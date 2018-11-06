Shopify: A Valuation Guide

Introduction

On October 25th, Shopify (SHOP) announced its Q3 2018 earnings. Shopify is a serial overdeliverer, with positive earning surprises in every quarter. You can see this on the chart provided by Zacks:

And yes, Shopify did it again, beating the expectations on all metrics. The Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beat by $0.07, GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beat by $0.09 and revenue of $270.06M (+57.5% Y/Y) beat by $11.84M.

But still, a lot of analysts talk the company down. They say that the company is too richly valued and Andrew Left of Citron Research and others have published several short recommendations.

In this article, I want to show why Shopify is down some 20% from its 52-week high, what the Q3 2018 earnings highlights were and I want to put the spotlight on the new initiatives of the company. But most of all, I want to show the reader the only valuation method that makes sense to me. Therefore, I introduce the 'virtual PEG'.

The reasons why Shopify is down from its highs

Shopify is down almost 20% from its highs set at the end of July:

A lot of bears will point at the high valuation of Shopify and the fact that it is mentioned will already play a role for some investors. But more on this further on in the article. If you are curious, you can jump to that part and come back to the rest later.

The recent market pullback is also a cause for Shopify's fall. Growth stocks are generally more volatile in such circumstances. But it is not just a general market fall and the supposed high valuation that has caused Shopify's stock price to drop. Investors are concerned about competition as well.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is developing products for small businesses to market their products better. It launched Storefront, which could be a direct competitor to Shopify. This has worried investors, but a bit too much in my opinion.

They shouldn't forget history. Amazon tried to compete with Shopify before by creating web shops of its own. But Shopify won the battle convincingly and Amazon had to shut down its Amazon Web Stores in 2015 due to lack of success. Instead of its own product, it integrated Shopify in its services.

Toby Lütke, Shopify's CEO, is confident that the company will prevail again, since Amazon, unlike Shopify, uses the data that it collects from its merchants to compete with them if they are successful. He thinks Amazon's merchants will feel like they were lured into a trap:

"In a couple of years, if merchants decided that giving all their business’s data to Amazon, then starting to compete on buy buttons with every factory in the world, didn’t work out as that good of an idea, then I would not be surprised."

There is also more Instagram competition talk. Instagram wants to expand its marketing, but I think that Shopify has such a long history of Instagram integration that I can't imagine that Shopify users would completely switch to Instagram. It is, I think, better to combine both services, for both the merchant and the platforms.

And then there is the Magento threat. Magento is a competitor and was bought by Adobe (ADBE) in July of this year for $1.68B. There has been a lot of talk by Shopify bears that this could be the pole through Shopify's heart, but I don't think so. I think Adobe is more interested in using Magento to enhance its customer experience loop (implementing feedback from customers) to compete with Salesforce (CRM) and Oracle (ORCL).

The interest in search for Shopify and Magento shows a very interesting picture: Shopify dwarfs Magento.

Besides that, Shopify has a much better platform, in which you don't have to be able to program or develop at all, unlike Magento. Magento has been around for a long time alongside Shopify, and Shopify keeps expanding while Magento has been stalling for years now. It is still very uncertain if Adobe can revitalize Magento as a general e-commerce play.

Shopify Q3 2018 highlights

The earnings news has not been that good for a lot of companies lately, which also explains the market drop of the recent weeks. But Shopify did very well again. Shopify's non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.04, beating the consensus by $0.08. The GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beat by $0.09, both very positive results.

Besides that, the company has $1.58 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on its balance sheet, which makes it look like Shopify could be eyeing an acquisition or that the company is hoarding cash for a market downturn to buy on the cheap. And the company has no debt, so that could be an extra leverage.

Part of the earnings surprise can certainly be attributed to cannabis sales, now that Canada has allowed the trade of recreational cannabis. This will have resulted in more subscriptions for Shopify.

Shopify’s revenue grew by 58% YoY versus Q3 2017. Some analysts and fellow contributors here on Seeking Alpha were using this to conclude that Shopify will drop, because the revenue growth declines. But I don't agree here. For a company with a market cap of $15B, a 57% revenue growth is enormous. The law of large numbers says that big companies cannot keep up that growth pace forever. But I think even a lot of start-ups would sign any time if promised to have 57% YoY growth even for a few years. I expect the growth to come down in percentages, but that doesn't matter all too much at this point.

Subscription solutions revenue grew by 46% YoY to $120.5 million. Monthly recurring revenue, or MRR, grew by 41% to $37.9 million, mostly by adding merchant. Shopify Plus, the premium service, grew 24% YoY, accelerating from the 20% of last year. This is news that I like a lot. Monthly recurring revenues are one of the most stable sources of income. That is the very reason Amazon introduced its Prime service. And the Plus clients are big spenders, adding much value to Shopify's revenue.

Merchant solutions revenue grew by 68% to $149.5 million. This growth was mainly the result of GMV growth. GMV is gross merchandize volume, the total amount of money of sold goods on an e-commerce platform. The GMV for Shopify increased by 55% versus Q3 2017 to $10 billion. Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping and Shopify Capital also helped to grow the merchant solution department. $4.1 billion of GMV was processed on Shopify Payments, 71% more than Q3 2017. This is an area that I expect to continue growing. The integration of a total solution is a very strong selling point for Shopify. And Capital and Shipping both have higher margins. These sections grew revenue with more than 100% YoY. Gross profits grew by 50% to $149.7 million.

Some analysts pointed out that the operating loss was bigger than in Q3 2017. And that is true as you can see it on the chart:

But still, Shopify expects to have a positive operating income for Q4 between $16M and $18M, which would bring the operating income of the full year to $8M to $10M. The reason that the company grows its expenses so much is because it invests in growth. This is for example the R&D spending evolution over the last quarters:

As you can see, the R&D budget is up by 70% YoY. I think R&D is one of the best costs any company can make, since it is often the motor for innovations that generate returns for the future.

Shopify also raised its expectations for the full year and expects to grow revenue at over 55% to between $1.045 billion and $1.055 billion, slightly up from a previous estimate of $1.015 billion to $1.025 billion.

New initiatives

Shopify has announced that it will occupy a new HQ in Toronto which costs $500M. This will bring the opportunity to add thousands of new employees necessary for further growth.

On October 12th, just a month ago, Shopify also opened its first brick-and-mortar service center in LA.

It is designed to have face-to-face contact with Shopify employees and a space to interact with successful Shopify entrepreneurs. The company is very enthusiastic about this new landmark, as you can see in the words of Shopify's COO Harley Finkelstein on the Q3 2018 earnings call:

"Within 24 hours of opening for bookings, hundreds of sessions and appointments with Shopify gurus were scheduled and several of the opening workshops filled up completely. It’s exciting for us to offer merchants and aspiring entrepreneurs a space where they can find support, inspiration and education. Our new space and all our new features we rolled out are geared towards making commerce better for everyone. To help achieve this goal, we will continue to make platform investments on the following key themes, reducing complexity, simplifying workflows and helping merchants build the right capabilities to run their businesses."

These physical places will drive revenue growth, because the strength of networking and because merchants will learn more of the tips-and-tricks that will drive the growth of their shops.

Shopify also added quite a lot of new services over the last couple of months. Multi-location inventory was launched to improve the efficiency of Shopify's shipping service. And there was also an insurance for merchants under the name Fraud Protect, which shelters them from scams. The advantage of these services is that they will grow together with the GMV: the more you sell, the higher your premium.

A new App Store and a marketing dashboard were launched too. About these, COO Harvey Finkelstein said:

"All of these are now contributing to the incredible value already delivered to our merchants on the Shopify Platform. While few weeks in, it’s not enough to realize the full benefits we are expecting for these enhancements. We are already seeing signs of success. For instance, since the launch of our new App Store in early September, we have already seen a meaningful increase in conversion rates for app installations following a search."

Shopify's valuation is not too high

While a lot of investors see the long-term bull case for Shopify from a qualitative side by acknowledging that it is an exceptional company with a top tier management and outstanding execution, there is often one big hurdle. A lot of investors stumble and fall over that hurdle: its valuation. Shopify has been called overvalued since it shot up 51% on the day of its IPO in May 2015, if we would believe the experts.

And if you look at the classic ratios, you cannot justify Shopify's stock price of $141.03 (at the moment of writing, after the market's close on Monday): a negative P/E, a forward P/E of 210 and a P/S of 10.

But let's look at it from another point of view, from the perspective that Shopify has become a mature company. This may take a decade and maybe more, but I always invest for the very long term.

At this moment, Shopify projects revenue between $1.045B and $1.055B. Mostly Shopify beats expectations, but let's take the middle point here: $1.05B. There are 105.38M shares outstanding. That is a revenue of $9.96 per share. The gross profit margin of Shopify is more than 55%: $149.73M on a total revenue of $270.06M in Q3 2018.

Once the company becomes mature, net profit margins will rise too. Bigger SaaS companies like Adobe and Intuit (INTU) have net profit margins of 20% to 30%. If you project the revenue growth of the next decade, which will inevitably decrease as the numbers grow, this could give us a guesstimate for the next decade:

Suppose Shopify has a profit margin of 25% by 2028, this would add up to earnings of $5.89B. We don't know how many shares will be outstanding by then. But let's take a total growth of 150% (although I certainly hope it is less, but I want to be conservative) which would add up to 263.45M shares. That would add up to EPS of $22.36. That is a 10-year forward PE of just 6.31.

Just as a reference: Coca-Cola (KO) is expected to have earnings of $2.23 next year and is projected to grow by 6.72% over the next five years, according to finviz.com. If you stretch that to 10 years, EPS will be $4.26 in a decade, which adds up to a 10-year forward P/E of 11.27. McDonald's (MCD)? 11.19. Procter & Gamble (PG)? 10.97.

Now I know that there are a lot of ifs and assumptions here, but I think these projections show that investors are not crazy to pay up for Shopify. If Shopify is able to live up to the expectations, it is actually cheap compared to what are generally accepted as more attractively valued companies, of which I hear little investors scream that they are Ponzi schemes or bubbles. Investing is forward looking, and if you look forward, Shopify is not expensive at all.

But let's do it differently, with less assumptions: let's take the final net profit margin of 25% and apply it to the revenue projection of 2018: $1.05B. That would add up to $251M in profits. With the current 105.38M shares, that would be EPS of $2.38. With the current stock price of about $141, this would mean a P/E ratio of 59. This still sounds very high, but that comes about down to the revenue growth. You could call this the 'virtual PEG' and it is about 1, which is fair by all means.

Takeaway

In my first article on Shopify, dating back to May 2017, when I introduced the stock in my series of Potential Multibaggers, I said that high growth companies need to be looked at from a qualitative point of view.

In my second article on Shopify, I connected the company with a trend in society: rising rates of entrepreneurship as a reaction to the outsourcing of more and more jobs, not only industrial, but also in services.

In this article, I tried to pierce through the curtain to the numbers. The curtain in this case is that Shopify is growing so fast that it is impossible to apply traditional metrics, just as it has been impossible for Amazon or Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for a very long time.

Now, of course, it is not possible to predict the future accurately. But I wanted to present a more accurate valuation for Shopify than the traditional ratios, which have been proven wrong again and again for growth companies.

