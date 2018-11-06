Royal Dutch Shell: Promising Projects, Buybacks Continue

Born in 1907, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has an incredibly vast record of ups and downs. It survived multiple lackluster periods, supply shortages, price downfalls, global economic crises. The last oil price drop wiped a part of its profits and made the balance sheet more fragile, but reasonable capital allocation and cost management helped to fortify its financial position and avoid severe losses. Now, the profit and loss statement recovery and CFFO generation deserve high praise. And as a reminder, Anglo-Dutch oil supermajor is a champion of dividends with a 5.93% dividend yield.

On November 1, 2018, the firm presented its Q3 results, and despite the fact that Mr. Market was not exceptionally impressed, there are a lot of respectable figures inside it. The firm remains the cash machine with high oil prices, run for the benefit of shareholders with spectacular dividend yield and $2.5B buyback program.

Profits and losses

From the income statement perspective, the numbers have become significantly more attractive, in particular:

Total revenue increased by 30% with a more substantial momentum than analysts estimated. SD&A comprised 3% of total revenue in 9M of FY17 and 9M of FY18. Its exploration expenses were down by 22%, while R&D spending has not significantly changed. We also see much higher taxes, a 355% increase Y/Y. That partly offset earnings growth, as PBT jumped by 139% and IFRS net income changed only by 94%. Nevertheless, the bottom line showed momentous improvements. Also, we see the predictable performance of the bottom line, as Shell reported precisely what analysts expected, or $0.68 EPS.

It is worth adding that RDS uses a specific accounting lingo when reports its earnings, CSS and Identified items, for instance. For those readers who are not familiar with these rare accounting terms, I should say that they stand for adjusted profit, the expression which you probably encounter quite often. Identified items denote impairments and other non-cash expenses, such as changes in the fair value of derivatives, typical for the upstream-focused company. CSS earnings represent normalized figures. CSS stands for current cost of supplies, the figure excludes "the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts."

Less is more

Oil and gas production of 3.596 mmboepd was lower than the 3.657 mmboepd a year earlier. Decline of average production could lead to scepticism and doubt. Is there any rationale behind it? Partly, maintenance issues in Pearl and Sakhalin resulted in the decreased output. What is more, during the Q&A session of the earnings call CFO clearly commented on the matter:

Importantly, we want to focus more on cash and value; this is a really important part of our story and our philosophy. As a leadership team, we want organization focusing on value. And if it's fewer barrels but more NPV, that's a good thing. And we've consciously reshaped our portfolio to move away from high-volume, low-value barrels to high-value barrels, and you see that shift in our portfolio and that upside in our portfolio with our position in Brazil, with our position in the Gulf of Mexico, allowing us to benefit from when oil prices increase.

In fact, production slowdown is not RDS’s unique or firm-specific flaw. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) disclosed its operating data on November 3, 2018. The firm also reported decreased production. Next, Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) presented figures slightly lower than expected due to turnarounds. On the contrary, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) encouraged its investors with much more robust numbers, 9% increase Y/Y.

Disproportion in segments’ performance

First and foremost, attentive investors should pay attention to the unequal performance of RDS’s units:

Upstream is running on all cylinders, while Downstream is under pressure. Higher feedstock prices and lower refining margins made the unit less profitable. 9M Refining & Trading earnings excluding identified items were down by 71%, Marketing profit fell by 7% and Chemicals by 16%. In FY15 and FY16, the Upstream segment was not stellar, while Downstream and Integrated Gas helped to stay afloat.

Source: Shell Annual report 2017.

4. In FY18, it changed. Upstream CFFO gained 26% Y/Y, and Downstream CFFO decreased by 48%.

5. Also, Integrated Gas is the principal contributor to the bottom line with $7,036 million in 9M FY18 and 1.93x increase Y/Y.

A project that draws investors’ attention

In October, LNG Canada FID made headlines. Indeed, this is a good omen. RDS continues to be LNG-focused because the 2020s supply-demand gap is a gift for natural gas producers.

Source: Third quarter 2018 results.

C-Suite of the firm underlined the perspective of coming supply-demand gap and affluent opportunities on the Asian energy market in the 2020s multiple times. Also, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie expects oil demand decline in the middle of the 2020s, so RDS's performance in a coming era undoubtedly depends on LNG and renewables.

Financial position

First, Shell’s gearing, the ratio of net debt to total capital, decreased to 23.1% from 25.7% a year earlier. When the firm acquired BG Group in 2016, and the level of debt increased, it raised concerns if financial health was jeopardised. Fortunately, C-Suite overcame this difficulty, and now we see quite manageable leverage. On December 31, 2017, the firm reported $73.8B of long-term debt. In 2018, this amount shrank to $64.4 billion.

On the Q3 balance sheet we see the current portion of debt substantially up and long-term portion down. More specifically: current debt increased by 18%, while non-current fell by 13%. But all in all, gearing is going lower, and balance sheet robustness is considerable. I see the ability to reduce the portion of debt in capital structure while having enough free cash to pay a dividend and painstakingly run a buyback program as unquestionable merit. Also, the Current Ratio of 1.19 is healthy and not risky.

It’s worth mentioning that the healing of the balance sheet was achieved with the help of divestments. As CEO Ben van Beurden said in the annual report 2017:

The progress of our divestments has helped us to reduce net debt, with gearing standing at 24.8% at the end of 2017, down from 28.0% at the end of 2016. Debt reduction remains a priority and after this programme is completed we expect to continue divestments at an average rate of more than $5 billion a year until at least 2020.

Shell’s portfolio rebalancing efforts are similar to, for instance, Equinor, which is intended to be laser-focused on value creation and sell non-core assets. Shell announced the sale of upstream assets in Denmark ($1.9B deal) and sold downstream assets in Argentina. There are two primary reasons which are intuitively evident:

First, the firm will receive considerable one-off cash inflows. Second, its non-core and not very promising assets will be wiped out from the statement of financial position.

Cash Flow is the gist

The firm's FCF yield is in second place in the peer group. Also, the share buyback program and distribution of FCF in the form of dividends denote that Shell is run for the benefit of shareholders.

Valuation

The $100 per barrel landmark mesmerizes energy investors, and if oil bull runs up to this mark, shares of oil supermajors will face a new rally. Unfortunately, the possibility to achieve the line is questionable. To compare the oil behemoths and uncover if RDS is overvalued or undervalued, I performed a quick multiples valuation. I used P/E and industry-specific ratios: EV/EBITDA and EV/BOE/D. I divided the peer group into two separate sections: the peer group itself and the upper end. RDS’s closest peers are the following IOCs:

ExxonMobil (XOM) Chevron (CVX) BP (BP) Total SA (TOT) Equinor (EQNR) Eni (E)

The upper end of this peer group includes only XOM, CVX, TOT and BP. Here are the results of comparison:

The peer group:

The upper end:

Own creation. I used RDS.A class of Shell’s shares. Red cells indicate the highest points in the dataset, white – the lowest. Production data were copied from the most recent earnings announcements.

The takeaways are as follows:

Multiple based on hydrocarbon production indicates that Shell performs weaker than its 4 key peers and specifies a 4-14% downside from average and median levels. EV/EBITDA multiple specifies a 7% downside. On the contrary, Shell has attractive P/E with possible 18-23% upside.

I have also created a bubble chart to uncover any possible hidden outcomes.

The X-axis shows production, Y-axis shows EV/EBITDA, bubble size reflects EV.

It appears that regarding production and EV/EBITDA BP, Shell and ExxonMobil are similar, but ExxonMobil produces more, while BP is possibly overvalued because of the highest EV/EBITDA.

Final notes. The importance of FY19 IFRS changes

In my opinion, the most critical thing about Royal Dutch Shell is that it is an LNG-oriented firm. In this regard, it is more robust and less sensitive to the strategic shift of hydrocarbon consumption in the 2020s. Its key revenue-generating unit is Integrated Gas. According to the British energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, after 2025 significant amounts of oil will get displaced due to the rise of EVs. Fortunately, with gas-focused business and ambitions in renewable energy production, Shell has a perfectly hedged portfolio.

Second, the point that investors should not miss is the implications of IFRS, 16 which will be substantial. This IFRS standard related to the leases comes into effect on 1 January 2019. Shareholders must be aware that the new standard could lead to EBITDA and EBIT changes and some balance sheet fluctuations.

