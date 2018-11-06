Gold Still Has A Relative Strength Advantage

The same problem which has plagued gold since April is still keeping a lid on its latest rally attempt, namely U.S. currency strength. Yet as we’ll discuss in today’s report, gold at least enjoys continued support from investor uncertainty over the volatile U.S. and global equity markets. With gold having already laid the foundation for an intermediate-term turnaround, the gold bulls also can still take advantage of high short interest levels and push the yellow metal out of its recent trading range. However, the success of the gold bulls ultimately depends on a softer dollar.

Monday’s trading session was typical of gold’s recent performance and offered nothing in the way of revealing its immediate-term intentions. Gold was slightly up on Monday as investors held their collective breath ahead of the U.S. Congressional elections. The yellow metal remains stuck in a narrow trading range as uncertainty over the U.S. political outlook - as well as over the equity market - has kept speculative activity in check. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent on Monday at $1,230. December gold futures also closed 0.1 percent lower at $1,232.

The fundamental situation which has kept the gold price stuck in its lateral range since late July remains a factor. I’m referring of course to the continuing strength in the U.S. dollar index (DXY), which has undermined gold’s currency component. Without significant weakness in the DXY, gold will continue to encounter resistance and will have difficulty in making any meaningful headway. As can be seen here, the dollar index remains above its 15-day and 50-day moving averages, which together identify the dollar’s dominant interim trend.

A strong dollar is a function of the market’s faith in the stability of the U.S. economy, which is at odds with a strong gold market. However, part of the dollar’s strength in recent months also can be ascribed to the demand for a place for foreign investors to park their money after the heavy liquidation of emerging market stocks, bonds, and currencies this summer. The dollar remained one of the prime beneficiaries of the need for a safe, steady currency among the world’s panic-stricken investors. The dollar also continues to benefit from the uncertainty surrounding the latest turmoil in the U.S. equity market.

Most investors instinctively realize that a strong dollar isn’t consistent with a rising gold price. Yet there's more to the gold market outlook than just the dollar. The currency component is arguably the most fundamentally important of the factors which determine gold’s price trend. Yet another aspect to the gold price outlook is what might be called the “fear component.” Investor uncertainty over the political, economic, and financial market outlook also can influence the metal’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend. And investor uncertainty is definitely discernible in gold’s recent performance.

Even though the U.S. stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is trying to bottom, there's still enough widespread concern over the market’s near-term trend to create some safety-related demand for gold. Putting gold’s relative strength advantage into perspective is the following chart, which compares gold’s recent performance with the SPX. As you can see here, the gold/SPX ratio has made a decisively higher high and higher low since early October. This tells us that gold has outperformed stocks on a relative price basis, but it also serves as an advertisement for gold. Fund managers are known for doing relative strength comparisons and will no doubt be giving gold a closer look now that gold is finally showing signs of recovery compared with the weaker stock market.

Gold is even stronger when compared to emerging market stocks. Shown below is the gold price vs. the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). This argues strongly in favor of safe-haven purchases of the metal in view of the continued weakness in the stocks of developing countries.

Will gold’s latest show of relative price strength be enough to stimulate enough demand among institutional investors to push it higher in the coming weeks? Possibly, but it’s not a safe bet. As I’ve argued in this commentary, gold’s best chance for a sustained rally in the coming weeks is for the dollar index to close under its 15-day and 50-day moving averages, which would strengthen the metal’s currency component and further increase its attractiveness as a safe haven. That would mean that DXY would need to drop under the 95.20 level in order to significantly strengthen gold’s currency component. However, as long as the gold/SPX ratio shown above doesn’t reverse, it should be enough to keep the gold price well above its August low and within its July-November trading range.

Meanwhile, the investor sentiment outlook for gold recently showed some much-needed improvement. Just when it looked like gold’s record-high short position was in danger of being reduced, speculators boosted their net short position in gold. The short position rose to a three-week high in the week ended Oct. 30, according to the latest CFTC data. Also underscoring investors’ bearish bias toward gold is the latest data showing that holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) fell 0.23 percent to 759.06 tons on Nov. 1. From a contrarian’s perspective, this is welcome news indeed and suggests that there's enough skepticism over gold’s near-term outlook to keep the metal’s price stable in the immediate term.

On the gold ETF front, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) recently confirmed a technical breakout by closing above the pivotal $11.60 level and returning above its rising 15-day moving average. This put me back on an immediate-term buy signal for IAU, where I remain despite the dollar's recent strength. I suggest watching the $11.37 level (the Aug. 23 closing low) closely from here, as this is my recommended initial stop-loss (intraday basis) for this trading position. A violation of $11.37 would put me back on the sidelines for the immediate term. However, as long as IAU remains above its 15-day MA on a weekly closing basis, the bulls will still have a slight technical advantage over the bears.

Although the need for a sharp reversal in the dollar index is still present, gold’s latest speculative buy signal is at least being supported by relative valuation factors. Specifically, gold’s relative strength vs. the S&P 500 Index (SPX) argues in favor of its immediate-term (1-4 week) trend remaining stable while the gold price continues to establish a bigger base of support from which to launch a turnaround. As can be seen in the IAU chart shown above, the gold price already has established a pattern of higher lows and higher peaks in the last two-and-a-half months, which is the basis for an intermediate-term bottom. For now, though, gold remains a speculative buy for short term-oriented traders only.

