What Company Is Going To Launch The First 0% ETF?

I think there are about six legitimate contenders to launch the first free fund, but it will likely come down to one or two names.

One of the biggest ongoing storylines in the ETF industry is what could be dubbed "The Race to Zero." In other words, which ETF issuer is going to launch the first fund with a 0% expense ratio. The major issuers, such as Vanguard, State Street, BlackRock and Schwab, have been playing chess for the past few years, trimming the expense ratios on their biggest ETFs a basis point here and a basis point there in order to maintain the low-cost lead and, hopefully, attract market share. Five ETFs currently hold the low-cost title with expense ratios of just 0.03% - the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT), the Schwab U.S. Large Cap ETF (SCHX), the Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB), the SPDR Portfolio Total Stock Market ETF (SPTM) and the SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG).

On the mutual fund side, we already have a winner in the race to launch the first "free" fund. Fidelity took the title officially on August 2nd of this year when it debuted the Fidelity ZERO Total Market Index Fund (FZROX) and the Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund (FZILX). Since then, it's added the Fidelity ZERO Large Cap Index Fund (FNILX) and the Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund (FZIPX) to the group. The ploy has worked as the four funds now manage nearly $2 billion (although the majority belongs to FZROX). And kudos on the creative ticker symbols!

On the ETF side, however, we're still waiting for our winner. I think it's likely we'll get our first 0% expense ratio ETF sometime in 2019, but where it's going to come from is still up for some speculation. Keep in mind that the company that offers a 0% ETF is using it as a loss leader in the hopes of cross-selling that customer into other more profitable products. That makes a small issuer swooping in and getting the attention more unlikely, although it's not out of the question. Franklin Templeton is only the 35th largest ETF issuer and then it launched a suite of country- and region-specific ETFs that suddenly became the cheapest in their respective categories.

Still, I think we're looking at about roughly a half dozen legitimate contenders. We already know who the popular choices are, but I want to also spend a little more time on the lesser-known names which could emerge from the pack.

With that being said, I present the most likely candidates to launch the first 0% ETF in no particular order.

Fidelity

They launched the first fee-free mutual funds. Why wouldn't they launch the first 0% ETF as well? They may but it doesn't seem like it would be consistent with the remainder of their lineup. Fidelity currently operates 11 sector ETFs and 10 factor ETFs. There's nothing in their lineup currently that resembles a pure broad market ETF, unless you want to count the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite ETF (ONEQ). Fidelity has only launched four ETFs in the past two years and they've all been factor ETFs. I feel that Fidelity's ETF strategy will be to continue slowly expanding their factor and dividend ETF lineup, while expanding their zero-fee roster on the mutual fund side. A 0% bond mutual fund makes a lot of sense.

On the other hand, Fidelity's sector ETFs are at 0.08%, so they're not afraid to go cheap. And FZROX quickly swelled to more than $1 billion, so they understand the benefits of the first mover advantage first hand. I'd rate Fidelity as unlikely to launch the first 0% ETF and instead focus on their 0% mutual fund roster.

Vanguard, State Street, BlackRock

I'll lump these three together since they're essentially in the same boat. They control around 80% of the ETF market and have expansive rosters already full of ultra-cheap options.

Ask a random investor who their choice is for the first 0% ETF and they'll probably answer "Vanguard." I think it's very likely that Vanguard eventually gets there with a free ETF, but I don't think they're the first. They have a history of slowing lowering fees bit by bit to stay at the forefront of the low-fee movement, but debuting the first free ETF feels a little inconsistent with their history of growing almost quietly into one of the biggest names in the industry. I think dropping a fund, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), down to 0.02% seems more likely than going all the way to 0%.

I think it's a similar story for State Street and BlackRock. They already account for more than $2 trillion in ETF assets and combine for dozens of the cheapest ETFs in the marketplace. Is there a tactical advantage to being the first to 0%? There's the publicity involved, obviously, but even if it quickly attracts $1 billion like FZROX did, that's still a drop in the bucket for them. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) took in a combined $4 billion in new money in just the last week! I don't think there's as much upside for them as there may be for other companies.

Schwab

This is the company that I hear mentioned most often as the first to issue a 0% ETF. Schwab's total ETF assets have grown more than 30% in the last year and they're currently the fifth-biggest issuer. In total, 14 of their 22 ETFs have expense ratios of 0.07% or less. They're trying to win the fee war and they're having success.

Schwab is essentially doing everything that the Vanguards of the world have been doing, they're just trying to catch up at this point (Vanguard has been in the ETF game for 17 years, Schwab has been at it for just nine). Launching the first 0% ETF could be just what they need to draw attention away from the big three and toward their impressive ETF business. This could be a case where dropping the expense ratio on one of their existing funds makes more sense than launching a new product, since virtually all of their ETFs are broad market focused. Dropping SCHB or SCHX to 0% seems like the obvious choice, although I think an interesting move would be to take the stellar Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) to zero and go for the title of top dividend ETF.

Invesco

This is my dark horse pick and I think it makes a lot of sense for a few reasons. Invesco (IVZ) is currently the fourth-largest ETF issuer and is clearly interested in challenging the big three. Lately, they've been trying to grow their ETF business through acquisitions. Invesco bought the PowerShares ETFs back in 2006, bought Guggenheim's ETF business last year and agreed to buy Oppenheimer's ETF group just a month ago. Guggenheim's equal-weight ETFs and Oppenheimer's revenue-weighted funds help fill in gaps in their lineup and expand their variety of smart beta offerings.

A 0% ETF also can fit well in their roster. If you look at their domestic equity ETFs, they're heavily tilted toward factor and thematic products. Perhaps the closest thing they have to a pure broad market-cap weighted fund is the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS). A total stock market ETF could slide right in without significantly overlapping an existing ETF. For a company that's looking to rapidly expand their footprint in the ETF industry, the PR boost that would come from launching the first 0% ETF could be just what they're looking for.

JPMorgan

JPMorgan wasn't a big player in the ETF space until it hit a home run with its BetaBuilders ETFs. The premise was simple. Instead of putting clients into ETFs from other issuers, just launch a similar fund and put client assets into those funds instead, and the BetaBuilders lineup was born. JPMorgan's five BetaBuilders funds now manage a combined $6.7 billion in assets, lifting the company from the 21st biggest ETF issuer a year ago to the 11th biggest today. JPMorgan has clearly hit on something with the BetaBuilders strategy and sneaking in to unexpectedly launch the first 0% ETF could help build on that momentum.

Goldman Sachs

I don't really have any evidence that Goldman Sachs is hugely interested in entering this race, but it might not be all that surprising either. The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap ETF (GSLC) is one of the largest multi-factor ETFs in the industry and comes with an expense ratio of just 0.09%. Launching an attention-getting, ultra-cheap product wouldn't exactly be without precedent. I think Goldman is a long shot at best, but it's worth keeping them on the radar.

The Verdict

If I were to put my money on just one name from this list, it would be Schwab, but I think Invesco makes perhaps more sense from a standpoint of fitting in with their corporate strategy. I think once the first 0% ETF hits the market, we'll see a number of followers soon thereafter. Vanguard, State Street and BlackRock are almost sure to launch free funds at some point in the near future, although I just don't think they'll be the ones to blaze the trail.

Watch for the first free ETF to hit the market sometime in 2019.

