Ellie Mae, A Market Leader Trading At A Discount

The shares of Ellie Mae (ELLI) have fallen back after disappointing guidance on the back of a soft mortgage market, but while there isn't likely to be any imminent catalyst propelling them higher, valuation has gotten more reasonable.

What's more, the company keeps on winning market share and cementing its Encompass platform as the de-facto standard, and the company is still able to grow even through the lean periods.

As these lean periods give way to growth sooner or later, we think picking up a few shares at these levels is likely to pay off longer-term.

Ellie Mae, the leader in SaaS mortgage processing solutions with its comprehensive Encompass platform is experiencing serious headwinds from the mortgage market:

Higher interest rates have cut the refinancing demand.

Higher rates and a tight housing inventory also pressure the purchase market.

As we have written in previous articles, similar headwinds have not held the company back as the company has been able to keep on growing through leaner times in the mortgage market.

But this time the damage seems to be a bit more significant. This is also because the following (Q3CC):

some lenders are taking more of a wait-and-see approach with respect to the timing of enterprise, technology decisions, until they get better visibility into the 2019 market, which is causing some bookings to push into the first half of next year. We now expect bookings of Encompass seats closed in 2018 to be between 27,000 and 29,000 for the year.

But even with these headwinds, the company still managed to eak out a small increase (1% y/y) in the number of loans closed on its platform to 699K loans in Q3 despite industry volume being down 9% in volume basis and 13% on a unit basis over the same period.

There are two other forces that keep Ellie Mae from feeling the full force of the industry headwinds:

Its Encompass platform is gaining market share (from 30% in 2016 to 35% in 2017).

It is able to increase the revenue per loan (+14% y/y to $176).

The first should not surprise us as it's already the market leader and generally seen as the most sophisticated solution. Big banks still often use their own software, but the company can probably eat into that market as well.

The reason they're gaining market share is the same reason as they manage to increase the revenue per loan, adding modules and functionality to their platform, increasing the value of the platform proposition.

This quarter they released Consumer Connect to enhance the front end of Encompass, and the company is also integrating recently acquired Velocify's lead management and engagement capabilities.

Other newer modules gaining traction like Investor Connect (where they have the top five investors signed up) and Data Connect (enabling customers to use analytics, AI and machine learning to improve efficiency).

It might also be worthwhile to remind the reader why the company is doing so well, it is reducing complexity for customers:

And this complexity results in increasing cost per loan:

With Encompass providing a one-stop solution:

And needless to say, management argues that they have strong secular tailwinds blowing:

We have followed the company since 2012 when we issued our first buy (at $15), and these forces seem to have all played out and continue to play out as we speak, even during times when there is a fairly strong headwind from the mortgage market itself.

Q3 Results

Again they were able to significantly outperform the market with a 15% growth in revenues, versus a 9% decline in the market (13% in unit terms). As we already referenced, this wasn't their first success against headwinds from the industry, from the earnings deck:

The top green line is national mortgage volume. Here are the main results

While the refi market has collapsed, management argued they did see home equity lines of credit coming back, although that's probably not going to move the needle by much.

Potentially more interesting is the increasing interest management sees from the big lenders, the ones which still use their own software (Q3CC):

last week, when I was at MBA, I saw the highest interest I've ever seen from some of the largest lenders and big correspondent investors in the history of Ellie Mae. And that is because we have gotten to a place of so much share coming from Encompass lenders that sell to other investors that those investors are now coming to the table and showing genuine interest, serious interest for Encompass.

It remains to be seen what's coming of that, but this really is something that can move the needle. They started to gain some traction in this sector a couple of years back, but we haven't seen recent wins since.

Guidance

There is a grim outlook for the mortgage market, based on mortgage origination volumes as published by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the Mortgage Bankers Association (Q3CC):

For 2018, this composite shows an estimated 9% decline in origination volumes on a dollar basis from 2017. For the fourth quarter, it is expected to decrease 14% sequentially and 17% year-over-year. Since the time of our last guidance in August, the composite forecast for the fourth quarter has decreased by 3 percentage points. Furthermore, as Jonathan said, we believe loan volume on a unit basis is declining more sharply.

However, they do expect the market to come back in the second half of next year. On the basis of this new outlook for the market, the company guided:

For the fourth quarter of 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $113 million to $116 million.

Net income on a GAAP basis is expected to be in the range of $0.0 million to $2 million, or $0.00 to $0.06 per diluted share.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of $12.4 million to $14.2 million, or $0.34 to $0.39 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $28.8M to $31.3M.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, income tax expense is expected to be between $500K and $1M on a GAAP basis and between 15% and 20% on a non-GAAP basis.

Annual revenue to be in the range of $477M to $480M.

Contracted revenue in the range of $347M to $349M.

GAAP net income of $22M to $24M, or $0.61 to $0.67 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income for the year is now expected to be in the range of $65.8M to $67.M, or $1.84 to $1.88 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $125.3M to $127.8M.

For the full year 2018, we now expect that we will book between 27,000 and 29,000 Encompass seats.

Management expects market share to pick up another 4 to 5 points (from 35% at the end of 2017).

And here is their longer-term model:

While there was a little bit of a slowdown in the increase of revenue per loan as customers are a little more hesitant given the industry headwinds, management still sees the longer-term growth path of increases at roughly $15-$20 per loan per year.

Margins

Gross margins are on a longer-term downward trend and that's a little concerning. Non-GAAP gross margin is considerably higher at 64.8% and the difference is share based comp ($2.4M) and acquisition effects ($5.5M).

So we were curious whether there was any adjusted gross margin erosion as well, here are the last 7 quarters:

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Adj. gross margin 65 65.6 65.4 64 64.5 64.8 64.8

Source, author calculations from company filings.

(Figures for adjusted gross margin are erroneously put at 55% in Q2 and Q3 of 2017 in their respective CCs, but we calculated the correct figures from the filings as these figures seemed off).

So we can safely say that there isn't any gross margin erosion, apart from the GAAP one which is mostly due to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions (and some stock based compensation).

There is also an effect from the change in accounting standards from ASC 605 to 606, which entails a $5M positive adjustment for the year. Operational margins improved due to lower compensation cost

Cash

Free cash flow hasn't kept up with operational cash flow generation due to increasing CapEx which is growing at the same pace as revenues and constitutes a surprisingly high 20% of revenues, expected at $95M for the year. Free cash flow amounted to $12.2M in Q3.

Stock based compensation is responsible for all free cash flow and then some in Q3, leading to a gradual increase in the share count.

The company has a healthy balance sheet with $342M in cash (up from $324M at the end of Q2) and $27.9M in debt.

Valuation

Valuations have fallen back a lot which isn't surprising, but one could argue that on a sales basis the shares are actually pretty reasonably priced. Analysts expect an EPS of $1.9 this year rising to $2.02 the next.

Conclusion

We see various reasons to buy the shares:

The company is the undisputed market leader, consistently outperforming the market and gaining market share.

The mortgage market is set to turn in H2 next year.

The company's platform enables customers to cut the cost of the mortgage origination process from start to finish, reduce errors and increase compliance.

Management spoke of increasing interest from big financial institutions, landing a new client in this category could move the needle considerably.

However, as there don't seem to be much imminent catalyst, investors probably have some time to accumulate a position.

