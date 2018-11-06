Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) CEO Jeffrey Marrazzo on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Ryan Asay - Head, IR

Jeffrey Marrazzo - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

John Furey - COO

Katherine High - Co-Founder, President

Federico Mingozzi - Chief Scientific Officer

Stephen Webster - CFO

Analysts

Mohit Bansal - Citigroup

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Vincent Chen - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Joseph Thome - Cowen and Company

Gena Wang - Barclays Bank

Carmen Augustine - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs Group

Fang-Ke Huang - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Carter Gould - UBS Investment Bank

Elemer Piros - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Reni Benjamin - Raymond James & Associates

Raju Prasad - William Blair & Company

Justin Burns - RBC Capital Markets

Whitney Ijem - Guggenheim Securities

Stephen Marshall - BMO Capital Markets

Dae Gon - Leerink Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Quarter 3 2018 Spark Therapeutics, Inc. Earnings Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Ryan Asay, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Ryan Asay

Thank you, Tom, and welcome, everyone, to the Spark Therapeutics Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call. With me, today, from the company are Jeff Marrazzo, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Kathy High, President and Head of Research and Development; John Furey, Chief Operating Officer; Stephen Webster, Chief Financial Officer; and Federico Mingozzi, Chief Scientific Officer.

Please note that this conference call will include forward-looking statements regarding our products, programs and product candidates. Because such statements deal with future events and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For a full discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please review our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, November 6, 2018. Spark undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call.

This conference call is being webcast and will be archived on our website for approximately 1 week. Earlier this morning, we released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and recent business progress. This news release is available on the Investors section of our website at sparktx.com.

I'd now like to introduce Jeff Marrazzo, Spark's CEO.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Thanks, Ryan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On this morning's call, I will provide some introductory remarks before asking John to share an update on the launch of LUXTURNA and our progress in advancing our manufacturing platform; Kathy to provide commentary on our hemophilia program; and Frederico to discuss our Pompe program before Stephen reviews our third quarter financial results. I will then have some concluding comments before opening the call up to your questions.

During the third quarter, we continue to make important progress across our fully integrated gene therapy portfolio. With LUXTURNA, the launch execution in the United States continues to be strong and has recently achieved new milestones. John will provide the details shortly, but I'm pleased to share that last quarter, the first 2 patients were treated under the outcomes-based payment model we announced earlier this year and the first government beneficiary was also treated.

In Europe, CHMP issued a positive opinion in September, and we expect a formal approval for LUXTURNA by the European Commission as soon as [indiscernible].

We also continue to make significant progress with both of our hemophilia programs. With respect to hemophilia B, our Phase I/II study demonstrated an excellent safety profile of SPK-9001 along with transformative outcomes with near elimination of bleeds and infusions, predictable results for all 15 participants and robust evidence of durability with follow-up well over 2 years in 4 participants.

In the third quarter, we delivered a batch of 9001 drug substance to Pfizer that we expect them to use in the initial dosing of the Phase III clinical trial. The delivery of this batch completes our transition of this program to Pfizer. The future progress updates will be provided by them.

With SPK-8011 for hemophilia A, across the 12 participants we reported on this summer, we've demonstrated an excellent safety profile and reductions in bleeding and infusions across all 3 dose cohorts, similar to what we have seen in hemophilia B. In addition, we've observed initial encouraging evidence of durability in those participants follow-up for well over a year. In her prepared remarks, Kathy will speak to what you can expect from our planned presentation at ASH next month.

As we've said on August, the next steps in our hemophilia A program, including enrollment of additional participants in an expanded Phase I/II study as well as the planned initiation of a run-in study to support a pivotal Phase III trial. The vast majority of the additional participants in the expanded Phase I/II study will be infused of material made in suspension, our planned commercial manufacturing process.

In addition, the patients in the expanded Phase I/II study will see the standardized prophylactic steroid regimen aimed at addressing potential immune responses to 8011 before they become clinically detectable.

Kathy will provide additional details about our work plan in her prepared remarks as well as outline our first hemophilia A life cycle management plans aimed at addressing the inhibitor market.

Finally, with respect to SPK-3006, our lead product candidate for Pompe disease, we have shared new preclinical data last month at the World Muscle Society and remain enthusiastic about this program. We expect to file an IND in 2019 and plan to share additional details following the completion of an ongoing GLP toxicology study.

With that, I'll turn it over to John to discuss LUXTURNA and provide a brief manufacturing update.

John Furey

Thank you, Jeff. Good morning, everyone. We continue to be pleased with the initial response and early execution of the LUXTURNA commercial launch. In the third quarter, we shipped 24 vials, up from 12 vials in the previous quarter. We now have 10 treatment centers fully trained, which was our target number of treatment centers for 2018.

Importantly, patients are now being treated in 9 of the treatment centers. From a commercial payer perspective, as of the end of the third quarter, almost 85% of commercial lives had satisfactory medical policy coverage. All of the major national payers and the majority of commercial lives under the Blues plans now provide coverage for LUXTURNA. This is a major accomplishment within 9 months of approval for our product as noble and unique as LUXTURNA. The approximately 15% of commercialized but do not yet have satisfactory medical policy coverage belong to smaller regional plans, which we will expect will largely remain case-by-case determinations.

Spark PATH, our innovative contracting model that allows both direct purchase and outcome-based options to payers is gaining traction.

In the third quarter, as Jeff mentioned, the first 2 patients utilizing our outcomes-based contracting model were treated. We are seeing an encouraging mix of Spark PATH and traditional buy-and-bill reimbursement models with approximately 65% of commercial purchases using the Spark PATH options so far. We expect this ratio of Spark PATH to buy-and-bill to shift towards buy-and-bill as a treatment of government payer beneficiaries continues to increase in the coming quarters.

Turning for a moment to the government payer channel, as expected, government channels are slower than commercial channels as the state agencies work through their processes for determining coverage and reimbursement, but we are beginning to see progress.

As of September 30, we had approximately 50% of government-covered lives with satisfactory medical policy coverage, which is a doubling from where we were at the end of the second quarter. This now includes California, Texas and Indiana, which were added in the third quarter in addition to New York and Florida in the second quarter.

As Jeff indicated, we treated our first government beneficiary during the third quarter. We expect to continue to see additional states approve coverage into the early part of next year tied to the budgetary cycle on a state-by-state basis.

We estimate government channel represents approximately 50% of the overall treatable patient population in the United States, primarily through Medicaid.

Our proposal to CMS to enable us to offer an installment payment option and to offer more substantial outcomes-based rebates remains under review by the federal government. While we are hopeful that our proposal ultimately will be approved, we are encouraged by recent announcements of proposed rule-making intended to address the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program to support value-based purchasing arrangements. We are also encouraged by comments from CBS that -- from CMS that new payment methods are needed for onetime treatments like gene therapy. Taken together, these developments indicate the agency's continued interest in the types of arrangements we have been advocating.

In summary, the early LUXTURNA launch indicators have been very positive, and we are pleased with the uptake of our innovative pricing models. With that said, we are still in the early stages of patient identification process, genetic testing rates for patients with inherited retinal disease have historically been limited. This is beginning to change with the availability of LUXTURNA, but we expect timely patient identification to remain a hurdle, which is why we'll be shifting our focus to support the efforts required to find RPE65 patients as we move into 2019.

Before turning the call over to Kathy for an R&D update, I'd like to briefly touch on the progress we've made with our mammalian cell culture suspension manufacturing process, which will be initially used for SPK-8011 for hemophilia A.

A year ago, we are working to demonstrate proof of concept at a one-liter scale. As discussed on our August earnings call, 12 months later, we've achieved our targeted 200-liter suspension scale and now have successfully completed numerous rooms.

The yield at the current 200-liter scale are sufficient to support our expected hemophilia A supply requirements, both clinically and commercially. Further, as Jeff mentioned, this suspension-made material will be used in the expanded Phase I/II study. This conversion to a suspension process at scale was not trivial. The fact that we have achieved this milestone is a testament to the leadership in gene therapy manufacturing that distinguishes Spark.

Now, I'll turn it over to Kathy.

Katherine High

Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. With respect to our hemophilia A program and SPK-8011, in our top line update in August, we demonstrated an excellent safety profile with no evidence of transaminase elevations and no development of inhibitors, and remarkable efficacy with a 97% reduction in bleeds and a 97% reduction in infusions across all 3 dose cohorts. We have also shown initial but encouraging evidence of durability in the participants who have follow-up of at least one year. This data are guiding us following steps for the program. First, by the end of the year, based on our intended design of the pivotal study, we plan to initiate a Phase III run-in study. In this study, we will prospectively collect 6 months of observational data on participants who could subsequently enroll in our Phase III dosing study.

Second, as discussed last quarter, we plan to evaluate a standardized prophylactic rather than reactive approach to steroid administrations in an extension of the Phase I/II study. This work will happen in parallel with Phase III run-in with the goal of addressing potential immune responses to 8011 before they become clinically detectable.

As a part of this extension of the Phase I/II study, we will also be evaluating 8011 manufactured in our now scaled suspension process. We expect our Phase I/II extension work to include 5 to 10 additional participants. Further, we expect data from these additional participants to be available, along with additional follow-up from the rest of the Phase I/II study in mid-2019 coincident with the planned initiation of Phase III dosing.

At the American Society of Hematology meeting next month, we plan to provide a preliminary update as of the next data cutoff in the Phase I/II study. Specifically, we will present a comprehensive review of the safety data as well as an overview of the clinical outcomes in terms of reductions and bleeds and infusions on the first 12 participants. So present initial conclusions around the durability of 8011, a sharing factor level data from the first 2 dose cohorts where the participants have the longest follow-up.

With respect to the Phase III study, our medical and clinical teams are actively meeting with clinicians at the centers that will be enrolling in the study. Under our breakthrough designation for 8011, we continue to dialogue with FDA to understand their current thinking on Phase III design and endpoints. In interactions on the EMA front, I am pleased to note that the European Commission recently granted orphan designation to 8011.

Finally, hemophilia A is a diverse market. As is the case for other classes of therapeutics, it is unlikely that a single-engine therapy approach will be optimal for every subgroup within the hemophilia A population.

Last quarter, we indicated that we were executing against life cycle management plans aimed at expanding the applicability of our program to additional hemophilia A subpopulations.

As Jeff mentioned, our first efforts will be aimed at addressing the inhibitor market. Inhibitors or neutralizing antibodies to factor VIII occur in as many as 30% of people with severe or moderately severe hemophilia A. In this work, we will be using a novel internally-developed product candidate that we call SPK-8016. The therapeutic goal of 8016 is to eradicate the inhibitor using a gene-based approach. Our IND for 8016 has now been cleared and per our agreement with FDA, we will begin dosing this study in a patient cohort similar to our ongoing 8011 Phase I/II study in order to establish safety before expanding in the patients representing segments of the inhibitor market. We expect to provide an update on this program next year.

With that, I'll turn it over to Federico to discuss our efforts on Pompe disease.

Federico Mingozzi

Kathy, I will briefly discuss our Pompe program and the preclinical data that we showed last month at the World Muscle Society. This program builds another validated platform and demonstrated expertise in liver-directed gene therapies. SPK-3006 has been optimized in-house from what we licensed from Genethon to further enhance secretion levels from the liver and subsequent uptake to the prophy peripheral tissues as well as for more efficient targeting of hepatocytes using our own hepatotropic capsid. The secretable, modified GAA enzyme found in 3006 decreased glycogen accumulation, increased survival and improved cardiac, respiratory and muscle phenotypes in the acid alpha-glucosidase knockout model of Pompe disease. Importantly, in Pompe mice, the induced liver expression demonstrated greater ability to restore muscle strength compared to the standard of care regimen of enzyme replacement therapy.

In a nonhuman primate dose findings study, 3006 demonstrated dose-dependent expression of GAA in plasma at 3 ascending doses reaching plasma levels that were equivalent to those found to be therapeutically effective in Pompe mice. After we complete an ongoing GLP toxicology study, we plan to submit an IND and CTA to the U.S. and European regulatory agency, respectively, and initiate a Phase I/II trial in a dose in the U.S. and Europe in 2019.

Let me now turn it over to Stephen for an update on our third quarter 2018 financial results.

Stephen Webster

Thanks, Federico. In the three months ended September 30, 2018, we recognized $10.7 million in total revenue, of which $8.9 million was net sales of LUXTURNA and $1.8 million was associated with our agreements with Pfizer. In the three months ended September 30, 2017, we recognized $1.9 million in total revenue, all associated with our Pfizer agreement.

Cost of goods sold in the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $0.3 million, which consists of manufacturing, shipping and other costs as well as royalties, a substantial portion of the inventory sold during the period was produced prior to FDA approval and therefore, was expensed to R&D in 2018.

R&D expenses in the three months ended September 30, 2018, were $32.8 million versus $39.3 million for the year-ago quarter. The $6.5 million decrease was due to a decrease of $9.9 million in internal R&D expenses, partially offset by a $3.4 million increase in external R&D. The $9.9 million reduction in internal primarily was the result of $5.9 million less in stock-based comp and a decrease of $5 million in salaries and other related costs associated with LUXTURNA, which are now allocated to inventory following FDA approval. These costs were offset by a $1 million increase in rent and depreciation allocations. The $3.4 million growth in external R&D expenses primarily resulted from a $5.9 million increase related to the hemophilia A program, offset by $2.5 million less in R&D expenses related to LUXTURNA.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2018, were $29.3 million versus $26.6 million for the year ago period. The $2.7 million increase primarily was due to growth of $2.2 million in salaries and related costs, including stock-based comp as a result of additional headcount and an increase of $1.3 million in legal and patent expenses, professional fees and other operating costs, offset by a reduction of $0.8 million in launch activities for LUXTURNA.

Our net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2018, was $47.4 million or $1.26 basic and diluted net loss per common share compared to a net loss of $65 million or $1.90, basic and diluted net loss per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Please see our press release from earlier this morning for additional details on our third quarter and first 9 months of the year financial results. As of September 30, 2018, we had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $671.4 million, and we expect these cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to be sufficient to fund our needs into 2021. We have 37.6 million shares outstanding, and I will now hand it back to Jeff for his closing remarks.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Thanks, Stephen. We are pleased with the continued progress we made in the third quarter. LUXTURNA execution was strong, we completed the transition of 9001 for hemophilia B to Pfizer, and they began Phase III with a start of a run-in study. We advanced our hemophilia A program, completing our suspension scale up, amending the study protocol to introduce the standardized prophylactic steroid regimen, while taking steps to execute on our life cycle initiatives to address additional hemophilia A subpopulations, starting with the inhibitor market.

We also shared encouraging new preclinical data in Pompe disease, which we believe positions us well for advancing 3006 into the clinic in 2019.

We look forward to several important milestones in the coming months, including formal regulatory action by the European Commission for LUXTURNA. We also plan to share a preliminary update on the Phase I/II study of 8011 and our hemophilia A program next month at ASH.

In mid-2019, we will provide an update of the complete Phase I/II study, which will include an expanded cohort of 5 to 10 participants, dosed with material from our suspension manufacturing process and with standardized prophylactic approach to steroid administration.

In addition, by the end of this year, we expect to initiate the run-in portion of the hemophilia A Phase III trial. Finally, for SPK-7001 for choroideremia, we're in the process gathering updated data and plan to conduct and share additional analyses of both the earlier and later-stage disease cohorts, either late this year or early next year.

Before opening the call up to Q&A, I will quickly touch on 2 additional topics. First, last month, we announced plans to expand our research and development capabilities in Philadelphia. With the progress we have made over the past 5 years, we substantially outgrew our original space, and the new space at One Drexel Plaza will provide significant efficiencies as we continue to discover, develop and deliver gene therapies for genetic diseases.

Second, we have made important organizational changes to support the execution of our long-term fully integrated strategy and provide the leadership needed to support the advancement of our portfolio and continued growth. These changes include the creation of two new roles at Spark and the promotion of 2 of Spark's current employees to fill them. Dr. Kathy Reape, who had been our Head of Clinical Research and Development since the beginning of 2016 and among other initiatives, help to lead the filings of the clinical sections in the BLA and MAA for LUXTURNA and lead the successful discussions with the EMA committee for orphan medicinal products for LUXTURNA as well, has been named Chief Medical Officer. Prior to Spark, Dr. Reape served in senior positions managing multiple therapeutic areas at Allergan. Ron Philip, who has served as Head of Global Commercial since early 2017, responsible for managing the launch of LUXTURNA and directing commercial development activities for our late-stage pipeline products has been named our Chief Commercial Officer.

Ron has extensive experience developing and implementing commercial strategies and managing operational execution across numerous therapeutic categories and global markets at both Pfizer and Wyeth. Along with the entire Spark management team, I appreciate the important contributions Kathy and Ron have already made to Spark and look forward to working with them in their new capacities.

With that, we are now happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Mohit Bansal from Citigroup.

Mohit Bansal

Maybe if I could ask the question to Federico regarding Pompe, given that companies are trying to do -- use multiple approaches for trafficking as well as transgene. In your experience in your work so far, what do you think is the real problem, if there is, in Pompe? Is it the trafficking out of the liver? Or is it the transgene, which is toxic? And could you just walk us through how you came up with a solution which you are taking forward in the clinics?

Federico Mingozzi

This is a great question. So I guess in Pompe, historically, what has been the problem is the delivery of the therapeutic enzyme to the peripheral tissues, in particularly the muscle. And that is why our approach consists of using a secretable form of the enzyme that is -- than better produced and as I say, secreted to the plasma and then is available for uptaking peripheral tissue. So that's the first problem related to Pompe, which has been addressed, as I say, by other emerging therapies, which is important to the circulation or trying to express the protein, the muscle or do that enters into a problem with the other issue with Pompe, which is the immunogenicity of the GAA enzyme, which is more pronounced in the context for muscle expression. Our approach, as I say, consists of using engineered form of GAA, which is better secretive than the nitty form of the enzyme. We deliver that to the hepatocytes before we transform the delivery in a way in a depot for enzyme circulation and what we observed is that drives high levels of enzyme in plasma and efficient uptake in peripheral tissues with our enhanced therapeutic efficacy.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Yee from Jefferies.

Michael Yee

I guess there seems to be some market debate as to the overall profile of SPK-8011 heme and I guess what we could show eventually with your new approach using prophylactic regimen. I guess maybe you could comment on your thoughts around, ultimately, when we get that data, how you think about the competitive positioning of that? And I guess what the profile of that would be versus other approaches? How do you think about that and what the hurdle is, I guess, to go forward? How do you think about that, I guess, Jeff?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Thanks for the question. So I think as we've mentioned in our prepared remarks, what we've seen so far across all 3 dose cohorts is that we've seen an excellent safety profile so far. And I think that should be where we begin and first understand, does the delivery of a gene and transfer of a gene, what does it create in terms of safety issues, if any? And we've been very pleased with the safety profile we've seen so far. Secondly is really around clinical efficacy. And as Kathy mentioned in her remarks, as of the data cutoff we last spoke about, which is the one in July, we saw a 97% reduction in bleeds and a 97% reduction in infusions across all 3 cohorts in all 12 patients when you take them together. So that, obviously, was and is very encouraging. At the 2e12 dose in particular, for the 5 participants where we either did not see immune responses or saw immune responses that were controlled well with steroids, we saw 100% reductions in infusions and 100% reduction in bleeds.

And then lastly, I would emphasize the point around durability, which the goal, of course, is to have a durable effect, which means both sustaining those outcomes over time and having that sustained outcome over time be supported by a stable factor activity level over time, and we indicated in a top line statement in August that we have seen that indication of stable factor levels out 66 weeks as of that cutoff. And so really, what our planned next steps are for the Phase I/II study are to introduce a standardized prophylactic steroid regimen in order to do or further optimize that candidate so at that dose of 2e12, we could see closer to, if not achieve, 100% of patients getting a predictable clinical outcome and a factor level that would support that clinical outcome being seen. And so that's really the work that we are doing, it's that further optimization. And so we feel very good and confident about what we're doing. We obviously are initiating the run-in study and are in parallel doing this extension of the Phase I/II, and we will see obviously how other programs evolve over time. But right now, those safety clinical outcomes and durability support a very good place for us to be sitting, and we can optimize from there.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Vincent Chen from Bernstein.

Vincent Chen

Just follow up a little bit on -- I guess the early question about durability. So you've mentioned -- I was wondering, first, could you provide a bit more color on what you mean when you say you've seen initial evidence of durability in the patients treated thus far with 8011? And I guess the second thing is, when we think about the other hemophilia A program, which has a bit more run outs -- that's where we have seen data, there seems to be some waning of factuals over time and I guess some your thoughts could just be something -- could this be something about hemophilia A versus hemophilia B? What's your sense of at and kind of like if you think about what gives you the confidence you're not likely to see a similar effect with 8011 that you can better [indiscernible] in?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Well, so going back to the original part of your question, what -- again, the goal is to have the durability of your efficacy, the durability of effect, and you want to see that in terms of maintaining the outcomes you're getting and have that be supported by, we think, from a medical perspective, factor activity levels that show stability over time, meaning what you get repeats itself over time in a stable way. And what we indicated at our top line statement in August based on the July cutoff was that, that's what we were seeing, and particularly in the 2 patients at a low dose that were allowed up to 66 weeks. We will provide an update on a factor activity levels and data from that first cohort as well as the second cohort at the ASH presentation.

So I think there's probably more to be understood and seen in that context. But what -- I guess what I would add is that you have preclinical work done in both factor IX and factor VIII as that in particular on the preclinical side, in factor IX and factor VIII, you have up to almost 10 years of effect and stability of those factor activity levels. So in the preclinical model so far, it doesn't suggest that. And obviously, liver directed gene transfer generally, you have the factor IX experience and not fund this group out to 8 years. You have our factor VIX out more than 2 years, and we just described to you our 8011 data out up to 66 weeks with stability over that follow-up periods. So I think there's a lot of information out there that provide support for what we are seeing in 8011, and I can't comment on the other company and what they are seeing.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joseph Thome from Cowen and Company.

Joseph Thome

Just one question on looking at hemophilia A going into the Phase III, are you going to want all of those 5 to 10 patients' worth of data from the Phase I/II before dosing the first patient in the Phase III study? And is there ever a situation where some of the information from that Phase I/II would guide you to maybe going to a higher dose in the Phase III? Or is that a consideration at all?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Well, as we indicated, the goal is to initiate the run-in study were the Phase III trial, which as Kathy mentioned is a 6-month prospective observational study, where you're collecting data on patients during that 6-month period, and so that is not the dosing portion of the study. And so that means, by the middle of next year, you can initiate the dosing portion of the study and our goal and what we expect right now is that the extension work that we are doing in Phase I/II, those additional 5 to 10 patients that Kathy mentioned, we will generate that data and have completed that work of dosing those additional 5 to 10 patients, largely with the suspension-made material and the prophylactic steroid regimen. So we will have that prior to Phase III dosing.

So that is the current plan, yes. In terms of going higher, right now, again, I would just emphasize, not only the overall clinical efficacy we're seeing in terms of beliefs and infusion reductions across all 3 doses but specifically, what I pointed out before, which is that at the 2e12 dose cohort, as of the data cutoff in July, we are seeing 100% reductions in infusion and 100% reductions in bleeds in those 5 patients that what we are targeting to repeat on a going-forward basis when introducing the standardized prophylactic steroid regimen. So our view of that is that when you're getting those outcomes, you can't improve upon 100% reduction. And with that, combined with the safety profile and the durability data that we're seeing, we think we're in a really good place.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of Gena Wang from Barclays.

Gena Wang

The first one is regarding 8016, in the inhibitor market. Just wondering if you can elaborate a little bit about underlying mechanisms? And also for the Phase I, will you also using prophy treatment and this also Spark200?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

There are three components. In terms of the actual specifics of the mechanism, what we said so far and what we'll be saying and in our prepared remarks was that we are intending to eradicate the inhibitors with a gene-based approach. It is different than 8011. We're not stating more than that at this point for competitive reasons. And with respect to the specifics of the Phase I/II protocol, we're not going to get into the specifics of what we are doing vis-à-vis, frankly, anything about the protocol other than to say what we did, which is at the first part of the protocol is intended to study 8016 in patients who do not have inhibitors nor to establish safety and characterize it completely before moving into segments of the inhibitor market.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Cory Kasimov from JP Morgan.

Carmen Augustine

This is Carmen on for Cory. So on LUXTURNA, two quick financial questions. First, has the discount rate you had to give so far been kind of in line with your expectations? And the second one is thinking about cost of goods heading into 2019, once that inventory you accumulated in 2017 is used up, how should we be thinking about costs?

Stephen Webster

Yes, Carmen. Things have generally been coming into line. I think what we had guided initially that we expect gross to net in the 20% to 30% range. So far, we have done better than that. Q3, it was just north of 13% and for the 9 months year-to-date, it is 12.6%. Largely, that's been due to the success of the PATH option that John and Jeff talked about where the discounts are a little bit lower through the direct purchase model. And as far as COGS goes, we ultimately expect it to settle out in the about 10% with a fully burdened inventory when that starts coming through.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

And that COGS includes royalty as well.

Stephen Webster

Correct.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Salveen Richter from Goldman Sachs.

Salveen Richter

So, Jeff, you've alluded in the past this further pipeline expansion, could you just help us understand here how you think about where to allocate R&D funds and how your existing areas of focus play a role here? And just maybe an update on the choroideremia program?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

So on the choroideremia program, first to cover that, as we've mentioned in the prepared remarks, SPK-7001, we are -- we have recently pulled the data from the -- at least two year follow-up in the initial two cohorts that, as you recall, receives two different doses but were all relatively similar in the later stage of their disease. And then an earlier cohort, which we dosed last year that receives the higher of those two doses but had earlier stage disease and the primary way that you would understand the differences, largely driven by the visual fields in these patients, where the visual fields in the patients with later-stage disease were at around 80 degrees to 90 some total degrees versus in the earlier stage cohort around 800 degrees to 900 some total degrees, so about a tenfold difference.

So we recently pulled that data, and now our team internally is doing the analysis. And we expect to look at that, those additional data upon additional follow-up and look to see whether some of the findings we saw in May of 2017 were continuing to demonstrate themselves and whether or not they provided statistical significant evidence of the effect sizes. And so that work is ongoing, and we would expect once we have that completed and I and others have had a chance to review it. I have not seen it yet. We would then provide an update in some way for either late this year or early next year. So that's with respect to choroideremia. With respect to the pipeline, one of the things that we certainly have research investments going on in continued research and directing gene expression in the retina, we have one program that is disclosed around that front, one program that is not disclosed around that front. We also have and are certainly encouraged and excited about some of the work that we are doing in Pompe disease and not only it wasn't what we think it can mean in terms of the disease and the unmet medical need there as well as frankly, the treatment part of the disease -- they're treating the disease today. But it obviously signals a potential continued area for us to explore, which is liver-directed gene transfer for other gene products that could be expressed that you could continue to or you could explore as other potential targets for treating disease.

And then we continue to invest in our work in the central nervous system and directing gene expression to the central nervous system. It's an area where we have spent a lot of time on, an investment since the beginning of the company, I believe that over the long term, it is an area which has the potential to drive a lot of growth and most importantly, serve potentially major unmet medical needs for many patients. It is one that has, I believe, has been for good reason, technically more complex to initiate and get there, but we continue to invest there and are encouraged by the work we are doing there. And we'll certainly be providing more color in some way, shape or form about some of that work as we move into 2019.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Edward Nash from SunTrust.

Fang-Ke Huang

This is Fang-Ke Huang for Edward Nash. I have a question related to factor activity measurement. I think it's where appreciated that once the genomic assay give different results and there's an abstract coming off ASH and saying that even different one-stage assays systems give diverse results. I think the result can be differ as much as 20%, depends on which system you choose. So my question is basically, could you comment on your approach to harmonize the discrepancy for like both between one stage and chromogenic assay and also among one-stage assay itself? And also more broadly, can you comment on like the challenge in the field is facing right now when you come to the accelerated approval pathway for hemophilia?

Katherine High

So regarding the one stage and the variability among different one-stage assays. Yes, this is a well-known phenomenon in coagulation measurements. And that's the reason that most coagulation clinical trials -- clotting factor clinical trials make use of the central laboratory. So it's really a question of using the central laboratory to determine the patient's baseline as well as the effect of the investigational agent. And if you use 20 different laboratories, you're right, you'll get different results among those for the one-stage assay. And that, that is just intrinsic to the assay, there's no way around it. In terms of the discrepancy between the one stage versus the chromogenic, this has been observed not just for factor VIII and factor IX made in human hepatocytes from a gene therapy agent but also among recombinant clotting factors as well. In our own case, we believe that we have resolved any difficulties around one stage versus chromogenic, but we have not discussed that in detail. We don't see a concern about determining what the level of factor is in the patient circulation.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Carter Gould from UBS.

Carter Gould

I just wanted to follow up on the choroideremia program. Just -- it has some competitive data out there and I'm just trying to understand kind of how you see that field shaping up? And if this is a space you think can support multiple players.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Well, I think what we would say is, first of all, I don't want to get too far ahead of focusing first internally on what our next data looks like and what it shows. But what I can tell you is that what we have focused on is making sure that based on our experience with LUXTURNA and our understanding and knowledge of how you go to the market and present a picture of the clinical value of your therapy, how you explain that medically, how you explain that to the payer community, that we are focused not just on signals in data but what are the endpoints that you're going to be able to use to support, ultimately, market access? And so, I think that's an important consideration. This is just taking a step back again. This is a disease that has a lot of incredibly encouraging reasons to be studying it, including the fact that the capsid, in our case, is the same. The rod administration is the same. The manufacturing process is the same. The centers that you would ultimately deliver us to is the same. So this, for us, is really about what can we see in terms of signaling the data. But then, just as importantly, how would that -- the dataset if you created it through a pivotal registration study support the clinical value argument and access for the therapy.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Elemer Piros from Cantor.

Elemer Piros

Jeff, if I remember correctly, you discussed factor levels for all 3 dose cohorts of the hemophilia A program in August. Now, I just wanted to verify that I heard this correctly, that you would only discuss the first 2 at ASH, and not the third? I'm just curious, especially considering the level of curiosity out there, that why would you not discuss the third and perhaps, most important cohort at that meeting?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

So, Elemer, first of all, thanks for the question. You are correct. In terms of what Kathy mentioned in our prepared remarks and our plans for ASH is to provide updated factor level readings on the first and second dose cohorts and not on the third dose cohort. And it really comes down to a couple of rather simple things. First of all, the complete dataset at that high-dose, which will include these additional 5 to 10 patients with a representative dosing approach and what I mean by that is the move to prophy steroids and suspension material, we want to complete that work and fully understand laboratory values in the context of dosing those patients as well as the fact that, that cohort overall, even as it stands today, does not have long enough follow-up for us to draw conclusions today on durability whereas the first and second cohorts are out long enough for us to start to draw some conclusions on durability. We will, based on what I just said, is what our plan to do, we will show updated clinical efficacy on that cohort, meaning outcomes in terms of reductions and bleeds and infusions. And so that picture will be shared, but the laboratory values, we want to see the additional portion of that cohort with the prophy steroids and suspension. And we want to see additional long-term follow-up.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ren Benjamin from Raymond James.

Reni Benjamin

I apologize if this answered earlier but can you talk a little bit about how patients are doing post commercialization? Any sort of color that you're getting regarding follow-up visits? And there seems to be a continued debate just regarding the number of patients that are out there. Is there any insight that you can give us regarding how the genetic testing is going? And whether there are any modifications to kind of your thoughts on how many patients are out there? And just one final one, if I can sneak it in, you have 9 out of 10 treatment centers, I think, on your slide, mentioned that have treated patients. How many treatment centers do you hope to have by the end of next year?

John Furey

Well, thank you, Ren. Just let me take the questions and just 3 questions in there in order to sequence. The first one, how our patients are doing. Well, obviously, we're not going to comment on the individual patient level in terms of outcomes. But broadly, and I think this being seen in various public announcement by patients and physicians is that there is a lot of satisfaction with the outcome and the intervention and the benefits of LUXTURNA is providing. The second -- I think the second item was in regard to the number of patients. Clearly, patient identification, as I've said in my prepared remarks, is a key element of our commercial plan, and we were aware of a number of previously diagnosed patients. And as we expected, the vast majority of those were LCA are younger patients. And we are stepping up our efforts in the course of 2019 to identify patients, particularly those patients that we expect are in the RP subclass of patients.

And many of these patients have been lost to the system because they tend to be older patients, and we are working with physicians as they come in and their annual cycle of physician visits or even some of those are bi-annual to make sure that we're giving them the option of genetic testing and have been able to identify if they're candidates for LUXTURNA. So we're continuing our efforts there. I think, until such time as we get to a further period of time in understanding the RP patients, I think it's not clear how we could confirm the overall patient numbers, but we are continuing to work on that. I think your third item was related to treatment centers. We had targeted 10 treatment centers for this year. We're making excellent progress and the fact that we've got 10 actually trained and commissioned and ready to go and 9 of those have actually treated patients. We're not providing any further indications of additional treatment centers in 2019 at this point in time. I would say that we are very satisfied with the number of treatment centers we have and their ability to treat the available patients.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Raju Prasad from William Blair.

Raju Prasad

A clarification on 8016, will you be treating patients -- hemophilia patients without inhibitors initially? And just from a strategic point of view clinically moving forward, would you think if both 8011, 8016 where to progress and continue to commercialize that it will be two separate products, 1 for patients with inhibitors and 1 without?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Yes, so thanks for the question. The short is yes, we are initially studying it per our agreement with the FDA in hemophilia A patients without inhibitors to establish safety and characterize 8016. The thought process of introducing 8016, as Kathy mentioned in our prepared remarks, is that as with many other classes of therapeutics, sometimes you want different versions of your technology applied to treat different subpopulations. But in addition to that, it provides maximum flexibility to approach different patient segments commercially in different ways. So yes, they would be -- the intention would be they would be separate chemical entities and therefore, you would have the ability to approach those different patient segments in different ways if you chose -- so chose to.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital Markets.

Justin Burns

This is Justin on for Kennen, sorry for jumping on a little bit late here but if you've already covered this. I was wondering if -- how you view the Hemlibra competitive dynamics for hemophilia A? And an additional one would be what sort of data we're going to expect to see from 8011 at ASH?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

So the second question, we did already address in our prepared remarks. Maybe you didn't hear it, and I'll sort of -- just in the interest of time, we can certainly cover that offline with you if that's helpful. With respect to Hemlibra, I think our view is that as a general matter, anytime there is new innovation in a field for patients, I think it's a good development. This is obviously one of the first newer innovations in some time in this space and the specifics of how it's applying and how it's working to patients with inhibitors versus patients without inhibitors, obviously, we've seen different datasets around both of those. And again, I think now that it's approved for both, it's an encouraging option. We are certainly -- we believe that gene therapy, which -- gene therapy that can meet excellent safety profile and show clinical efficacy in terms of dramatic reductions in bleeds and infusions and can demonstrate durability of effect both in terms of sustaining that clinical efficacy and showing stable activity levels provides yet another really important innovation that has the potential to introduce another option for patients. And we believe it will be certainly very competitive in the context of Hemlibra or any of the other factor offerings that are currently available today.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Whitney Ijem from Guggenheim.

Whitney Ijem

Just wanted to follow up on the inhibitor program or actually, maybe as you think about immunogenicity in AAV factor placement more broadly. I would just love to get your thoughts on using alternate immune suppression mechanisms like rapamycin, CD40 or anything else beyond steroids and how that might come into play over time.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

So let me first say that, obviously, there are a number of examples today of companies that are doing systemic delivery of a AAV gene transfer using steroids. And so I think there's a lot of precedent that we can build off of and if that's one of the things that certainly gives us confidence about the approach we're taking to further optimize what we already see as a very good candidate, maybe 11 of the dose rod. We do think that further investigation of potential options for addressing immunogenicity is worn at research endeavor. We, as you know, announced a transaction a couple of years ago with Selecta, that was something based on the structure of the transaction that we did disclose publicly, but I mentioned that only because we have a lot of other things that we are working on that we have not necessarily disclosed publicly. And I'm sure you're aware that Federico, who's with us, has published even recently on some of these various strategies. And so as a general matter, I think it is an area of important research. But certainly, it does not change our confidence in the approach we're taking in the short term here with use of steroids with 8011.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital Markets.

Stephen Marshall

This is Stephen on for Matthew. I was hoping you guys could give some details on the prophylactic steroid regimen and also will be the length of steroid use and possibly tapering via an established protocol or will it be a case-by-case basis? And how would those decisions be made?

Katherine High

So we're going to be using a prophylactic regimen that is actually a similar in duration and dose to what we used reactively. It differs in when it is initiated. And in terms of the uniformity, what we have typically done is move in a fairly uniform fashion from the top dose to around 20 milligrams and then from that point on, leave it to the discretion of the treating physician to get the patient completely off steroids.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Yes. Just one clarification, so the goal is to introduce it at week 4 and have that regimen go through week 12 on a tapering course and the reason for that time frame is largely driven by the fact that the earliest indications of immune responses as we saw in the study so far were as early as 6 weeks, but typically in the -- frankly closer to 10, 11, 12-week range.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners.

Dae Gon

This is Dae Gon dialing in for Joe. I just had a couple of questions on the Pompe, the SPK3006 success back as far as the candidate. So if we look at the competitive landscape, we know at least 3 others of gene therapy mechanism are entering into the foray, not to mention the novel enzyme replacement therapy chaperone methods. So strategically, Jeff, I was wondering if you could point to what is the bar that you're hoping to see for 3006 as you advance this, as you determine whether to continue with this or not? And I guess in terms of the trial, you mentioned in the press release that you're going to be targeting adults. So, perhaps, this is for Federico, but your papers in your prior life talked about liver-directed expression causing some induction of desensitization. So wondering why you're pursuing adults rather than pursuing both pediatric and adult simultaneously.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

So just taking the last part of your question, that it's causing desensitization? I just didn't understand the question. Oh, you mean induction of tolerance?

Dae Gon

Yes. So for infantile onset patients or even those guys that are extremely sensitive to the GAA enzyme being used or expressed.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Because of seeing higher immunogenicity in that population. Do you want to take the second part of the question?

Federico Mingozzi

Yes, sure. I mean, I think the easy answer to the second part of your question is that this is the first in human trial and that's why we want to give priority to the safety of the approach, to evaluate the safety approach. So, therefore, we will start from the adult population, which by the way, still has -- we still find a significant medical need also in this population. And then we will move from there. But it is true that liver expression in many animal models and not only in the context of Pompe disease show that it's associated with induction of immunological tolerance to the protein we expressed in hepatocytes.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

So to the first part of your question, I mean, I think it's probably a bit early to speak to sort of specifics of what's an individual and specific target product profile. But I think what I would say more generally is that while we certainly are always supportive of multiple different approaches trying to address on that medical needs for these patients, and it's clear to us, based on the currently available therapies that there is significant room for improvement clinically as well as improving the treatment burden. We believe that the approach we're taking, first of all, it is differentiated from the other gene therapy approaches, and I think that gives us an ability to have a clearer and differentiated set of IP around it as well as differentiated approach, generally speaking, to be able to measure and compare the different results. And I think we will see as these programs progress, and we will assess certainly, are they all progressing in the same way? How do we stack up compared to those? And how do we certainly stack up to any improvements that might be made off in the current standard of care with any of the ERT chaperone combination? So probably a bit early to go into specifics, but certainly something that we'll obviously be tracking. But we are very encouraged, we like the approach we're taking. We think it makes sense. It builds off of the technology platform that we already have established and with our direct to gene transfer. It addresses many of the problems that, as Frederico said earlier on the call, have created and shown themselves in the context of current standard of care. And it is obviously something that will be measure expression of GAA in the plasma on as an early indicator of the vector's effect.

Operator

And this concludes our Q&A session. The management will do a follow-up to all attendees that were not able to ask questions. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jeff Marrazzo.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Thanks, again, everyone, for joining us this morning. And we look forward to providing additional updates as we progress throughout the balance of the year. And if we don't see you in the balance of this year, we look forward to getting together in the New Year.

Operator

And this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.