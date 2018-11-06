2U: The Correction Was Long Overdue

The company is now down 45% from its May highs, but there are still better growth stocks to buy.

After reporting third-quarter results, ed-tech company 2U (TWOU) sank like a stone, dropping 13% in after-hours trading in response to a small quarterly beat and a slight guidance miss. This is the second earnings pullback in a row for 2U, a stock that had plenty of investor confidence earlier in the year. Despite tremendous top-line growth, investors are now beginning to question the scalability of 2U's model and whether it's worth the premium that it trades at.

Of course, 2U isn't the only growth stock that has been pummeled in the month of October. Investors have retreated from richly valued names en masse over the past few weeks, rotating into more value-oriented names and cash flow generators. But growth isn't enough anymore to guarantee stock price performance.

2U's growth, after all, is what I have long considered to be relatively low-quality growth. Looking just at the company's ~50% y/y top line growth rate yields a very favorable image of this stock, but the scalability of that growth is very different from other technology companies. Whereas a software or internet company can make an incremental sale by selling the exact same product to a different customer (thereby incurring very little incremental cost for the next sale), 2U cannot. It grows by expanding into new degree programs and new universities, each of which requires custom programming and marketing investment to enroll new students. 2U bears the brunt of this cost upfront. And though these programs can last multiple years and bear fruit over time, the unit economics and ease of rollout for 2U is very different from most other technology companies.

Yet 2U, at a forward revenue multiple of ~8x, is essentially being valued like a high-growth software stock - despite its lack of easy scalability. Even after falling more than 45% from May highs, 2U is still highly overvalued. 2U's valuation is only now beginning to catch up to its business reality. To be fair to 2U, the company is making slight progress on operating margins and EBITDA. Losses are slimming down (though slowly), while EBITDA margins are creeping upward. The long time to value for 2U, however - from program inception to profitability - is still very extended, making it a very risky stock to invest in.

This is especially true as the company's guidance for Q4 came in lower than expected:

Figure 1. 2U 4Q18 guidance Source: 2U investor relations

Wall Street had pinned a revenue target of $114.9 million for 4Q18, slightly higher than the midpoint of 2U's range of $114.4-$114.3 million. In addition, 2U also released preliminary guidance for FY19 that forecasts 32.5%-33.9% growth for the full year. That's a steep drop from the >50% growth rate that 2U experienced this quarter.

What we have here is a company with rapidly decelerating growth and questionable long-term margins - it's not worth a premium valuation, and it never was. Continue to avoid 2U.

Q3 download

Here's a look at 2U's results in the third quarter:

Figure 2. 2U 3Q18 results Source: 2U investor relations

Revenues grew 52% y/y to $106.9 million, barely edging out over Wall Street's expectations of $106.4 million (+51% y/y). This also represents two points of acceleration over last quarter's 50% y/y growth. Note however that, relative to prior quarters, this beat margin is a bit too close for comfort - in Q2, 2U had beat Wall Street's expectations on the top line by a three-point spread.

2U's growth is driven largely by an increase in the number of full course equivalent enrollments, or what the company calls FCEs. This quarter, FCEs grew 36% y/y to 32,665, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 3. 2U FCE trends Source: 2U investor relations

Note that 2U's average revenue per FCE has stayed roughly flat at ~$2,700, which means it's already squeezing as much revenue per student as it can. Continued growth relies upon 2U's ability to create new programs and maximize enrollment in each - after all, there is no space constraint on digital classrooms.

The biggest issue here is that most of 2U's largest components of operating expenses shoot up alongside growth. Marketing and sales expenses, for example, increased 47% y/y to $60.5 million, consuming a massive 56.6% of revenues, only a slight increase in efficiency from 58.8% in the year-ago quarter. Recall that most of 2U's contracts with universities stipulates that 2U bears the cost of setting up the program as well as advertising for enrollees, despite having to split the tuition fees with the host university. You'll note as well that 2U also begun taking on curriculum costs, which jumped about 5x from virtually nothing in the year-ago period to $6.4 million this quarter.

Luckily, 2U captured some efficiencies in general and administrative costs, and to a lesser degree, technology and content costs. As a result, 2U was able to improve its operating margin to -11.1%, better than -22.4% in the year-ago period. The company also managed to turn a small EBITDA loss in 3Q17 into a small EBITDA profit this quarter:

Figure 4. 2U EBITDA Source: 2U investor relations

The company's pro forma EPS of -$0.01 also barely edged out over Wall Street's consensus expectation of -$0.02.

Still, until 2U manages to get a firmer grip on its exploding marketing costs, it's difficult to be bullish on this firm's profitability potential. Many of 2U's programs (into which it has dumped large, upfront fixed investments) are still relatively new, so we won't be able to judge these programs' ROI for awhile. In my view, 2U's ability to scale into a profit generator that throws off cash flow is still unclear.

Final thoughts

While 2U's profitability improved modestly this quarter, year-to-date the company's losses have still swelled from -$29.9 million to -$43.2 million, on a GAAP basis. Though 2U certainly has enough liquidity to fund its losses, we have to be rather judgmental on a company that is on track to hit a half-billion dollar revenue run rate next year but is still producing sizable losses.

2U's dramatic fall from its peak prices accurately price a company that is expected to decelerate, as well as one that has yet to prove the sustainability of its business model. Rebound investors have plenty of beaten-down growth stocks to choose from, but 2U remains a clear avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.