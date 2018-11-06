Whiting Petroleum - I'm Adding

I remain bullish and think this company has a ton of potential left when oil prices continue their recovery.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) is one of my biggest trades and currently among my top 3 energy holdings. The company just reported its third-quarter earnings that easily beat expectations. The company reported strong sales and earnings growth on top of favorable drilling conditions in the Williston Basin that allow the company to generate strong free cash flow and to repair its balance sheet. I expect this company to be a huge winner once oil prices recover.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

The Recovery Continues

Third-quarter adjusted EPS came in at $0.92. This is yet another positive EPS print after the company became profitable in Q1 of this year. EPS is also much higher than expectations of just $0.58. The year-on-year growth rate can be neglected given that the company reported negative EPS of $0.14 in Q3 of 2017.

Source: Estimize

Sales totaled $566 million which is roughly $40 million above expectations. It is also more than $200 million higher compared to Q3 2017 sales. This translates to a 75% surge which was provided by higher volumes and better prices.

Total oil production increased 12% year on year and 2% on a sequential basis. Total NGL volumes added 8% while natural gas production increased 18%. Oil prices added to these tailwinds. Total prices received soared to $63.70 which is a 58% improvement. Unfortunately, the company hedges a large part of its production to protect the current balance sheet/cash flow recovery. Hence, realized prices only increased 36%.

Source: Whiting Petroleum Q3 2018 Earnings Release

At this point, the company has hedged 68% of its production. 14.9% through swaps and 59% through collars.

Moreover, the company continues to reduce cash costs. Third-quarter cash costs declined to $13.59 from $13.98 in Q2 of this year. Cash costs have been in a steady decline since 2014 and are down 30% since then. The graph below displays this trend and even shows that costs are down across the board.

Source: Whiting Petroleum Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

Adding to that, there is another reason why I like Whiting. The company is operating in a very favorable business environment. The North Dakota rig count is down 2% since the start of 2016 (start of economic recovery). Texas is up 68% while Oklahoma is up 62%. One of the results is plenty of takeaway capacity and strong productivity growth. Total Bakken production increased 20% in 2017 (full year), which is outperforming all other basins. And speaking of takeaway capacity. Current production is still 350 MBbls/d below pipeline takeaway. Rail exports are offering even more possibilities at this point.

Source: Whiting Petroleum Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

This is also one of the reasons why the Williston Basin oil differential has improved from -$10.93 in 2014 to currently -$3.24. The differential was -$3.91 in Q2 of this year.

A similar trend can be seen when looking at the company's cash flow after capital expenditures. Not only did earnings enter positive territory this year, we also witnessed strong positive cash flow.

Source: Whiting Petroleum Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

With that in mind, one might ask why a company like Whiting is able to drop almost 40% since September. The reason is a combination of falling oil prices and the company's financial situation. Yes, I spent a lot of time discussing the recovery. Nonetheless, financials are still not rock solid which causes investors to punish the stock price when oil prices are down.

The financial health trend can be seen below. The current ratio is below 1.0 and has been below 1.0 even far before the oil price peak of 2014. However, note how well the company is improving its equity and total debt situation. I expect this trend to continue even with oil prices just slightly above $60.

Takeaway

Whiting Petroleum has done everything right in its third quarter. Sales and earnings came in strong while cash costs were lowered even further. It is good to see a strong cash flow and balance sheet recovery with realized oil prices below $60. I expect a strong recovery once the oil price recovers. Oil could easily go back to $70 after which I expect a further rally to the $80-$90 range. The company has a ton of potential left once prices rise.

One of the tailwinds are looser hedging positions once the balance sheet has been strengthened. That would do wonders to the company's income. Also note that the current forward PE rate is at 7.6. I like these cheap valuations when economic indicators support a certain industry. In this case, I am referring to the longer term oil price recovery.

The downside is a further oil price decline. I do not expect to see that which is why I stick to my energy holdings.

One last thing I have to mention is that Whiting Petroleum is quite volatile. One good example is the current decline to $34 within a few weeks. If you are bullish, make sure to choose the right position size.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.