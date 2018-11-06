After The Recent Pullback, Raytheon Is A Buy

Shares of Raytheon (RTN) have been weak heading into the Midterm elections, losing 8% and wiping away their year to date gains. However, this sell-off has provided an opportunity because the company continues to report strong operating results. Critically, the company is also building a backlog that will generate future cash flow growth. After their recent underperformance, shares are conservatively valued, allowing investors to gain exposure to the defense sector at an attractive level.

First, it is important to keep in mind the big picture. Raytheon’s main customer is the federal US government, so its budget practices impact its bottom line. Fortunately, we have tremendous transparency into this customer’s demand because after public debate Congress appropriates funds. Earlier in 2018, Congress agreed to $80 billion in increased defense spending over two years, and President Trump recently signed a $716 billion budget for the Department of Defense in accordance with this. This Administration has prioritized increasing defense spending, which should benefit broadly all the defense contractors.

While Raytheon is an industrial company, its primary exposure is to the defense spending cycle rather than the broader economic cycle in the way a company like 3M (MMM) is. Of course, depending on tax receipts (which correlate to the economic cycle), defense spending can fluctuate, though many contracts are multi-year in nature, and national security concerns can outweigh short-run budgetary concerns. As demand for their products is not as correlated to the economy, having exposure to the defense sector is a way to add diversity to an investor’s portfolio.

Now, after years of pressure on Pentagon spending, it appears defense spending is enjoying an upturn. Moreover, NATO allies are starting to increase defense spending, which should provide some lift to Raytheon, given its missile systems business in Eastern Europe. Additionally, one could argue that if the US-China trade spat worsens and becomes more confrontational, the result may be increased defense spending. While this is not something to root for, it is a reminder that defense stocks can benefit from a rise in geopolitical tensions that are more generally a headwind for other sectors.

Again, it is worth emphasizing that after steadily rising, defense spending began to fall in 2011 amid pressure from Congressional Republicans, who had taken the House Majority, to rein in spending and deficits. With spending below 2011 in nominal terms let alone real (inflation-adjusted) terms, the Pentagon has had recent budget increases that have enjoyed bipartisan support, including the above mentioned 2019 Pentagon budget, which received 87 votes in the Senate and 359 votes in the House. This budget provides certainty of demand for companies like Raytheon for the next 12 months and gives them the opportunity to win expanded contracts. Given the bipartisan support for current spending levels, I would not expect a renewed downturn in defense spending, though the pace of increases could certainly slow from the 2019 budget’s $80 billion hike. Given where RTN is trading relative to its fundamentals, investors are being more than compensated for this risk.

As seen in their third quarter, Raytheon is enjoying solid growth, and these tailwinds should persist through 2019 at the least thanks to the already-signed budget. Raytheon is seeing strength across its four main business units: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS) up 7%, Intelligence, Information, and Services (IIS) up 13%, Missile Systems (MS) up 7%, Space and Airborne Systems (SAS) up 6%. In particular, IDS should benefit from continued demand, particularly in Europe, for patriot missiles and missile defense systems, while Space defense spending is enjoying secular gains as governments increasingly focus on the sector (ie the “Space Force”). Raytheon’s business is largely focused on the missile and air sectors within defense, which positions the company positively for the shift towards the Air Force, Navy, and missile defense system as the US military continues its pivot towards Asia. Importantly, operating margins remain strong at around 17.4%, which has led Raytheon to raise its 2018 EPS guidance to $10.06 from $9.87 and revenue from $27 to $27.2 billion.

Critically, Raytheon is poised to maintain momentum into 2019. The company had bookings of $8.7 billion in Q3, about 28% higher than revenues. Over the past twelve months, Raytheon has added $5 billion in net booking, bringing its backlog to $41.6 billion, which amounts to more than 18 months of revenue. Raytheon is taking advantage of higher Pentagon spending to smooth out and extend its backlog, and given solid operating margins, this backlog should generate substantial cash for shareholders. In fact in 2019, Raytheon anticipates maintaining a book to bill ratio of over 1x, meaning it will end 2019 with an even strong backlog position than it currently has, insulating its business from short-term budget concerns.

Alongside strong contracting activity, Raytheon should grow revenues by about 6-8% while holding operating margins flat. This solid business outlook should yield over $3.1 billion in free cash flow in 2019. That gives RTN a lower free cash flow multiple (16.8x) than the likes of 3M, John Deere (DE), or United Technologies (UTX), even though its business has less cyclicality, and its growing backlog provides an even more certain runway for mid-single digits growth.

As such, the recent fall in RTN has moved shares to a point where they look attractive, trading at a discount to fellow industrials. While political machinations are inherently uncertain, the Pentagon budget through September 30, 2019 has already been set, and Raytheon is using the opportunity to extend its backlog while maintaining operating margins. The result is solid free cash flow that can support a steadily growing dividend (raised 8.8% in April) and opportunistic buybacks. Additionally, its underlying business is far less exposed to the broader economic cycle. With shares in the low $180s, I would recommend investors consider RTN for their portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.