Omega Healthcare: Still Attractive

With fears stemming from trade wars sending markets on a wild ride in recent months, it’s been difficult to find a company that is not only more or less immune to the threat (direct threats, at least), but that has also risen meaningfully despite the rollicking movements the market has taken. One such company to look at, though, is Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), a REIT focused on the SNF (Skilled Nursing Facility) and ALF (Assisted Living Facility) space. The firm has, in recent months, fared quite well, and recent data suggests that this trend is likely to continue.

A look back and what’s happening now

The last time I wrote an article about Omega was on May 10th of this year. In that piece, I made the case that the REIT offered investors limited downside risk and that units could be undervalued. To back my argument, I relied on its long-term contracts, handling of its Orianna restructuring arrangement, and the fact that, while year-over-year AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) were lower than they were last year, the business' performance was attractive. Since publication of that piece, inclusive of a scenario where distributions are factored into the equation, investors who had purchased shares at the closing price on May 10th would have seen appreciation since then of 25.9%.

Of course, it’s worth noting that while that kind of upside for Omega is unusual over such a short period of time, strong returns in general are not. In its latest investor presentation, for instance, you can see (posted in the image below) that the firm’s return over the past 10 years has totaled 277.1%, which averages 14.2% per annum. Over the same period of time, ending in August of this year, its peer group rose just 153.5%, or 9.7% per annum. Not every period has been a winner, though. In the past three years, Omega would have still gotten investors a respectable 24.3% return, but this has fallen short of its rivals.

One thing that has helped Omega considerably recently has been some developments released in the firm’s third-quarter earnings report. One area of stress among investors was the REIT’s exposure to Orianna, a client that went under that was a source of material revenue to the business. Fortunately, though, we now have some idea as to how that all is shaping out. According to management, it has taken 22 of the facilities leased to Orianna and divvied them out to 5 different Omega operators. Total annual rental revenue from these new contracts should come out to around $16.8 million. This takes us a decent chunk of the way to the between $32 million and $38 million management forecasted total properties would generate. With another 19 facilities still to find operators for, investors will likely see somewhere near the low-end of that range once everything is said and done. Also, during the quarter, one other Orianna-related facility was sold off for $4 million.

This brings us to how investors should be thinking about Omega on the whole. This year, no doubt, has been disappointing compared to prior years when the business has engaged in material asset purchases and gone on to generate ever-growing AFFO. However, 2018 so far has been what you might call a ‘reset year’. Management has worked hard to offload various assets that are no longer considered optimal for their portfolio and to essentially recalibrate for the future. In the third quarter of this year, the firm sold 7 different properties for $25.9 million in cash, plus another $5.1 million in the form of a seller’s note. Another $60 million or more worth of possible divestitures have also been identified according to management, plus there’s another $17.8 million worth of assets still held for sale as of the time of this writing.

This isn’t to say, though, that management is not still investing in the firm where appropriate. During the quarter, the company allocated $43.6 million toward renovation and construction work. In addition to this, they issued a secured term loan that is collateralized by 7 SNFs, 3 independent living facilities, and 1 ALF, worth $131.3 million and that bears with it a 9.35% annualized interest rate. That loan in particular has a maturity of just 6 months, but the idea is that at maturity (there is a 6-month option on the borrower’s end to extend it), the loan will convert into interest in the properties in question. Collectively, all of these investments, including capex, will have brought total investments made by Omega during the year up to around $374 million.

The picture is looking attractive for investors

Although shares of Omega have surged in recent months, there is likely still a bit of upside potential for investors moving forward. From a catalyst-driven perspective, management believes that 2019 will likely be a more attractive year for acquisitions than it has been in the past, plus with a great deal of assets having been sold off this year, any sort of burden from underperforming properties will likely be largely resolved by the end of this year or early next year. Even if this is an incorrect way of looking at things, though, and if next year were to flatline compared to this year, the situation is still quite appealing for prospective and existing shareholders.

You see, right now, management anticipates that AFFO for 2018 will range between $3.03 per share and $3.06 per share, while simply annualizing the first three quarters of this year suggests a figure potentially as high as $3.08 per share (though management said that the timing of asset sales and changes in interest rates could affect these figures in a way that could, in theory, push results toward the low end of its guidance). Even at the mid-point, with AFFO at $3.045 per share, that would translate to a multiple on the stock of 11.3. For a high-quality operator in a large, growing space, and which, despite seeing its share price soar, has a robust yield of 7.6%, that kind of multiple implies upside potential barring anything unforeseen happening.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Omega has been, in recent months, a great company for investors to hold onto, but this could just be the start of better times for the business. With its Orianna issues clearing up, management finding innovative ways to allocate capital, and the firm divesting of unappealing assets in order to reposition itself for long-term success, 2019 and beyond could be the start of good times for the firm. Obviously, as is the case with any firm, there are specific risks here, but for investors looking for a reasonably-priced stock with a high yield, there are few opportunities out there as interesting as Omega is today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.