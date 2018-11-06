Natural Gas Weekly: Finally On Fire!

Introduction

Welcome to my natural gas weekly report. In this report, I discuss my views of the natural gas market through the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ). As you may know, UGAZ are senior, unsecured obligations of Credit Suisse AG, seeking to provide long exposure to 3x the daily performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index plus a daily accrual equal to the return that could be earned on a notional capital reinvestment at the three month U.S Treasury rate. This ETF is not recommended for long-term holding, since its rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.65% slowly erodes its value. UGAZ makes up for this high expense ratio with strong daily volume and tight spreads of only 0.11%. The ETF is an exciting short-term investment vehicle to get leveraged exposure to natural gas futures and capture gas price oscillations.

In this report, based on the Energy Information Administration ((EIA)) estimate, I discuss recent changes in natural gas inventories and net speculative positioning (released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)) to assess the effects on natural gas futures and UGAZ. Then, I evaluate the latest weather developments to identify the main impacts on UGAZ's share price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S natural gas stockpiles continued to post (w/w) decelerating builds, up only 1.55% or 48 Bcf to 3143 Bcf on the October 19 – 26 period. U.S gas shortage remains 13.6% or 493 Bcf below the 5-year average and 16.7% or 632 Bcf under 2017 level. With this fifth consecutive storage deceleration in a row, natural gas deficit progresses and strengthens the bullish momentum on UGAZ shares.

Source: EIA

On the supply - demand side, aggregate natural gas daily supply advanced marginally, up 0.1% (w/w) to 91.1 Bcf/d on the October 25 – 31 period, following steady marketed and dry production hikes, totally offset by plunging imports from Canada, down 15.9% to 3.7 Bcf/d. Meanwhile, aggregate gas daily demand declined slightly, down 1.1% (w/w) to 83.7 Bcf/d, amid weakening power need and Mexican exports.

That being said, natural gas futures recently skyrocketed, following the revision of weather forecasts, which turned colder than expected and significantly amplified expected heating demand.

Source: CME Group

In the interim, UGAZ shot up 33.6% to $107.7 amid increasing worries that current low storage levels will have a hard time coping with cold winter conditions.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (( COTR)) provided by the CFTC for the October 23 – 30 period, net speculative positioning on NYMEX future natural gas contracts surged 61.54% (w/w) to 5,693 net short contracts, whereas UGAZ dipped 6.71% to $80.6 per share.

Source: CFTC

The net speculative positioning rush is attributable to robust short liquidations, down 3.65% (w/w) to 342,542 contracts and is partly offset by long unwindings, down 1.13% to 336,849 contracts. Speculators are now close to reaching a net long positioning on the natural gas market, which is unusual and could indicate a strong bullish momentum for the complex.

Since the beginning of 2018, net speculative positioning on natural gas futures is up 95.95% or 134,808 contracts, while UGAZ’s YTD performance is up 1.6% to $80.6 per share.

Despite record high natural gas production, demand growth is keeping a strong pace and continues to weigh on gas storage deficit

Since my last note, UGAZ climbed sharply, following the announcement of a cold spell that will develop over the U.S, record low natural gas inventory levels not seen since 2005 and robust aggregated natural gas demand, which is keeping up with record high U.S supply.

With gas stocks so low and cold trends strengthening during the weekend, natural gas futures are set to witness another bullish push this week. According to the National Weather Service, cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected to hit the Eastern part of the country in the short to medium-term, causing significant higher heating degree days and weakening the already loose storage safety margin, in case of a cold winter scenario. This will likely to push natural gas prices and UGAZ shares higher in the short-mid term.

Source: National Weather Service

Given the above, UGAZ is set to reach new highs whilst storage deficits persist and cold weather conditions endure.

