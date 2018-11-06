iQiyi's 3Q18 Is A Mixed Bag - Subscriptions Up But Ad Revenues Down

During the third quarter, iQiyi (IQ) saw a drop in advertising revenues but an increase in subscription revenues. iQiyi had success because of its popular original content such as The Story of Yanxi Palace, driving subscriber adds. Keeping temporary softness in ad revenue aside, we believe that long term prospects of the Chinese online video business are bright, and iQiyi is a leader in that space. Hence, we believe that iQiyi is worth a look for long-term investors.

With iQiyi 's 3Q done and dusted, here's some key stats to take from the report:

Subscription revenue up 78% Y-o-Y to RMB 2.9 bln

Subscribing members reached 80.7 mn (paying members 79.1)

Advertising revenue down 4% Y-o-Y to RMB 2.4 mn.

Content cost rose to 82% of net revenue vs 70s in previous quarters.

The ad revenue drop was attributed to the FIFA World Cup, removal of certain non-licensed advertisers, and a change in online gaming regulations.

Revenues for third quarter 2018 were RMB 6.9 billion, more or less similar to the consensus of RMB 6.98 billion. Gross margins were slightly below consensus at -10.7% due to sustained investment towards content. Net operating margins were about 18% below estimates at -37.5%, mainly due to higher admin and R&D expenses. Both those expenses were up by over 60% each on a Y-o-Y basis.

3Q18 Key Metrics (RMB ‘bn) Actual Consensus Sales 6.9 6.98 Gross Margin (%) -10.7 -9.7 Operating Margin (%) -37.5 -31.8 EPS -0.62 -0.4

(Source: Factset)

Ad revenues were down to RMB 2.4 billion. Ad revenues dropped 4% Y-o-Y because of declining brand ad demand following the FIFA World Cup in 2Q2018. The World Cup meant a shift in ad money to the traditional television channel. Feed ads were also impacted during this quarter because of updates in the online games regulation, fewer games launched, and removal of certain non-licensed advertisers. Short term, ad revenues are expected to see softness, but long-term, the ad money migration to online video is secular and the trend is expected to continue. This is the reason why we are bullish on iQiyi and are not too concerned about temporary swings, which come and go.

Content costs grew by 66% on a Y-o-Y basis to RMB 6 billion. This cost is expected to further increase. While the cost to procure television dramas have come down, the time lag of 6 to 18 months for a webcast (from procurement to actual broadcast) will make this decline more visible in 2019. Management has stated in the conference call that it expects content cost to go up in 2019, though by a lower growth rate than what has been witnessed in 2018.

Content distribution revenue grew 220% Y-o-Y to RMB 834.6 million. Such a high increase was possible because of premium content titles that were distributed during the third quarter. Focusing on high-quality content is what we believe will keep iQiyi in a leadership position in the online video space.

Subscription revenues continue to grow. They were up 78% Y-o-Y to RMB 2.9 billion. Subscriber numbers and the addition of premium content are key drivers for this increase. The Story of Yanxi Palace, in particular, did very well during the third quarter, driving subscription revenues. Subscriber numbers also went up to 80.7 million, with a record 13.5 million subscribers added in the quarter. 79.1 million out of the 80.7 million are paying subscribers.

Here's the breakdown and trends for DAUs ("Daily Active Users") and MAUs ("Monthly Active Users") on iQiyi.

(source: Citi research report dated 31st October 2018)

Strengths

Growing internet penetration and user sophistication - Increasing number of users are using the internet and subscribing to video platforms such as iQiyi. Further penetration of 4G and 5G technologies which allow high speeds for streaming videos will lead to more subscribers for video services. Chinese users are also growing more sophisticated in terms of willingness to pay for intangible entertainment (as management puts it in concall) like video content.

Increasing subscribers and ARPU - Subscriber number is a key metric in this business. iQiyi has about 80 million of them, and the more this number grows, the more the revenue. ARPU is RMB 165, which is still well below developed market numbers, so there is plenty of runway to grow on that front as well.

Addition of new content - iQiyi has a strong track record of procuring and originating best quality content for its members. Being able to continue to procure, create, and deliver high-quality content will retain existing user base while expanding the subscriber numbers, which will translate into revenue. Also, partnerships and tie-ups with other content providers will lead to expansion into newer geographies.

Parent Group strength - Baidu is the parent company of iQiyi. It holds 58.5% equity and 93.3% voting share in iQiyi. Thus, iQiyi has access to expertise and resources to continue being a leader in video subscription and online ad business.

Risks

Competition - There are many competitors in this space and a company with better content, higher advertising spends, and other resources can potentially lure away viewers from iQiyi. iQiyi, has some formidable competitors in Alibaba and Tencent.

Regulation - China's internet and video regulations are quite strict and constantly evolving. The SAPPRFT or the body in charge of publications, radio, television, and films prohibits content that is deemed as obscene, offensive, or anything that impairs the national dignity of the country. Hence, any sudden regulation can disrupt iQiyi's content and revenue generated from that content.

Content Costs - Given the heating competition in the online video platform space, content costs are rising. Competitors in this space attempt to get the best content on their platforms in order to drive subscriptions. Another source of high content cost is iQiyi's own original show production. Higher content costs can squeeze margins and make the breakeven timeline more uncertain as well.

Need for external capital - iQiyi has a requirement of constant funding in order to pay operating costs, invest in technology, acquire content, and get more subscribers. Production of original and quality content also takes time and patience. So, iQiyi is dependent on patient and long-term capital via debt financing and equity offers. The growth of the business depends on the continuous flow of such capital.

Conclusion

While 3Q saw a temporary drop in advertising revenues, this was largely offset by higher subscription revenues. With the number of subscribers reaching 80.7 million and expected to grow further, subscription revenue continues to do well.

Despite the short-term uncertainty, the long-term story is intact. We also draw comfort from the presence of iQiyi's well-known corporate backer, Baidu ( BIDU). As such, we like IQiyi at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.