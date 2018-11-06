WestRock Is Attractive After A Solid Fiscal Q4

Shares of WestRock (WRK) have had a rough 2018, falling over 30%, a downdraft that accelerated in October amid concerns about rising supply in its core containerboard business. Importantly, the company has received Department of Justice approval for its purchase of KapStone (KS), which should drive incremental cash flow growth in 2020 and beyond as WRK brings KS’s operating margins in line with its own. WestRock’s third quarter results were solid, and the stock is an attractive buy at 10x 2019 earnings with a 4% dividend yield.

In Q4, WestRock earned $1.29, $0.04 ahead of estimates while revenue of $4.24 billion was 1% shy of consensus. The company’s core corrugated packaging business grew revenue 6% to $2.39 billion. Critically, the company continues to scale up operations with North American shipments up 4%; this also led adjusted EBITDA margins to expand by 620bp to 24.1%. As such, EBITDA was 42% higher at $548 million. WestRock has also closed its KapStone acquisition, which will bring on about $3 billion of revenues and $200 million in synergy opportunities. Given the debt associated with the transaction, WRK is pushing leverage to 3x, but thanks to strong underlying free cash flow, leverage will be back within the 2.25x-2.50x target by the end of fiscal 2020, or less than two years.

The consumer packaging unit was broadly stable with revenue up .6% to $1.88 billion while segment EBITDA was down 1.7% at $275 million. Higher freight costs, which are now running up about 5% year on year, are a headwind for margins. While the consumer packaging business generates steady cash flow, it is unlikely to be the driver of growth like the corrugated packaging has been. Worries about pricing power at the corrugated unit has been a major headwind for the stock as competitors are expanding capacity. However, it is worth keeping in mind that WRK increased shipments by 4%, expanded EBITDA margins, and the company also raised prices, which boosted EBITDA by $113 million. Despite the worries about supply, this business is performing well because there is strong demand

Growing markets justify increasing capacity. It is wrong to look at supply trends without considering underlying demand factors. Equally important, WestRock, with its KapStone purchase, is positioning itself to be a consolidator that will benefit from increasing scale and operating leverage in an expanding industry. While packaging demand is broadly correlated to economic activity, it is key to realize the sector is a beneficiary of the move to online retail, a secular tailwind that should provide incremental growth for the foreseeable future. As we all know, e-commerce has gained market share at the expense of traditional stores, but online sales only account for 10% of all retail sales activity. I don’t believe this is a trend any of us expect to reverse. More online shopping means more shipping of goods, and more shipping means more corrugated boxes and containerboard demand.

In this way, paper and packaging stocks like WestRock, Packaging Corp (PKG), and International Paper (IP) are derivative plays on the growth in online retail. Of course, with online shopping only accounting for about 15% of the demand for cardboard, they are not pure plays, though as such they trade at much lower mutliples. Nonetheless, with the sector growing by over 10%, it provides an incremental ~1.5% of demand to a sector that otherwise would be growing 1.5-2.0% from rising economic activity. That is a material supporter of growth that should be sustained for quite some time.

Indeed 2019 guidance was solid across the board, making Westrock stock attractive on a forward earnings basis. Adjusting for KapStone, revenue should be flat to up 5%. Importantly, EBITDA, ex-KapStone, will rise by at least 5.5% aided largely by price increases; again, WestRock is able to pass on rising input costs to customers. If the market was facing excess supply, which is implied by the lower share price, I would expect margins to go down, not up. These results will push 2019 EPS to $4.6, giving WRK a forward multiple of essentially 10x.

A 10x multiple is one you would associate with a company facing peak earnings or operational mishaps. Rather, WRK is operating well, growing the business, and expanding margins, even amid supply worries. Additionally, WRK should generate about $1-1.1 billion of free cash flow over the next twelve months given its $1.5 billion cap-ex budget. That provides 2x coverage for its $1.82 dividend (which it just raised by 5.8%). WRK is trading less than 12x free cash flow, and this strong free cash flow will permit WRK to keep raising its dividend, fund expansion projects, and opportunistically repurchase stock beyond 2020 when leverage reaches target. With WestRock trading at this depressed valuation, concerns about supply and margins are discounting much worse than what WestRock is reporting: positive volume growth and price increases at it corrugated unit, which is pushing EPS to about $4.60 next year. On top of this, investors enjoy some long-term benefit from more e-commerce volume. WestRock, at these levels, is a good stock to buy for long term value investors.

