for cockpit systems integration”, while Hitachi Automotive Systems wants to contribute its autonomous driving expertise to joint solutions. This looks like a strong contender, which has not been on my radar before.

A year ago, Delphi spun off its drivetrain related business and changed its name to Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). Apparently, the former GM components group resembles the moves of Visteon. Aptiv today focuses on software capabilities, computing platforms and networking architecture and wants to be a major force in autonomous driving (read this March 2018 article from Jake Steele to learn more about them). Several acquisitions, including NuTonomy, Movimento, Control-Tec, Ottomatika, KUM and most recently Winchester Interconnect, have strengthened its capabilities and expanded its end-market diversification. Both in North America and on a global scale, this is a key competitor that pursues similar ambitions.

Another key competitor is Harman, which has been acquired by Samsung Electronics in 2017, a deal worth $8b. In 2015 I hinted to LG as another emerging competitor from Korea. Now, the combination of semiconductor, consumer electronics and smartphone champion Samsung with a leading car infotainment and connectivity specialist appears to be much more dangerous for Visteon. Together, they can provide comprehensive architectures from chip to cloud.

Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAF) is also upping the game. It combines comprehensive infotainment capabilities with advanced autonomous mobility technologies. Just a few weeks ago, it presented an augmented reality head-up display. In addition, the company decided during the summer to restructure its organization. There will be two business areas called “Autonomous Driving Technologies” and “Vehicle Networking Technologies”, both supported by a newly created central R&D unit. The bold strategic move should help it to defend its strong competitive position.

A few days ago, Denso (OTCPK:DNZOF) announced a similar move, saying that it wants to reorganize, increase flexibility and strongly expand its efforts to create software-based solutions, “a second founding”. One year before, it had acquired a majority stake in Fujitsu TEN in order to strengthen its car electronics capabilities.

The world´s largest automotive supplier, Bosch Mobility Solutions, is also investing heavily in future technology. The entire conglomerate has undertaken a major digitalization push in recent years. Today, Robert Bosch Group is one of the largest European employers of software engineers and its Internet of Things offering counts among the most ambitious in my point of view. Like no other, Bosch can supply one-stop solutions to make the “3rd living space” a reality. E.g. its human-machine interface and autonomous driving products can be directly integrated with its in-house safety systems, MEMS sensors, apps and cloud solutions - and even connect to Bosch labelled household products like power tools, washing machines and freezers.

Lastly, in China, there is Desay Corporation which has quite impressively ramped up its range of in-vehicle infotainment, display and driver assistance systems.

Visteon´s latest strategic moves and development

Visteon of course has not been sleeping either in the meantime. Sachin Lawande which took over as CEO in 2015, still targets connected-car leadership. The company has presented technically strong products like the SmartCore Cockpit Domain Controller which features for the first time in the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class; the Phoenix Platform for automotive infotainment; and augmented reality HUD tech similar to Continental´s. In addition, it acquired AllGo Embedded Systems in 2016, a leading vendor of infotainment software.

Beyond cockpit and connectivity, autonomous driving tech and artificial intelligence has much increased in importance for Visteon in recent quarters. E.g. for the Chinese market, Visteon partners with Tencent for AI functionality. In January, it presented its new platform DriveCore for Level 3 and above autonomous driving solutions. Its open architecture and complementary software tools allow for the integration and fusion of third-party technologies and algorithms. That appears to be a promising and future-proof approach.

In spite of all innovation, revenue, profit and cash flow have all been below previous year´s figures, mainly due to a variety of rather temporary sales issues. Good news is that the order backlog has surged to $21.3b (see Q3 analyst presentation, p.8), which corresponds to seven years of current sales numbers. Particularly its latest next-generation digital solutions appear to enjoy high market acceptance. Their share of new business wins amounts to 70% (c.f. Q3 analyst presentation, p.7). After a rather weak 2H/18 better times could be ahead.

My take

Three years ago, I feared that Visteon´s new organizational structure might not be robust enough to stand up against new competition and larger competitors. But Visteon has developed really well since then and should be able to defend its share of the market.

I still think, that some competitors like Bosch - and possibly also Aptiv, Harman/Samsung and Continental - are somewhat better positioned with their broader capabilities. But I´m also aware, that there is no need for Visteon to crush them. All of them can get along well with each other in a growing market. They have increased their sophistication significantly in recent years, thus widening the gap to potential new competitors.

Many players might be able to conquer market share at the edge (i.e. instrument clusters, buttons, displays, multimedia etc.), but it will be much more difficult to do it at the core (i.e. ECU consolidation, architectures, platforms), where the aforementioned vendors, including Visteon, are exceptionally strong and growing.

That said, Visteon stock appears to be quite cheap now, after it almost lost 50% (as of Oct. 26) since its all-time highs earlier this year. In spite of the recent rally, its market cap is now just $2.3b (as of Nov. 6), which is less than its annual sales - not bad for a profitable high-tech company with considerable growth potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.