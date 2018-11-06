Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GCGMF) CEO Rod Baker on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCPK:GCGMF) Q3 2018 Results Conference Call November 6, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Terrance Doyle - Chief Operating Officer

Rod Baker - Company's President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Derek Dley - Canaccord Genuity

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

David McFadgen - Cormark

Greg Dean - Cambridge Global Asset Management

Chris Colvin - Breach Inlet Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Tuesday, November 06, 2018.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Terrance Doyle. Please go ahead, sir.

Terrance Doyle

Thank you, Joanna and good morning everyone. And welcome to Great Canadian Gaming Corporation's conference call to review the Company's financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2018.

Joining me on the call this morning is Rod Baker, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. I would like to remind listeners that the latter portion of this call is reserved for institutional investors and analysts. Any media-related inquiries can be directed towards Chuck Keeling, Vice President of Stakeholder Relations & Responsible Gaming. He can be reached at 604-247-4197.

Before we begin, I must caution all listeners that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations regarding the Company’s future. These statements, which will be identified by words such as anticipate, believe, expect, or similar expressions, are based on information currently available to the Company. Investors should not place undue reliance upon these statements, which involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are made as of the date of this call, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information in this call is presented in Canadian dollars and is in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, except for adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS term, defined in the Company's MD&A.

I'll now pass the call over to Rod to review Great Canadian Financial results for the quarter. He will then provide commentary on the Company's overall operation and strategic outlook. Rod?

Rod Baker

Thank you, Terrance. Before I present my prepared remarks this morning, I also wanted to mention that we are joined by John Russo. John Russo was promoted to General Counsel, Chief Privacy Officer and Corporate Secretary yesterday, a well deserved promotion. I wanted to welcome John and congratulate him. So thank you John for joining us.

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. 2018 continues to be an exceptional year for Great Canadian with successful acquisitions of the GTA Gaming Bundle and West GTA Gaming Bundle, and the recent announcement of our corporate refinancing. On November 5, 2018, we amended the Credit and Guarantee Agreement of Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility by replacing it with a four year Senior Secured Credit Facilities agreement. The amended agreement provides the Company with an aggregate capacity of up to $750 million, comprising of $400 million revolving facility and $350 million delayed draw term loan facility. Accordingly, the Company has given 30 day notice to the noteholders for the redemption of the $450 million Senior Unsecured Notes. The Company expects to redeem all these Senior Unsecured Notes on December 11, 2018 using proceeds from the $350 million term loan facility, cash reserves and the $400 million revolving credit facility as needed.

We have been patient in the refinancing of our balance sheet and our senior unsecured notes as the Company has held the view that the seasoning of our recent acquisitions in Ontario, which create the opportunity to refinance our capital structure as the Great Canadian level in a much more flexible and cost effective manner. The new senior secured credit facilities will provide the Company with additional financial flexibility to continue to support businesses on any required contributions for Ontario partnerships and lower its borrowing costs.

On August 30, 2018, the Company announced expanded gaming at Casino Woodbine on its second level, which introduced 50 gaming tables and over 500 slot machines, including electronic table games. The addition of 50 table games was a significant milestone for the Company, marking the first time live dealer table games are available within the Greater Toronto Area. In early October 2018, Casino Woodbine added further gaming capacity on its third level, bringing the total gaming capacity to approximately 3,700 slot machines and 100 table games. We expect these new table games, which have been well received by the market, to help build our customer base.

For our third quarter results, I am pleased to report Great Canadian's revenues increased by 115% to $343.2 million when compared to $159.6 million of revenue in the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 124% to $140.6 million when compared to $62.7 million in the same period in 2017. Net earnings increased by 196% to $81.3 million in the third quarter of 2018 from $27.5 million in the third quarter of 2017. Shareholders net earnings of $52.6 million increased by 96% for the first quarter of 2018 when compared to the corresponding period in 2017. Our third quarters' performance reflected a full three months of operations from the West GTA Gaming Bundle, which has been under Great Canadian's management since May 1, 2018 and approximately one month of new revenues for Casino Woodbine generated from the introduction of the first phase of table games and additional slot machines.

The increase in revenues, adjusted EBITDA, net earnings and shareholders net earnings, are primarily attributable to the positive results from the GTA, the West GTA Gaming Bundles that we acquired in 2018.

Comprehensive development plans for these gaming facilities, which I will elaborate on further, are underway that will help drive further growth in the coming months and years ahead. On October 15, 2018, a grand opening which held at the New Shorelines Casino Peterborough, which is the second Casino open in the Province of Ontario in over a decade. The newest addition to the east gaming bundle is a 52,000 square foot gaming facility that will serve the City of Peterborough and the regional marketplace. The opening of this new field marks the culmination of the Company’s significant capital investment requirements into the East gaming bundle, which is now expected to deliver significant free cash flow. This is a significant accomplishment, which demonstrates our relentless focus in executing the successful operating and development plan. We are executing the GTA in the West GTA Gaming Bundles' operating development plans with the same focus and diligence.

We have made good progress with our operating development plans for the GTA Gaming Bundles. We continue making significant developments to transform Casino Woodbine into an international casino resort destination. Construction is also started at our second plan, worldclass casino resort in the Eastern GTA, targeted to be complete by the end of 2019, as well as the new casino build addition at Great Blue Heron Casino, targeted to complete by the end of 2018. Once construction is complete, these properties will be transformed into premier gaming and entertainment destinations that will act as a tourism driver in their communities.

There has been shareholder interest in our forward-looking GTA gaming threshold levels in relation to our gross gaming revenues. I am pleased to report that our current GTR run rate already exceeds our peak threshold level that will occur in four years from now, and is based on the revenues we expect to generate after the full ramp up of our two new International Casino resorts. We are pleased that the business is already delivering the current level of GTR of relatively modest changes and improvements in our operating assets. Our development plans for the West GTA Gaming Bundle also made good progress during the quarter. Renovations are well underway to expand gaming at Elements Casino Mohawk, Elements Casino Flamboro and Elements Casino Grand River.

In addition to expanded gaming, our significant phased transformations were also included enhanced food and beverage offerings and other new and exciting complementary amenities, such as integrated hotels and live entertainment venues that will transform these facilities into premier casino resorts for our guests. Great Canadian maintained a strong financial position at September 30, 2018, which included a cash balance of $579.5 million, available capacity of $903.3 million at Ontario OTGs revolving capital expenditures credit facility and $151 million on revolving credit facility of the West GTA partnership.

The comprehensive development plans for our Ontario gaming properties will be supported by the respective partnerships non-recourse credit facilities, reinvested cash flows from operations and any partner contributions required. Under the terms of the respective Ontario partnerships credit agreement, the cash generated from the business will primarily be used to fund capital investments up to the completion of the initial development plans.

In addition to the growth we have achieved in the third quarter, we are equally excited that during the quarter we were able to purchase and subsequently cancel 278,600 common shares at a weighted average price of $46.02 per share and further repurchased 751,300 common shares at a weighted average price of $45.71 per share subsequent to the third quarter. As a result of these purchases, the ownership percentage of our existing shareholders has increased by approximately 1.7%. We believe this is a good use of excess capital and liquidity and has created value for our shareholders. We continue to find ways to increase shareholders value and demonstrated by our corporate refinancing and repurchase of common shares under the normal course issuer debt. The new senior secured credit facilities will also provide additional flexibility to make meaningful reinvestments in our properties that will drive our business forward and provide added value to our guests. We look forward to sharing updates of our development and reinvestment plans as they progress.

Terrance, we can now invite questions. Thank you.

Terrance Doyle

Thanks Ron. And before we begin today's question-and-answer session, I would like to remind everyone that questions will be reserved for institutional investors and analysts. I would also like to reiterate that Company's Investor Relations philosophy, which encourages investors and analysts to utilize this public conference call as their principal medium for speaking to great Canadian senior management.

Joanna, we will now go to the Q&A portion.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. And your first question is from George Doumet from Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

George Doumet

Looking at your prepared remarks, can you maybe expand on your statement that the GTR is expected to peak threshold levels in the outer years?

Rod Baker

So I'm happy to repeat what we stated. We noted this has been obviously some focus and that's a very important item for people to understand. And there was a question of the size and scope of the threshold wall down the road and there was some commentary in terms of, in fact, whether we would even intentionally achieve gaming revenue number at that level forward-looking. And I think this was just an opportunity to help people reset and understand where we're at and what we need to accomplish in the years ahead. And I think it's an interesting data point that sitting here today prior to either of the two very significant new facilities existing that the business is already generating a growth gaming revenue number that is larger than our maximum peak threshold commitment payment that’s four years down the road from now.

So it's not a perfect identifier of all the math that everybody would like rolling forward every single year. But I think it helps frame the biggest bogie out there that we have to work toward and that we believe we are well in hand right now even at this most early stage off the very limited -- both gaming capacity levels as well as lack of amenities that we are already making through that financial obligation. So we think that’s a pretty good sign.

George Doumet

And maybe I just want to talk a little bit about the gaming floor expansions at the West GTA. Is the expectation there to rollout slots and tables from Mohawk and Flamboro in Q4 '18, and at Grand River and Brantford in the first half of '19? And if that is the case, just wondering how much of the maximum level of slot and table count levels we'll be able to reach by then? Is it going to be the full amount or we’re going to still be expanding beyond that?

Rod Baker

No. So, this is very much a phased approach. And I mean for those of you, including yourself that watched, we are very much time and options focused and the phasing and being able to light up whatever gaming capacity you can as soon as you can on a cost effective basis, helps obviously turn on incremental gaming revenues as soon as possible. So I think you’re going to see over the fullness of trying to be not just a quarter or two but even longer than that phased transformations where we’ve already increased the slot capacity marginally at these facilities, nothing to take to the banker or right home over. But anything that we can do with it incremental in nature is obviously moving the business in the right way.

And so we do have -- and we have disclosed both for through the end of the year but then also to 2019 some I would call them materially improved phasing of the transformations they’re going to be over the next couple of years at quite frankly all of these properties. We have more short term opportunities, both within the facilities at Mohawk and Flamboro; Mohawk more eminently on the table side; Flamboro is going to be a little bit later into 2019 and then Grand River, which is a relatively modest size facility. I think the team is doing a great job there as well to increase slot capacity incrementally over this shorter term, as we speak right now on a relatively modest basis.

And then we have a 10,000 square foot actual addition that’s being built there, which is a different model than the internal expansions within the current frames of both Mohawk and Flamboro on a very short term basis here in the next few quarters. So that’s going to pick up a little bit later into 2019. And certainly, our hope is to be able to expand both slot and table capacity and introduce tables at the three new facilities in the coming quarters. But that’s not taking us up anywhere near the caps of some of these facilities in terms of the allowable being the capacity within the bundled sites.

George Doumet

Just one last one, if I may. It seems that there’s a possibility of Ajax Downs remaining in operation once Durham Live opens stores. Just wondering under that event, what happens to the preset OLG thresholds, do they change at all? And maybe a follow-up on that. Just wondering, in general, under what conditions Candy's preset thresholds change, if at all?

Rod Baker

As you know, we have been very clear and firm with our business plan. Our business plan has not changed in terms of any of the bundles let alone the GTA bundle, and we'll continue forward. I think the very good and exciting news is that we have already started construction of our big facility out in the east end of Toronto and that process is unchanged by anything that any twist that might be made within the bundle going forward. But I am not able to comment any further than that at this point in time.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Derek Dley

Just wanted to -- if you could give us a little bit more color just on some of the trends that you’re seeing, and I gather it's early days still with the new table games at Woodbine. Are you drawing in a different type of gaming page or have you seen more repeat business or just anything along the lines of the trends you’re seeing?

Rod Baker

I think most people would hold the view in our industry, and I think it's by enlarge proven out that a table's game player is, not all of the time but quite a bit of time, a different guest than a slot guest. And so we opened up 50 tables and have the benefit of one month in these quarters on this Q3 on level 2 at Woodbine, and we think it was very well received. And we all have to understand this is a very, very big and deep market and we have introduced, which is frankly almost any of other facilities 50 gaming tables would be a very material number. I think we all have to remember that our opportunity at Woodbine alone is introduction over the time of 400 gaming tables. So we introduced in terms of the size and scope and scale of the market and the opportunity we have at Woodbine are relatively modest amount of table gaming capacity.

And so the very good news on an early basis is we are back in the casino business 15 years ago of literally build it and they will come. So, we had one month of financial results from tables with a very, very soft launch. We were very focused at getting open as soon as possible, which requires last-minute details. And so there was literally no pre-messaging or marketing whatsoever. We literally just opened it up and people had to figure out that it was open and then obviously we've introduced marketing since then to help stimulate awareness and demand.

But its early days but it's gone, I think, very, very well, both on the receptiveness side. But equally -- when you open 50 and now 100 gaming tables, our team have hired 543 new team members over a very short period of time in a brand-new market, and that’s frankly a real testament to the team doing a fantastic job, training up in a highly specialized job function and execution that’s very, very important, particularly when we were frankly very busy almost right out of the shoots. So it's very early days. But I think as you've seen in the math, just to refresh before everybody does the work -- you know me, I don't like to do your guys' work for you. But Q3, instead of looking at it in relation to Q3 last year, if you look in terms of the delta changes from Q2 of this year we have one extra month of West GTA results in there. And we basically have one month of these 15 new gaming tables at Woodbine and roughly 300 more slot machines at Woodbine as well. So that we have in the quarter in terms of then rolling forward.

I would also mention, which I don't usually do but I feel you guys are such at big disadvantage, and it's the last time I'm going to talk about PCE, because it's going to fix itself in terms of always be an item that will hit fully in our Q2s going forward. But if I can refresh everybody for a moment, as that permitted capital expenditure revenue amount that we receive in each of the three Ontario gaming bundles, we did have some of it in Q3 of this year. We will not have that in Q3 going forward it'll be a Q2 item exclusively. And I think one of the takeaways, if you look at Q2 versus Q3 financial performance, is to understand -- and here is the number I am going to give you, that Q3 this year had $8.2 million less PCE recognized than we did in Q2 of this year. So when you're trying to look at apples-to-apples and the things changed sequentially Q2 over Q3, I think it's important and material and relative to understand that there was $8.2 million less of revenues recognized through the PCE line item in Q3 versus Q2.

The last thing that I would say to help you if you try and roll this forward, we're equally excited about the October introduction of level 3 and some incremental slot capacity, as well as 50 more gaming tables. I want you take a more measured approach to that. We have created more exclusive entertainment offering up there. And so we are taking a more measured approach at building that business. As you can imagine, we’re going to be in our current facility while we’re building our amazing new full amenities international resort destination and the parking lot. That’s going to take a number of years. And so we felt it was important to create a bit of a different experience for our VIP centric guests, which is going to take some time to build.

And so, if you look the financial results and implication of the first 50 gaming tables at Woodbine, we’ve got another 50 there and they are being productive. But I would not want people to assume that we’ve got the identical same day ramp up, because we’re frankly leaving short-term revenues on the table in order to, management's view is create something extra special there over the longer term. So, I took a huge liberty there to hopefully answer a lot of everybody’s questions all at once and I did it off the back of your question, Derek, I hope that was okay.

Derek Dley

Yes, that was great. Really appreciate that, that’s very helpful. Well, just a couple more, if I may then. In B.C., you mentioned that you had a lower marketing spend and lower, I believe it was table fee due to the new OSAs. So just based on that commentary that appears to me, it should be relatively sustainable for the next, I suppose, three quarters, going forward?

Terrance Doyle

So that was with our new operating agreement, there were those two cost items where they have been amended in perpetuity. So that’s something that will continue to reset through from June 3rd through to June 3, 2019, year-over-year and then obviously it will remain static at that new reset level. But yes. So we’ve a little bit of an assist there on the cost side, all else being equal, but obviously we have got dynamic initiatives in marketing and other cost line items as well. But yes in terms of those two items specifically, we’ll continue to have a little incremental winded our sales through June 3rd of next year.

Derek Dley

And then just the last one. Just on the work stoppage at Hard Rock for the first three weeks of the quarter. Did you guys see a quick normalization of traffic trends immediately following that work stoppage or was there still little bit of a lag?

Rod Baker

We saw what I -- I've got bruised with a long time ago it feels like to tell you, dating how long I have been here. So the winter Olympics in February 2010 -- and we knew this as part of arrangement, our Hastings facility at the P&E and Vancouver had to actually close down for three weeks during the Olympic. And this was February. It took till September for the business to actually recover to the level that we were experiencing in February before the shutdown. And I don’t think we’re dealing with the same situation at Hard Rock for six, seven, eight months, to get the business back.

But when people change behavior for a few months, there is definitely a re-ramp up period that is required to get the business back. I would also bifurcate that commentary, because we have had an opportunity to live with the business for the two months of last quarter and then obviously, into October as well. The slot business has come back faster and stronger to historical levels, but it did take some ramp up time. Unfortunately, on the table side, there is very re-ramping up, but it's taking longer than the slot side here. So, I think when people look at our results in B.C. for Q3, specifically yes, you mentioned three-four weeks that we were in full labor disruption mode. Certainly, the results were impacted as you can see by our disclosure of gross gaming revenues at Hard Rock for the quarter were down $4.4 million over prior year, which is a very significant number and we're very focused on plaguing back, frankly, all of that and more over the fullest of time but certainly all of that over the medium term here.

I would say if you get down to reading our fine notes in the MD&A there when you have more time, we did mentioned that through this period, it is site management's view that the new AML requirements that were introduced in January of 2010, the period also had some incremental impact. Obviously, it was hard to tell though the noise of the labor disruption, because the business was virtually shut down over that period. But it does appear that some component of the table business is going to be impacted potentially with a much, much more modest reset than we've been experiencing at River Rock, but a little bit of a reset at Hard Rock as well on the table side due to those January 10th additional conditions.

Operator

Your next question is from Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sabahat Khan

Just on the -- there's earlier discussion about the potential impact of Ajax and remaining open on the threshold. Just want to -- to the extent you can discuss, there has been discussion about potential casino in downtown Toronto. Are you able to share your views on that possibility? What that could mean for how you negotiate -- like is there an opportunity to renegotiate threshold levels with the government? Is there anything you can share on that possibility?

Rod Baker

So Sabahat, I was polite in how I answered this question already. If there was something that was material and we had a disclosure requirement and we would do that, we don't have a disclosure requirement. And it's most appropriate for us at this stage to not comment in any respects on either of those comments. And I'll apologize in advance, because you've read newspapers and stuff like that. And so I get it. But we don't respond to news papers, we're focused on running our business we have a business plan and that’s what we are going to do. And if there is a point in time when there are things that we should and need to dispose and are required to disclose we'll do that but for the time being we just have to leave with management at this point in time.

Sabahat Khan

And then just switching to I think your share buyback that you had during Q3 and Q4. Can you comment on how you're thinking about that going forward? It looks like you have about 3 million shares remaining on the NCIB. Is that something you'll just be opportunistic with? Or can you comment on whether you plan to execute against that?

Rod Baker

So we look at everyday as it comes, because things obviously change. I feel like we’ve been opportunistic over the many years that we have been using this as a tool to both return capital to shareholders and those that remain -- I think, put them in a much better position for value creation going forward. And so I think we’ll continue to be opportunistic in that respect, going forward; obviously, looking at the strength of our balance sheet and the liquidity of our balance sheet and the requirements of running of our business and balancing all of those off on a regular basis, going forward. But certainly we hadn’t bought shares for a while and we did returned $47 million back to shareholders not too long ago. So, from my perspective as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we felt that that was a prudent use of excess capital and liquidity. And we believe it was a value creator for remaining shareholders.

Sabahat Khan

And then just on I guess the impact of some of the AML regulations on your B. C. facilities. Have you, I guess -- and it might be hard with the strike at Hard Rock. But have you noticed how the flow of money has changed over the quarters? Do you think by the time you lap those regulations in early next year, the impact would be largely behind you, or was it all upfront and you’re not seeing as much of it?

Rod Baker

So to comment on the future, it's I think very challenging. I think what’s important is, we absolutely have some destination business in our facilities. But the vast majority of our DC businesses are regional in nature. And we do have a certain number of guests that come infrequently but regularly and some that come more regularly. And so if you think that through, people would have been faced with this concept of a change in how they have to amend their behavior and what’s required of them, and the education process that it's gone through for that. So I think it's -- once you've been through it once -- and our people have been doing the amazing job in the education process, which has not been easy here when you are asking new things of folks. But we have been living with this since January 10th, which is a healthy amount of time.

And I think we continue to see a relatively modest reset in our business but it's not a reset of new activity that is changing behavior, it's just a roll through of behavior that’s already been changed and is more in, I wouldn’t say a maintenance mode level, but already in a level set basis. So I think it's already stabilized of sorts. But obviously, it could have a financial impact on resetting I think relatively modest, but it could still do that through the first quarter of next year. I mean I think if you spent a little time and you've looked at our B. C. financial results with our EBITDA, up 3% in the quarter with our very difficult quarter-over-quarter comp at Hard Rock. Hopefully, I know you’re smart enough because you look at these numbers very precisely.

We have some good torque and good performance at all of our properties out there, but most of them are relatively small. And therefore, in order to have counter balance a pretty difficult financial quarter at Hard Rock that must interpolate to River Rock actually being decent and frankly up from the financial perspective over the earlier year, which had a lower holding stuff like that so it had some other things going for it. But I think that should give you little bit of a sense as to the stabilization of the concept that you're just asking about.

Sabahat Khan

And then just one last one for me. If we look at Ontario and we look at the cost line on the SG&A side. You earlier indicated that you have hired over 500 people there. But I guess as you bring the level 3 gaming area. Should we assume that you've already hired the people and are incurring the SG&A for that third floor with extra 50 tables? Or should we assume there might be a bit of a ramp up in the SG&A quarter-over-quarter, as you said, you might spend to attract the right audience and so forth? I guess, just directionally speaking…

Rod Baker

So I think labor is our biggest cost input item. And labor differs on the table versus the slot side in terms of cause of base amount and then the leverage ability at the based amount, tables has much more of a direct drive on incremental SG&A/Salary costs as you grow the table gaming revenue. So I think it's -- and when I talk about 543 new team members, you have to remember that people -- we're 20% business and people also -- they work on a shift basis. So, when you're extrapolating out numbers, I think you have to continue to look at, particularly on the table side, growing our labor input costs in proportion to our tables' revenues generally.

Obviously, if you have a material change in the value of play, if it's much higher margin or lower margin for that matter then that’s going to change what would be an average table ratio. But I think you need to make sure that you continue to move the cost line along and not just get with incremental revenues dropping to the bottom line, particularly on the table side. I would say that management is very, very focused on this line item. We want to make sure that we continue to deliver an exceptional guest experience. But on the other hand, we also can't and we are very sensitized to costs getting ahead of themselves here just because revenues are coming on. So we like to take a balanced and measured approach to make sure that our revenue growth is value creating and profitable. So, we do watch that very closely.

Operator

Your next question is from David McFadgen from Cormark. Please go ahead.

David McFadgen

So just -- maybe if I could just ask a few on the revenues just based on your prepared comments. So you say that -- and I assume you are talking about the GTA, right, revenue threshold. You say that the peak level where it gets to and four years from now will be less than the current GGR, right?

Rod Baker

Correct.

David McFadgen

Can you tell us what the current GGR is, like where it's trending, where you think it will be this year?

Rod Baker

No, I don’t think we are going to talk about those things. I think you will be able to figure that out pretty quickly triangulating. We do disclose Ontario, altogether, the revenues as well as both the table and the slot business. And this is just to be directional in nature. I don’t think -- you guys can all do your work differently. This was frankly put to bed some of those concerns that we felt were wildly off the mark in terms of an understanding of what we're dealing with here as we go forward. And if you want another freebie, I'm happy to also tell you that the West GTA with the current gross gaming revenues, it also currently exceeds the peak threshold commitment in four years from now. So I think it's important that -- because we felt some people were materially off how we understand the business and we felt it was inappropriate to have some folks out there in a very, very different place than where we actually are today. So that’s why we want to provide this transparency for you.

That’s being said, as I spend a lot of time talking about the phased transformation in the West GTA and our initiatives within the GTA, we have many, many levers and initiatives on the operating and the development side to continue to grow these numbers through the ultimate combination of the finality a few years down the road of what we’re going to create here. And then obviously, we’re talking about continuing decades of involvement of continuing to treat and grow the assets as we have historically in our assets in our other jurisdictions. These are dynamic businesses and we continue to do things to move them forward. So felt that it was important for some of you to understand -- and where we are today and what we’re looking forward to and how we’re going to get there.

David McFadgen

So I think when you acquire the GTA Bundle, you said that GGR was $1.15 billion. Is that correct?

Rod Baker

That’s correct.

David McFadgen

So right now is it trending around 1.3 or something like that, I am in the ball park or 1.25…

Rod Baker

So, David, I still am not going to answer that. I would tell you that the short-term introduction of initiatives, both on the slot and the table side at all three properties, have resulted in significant growth in the business there and we’re very pleased with the early day results.

David McFadgen

So is there any intention of go up to something less than say 1.2 or whatever -- whatever my estimate is for the GGR for the GTA Bundle, right?

Rod Baker

I think, David, at this point that's all I've been prepared to give you, so you can keep asking, if you want. At some point, I am going to get less polite and make sure that we’re not wasting other peoples' time. But I think that’s all we’re prepared to give you this point in time. Hopefully, that’s helpful and if it's not, I apologize in advance.

David McFadgen

So maybe I could just move on them. Can you give us some idea on GTA CapEx trends between Woodbine and the Durham Live and Great Blue Heron or break that down?

Rod Baker

So we have been through this already for a couple of quarters. We've given the totality of the number and we’re working towards that and we’re absolutely on target and on budget. But we’re not prepared to break it down by facility.

David McFadgen

And then you talked a lot about you’re going to add gaming capacity at Mohawk, Grand River and Brantford. Can you give us any idea…

Rod Baker

Flamboro, Brantford, will have some and some renovations and maybe a modest amount of incremental gaming capacity. But if I mentioned, Brantford, I apologize I meant Flamboro.

David McFadgen

Can you give us any idea on the extent of that just gaming capacity coming online and when?

Rod Baker

I don’t actually have all that -- the detail in front of me. As I mentioned, big picture, it’s a phased approach of -- its tens of slot machines and tens of gaming tables over sequential quarters and stuff like that. So, we’re not talking about hundreds of gaming tables at once we don't have that ability. And as I mentioned strategically, as we have enough space to repurpose and renovate it, we are going to bring things on sequentially over time to get up to hopefully at some point the market is there and our facilities to fully utilize the cap at same capacity levels.

David McFadgen

And then just lastly in the financial statements you gave a breakdown of your cash balance. So would it be reasonable to say for Ontario say take 50% of that is attributable to you and is that the right approach?

Rod Baker

So, I mean, I thought about this and put myself in your shoes a bunch of times. I think that’s not an reasonable number. I think just to refresh you. We have some cash that’s 100% ours that involves our two race track facilities and that’s sitting in our 100% owned corporate entities in Ontario currently; we have some cash in [indiscernible] that we are the indirect 90.5% owner of; and then we have got some cash in the West GTA that we are 55% economic owner of; and then obviously we have got some cash in the GTA Bundle that’s 49% of the Bundle. And I think the numbers that you're going to pick it's clearly 50% or more. I think that number is going to change over time as some things happen, for instance, Opelousas we mentioned here with Peterborough coming online, which we are very excited about, is turning from a capital deployer to a free cash flow generator. So I think [indiscernible] at 90.5%, the cash balance will go up.

I also think it's important for people to understand the West GTA and the GTA businesses have been performing well and they have been generating cash flow. They obviously, as you know, have significant capital investment programs that we've already embarked on and those are also going to continue. And so I believe those will in the fullest of time actually be cash users as opposed to cash generators in the quarters ahead. So that number is going to be, I would think 50% or maybe more, but that's a conservative number to use if you want to be conservative. And it might change by some number of percentages as the cash balances within three bundles and within the Great Canadian 100% owned entities changes over time.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question is from Greg Dean from Cambridge Global Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Greg Dean

I have two questions. One is just related to hospitality and the long-term opportunity there within the GTA. Is that something that we'll be able to discuss on subsequent calls, given that it's not related the same splits with the government?

Rod Baker

So we are very excited about it. We think it's a tremendous opportunity, both on its own standalone but equally to help us truly take our gaming capacity up to the level that it deserves in a market like Toronto and West Toronto. Unfortunately, this is something that we are not going to be talking about with any materiality anytime soon. Certainly, out at the east end of Toronto looking toward at the end of 2019, we’re going to have some tremendous full amenities levers that are going to start to come online at the end of '19 and through 2020, but I think it's premature. We have our landscape of opportunities and we are incrementally working those aspects of the business, however modest they are, to improve our guest experience. But we really are constrained by the options and amenities that we have currently and we’ll in the foreseeable future.

Greg Dean

And so with the Durham Live project, you’re contributing the casino to the t project but you’ll accrue some of the ancillary revenue once that project is in service?

Rod Baker

Yes, and we’re building a full service full amenities resort there. And it's going to be ours in totality. So if you think of a resort that you have been too that’s got all the bells and vessels that’s going to be ours, that’s what we’re going to have there. There's going to be significant other amenities that we’re going to own and operate and bring to the table in a symbiotic fashion. And it's I think a more modest but a poster child within our current family. If you look at our River Rock facility with our two hotels 400 room capacity hotel and show theaters and associated amenities and a multitude of food and beverage offerings and conference space, I mean that’s something more of what we have. And frankly, Durham Live is going to be much more substantial in nature than what we have at River Rock. But you can look at some of those amenities and what we’re going to build and create and frankly, generate significant revenues and profitability off of once we complete that project.

Greg Dean

And I just wanted to hopefully clarify and put to the discussions around thresholds. Is anything that’s going on with the Niagara Bundle, part of why there isn’t more clarity around the progress on the threshold overtime or some other regulatory sensitivity? Or is it just a decision by management to withhold that information?

Rod Baker

So I don’t actually understand the question in terms of the -- we’re not involve with the Niagara Bundle…

Greg Dean

If I was bidding on Niagara, the threshold escalation at…

Rod Baker

No, there is no relevance on the level or type of disclosures.

Greg Dean

And is there a regulatory component to it, or is it just a decision that GC has made on behalf of their shareholders and stakeholders?

Rod Baker

Yes. So, there was some competition and it's instant in competition regions within the modernization process. But I also am not very comfortable in bringing the whole public world inside the OLG's modernizations program, that’s really not an appropriate place to go. So, I want to leave it at that. But certainly there have been sensitivities and we would always respect those sensitivities to the absolute fullest extent possible, which we have done.

Greg Dean

And we’re trying to making sure that people do their own work, it's more just trying to understand what are the guiding principles behind the level of disclosure, so that’s helpful. I appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Chris Colvin from Breach Inlet Capital. Please go ahead.

Chris Colvin

I guess mine is more of a comment than a question, and you can correct me where I am wrong in my comment. But if we assume 65% of the cash is yours, which should be conservative, because it implies it hasn’t grown much despite debt funding most of your purchase and CapEx in Ontario. But just using that round numbers implies your net debt is just over $200 million and your adjusted enterprise value is about $2.9 million. Yet, your run rate EBITDA less minority interest is over $400 million. So to get to the point, you're basically trading at 7 times and that's probably conservative. Regional casinos with less growth prospects, lower barrier to entry traded 10 times if we apply that multiple and you should trade a premium, it implies your stocks would be at 62. Looks like you personally or GC is going to spend $900 million in Ontario, looks like the East has been over 30% of pretax return, let's just assume 25. And when you run all that math, it implies that should generates another $20 plus of value. And when you add those two things together, it implies your stocks were double where it's at today. So, given all that math, hopefully, folks followed, because I think people get confused with minority interest and you do have to make some assumptions. But I think we all appreciate the incremental disclosure you provided and even more so appreciate that you decided to buy back shares, because regardless of how you run the math, it's at least in my perspective, it's hard to get to a value where your stock is not severely discounted today. So, if it stays these levels, I hope that you continue to buy back stock. So that’s my only comment. And please continue to keep up the great execution.

Operator

And your last question is from [Saul Windham] from Vortex Capital. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I just actually wanted to make a comment as well. I wanted to congratulate you on your execution, it is impeccable and we are very happy to be invested here. You spoke about the Durham Live project and I wanted to ask. The development surrounding Durham Live development would drive significant patrons to the facility. Do you expect to reap the benefits of that as well?

Rod Baker

So Durham Live, if you go there right now, is a field other than our component and we are starting to build it.

Terrance Doyle

And it's important and this is just accurate that it separates Durham Live away from what we are doing. Our development is obviously -- our casino resort development Durham Live is the development that surrounds it.

Rod Baker

Yes, and we have a landlord and he has his own master plan. It has nothing to do with us. We are hopeful over the fullest of time that there is this thoughtful development program and we have symbiotic neighbors that work well for our business, but that's really not our business and we are very focused on. As you know, we are already in the ground there doing earthwork and the construction has started. So we are going to up and running hopefully -- it's going to feel like the blink of an eye view, but it's obviously going to take some amount of time. And then we are going to be there for a very long time and we would expect others to come. I mean, obviously, when you a resort like us, it's frankly attractive to other types of business. But that’s not our business and that’s really the landlord's affair. And we are not in the loop with what their plans are. But if they were a smart landlord, I'm sure they are going to go maximize the value by having something that works well together. So we are looking forward to the next 20 plus years, 30 plus years in that location with a fantastic business.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions. You may proceed.

Terrance Doyle

Thank you, Joanna. And thanks everyone for participating this morning. Before we conclude, I’d like to remind listeners that forward-looking statements were made during this call. For those who joined midway, I encourage you to listen to the replay of this call to hear my earlier comments regarding these forward-looking statements. This replay will be available through the Investor Relations section of our Web site at www.gcgaming.com. This now concludes our call. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call today. We thank you for participating and we ask that you please disconnect your lines.