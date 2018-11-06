MorphoSys AG (MOR) CEO Simon Moroney on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MorphoSys AG. (NASDAQ:MOR) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Simon Moroney - Chief Executive Officer

Jens Holstein - Chief Financial Officer

Alexandra Goller - Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Malte Peters - Chief Development Officer

Konstantinos Aprilakis - JMP Securities

James Gordon - JPMorgan

Gary Waanders - Bryan Garnier

Anastasia Karpova - Kempen

Zoe Karamanoli - RBC

Now I'd like to turn over the conference over to Alexandra Goller.

Good afternoon, good morning, and welcome to our Q3 2018 conference call and webcast. My name is Alexandra Goller, Associate Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations at MorphoSys. With me on the call today are as speakers, Simon Moroney, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jens Holstein; our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I would like to remind you that during the conference call we will present and discuss certain forward-looking statements concerning the development of MorphoSys' core technologies, the progress of its current Research & Development program and the initiation of additional programs. Should extra conditions differ from the company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. You are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

In the presentation, Simon will start by giving you an operational overview of the third quarter as well as an outlook for the rest of this year. After that, Jens will review the financial results of the third quarter and the first nine months of 2018. The presentation will last about 20 minutes. After the presentation, we will all be available for your questions. You will find the slide deck for this presentation on our corporate website.

I would now like to hand over to Simon Moroney.

Simon Moroney

Thank you, Alex, and also from me a warm welcome to our Q3 call. The third quarter of 2018 was a productive one for us, highlighted by very encouraging progress and therapeutic programs within those our proprietary development and partnered development statements.

I’ll go through the highlights in those areas starting with our proprietary programs. Our most advanced program is MOR208 the Fc-enhanced anti-body and clinical development for b-cell malignancies.

You will recall that we are running the L-MIND and B-MIND trials in relapsed refractory DLBCL and the COSMOS trial in BTK inhibitor refractory or intolerance CLL and SLL.

I’ll start with L-MIND, our chemotheraphy 3 regimen for DLBCL comprising MOR208 plus lenalidomide. Last Thursday, we were pleased to announce that the abstracts we have submitted on L-MIND was selected for an all presentation at this year’s ASH conference in December in Santiago.

In accordance with ASH rules, relating to prior disclosure of conference presentations, we are unable to go into detail here on the new L-MIND data beyond what is in the abstract. Therefore, I’ll just mention the key points and ask for your understanding that we will not be able to say much more during the discussion.

The other straight outlines for [Indiscernible] safety and efficacy data on all 81 patients enrolled in the L-MIND trial. By the time of the data cut-off on June the 5th of this year, the overall response rate was 58% percent comprising 33% complete responses and 25% partial responses.

Very significantly, Median PFS was 16.2 months. Median duration of response and median overall survival were not yet reached, but we highlighted the 12-month overall survival rate of 73% and at 12 months there had been no disease progression in 70% of patients.

We are pleased to see both ORR and MPFS median progression-free survival improving compared to the last days of cutoff. We will of course speak to these data in detail at ASH. As a reminder, we’ve announced an investor event in New York City on December the 5th at which we will be joined by one of our investigators and there too, we will be available to speak about the data in as much detail as possible. We hope to see many of you there.

We feel very encouraged by the latest data for our plans to seek U.S. regulatory approval on the basis of the L-MIND study. As of now, our plans are unchanged. We expect to have final data from the study available for an appropriate medical conference in the middle of next year, and we remain on track to completing a rolling submission by the end of next year, which would allow for potential approval in mid 2020.

This program has the highest priority within the company. Meanwhile the BV-MIND trial with MOR208 and relapsed/refractory DLBCL also continues. B-MIND is our Phase III study evaluating MOR208 plus bendamustine versus rituximab plus bendamustine in approximately 330 patients with relapse/refractory DLBCL, who are ineligible for high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplantation and who failed prior rituximab-containing therapy. The trial continues to enroll patients and we are currently anticipating completion late next year.

The trial includes a planned interim analysis for futility, which, depending on when the required number of events is reached should be conducted within the next six months. The third MOR208 trial is COSMOS. This exploratory study is looking at the safety of MOR208 in combination with either idelalisib that’s Cohort A or venetoclaxit, that's Cohort B in patients with CLL or SLL who have failed or become intolerant to prior treatment with a ibrutinib.

We reported data from the first cohort at the EHA conference this year, and we were very pleased to announce last week that our abstract with First Data on 13 patients from Cohort B comprising MOR208 with venetoclax, has been accepted for a poster presentation at ASH.

As published in the abstract, MOR208 plus venetoclax showed generally acceptable type safety and tolerability as well as anti tumor activity. With all seven out of seven patients who had at least one piece post baseline assessment showing a partial response.

Overall, we are very excited about MOR208. We believe that the current airline data suggests it has the potential to transform the treatment of aggressive lymphoma and that would occur -- chemotherapy 3 regimen.

We're currently evaluating additional development options and hope to be able to update you on those plans in the coming months. Let me turn now to MOR202, our proprietary anti-CD38 antibody currently in development for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Our Phase I/IIa study of MOR202 in multiple myeloma either alone, or in combination with pomalidomide or lenalidomide is fully recruited. As reported last week, the abstract we submitted data based on the primary completion of the trial was accepted for an oral presentation this year at the ASH conference, and we look forward to sharing the study results there.

Our partner I-Mab is continuing preparations for late stage clinical development and multiple myeloma. I-Mab has submitted an IMD application to the Chinese authorities for MOR202 and we currently expect that they will start a pivotal trial of MOR202 and that indication in China early next year.

We are continuing to evaluate development options of MOR202 and other indications including autoimmune disorders, and expect to be able to give you an update on our plans in the near future.

We'll continue with MOR106 an anti-body directed against IL-17C. In our half year call, in early August, I commented in detail on the exciting license agreement we and our partner Galapagos had recently signed with Novartis. The approval of the transaction by the U.S. antitrust authorities under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act took place in early September. Thus the upfront payment of €95 million from Novartis to Galapagos and more places became payable.

As a reminder, we and Galapagos are eligible to receive success based milestone payments of up to approximately €850 million as well as tiered royalties on net sales in the low teens to low 20s percent.

With the signing of the agreement, all research, development, manufacturing and commercialization costs for MOR106 are being covered by Novartis. Our ongoing Phase II IGUANA trial in atopic dermatitis patients, which we started together with Galapagos in May, is continuing enrolment.

We expect the completion around the end of next year. We started the Phase I bridging study in the third quarter to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a subcutaneous formulation of MOR106 in healthy volunteers and atopic dermatitis patients.

We see great potential for MOR106 which is to our knowledge the first program against IL-17C C in clinical development. While the initial focus is on atopic dermatitis, which is an enormous unmet medical need, we expect to commence clinical studies in at least two other indications in the future as per our agreement with Novartis.

I'll turn now to our Partnered Discovery segment. This segment comprises more than a 100 programs currently in R&D, 24 of which are in clinical development. As always, far too many to talk about here, so I’ll focus on the most advanced product in this segment Janssen’s Tremfya, which in July 2017 became the first drug based on our antibody technology to reach the market.

Sales of Tremfya and plaque psoriasis are developing nicely. Tremfya seems to be an important asset for Janssen and is being given the appropriate attention, both in commercialization and in further development.

In July, we announced the start of Janssen’s pivotal development program Galaxy in Crohn's disease and in September the initiation of a Phase III trial in pediatric psoriasis patients. These new pivotal studies add to the ongoing development program, which includes two phase III studies and psoriatic arthritis and a number of Phase III studies in psoriasis, including the head-to-head study eclipse comparing Tremfya and Cosentyx.

We expect results of the eclipse study early next year. We are delighted to see such a broad clinical development program and are optimistic that Tremfya could become a widely used drug. Close the section, in September; we expanded our existing dermatology alliance with LEO Pharma to include peptide derived therapeutics.

This alliance was the first to be based on a proprietary peptide technology. We will use this technology to address target molecule selected by LEO that might not be addressable with antibodies.

Under the terms of the agreement, we will receive R&D and success based payments for reaching developments, regulatory and commercialization milestones as well as royalties on net sales arising from commercialization of any peptide based drugs developed by LEO Pharma.

While LEO will hold all development and commercialization rights in dermatology, we will have an exclusive option to secure worldwide rights to all oncology drugs resulting from this collaboration.

To conclude, my part at the end of the third quarter of 2018, the MorphoSys pipeline comprised 115 [ph] programs spanning discovery to the market. These include one program on the market, Tremfya and 29 programs in clinical development.

We still expect additional clinical data and potential milestones from several programs up to year end. As always, we have no control over what our partners communicate, but there is obviously the potential for quite a few results to come.

We believe many of these programs have the potential to be major value drivers for more places. We look forward to updating you on all of these programs in the future. That concludes my operational review. I’ll now hand over to Jens with his wrap up of the financials.

Jens Holstein

Thank you Simon. Ladies and gentlemen also from my side a warm welcome to all of you and thanks for your interest in the company. As Simon already pointed out, we're very pleased with our performance in the past quarter, driven by an attractive licensing deal with Novartis or MOR106 and an increasing royalty income from Tremfya. We saw a strong revenue performance in the third quarter.

On the back of MOR106 transaction, we had already increased our financial guidance for the year in July. Given what we have reported today, we indicate that our overall revenue figure is anticipated to be at the upper end of that guidance.

The good top line performance has nicely contributed to the bottom line in Q3 too. So, all-in-all our financial results are well in line withthin the announced guidance. But our cash position that we have strengthened with our NASDAQ listing earlier in the year, we're well positioned to continue the advancement of our proprietary portfolio in particular to bring our lead program MOR208 towards the market and to set up a commercial structure in the U.S.

Let’s now take a closer look at the most important financial figures for MorphoSys for the third quarter. And I would like to start with our P&L statement on page twelve. Group revenues totaled €55 million compared to revenues of €15 million in the third quarter of 2017.

The revenue increase was mainly driven by the realization of the upfront payment in the amount of €47.5 million that we received from Novartis in connection with the MOR106 license agreement.

As in previous quarters, the contracts were largely reported from Janssen for Tremfya has not been received yet. Tremfya royalty is booked for Q3, 2018 were estimate based on public announcement made by Janssen/J&J.

Total operating expenses reached €25.3 million. The expenses speared for research and development were €18 million.

General and administrative expenses increased to €5.1 million. In the first quarter of 2018, we introduced selling expenses as a new line item in the profit and loss statement. This was necessary following the rising importance of those expenses in connection with our preparations for the commercialization of MOR208 in the U.S. Those costs have been rather small but are expected to increase in the quarters to come.

The line item cost of sales consists of expenses in connection with the services being rendered with transferring projects of the kind of MOR106 to Partner. In the first nine months of 2018, cost of sales amounted to over €9 million.

Earnings before interest in Texas came in at €30.1 million in Q3, 2018 in comparison to minus €23.5 million in the third quarter of 2017, reflecting in particular the already mentioned upfront payment made by the Novartis.

Our consolidated net profit after Texas amounted to €30.2 million in Q3, 2018 compared to a net loss after taxes of €24 million in Q3, 2017. The earnings per share for Q3, 2018 reached €0.96 [ph] after minus €0.83 selling Q3 of the previous year.

Let’s move to the segment reporting on Page 13 of the presentation. In our Proprietary Development segment, we’re focused on the research and clinical development of our own drug candidates. In the third quarter of 2018, this segment recorded revenues of €28.8 million as compared to €0.2 million in Q3, 2017.

As mentioned before, the revenues include the upfront payment for the license agreement for MOR106 with Novartis. Expenses for proprietary R&D include the technology development amounted to €15.9 million as compared to €29.8 million in Q3, 2017. The main reasons for this year-on-year decline in proprietary R&D expenses were reduced expenses for MOR202 development compared to the previous year and due to reimbursement from I-Mab as well as extraordinary negative effects that we had to [Indiscernible] booked of last year following a write-off in connection with MOR209.

Consequently the segment EBIT of our preparatory development segment came in at €30.3 million compared to minus €29.8 million euro in the previous year. In our Partnered Discovery segment, we apply our proprietary technology to discover new antibodies third parties. We benefit from our Partners Development announcement -- advancements through R&D funding, license fee, statistics milestone payments and royalties.

In the third quarter of 2018, revenues amounted to €6.2 million as compared to €14.8 million euro in the Q3 of 2017. Please be reminded that our long term research collaboration with Novartis has ended in November of 2017. Consequently, the EBIT and our Partnered Discovery segment reached €3.8 million as compared to €10.4 million in Q3 of 2017.

Let's now move on to the balance sheet on slide 14. As of December 30th 2018, we recorded total assets of €578.7 million. This represents an increase of €163.3 million compared to year-end 2017.

At the end of Q3, we had a cash position of €481.2 million compared to €312.2 million as of December 31st 2017. Please be aware that as we have started to apply IFRS 9 effective January 1st 2018, we now find the liquidity items on the balance sheet under the following line items.

Cash and cash equivalents, financial assets at fair value for profit and loss or loss and current and non-current other financial asset at a tax cost. The increase in funds resulted mainly from a capital increase together with our successful NASDAQ listing that we completed in April of 2018 with gross proceeds of $USD239 million. The upfront payment made by Novartis in the third quarter in the amount of €47.5 million came then on top.

The number of shares issued totaled 31,839,572 at the end of Q3 2018. The increase in the number of our shares was mainly driven by the capital increase in connection with NASDAQ listing.

To briefly sum up the key figures for the first nine months, please turn to Slide 15. Group revenues amounted to €66 million for the first nine months of 2018, after €38.6 million in the comparable period of the previous year.

Of the revenue in the first nine months of 2018, €14.2 million were of a success based payments, the great majority of which were coming from transferring royalties.

R&D expenses for expenses for proprietary drug development and technology development amounted to €55.1 million in the first nine months of 2018 after €67.1 million for the first nine months of 2017. Hence the EBIT in the first half of 2018 came in at minus €13 million compared to minus €53.8 million for the first nine months of 2017.

I will conclude my section with reiterating our guidance for 2018. MorphoSys confirms it's 2018 financial guidance which we have increased after signing the agreement with Novartis for MOR106 in July.

In light of the recent positive development of Tremfya royalties, we expect revenues at the top end of the guided range of €67 million to €72 million and earnings before interest taxes to EBIT of minus €55 million to minus €65 million.

Tremfya royalties that we had guided in the range of €12 million to €17 million euro are expected to also be at the upper end. R&D expenses for proprietary progress and technology development are expected to be in the range of €87 million to €97 million.

In other words, we expect increasing expenses for Q4 of this year. Please be reminded that the guidance does not include additional revenues from potential future collaborations and/or license agreements, nor any effects from possible e-licensing or the development partnerships for new drug candidates.

Ladies and gentlemen, that brings me to the end of my part for today. In the past quarter, we followed our plan to transform our forces into a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company. With growing royalties from Tremfya for ourselves and to our deal for MOR106 which strengthened our financial position. The solid cash position provides us with the flexibility to allocate necessary resources to our lead program MOR208 continue the advancements of our other pipeline programs and continue to build out our U.S. commercial capabilities.

That concludes my review for the third quarter of 2018. I'll now hand back to Alexandra for the Q&A session.

Alexandra Goller

Thank you, Jens. We will now open the call for your questions.

The first question is from Konstantinos Aprilakis of JMP Securities.

Konstantinos Aprilakis

Thanks very much for taking my questions and congrats on the quarter. So Simon, as you mentioned in your prepared remarks, MOR208 demonstrated a highly impressive 16.2 month [Indiscernible] MIND from last week's release. I know you said you won't go into any more detail on the day at this time, but I was wondering if you might comment on how result like that affects the regulatory path forward as you see it considering the vast improvement over both your standard of care and investigational agents in the setting?

Simon Moroney

Yes, thanks Konstantinos. We have – we actually have Malte on the line as well. He’s not with us here in the room, but he's on the line, and I would hand it over to him actually in Malte.

Malte Peters

Yes, thank you Simon and thank you Konstantinos for the questions. I think it's fair to say that the data that we publish at ASH from FedEx to be extremely encouraging. We since, we received breakthrough therapy designation from FDA into action with the agency has been extremely collaborative.

Actually FDA has demonstrated its great deal of willingness to support MorphoSys to move our program ahead on the regulatory path. And based on these statements we are optimistic and confident to maintain our timelines that we had communicated earlier which includes a filing of the 81 patients’ worth of data by the end of 2019, which could lead potentially if all those were to a regulatory approval in the middle of 2020. So I think in short, our interactions with FDA are extremely positive and based on different action we continue to assume what I just said on the timeline basis.

Konstantinos Aprilakis

Okay, fantastic. And when do you think we’ll hear sort of explicit feedback from the FDA, like minutes from the meetings with the FDA? Is the post ASH investor is a possibility or would it be after that?

Malte Peters

So, we commonly do not public or publicly share written minutes as when our FDA into actions. I don’t think any other company does that. We would of course communicate any significant news in our communication between Novartis and FDA to consider that that’s appropriate. But other than that there are to many interactions between Novartis and FDA at the moment that we would comment on each of them, right? If you have the Breakthrough Therapy status it means that you have a very close communication between the company and the agency and is way too many interactions for us to publicly share. So I think we can certainly provide more detail and our data at ASH and also at the Investor event, but I do not foresee that we’ll share minutes or interactions with FDA.

Konstantinos Aprilakis

Okay, fair enough. Thanks very much guys and congrats on a quarter.

Simon Moroney

Thank you.

The next question is from James Gordon of JPMorgan.

James Gordon

Hello. Thanks for taking my questions. A couple of questions please. The first question would be just the PFS estimation approach for data and the abstract are very strong to motivate. But one investor question has been in the extent to which has been estimate of median PFS which could dramatically changes if the data matures. Could you just color about, is this a consistent why that you estimate PFS versus other studies you might be familiar within this field? And is it likely that you’re going to have dramatic change in the median PFS as the data matures?

Simon Moroney

Malte, do you want to take that one?

Malte Peters

Yes. I can take that one. Thank you, James for the question. So first of all to our methodology that we apply. So we apply a standard methodology to calculate our median PFS. It’s the same methodology that is used by Novartis, Roche, Pfizer and any other companies. And the PFS estimate are realistic estimates of where the median progression-fee survival will end up at conclusion of the study. So the number you see is not very positive, it’s not very negative, it’s actually rising the midst of where we believe we will end at the conclusion of the study.

So I think we use a very common standard methodology to compute our median PFS and it gives you the most realistic number that is available. The other comment I would make is that, and if you look at the median PFS numbers that we have published over the last year, I think we have published on cut-offs in six months interval the median PFS number has gone up. So that’s indicates in our opinion that’s the robustness of the data increases and the probability that this is somewhere close to where we will end up at the final data valuation is fairly high. So I think that’s what I would say to this point to your question. I hope I could answer your question to some extent.

Malte Peters

Yes. That was very helpful. Thank you. And just two other quick questions please. One was, in terms of what we’re going to see ASH versus the abstract asking for its disclosure now, but I believe the abstract with the June cut-off, it will be the same June cut-off and is there anything incremental that would be at the presentation be on this -- detail versus what was in the abstracts, with second question?

Simon Moroney

Yes. And maybe – let me just handle that. James, as per the ASH regulations I understand that we’re actually not allowed to disclose what we – precisely what we’re going to release at ASH. And we can’t say at this point whether what you’ll see and ASH will be exactly what’s in the abstract or whether will something subsequent to the abstract. So unfortunately we can’t elaborate on that at this point.

James Gordon

Thank you. And third and final question was I noted in the release a change in personnel in terms of U.S. the lady who was going to lead U.S. Commercial, was Jennifer Herron. And I’ve seen that she is departing after pretty short tenure with the company. Are you able to provide any color around that in terms why just a short tenure? And should we – could we read anything into that?

Simon Moroney

Yes. We can’t say much, James. Jennifer left to pursue other opportunities and unfortunately we can’t go into details. We wish her well. Unfortunately these things can happen. But I think its important to point out is that her departure has absolutely no impact whatsoever on our plans to commercialize MOR208 in the U.S. or elsewhere for that matter. And I have to say, we’re absolutely delighted to have Jim Haase who stepped in as Acting President. Jim is someone who has many years of commercializing – many years experience with commercializing cancer drugs in the U.S.

We’ve actually been working closely with him now for some time. And he has happily stepped into to fill the gap and ensure what’s turned out to be absolutely seamless continuity since the departure of Jennifer. So from that point of view we are happy with the way things are going, and as I said, no change in plans for MOR208.

James Gordon

Okay.

Malte Peters

Thanks for the questions.

The next question is from Gary Waanders of Bryan Garnier.

Gary Waanders

Hi. Simon, if I might just follow-up on the question about commercial strategy and U.S. activities. I wonder if you could tell me whether in your discussions with clinicians ahead of any regulatory filing what has been their perspective on the use of 208 with lenalidomide compared to say the CAR-T approaches. Have they given any steer as to what their potential preferences might be?

Simon Moroney

Yes. Let me start with that, Gary, many thanks for the question and then I’ll actually ask Malte to comment as well because he has many discussions with the clinicians. I think the reception of the data has been very good, very strong, particularly the progression-free survival in this very sick patient population the clinicians that we’ve been track with have been very encouraged by what they’ve seen. And that is actually one of the drivers behind some of the other plans we are making from MOR208 at the moment to take it into other settings.

We’ve talked about earlier lines of DLBCL for example, that’s being to a large extent catalyzed by the enthusiatic response we have seen amongst the clinical community. But Malte, do you want to add anything regarding the potential of 208 to some of the competing programs out there?

Malte Peters

Yes. I can maybe add a couple of thoughts or maybe a couple of comments that we are typically hearing from investigators. Of course I cannot speak much about the investigators opinion about the CAR-T cells because not too many investigators have actually an opportunity towards minutes CAR-T cell transplant to a patient as you know, but what we are hearing from investigators is that, particularly the facts of the chemo-free nature of MOR208 in combination with L-MIND is considered to be an extremely positive feature of our possible treatment option.

It also means that being chemo-free our regimen maybe particular important for elderly patients and for patients who are too ill, too sick to tolerate any very toxic regimens like high-dose chemotherapy or autologous stem-cell transplant. And last but don't least our treatments is also very unique to administer, right. So there’s no waiting time nor turnaround time until patients have access to the CAR-T cells. So I think these are the key features that we are hearing commonly from investigator. So we feel fairly confident that MOR208 and combination with lenalidomide could be a truly another chemo-free opportunity for various patients.

Gary Waanders

Thanks for that. And I might just also ask about B-MIND, there was in the comments there was a suggestion that the interim analysis might be within six months depending on events. Could you give us any details about what events are particular required for that to trigger that futility analysis please?

Malte Peters

Yes. If I can take the question, Simon So we typically would not like to share any details of the protocol. I don’t think we have done that in the past. The interim analysis is bid in the protocols. I think all I can say is that the interim analysis will not allow us to stop for success, but it will allow us to stop for futility under certain conditions and I don't want to go into the statistical detail of the protocol at this point. We are quite on track with the study. There’s excitement about the possibility of combining MOR208 with another agent when they mustn’t in this case and obviously the fear of interest in signing out MOR208 which eventually be better than with rituximab in this patient populations.

Gary Waanders

Thanks for that.

The next question is from Anastasia Karpova of Kempen.

Anastasia Karpova

Good afternoon and two questions if I may. With the data you have in hand, when do you expect to be able to guide the market more concretely on the further expansion strategy for MOR208 development? And then second, in regards to B-MIND and L-MIND as well, do you think that the observed efficacy is specific to lenalidomide or EMAD [ph] combination or should we at least mechanistically hope to see something of the same magnitude, not exactly but of the same magnitude in combination with bendamustine?

Simon Moroney

Thanks Anastasia. Those sounds like two more you, Malte.

Malte Peters

Yes. I happy too, Simon. So first of all for the further expansion of the program I would like to refer to our Investor Event that’s coming up on December 5. We have actually fairly concrete plan in frontline on DLBCL. We also have plans in other lenalidomide [ph] entities and we will update all of you on that date what is plan are. To your second I think at this point it’s too early to really make that comparison. Obviously we are also highly interested in the question you asked it’s a very relevant question. But first of all, to B-MIND, for the B-MIND case we are still blinded, so we have no idea which patients receive which treatment. And the median duration of this one – sorry, the median duration of treatment for B-MIND, for the B-MIND patient is very short.

So it’s not really possible at this moment to make that comparison, but eventually I think you hit the hail on the head. This is going to be a very exciting question to see what is really the best combination partner and is there any difference between lenalidomide and bendamustine as combination part for 208. But at this time it’s a bit early to speculate on that.

Simon Moroney

Maybe if I can just add one point to that. When asking and it’s a good question about the importance of lenalidomide, one thing to keep in mind is that the protocol calls lenalidomide treatment to discontinue after 12 months. And of course we have a lot of patients now and increasing number who are still on treatment beyond 12 months and those patients obviously are only getting antibody. They’re not getting lenalidomide any more. So I think that something that one should keep in mind as well when one thinks about just how much of a contribution is coming len in this combination.

Malte Peters

Yes. That’s an excellent point, Simon, and Anastasia you will see – you will be excited to see the PFS at ASH and it will provide more details to what Simon have said. So about China that was a very good condition, yes.

Anastasia Karpova

And maybe is to follow-up quickly, given that most of the patients receive -- there is a proportion of patients that receive MOR208 as a monotherapy later in the trial. Would you consider exploring maintenance to be reflected in the label somewhere down the line?

Simon Moroney

Malte?

Malte Peters

Yes. We have not gone into the maintenance discussion with the authorities at this point. The protocol request that’s the lenalidomide has stopped after first month and MOR208 is continued until progression. So in a way we have build in already a kind of maintenance treatment. And whether this will be specifically mentioned in the label, I can't really speculate at this point.

Anastasia Karpova

Great. Thank you a lot.

Follow-up question from Gary Waanders, Bryan Garnier.

Gary Waanders

Thanks for taking follow-up. It was actually to change track a little bit and talk about MOR103. I wonder if you had any further guidance as to when that might progress and how that might progress with GSK? Thanks.

Simon Moroney

Thanks, Gary. The short answer is no. We’re encouraged by what GSK has said about the program, highlighting it, noting in particular the very beneficial effect on pain in these patients. So it seems to be a program that GSK is prioritizing. The next step we hope would be transition into a Phase 3 study, but we’re not sure that that will be the next trial and we haven’t had an update from GSK.

Gary Waanders

Many thanks.

The next question is from Danielle Brill of Piper Jaffray.

Danielle Brill

Good morning. Thank you for the question. I’m just curious what your thoughts on potential accelerate that U.S. approval in comp with lenalidomide. This is an indicated for DLBCL, I just curious is there a precedent for this?

Simon Moroney

Malte, is that one that you can take?

Malte Peters

Yes. I can take that. So the short answer is there’s no precedence for this. And of course this works here also to the FDA. They have mentioned it to us and our [Indiscernible] actions, but they also work like here that they are winning ahead of precedent. If our data continue to look like they look. So that’s I think the shortest possible answer here, we are aware of testing new Tremfya of getting on new territory here. But the fact that FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy for this particular combination indicates that’s the agency is truly willing to consider the study as basis for an approval. So I think it’s a good signal that we receive Breakthrough Therapy status and yes despite that we -- the fact that we have a new territories in front of us, we are quite confident at the moment.

Danielle Brill

Thank you. And then, just to clarify, did you say that we could expect an update at ASH on – I know you said featured development plans, does that include commercialization strategies?

Simon Moroney

Yes. Let me – I think what Malte was referring to Danielle was clinical development plans. We’ll update you as much as we can about our commercial plans as well. We’ll take that opportunity in New York in early December really to give you as comprehensive of the picture as possible about our intentions and plans for the 208 program.

Danielle Brill

Perfect. Thank you.

The next question is from Zoe Karamanoli at RBC.

Zoe Karamanoli

Thanks for taking my question. Just the follow-up on MOR208, Simon, given the impressive data on MOR208 so far, has this now changed your approach for the EU and would you perhaps now try to apply for pharm [ph] designation and perhaps pursue and expedite regulatory approach there as well?

Simon Moroney

Yes. Thanks Zoe. Again I’ll hand this over to Malte. I think one of the things we need to keep in mind is that the regulatory environments in the U.S. and Europe are quite different. And that will obviously has a bearing on what’s doable, what’s approvable in these two jurisdictions. But Malte maybe you can elaborate a little bit.

Malte Peters

Yes. Thank you, Simon. So it’s an excellent question always, thank you for that. We are in the process of approaching EMA [ph] for discussion. So when we go in the first or second quarter of next year. We will present of course our L-MIND data. We deliberately stag at our actions between FDA and EMA by little bit so that we can embarked already when we speak for EMA on some experience and some feedback from FDA that typically help. Hence your question with related to prime, that may be a possibility, but I would say at this moment we will hold off on that until we have had an opportunity to actually talk to the European agency and to await their guidance of what they suggest as next step. So we are little behind deliberately by approximately one year, I would say in Europe and we would have more to say about this, I would say, in the first or second quarter of next year.

Zoe Karamanoli

Thank you. And just a follow-up from that. You still looking into your options whether you will try to commercialize yourself or try to find a partner. Is that right?

Simon Moroney

Yes. That something that we’re still looking at; I think we’ve communicated rather clearly what our plans are for the U.S. that we intent to commercialize ourselves there. Ex-U.S. we would probably look to commercialize in conjunction with the partner just precisely what our level of involvement would be – remains to be determine depending on the partner and the type of deal that we would close there. But certainly right now highest priority for us is to get it right in the U.S.

Zoe Karamanoli

Thank you very much.

The next question is from [Indiscernible]. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]. Just a quick on to you mentioned autoimmune diseases as a potential indications, so maybe you can quickly share with us how you seeking has evolved overtime whether an oncology or indications of the table now whether you in principle honed you would do larger 12 with the partner also honed us in the loan basis? Thank you.

Simon Moroney

Let me start there and I’m sure Malte will have some comments to add as well. The initial setting obviously with multiple myeloma we’ve concluded that is at least in the Western world an intensely competitive space not just because of the other anti-CD38 antibodies, but based on what's happening with other modalities as well. And we’ve decided that the smart there is not to continue ourselves in that indication.

We have of course the partnership with I-Mab for China and that will continue. But we do see opportunities outside of cancer. And let me just backup one step and say, actually other solid tumor trials of CD38 antibodies have not done probably well so far. So I think the jury is still out as to what extent CD38 antibodies again play a role in cancer outside of multiple myeloma. We actually see some opportunities in autoimmune disease based on the fact that CD38 antibodies motive to a particular very effective plasma cell depletes, okay. And obviously 202 having been in the clinic and be generally safe and well tolerated gives us a good starting point.

I think we’re not yet ready to talk about precisely what indications we would precede in, but we have some pretty firm plans that we will share at some stage and not too distant feature about how we’d like to go ahead with MOR202 and autoimmune disease. Malte, you have anything out there?

Malte Peters

Well, I think you’ve summarized it very well. No, nothing to add for me from my position.

Unidentified Analyst

Just on point of partnering with standalone?

Simon Moroney

Yes. At this stage there is interest of course in this approach in CD38 antibodies in general. What we’ve found is that based on our partnering discussions in multiple myeloma over the last whatever 18 months or so, I think their community at large recognizes that’s a very competitive space. I mean that certainly put some of the partners that we spoke to off, but we would never rule out the opportunity to do a partnering deal if the term and conditions are right for us. The Chinese deal with I-Mab I think is brilliant one. They are fantastic partner, a real up and coming company in a geography where we are clearly not going to play a role on our own.

So that’s I think an absolute win-win deal and a nice example of its kinds of things we may try and do in the future. So it really depends on the opportunity that comes along whole, but we wouldn’t exclude it.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

We have no further questions coming through. So I will now hand back over to Dr. Simon Moroney to wrap up today's call.

Simon Moroney

Thank you. And to wrap up, we’re well on track to achieving or exceeding our goals for this year. And the big picture, the company is in inflection point as the late stage development of MOR208 takes us ever closer to being a commercial entity with our own cells organization in the U.S. With MOR208 based on all the data we’ve seen so far we believe we have a very promising drug candidate.

We very much look forth to the upcoming ASH conference where we’ll present the latest data in detail. We continue to work diligently on the setup of our U.S. commercial capabilities, assuming smooth progress on both the developments and regulatory fronts. We hope to be on the market in mid-2020 subject of course the regulatory approval. Our other programs are also making good progress and we believe they have the potential to further strengthen our overall product offering. We’re in good financial shape to continue our plans during the remainder of the year and beyond.

And finally as a reminder, we look forward to your participation either in person or via the website at our Investor and Analyst event on December of 5th of this year, 10 o’clock Eastern Standard Time in New York.

Alexandra Goller

That concludes the call. If any of you would like to follow up, we are in the office for the remainder to the day. Thank you for your participation on the call and good bye.

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference is now concluded and you may disconnect your telephone. Thank your joining. And have a pleasant day. Good bye.