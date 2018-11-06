The 19 'Safer' Monthly Paid U.S. Dividends Out Of 87 For November

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" U.S. MoPay stocks projected 15.95% less gain than from $5K invested in all ten. The big, high price MoPays have November dominance!

"Safer" MoPay stocks also reported payout-ratios, total annual-returns, dividend-growth, and p/e ratios as of 11/2/18 to reinforce their dividend backing. There were 29 of 87 disqualified for negative annual-returns.

19 of 87 Monthly Paying (MoPay) U.S. dividend stocks were tagged "safer" for showing positive annual returns and free cash flow yields larger than their dividend yields as of 11/2/18.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Alleged Top Ten U.S. 'Safer' Dividend MoPay Stocks Could Net 4.7% to 26.3% Gains By November 2019

Eight of ten top-gain 'safe' dividend MoPay stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the ten highest yielders for the coming year, based on analyst 1 year targets. Thus, the yield-based selection strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 80% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 2, 2019 were:

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) netted $263.32 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

WPT Industrial Real Estate (OTCQX:WPTIF) was said to net $258.85, based on a median target price estimate from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% below the market as a whole.

STAG Industrial REIT (STAG) netted $173.82 based on a median target price estimate from thirteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $125.45 based on no target price from analysts, just projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

AGNC Investment (AGNC) netted $120.9 based on dividends and a median target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 90% less than the market as a whole.

Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) netted $87.10 based only on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF) netted $71.13 based on dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% over the market as a whole.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:HRUFF) netted $50.69 based just on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCPK:FRHLF) net 47.70 based on a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole

Gamehost Inc. (OTCPK:GHIFF) projected a $46.98 net gain based on just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% under the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 12.46% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "Safer" U.S. MoPay dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

19 of 87 October All-Cap US Exchange MoPay Dividend Stocks Showed Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Beyond Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of these 87 all-cap MoPay stocks from which 19 "safer" ones were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. Those 19 all-cap monthly-pay dividend stocks report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Cash flow, however, is easily manipulated by a board of directors managing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, American Capital Agency (AGNC) announced July 27, 2015, a reduction of its $.20 monthly shareholder payout to $.18 as of September.

Having departed the list, Fifth Street Finance (FSC), trimmed its $0.06 monthly dividend per share to $0.02 as of March, 2017 and then descended to a $0.02 Quarterly dividend in June 2017. Allied firm, Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Capital (FSFR) also departed the MoPay convention in March. Also past listee, Blue Bluerock Residential (BRG) in December announced its retreat to quarterly dividend payments "in keeping with industry tradition."

In the past year, Tahoe Resources (TAHO) skipped its monthly and even quarterly payouts.

Finally. Orchid Island Capital (ORC) has scaled down dividends four times in the time period discussed. In July 2015, their monthly payout was slashed from $0.18 to $0.14, and then cut down to $0.11 as of January, 2018, to $0.09 in March, and to $0.08 come September.

Four Business Sectors Showed "Safer" Monthly Dividends For November

Four of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the nineteen equities with "safer" November dividends. Those were from: real estate (15); energy (1); consumer cyclical (1); utilities (2); basic materials (0); communication services (0); consumer defensive (0); financial services (0); healthcare (0); industrials (0); technology (0).

All four sectors named on the above list were in the top ten by yield.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Bargain MoPay "Safer" Stocks

Ten "Safer" top All-Cap U.S. MoPay dividend stocks per November 2 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks (12) To Deliver 7.57% VS. (13) 9% Net Gains from All Ten By November 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten U.S. MoPay kennel by yield was estimated for 15.95% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced "safer" MoPay equity, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. was projected to deliver the best net gain of 26.33%.

Lowest priced five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs as of November 2 were: BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCPK:FRHLF); Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:ARESF); Gamehost Inc (OTCPK:GHIFF), with prices ranging from $3.51 to $7.85.

Higher priced five "safe" all-cap MoPay dogs for November 2 were: Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CMLEF); Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF); Superior Plus Corp (OTCPK:SUUIF); H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF); Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE); AGNC Investment (AGNC), whose prices ranged from $8.37 to $17.67.

This distinction between five low priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFCSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.