Conduent To Acquire Health Solutions Plus For Payer Software

Over the medium term, CNDT stands to gain a stronger offering in the growing Medicaid Managed Care market.

Conduent has agreed to acquire Health Solutions Plus for an undisclosed sum.

Conduent (CNDT) announced it has agreed to acquire Health Solutions Plus for an undisclosed amount.

Health Solutions Plus provides healthcare payer administration software.

CNDT is acquiring HSP for its capabilities relative to expected continued growth trajectory in Medicaid managed care processing spending and processing.

Target Company

Melville, New York-based HSP was founded in 1996 to develop software solutions that provide both flexibility and automation to support medical, dental, vision and specialty health benefits and claims administration.

Management is headed by Founder, President and CEO John Buser, who was previously CIO at RCHN Centercare.

HSP’s primary offerings include:

Core Claims Administration

Claims Intake

Customer Service

Care Management

Company partners or major customers include:

Optum

Change Healthcare

Red Card

Context Healthcare

(Source:HSP)

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global healthcare payer services market is projected to reach $69.2 billion by 2024.

The KPO sector, or Knowledge Process Outsourcing, is expected to generate the largest growth by sector, at a CAGR of 17.9%.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the demand for streamlined business processes and better customer services through the adoption of cost-effective strategies.

Major competitive vendors that provide healthcare payer services include:

United Healthcare (OTCPK:UAHC)

Anthem (ANTM)

Aetna (AET)

Cigna (CI)

Humana (HUM)

Genpact (G)

Cognizant (CTSH)

Accenture (ACN)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Conduent didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a transaction-specific 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a non-material material amount to Conduent’s $4 billion market capitalization.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2018, it had $993 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $3.8 billion, of which long-term debt accounted for $2 billion.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($16 million).

Conduent is acquiring HSP to bolster its core healthcare administration processing technologies.

As CNDT stated in the deal announcement,

HSP offers a modern Core Administration Processing System [CAPS] solution, which is a key connector of administrative functions for healthcare funding entities, including commercial payers, Managed Care Organizations, State Medicaid agencies and Medicare Advantage payers. The acquisition will allow Conduent to take advantage of the growing Medicaid Managed Care market and allow the company to expand its portfolio of services for its large commercial healthcare clients.

In the past 12 months, CNDT’s stock price has risen 21.9% vs. the S&P 500 Index 3.5%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source:Seeking Alpha)

CNDT’s stock has seen a volatile last 12 months, falling 16% from a recent high of $23 through October’s volatility to its current $19.25 as of press time.

The deal for HSP appears to really be about accessing the Medicaid Managed Care market, which is growing, as the CBO (Congressional Budget Office) August 2018 report chart shows below:

(Source:CBO Report)

The report said that during the period from 1999 to 2014, ‘the share of Medicaid spending that went to managed care increased in most states. During that period, the number of states in which managed care accounted for more than 25 percent of Medicaid spending grew from 2 to 13.’

During the same period, many states ‘made change changes to their comprehensive managed care programs that, on the whole, increased the number of people and the types of services covered by those programs.’

So, while states can pay for Medicaid services on a managed care or fee-for-service basis, the data appears to back up CNDT management’s belief that Medicaid managed care spending is on an up-trend.

Although we don’t know how much Conduent paid for HSP, assuming management didn’t overpay, the deal makes strategic sense, as there is a demonstrated trend of market growth for Medicaid managed care spending.

Accordingly, I’m positive on the deal’s potential for CNDT over the medium-term beginning in 2019.

Thank you for reading. I write about IPOs and M&A deals, though I focus most of my time on IPOs. If you're interested in investing smarter in IPOs, you should check out IPO Edge.

