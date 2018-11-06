Invacare Corporation (IVC) CEO Matthew Monaghan on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Matthew Monaghan

Thank you, Lois good morning.

As people familiar with the Company know, we operate globally in three geographic areas with similar product groups in each geography. Our Europe business is healthy, grew slightly in the quarter, and is working through a prolonged product transfer that is relatively isolated although affecting results with higher than forecasted costs during the transition.

Our Asia Pacific business is also healthy with a headwind in a part of the Australia business that should be temporary in nature. It was a tough quarter in North America. Mobility and seating sales growth, improvement in the IPG business, and effect of closing two FDA warning letters were not enough to offset the substantial reduction in respiratory and lifestyle products. We spent a fair amount of time today talking especially about North America and what has developed.

Turning to Slide 4 I'd like to provide a high level view of the factors that impacted results this quarter. Tariffs, with regard to tariffs like many other companies we experienced significantly higher material costs with increased prices on materials directly affected by tariffs and materials from domestic suppliers raising prices. Because imported finished goods are not yet affected by tariffs, our competitors who source finished goods from China are not yet impacted, which leaves us at a meaningful disadvantage as a vertically integrated U.S. manufacturer.

During the quarter, North America HME improved approximately $1.3 million in additional costs related to these tariffs. This is significantly higher than previously estimated as domestic suppliers raise prices more than anticipated. We're focused on identifying and executing remediation actions to potentially offset this negative impact going forward. We anticipate these cost increases will continue to be a headwind to our business.

As a result of these rise in material costs, in October we initiated a price increase to our U.S. customers for respiratory and lifestyles products to partially offset higher cost. Despite the strong clinical, business, and services values we offer, these higher prices may make our products less competitive. We'll continue to implement actions to mitigate the impact of tariffs on our business in certain areas like complex rehabilitation products, we continue to absorb significant cost increases.

With regard to national competitive bidding in the U.S., there is renewed activity which you'll recall affects lifestyles and respiratory products. As published last week, CMS will open reimbursement of the urban zip curves on January 1, 2019, which have been exclusively awarded to a single bid winner in each area.

We believe the impending reimbursement changes are reducing purchases by providers until the effect of the new imbursement rules are understood in each bid area. This could have a negative impact on sales beyond first quarter 2019, as markets resettle between incumbent for providers and new entrants. In the meantime both groups may be cautious to invest in new equipment.

Respiratory sales in third quarter reflected this anticipated rule change especially in sales in traditional non-portable modalities. Lifestyle products are also affected to a lesser extent. In Europe, as discussed previously we have been consolidating operations with two simultaneous movements from Sweden and from Switzerland to an existing facility in France.

In third 2018, we incurred unfavorable manufacturing variances of approximately $0.5 million related to these transfers. Excluding the impact of these unfavorable variances, gross profit would have shown year-over-year improvement and inventory levels would have been substantially lower. Once the product transfers have been completed, we expect to realize annual cost savings of $3.3 million, we forecast the transition will continue through fourth quarter.

Had any one of these occurred in the quarter, it would have been more manageable. The fact that all of these are occurring at the same time has led to the challenging results we see. Actually this is a restructure. In the past few months in North America, we have taken actions to streamline operations to improve the long term outlook of the segment. In September we reorganized North America HME to simplify the management structure and later forecasted flattening of sales in other previously mentioned headwind.

In November we announced a reduction in force which impacted approximately 50 associates. We expect to improve total pretax cash restructuring charges of approximately $1.2 million, which will be expensed during the fourth quarter of 2018. Once completed, we expect to realize approximately $5 million in annualized pretax savings.

While these decisions are never easy, they were necessary to scale the business to the Company's current size, market needs, and profit level. Our focus in North America is to grow the business through profitable sales with appropriate costs.

Now let's review results from the quarter. Slide 6, provides key highlights of third quarter 2018 compared to last year. Reported net sales decreased 2.5% from $250.9 million to $244.6 million. Operating loss was $5.3 million, an improvement of $0.6 million. EBITDA was negative $1 million, an improvement of $1.2 million. GAAP loss per share improved $0.21 to a loss of $0.36, which included a benefit from the net gains on the convertible debt derivatives.

Adjusted net loss per share improved a penny to a loss per share of $0.40. Free cash flow usage was $2.5 million compared to a usage $4.8 million last year. Reported net sales decreased 2.5%, and constant currency net sales decreased 2.2% compared to last year primarily due to lower sales in North America HME of respiratory and lifestyle products and due to decreased sales in Asia Pacific.

Gross profit decrease compared to last year was $5.2 million, and gross margin declined by 140 basis points. The gross margin decline was primarily driven by rise in material costs associated with U.S. tariffs, higher freight cost incurred in North America HME in Europe, and unfavorable operational variances in Europe.

Constant currency SG&A expenses continued to decline compared to last year by $5.4 million or 7.1% primarily as a result of lower deployment costs. Compared to last year, operating loss improved $0.6 million to a loss of $5.3 million, and EBITDA improved $1.2 million to negative $1 million. Both operating loss and EBITDA improved due to reduced SG&A. Operating loss and EBITDA also benefited from a decrease of $0.8 million in equity compensation expense compared to third quarter of 2017.

I'll now turn the call over to Kathy, to review segment performance and the balance sheet.

Kathy Leneghan

Thank Matt.

Turning to Slide 7, during the third quarter 2018, reported net sales in Europe increased 0.7%. Constant currency net sales increased 0.4% compared to last year as a result of increased sales of mobility and seating offset by declines in lifestyle and respiratory products.

Sequentially constant currency net sales grew 8.5%, which is consistent with historical seasonal trends. However, as guided sales in Europe may decline in the fourth quarter 2018, as we've strategically apply the transformation to this segment to focus on more clinically valued higher margin products. Sales are expected to grow in 2019.

Gross profit dollars decreased $0.2 million compared to last year primarily due to increased R&D, unfavorable manufacturing variances, and increased freight costs related to product transfers. Operating income decreased $0.2 million impacted by the same items noted for gross profit, as well as increased SG&A expense.

On Slide 8, for North America HME, reported sales decreased 7.3%, and constant currency net sales decreased 6.9% compared to last year. Mobility and seating increased 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. We believe respiratory and lifestyle products declined compared to last year and sequentially due to the previously mentioned uncertainties regarding reimbursement changes related to national competitive bidding which will be implemented in January 2019.

Gross profit and gross margin decreased compared to the third quarter of last year primarily due to lower sales, unfavorable material costs, and higher freight expense, both of which were impacted by tariffs. Operating loss increased slightly by $0.4 million compared to last year primarily related to lower gross margin partially offset by reduced SG&A.

Turning to Slide 9 in the IPG segment reported net sales increased to 8.4% and constant currency net sales increased to 8.8%. The increase was primarily related to interior design projects and bed products. Gross profit and operating income improved compared to last year principally due to increase sales and reduced warranty expense.

On Slide 9 Asia/Pacific reported net sales declined 19.5% compared to the same period last year and constant currency net sales decreased 13% primarily driven by decreased sales in institutional products, primarily bed products in Australia, as well as declines in mobility and seating and lifestyle products. Operating income decreased by $0.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2017 as a result of net sales declines partially offset by reduced R&D expense.

On Slide 11 we report that free cash flow in the third quarter of 2018 was negative $2.5 million and improvement of $2.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2017. Previously the company guide and free cash flow usage for 2018 would be similar to 2017. However, we believe that cash flow usage may increase given the headwinds described previously including tariffs, national competitive bidding uncertainty, and increased inventory related to the net sales declines specifically in respiratory products and the products we approved in Europe.

Of course we are being diligent in managing our cash flow usage for the remainder of the year and we believe the cash balances and available borrowing capacity under our credit facility should be sufficient to fund our transformation. As of September 30, 2018 we had zero drawn on our revolving credit facility.

As reflected in the cash conversion days, day sales and receivables were approximately 44 days at the end of the third quarter compared to 48 days as of December 31, 2017. Days in inventory were 73 at the end of third quarter as compared to 67 as of December 31, 2017.

The increase in days in inventory were impacted by excess inventory of respiratory products in North America and increases in Europe due to the slower than anticipated completion of the product transfers which approximate $5 million.

I will now turn the call back over to Matt.

Matthew Monaghan

Thank you, Kathy.

On Slide 13 is our update on our long-term committed of $100 million EBITDA run rate. In Europe we forecast sales to grow in 2019 benefiting from the introduction of some exciting new products and lifestyle in mobility and seating. Once we have finalized the product transfers, we should see lower inventory levels and seize the expedited freight cost which should lead to increase net sales, improved gross margins and reduce working capital.

North America focuses on continued in mobility and seating products and implementing a multi-channel approach, postacute care and respiratory products. However significant market dynamics impacting the North America business as previously discussed which will need to be addressed in our revised plan.

In mobility and seating we will continue to streamline the business to realize improved gross margin and offset the impact of tariffs by offering high quality products with state-of-the-art technology which reduces the providers total cost of ownership.

The postacute care and respiratory will continue to implement actions to mitigate the impact of tariffs on our cost structure and address declining sales caused by market instability related to change in reimbursement. Due to the unpredictable nature of legislation related to current and potential additional tariffs, there maybe risk in achieving this goal within original timeframe and due to the pace of change it is too soon to declare specific impact on our plan.

With regard to cost production, we have and will continue to act to drive efficiencies in our organization and to engage our associates to do more for customers and their clients and do simplify how we work. These actions will align our cost in fluctuating markets which we expect will continue to contribute to achieving our long-term EBITDA goal. We remain committed to returning to profitability in growing the business.

With that, I'd like to thank you for taking time to be on the call this morning. We'll now open the phone lines for questions. Mitchell?

Bob Labick

I wanted to start with the national competitive bidding changes. If we could talk a little bit if you could explain the - I guess the change of rates for reimbursement rates for the products that you sell and if the market itself is changed or if this is more of a - it sounds like an inventory drawdown or correction in a transition. So just help us understand that this is kind of short-term transitory or if the market itself and the reimbursement is changed and therefore you think looking ahead there's a different dynamic?

Matthew Monaghan

The way we see the legislative update for CMS which came out last Thursday, essentially no change for respiratory reimbursement. Really the change will just be in the availability to seek reimbursement in bid areas that have been previously exclusively rewarded to a single provider in each area. So you can imagine an incumbent provider who had all the business in the bid area, the best case is they lose no share but there is always some likelihood that other providers will then begin coming into those bid areas.

And it’s reasonable to expect that incumbent providers are hesitating before they make big equipment purchases coming into next year. The entrance providers in each of these bid areas to the extent if they are any, and we assume they will some because these are the more densely populated bid areas there should be somewhat easier to serve than this sparsely populated rural areas those new entrants are probably going to see what it takes the conduct business in our bid areas where they have not been conducting business recently respiratory.

So they may try on a small scale before they make the investment in equipment. The result of both incumbent and new entrants hasn’t trading on equipment purchases we think it’s going to suppress respiratory sales temporarily until the new dynamics work out and we get to a new balance of whose providing equivalent in each bid area. That could take some portion of first quarter or beyond just depending on how long it takes for each of those bid areas to settle out.

We have no way of accurately forecasting that but the guidance the CMS came out whether its final move making on November 1 was very much in line with what the industry consensus view was in third quarter late summer, and so we believe that’s what was baked into already declining sales in third quarter that’s answer your question.

Bob Labick

Yes, no that’s helpful. So it sounds like at some point in the first half of next year the market should be kind of back to normal so to speak and then you would expect resumption in sales at whatever levels those would be but the disruption to end?

Matthew Monaghan

Yes, it's quite tricky and I think the market is still stable but there is still a number of end users coming into the market at a consistent rate that needs therapy, providers need to buy new and replacement equipment at some rate, I think this is just a short-term hesitance as there is a shift in provider mix in each of these urban bid areas.

Bob Labick

And then the other big topic obviously tariffs. Can you talk about some of the potential things you may be able to do I guess once you know the final rules or tariffs that are in place to help mitigate the impact and then remain competitive?

Matthew Monaghan

And this is the challenge and we remain committed to $100 million of EBITDA as probably all the listeners are aware depending on what public media outlet you read, tariffs could get significantly worse in the short-term whether they get significantly better in the short-term and that short-term nature of this entire thing is leading us to not be super sized on the impact for $100 million EBITDA plan but we assume in some reasonably short period of time maybe within quarter we’ll be able to reassess that over which time we’re going to taking certain measures like resourcing raw material to the best version of suppliers we have.

However, raw material that’s imported and raw material that’s domestically sourced have all gone up. So then it’s looking at normal kind of design changes and productivity that can be had to lower use of raw materials to turn cases or to convert from raw materials to semi finished products by moving value added from something that we may view and actually that we operate in North America to something that suppliers can give more cost effectively.

We of course look at all the harmonized tariff codes to make sure that our products are being imported appropriately and that we’re not are being appropriately being tariff dynamics in the marketplace and all the custom and duty houses going through a lot of change themselves, and then looking at what we've sourced as finished goods overseas which takes a little bit longer to do but if we come into a view that finished goods are going to be exempt or not on the tariff schedules for a contracted period of time, that maybe an alternative too. We hate to see what is a positive U.S. national domestic economic policy definitive to us in the long-term, we will continue to try to benefit from this however we can.

Kathy Leneghan

And we've also applied for exclusions on the first two rounds of tariffs, but there's no guarantee that those will be approved and an exclusion is only good for a one-year time frame.

Matthew Monaghan

In September many of the elements that go into our products that we turn into finished goods were subject to a 10% tariff, which could become a 25% tariff by January 1, if no other changes are taken.

In addition, other tariffs are being suggested that are much broader for impact in January. At the same time, we believe as heads of states get together then tariffs may go away rather quickly. However what is difficult is for domestic producers who have raised their prices to match what the tariff import rate is, those prices decay back to more normal levels more slowly. So we're trying to figure out all of that at the same time, but the dynamics are still unfolding.

Bob Labick

And then last one from me, I'll turn back in queue. You expressed that the any store mean comfortable with the balance sheet and liquidity to get through the transformation. You're obviously talking about some near-term headwinds that sounds like over the next quarter or two or so, just tell us how - which will push out obviously reaching higher profitability. So can you tell us how you feel about the balance sheet and your thoughts on cash flow? Obviously you mentioned this year going into next year and beyond.

Matthew Monaghan

Sure, we do feel comfortable that the balance sheet will take us through the transformation that we expect. The change to our outlook this year we had long guided that cash flow for 2018 should be the same as 2017, which will be a usage of $40 million including an incremental $10 million of CapEx.

We did forecast a slight decline in fourth quarter of respiratory. We hedged a little bit and sought this national competitive bidding change might dampen sales a little bit. We didn't think it was going to dampen sales as was much as it has, we have absorbed a lot of cash and working capital respiratory products in North America which may take a quarter more to move but we're confident that that's good inventory and we'll also liquidate in reasonable period of time.

And then this transition of manufacturing from Sweden, Switzerland to France, has also consumed an extra quarters worth of inventory due to the prolonged transformation there. That's also good inventory and good customer relationships and once we get that straightened up and that will liquidate also.

So temporarily we've unfortunately consumed more cash and working capital due to those two one-time events. It will be I think relatively digestible here in the short term but we wanted to give people guidance of that $40 million number might change somewhat as we end the year but not on a permanent basis. I don't know Kathy if you have a comment on that.

Kathy Leneghan

No, I think you're right. I think the inventory obviously is good inventory. But it's just a matter of time when we can convert that to cash and probably will not happen in the fourth quarter which is why we gave the guidance that we would be slightly off the 2017 numbers. We've been very diligent with the cash that we are spending.

Previously we would have said direct-to-consumer for the past we were going to spend roughly $2 million to $3 million in advertising, spending to get our brand awareness out there. We're spending money but not to that level. So, we are looking at things to make sure that we can manage the cash very well.

Matthew Monaghan

And in the long-term talking about the $100 million, we still see a lot of options to get there and we'll be under - as soon as we see how the North American market is going to stabilize in the next let's say 45 days with customers and tariffs and our competitors are compelled to react hopefully similarly to us, we'll be providing our plans somewhat that we still feel very comfortable in our ability to achieve those end objectives.

Matthew Mishan

The first is - I just wanted to start with - you also mentioned that you're seeing some consolidation of healthcare customers in the release. What do you mean by - have you seen consolidation or you expect consolidation?

Matthew Monaghan

Both. We've definitely seen consolidation on the complex rehabilitation side. There are some really great customers that are doing things to increase their share in North American market, private owned managed by a sharp operating teams with a very strong vision of how to make the country great in terms of provision of complex rehab technology.

Those customers are good partners of ours and we're focused on driving their success to the extent we can through the product that we have and the unique technology we have should enable them to not only get great products to their end user clients but also operate their businesses more cost effectively. So, we want to win that way.

We wanted to highlight for folks that there is customer concentration in the complex. We have space, we have concentration in the post acute care space with large scale distributors who are continuing to leverage their platforms in the marketplace to make sure their customers have great services not only durable products that we provide but in disposable and consumable products that our end customers also think of long-term care facility and it's good to have those as allied partners for the same reason.

We think we bring a strong brand to their distributorships, and we strive to put the right kind of value that will differentiate them to the extent they carry our products but we wanted to make people aware that those market dynamics are right up there.

Matthew Mishan

And then I've been jumping around on a bunch of calls today so far, and I just want to make sure I fully understand. What are you now saying about the timeline and the pathway to the $100 million of long-term normalized EBITDA, are you extending that out past 3Q 2020 at this point? I'm just not sure.

Matthew Monaghan

Yes, so to be really transparent we understand what we think a version of the outlook is based on tariffs and other consequences here. And the simple fact is it's just happening too fast to tell people. What we wanted to raise on today's call is that some of it is going to revision but we simply don't have a place to put our next flag on where that could be. So here are a couple of scenarios.

Let's say after today's election something happens and the tariffs are immediately taken away. That has one significant change to the marketplace. However usually prices came back down to a former level over a less than instant period of time, and we assume that if that were the outcome than we could may become relatively close to the same outcome of $100 million of EBITDA at the same time.

If on the other hand heads of state don't get together and in the next three months tariffs that are already at 10% impacting us at $5 million to $7 million a year go to 25%, and finished goods that are procured by our competitors are still not on the tariff list, that will have a substantially different than negative outcomes that would probably take more than a small amount of time to put back into that plan.

And so simply over the next 45 days or 60 days as we get towards year end and see whether those tariffs come into effect ends up forcing us to have two broader range of potential outcomes that are planned to stay here on November 6, that is A or B.

But I can reflect that our internal confidence remains that there are enough things that we can do in our business to effect that same outcome of $100 million to be a viable great business in the geography to really participate we just have to decide over the next 60 days what our assumptions are going to be for how 2019 plays out and then we'll get right after. Our commitment is to try to meet that $100 million EBITDA run rate on plan, on target as described. In the next 50 days we're going to be revising the pathway to get there.

Jim Sidoti

So I just want to be clear on the tariffs. Are you saying that because you purchased more materials, you had a competitive disadvantage from other suppliers to purchase finished goods that the tariffs only are on the raw materials?

Matthew Monaghan

Tariffs are affecting raw materials and less than finished goods something like electric motor, which isn't quite a raw material beyond the list but finished goods are not yet on scheduled tariffs that have come into impact in September.

So therefore if we competitor is buying finished goods there would be not affected by tariffs to this extent or to any extent. And as you’ll recall, we close our China facility in roughly September of 2017 so it will be responsive as of North American supplier which at least at this point in time there is a officially significant disadvantage.

Jim Sidoti

And what specific tariffs are impacting at the moment is it aluminum or is it other raw material steel?

Matthew Monaghan

Steel and aluminum I would say motors and actuators the impact of freights, as freight is really two reasons that the cost of freight and then lots of people expediting the importation of goods before tariffs continue to escalate is soaking up a lot of capacity in the freight world, and driving cost up. So all those are driving cost for us.

Jim Sidoti

And regards to reinvestment, do you think it will be another few weeks before that starts to work itself out and you think by 2019 as market should come back to historical levels is that correct?

Matthew Monaghan

CMS introduced an update to their legislation or rule making last Thursday afternoon. Reimbursements remain unchanged, relatively a few tiny changes actually but are relatively unchanged. But the big impact is effective January 1, all those bid areas that had formally been exclusively awarded to the bid winner which was the reward for bidding to a low level is going away and now CMS effective January 1 will allow any qualified provider to seek CMS reimbursement in those bid areas at the award winning price from the prior bid - prior auction.

So the problem is incumbents are on a good day will keep their share and all the other days they are essentially going to be entrance coming in those and I think it will take at least a quarter first quarter 2019 for that to settle out but I have really no way of predicting. It won’t settle out before 2019 because those bid areas won't up until January.

Jim Sidoti

And when is the next period when bidding will occur?

Matthew Monaghan

Essentially two years from January.

Jim Sidoti

So two years from now as your customers putting bids, there is really no advantage to keep the bid well because you’re not going to guarantee a 100% of the market right?

Matthew Monaghan

Well 50% of North America is already in that sort of scenario. Only half of CMS spending zip codes were in the sales force world scenario and other the more royals districts have been awarded on a non-exclusive basis to anyone seeking reimbursement at the low cost.

So half of the country is already operating this way in January effectively all the country will operate that way. So I think by the time we get two years from now which seems like forever in the future, it could be very similar to how the market operates in a familiar fashion but other things could happen to.

Jim Sidoti

But two years from now if you don’t have any source there is no reason to bid lower is what I’m saying?

Matthew Monaghan

Yes, I can’t predict market dynamics to well in those scenarios although it has been suggested that some relief maybe provided and that CMS would accept bid at higher than the lowest historical values. So as they look at the provision of care, the differences, cost to provide care rural versus urban areas there is some discussion of relief and I think all that that will play out maybe starting a year from now or 18 months from now as that date is closer if CMS holds to that date and scenario by then if they harmonize the U.S. the alternative could be, they make no additional changes.

Matthew Monaghan

Thank you for your time and attention on today’s call. There is a lot of going on in our marketplace and we appreciate the investor’s interest in our company and listening to how we’re thinking about managing these very dynamic times. We look forward to continuing to be in touch and Lois and I and Kathy try to be able for follow up questions which you can coordinate to Lois. Thank you. Have a good day.

