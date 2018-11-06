Teradata: Cloud Bookings Continue Outperformance

The company also is introducing a new product in Vantage, an analytics platform that helps with what Teradata has branded as "pervasive data intelligence."

The company, however, has a good reason for the revenue miss: A faster-than-expected transition to cloud. Cloud bookings were 82% of the bookings mix this quarter, vs. 65%-70% expected.

Like many other technology companies in the third-quarter earnings season, Teradata (NYSE:TDC) reported mixed results in Q3: A substantial beat on EPS, but missing top-line estimates. However, Teradata has a good reason for it: A faster-than-expected transition into subscription and cloud-based bookings.

The subscription bookings mix has been one of the major focuses for Teradata's management as well as its investors over the past year. Teradata is one of the last backend software companies to embrace a subscription, recurring revenue business model. Of course, the sudden pivot to a recurring revenue business model has near-term drawbacks: Whereas previously you might have signed on a six or seven-figure deal that gets recognized as revenues in a single quarter, now that deal's revenue gets chopped up into a lot of smaller pieces (but with overall greater lifetime value) over a longer period of time.

This makes Teradata's quarterly results both optically ambiguous and difficult to judge. We need to account for the faster-than-expected bookings mix when putting Teradata's flat revenue growth in perspective.

Last quarter was the same story. Teradata had achieved a 66% recurring revenue mix in its bookings, vs. a prior expectation of 50%-60%. As a result of outperformance in Q2, Teradata upped its recurring bookings mix to 65%-70% for the remainder of the year. This quarter, Teradata actually achieved an incredible 82% bookings mix. With new deals having almost fully transitioned to the cloud, the temporary pain of a cloud transition is almost over for Teradata. It's not raising its bookings mix guidance for the remainder of the year, but instead commenting that the bookings mix will land at "the higher end of a previous expected range of 65 percent to 70 percent."

Teradata's self re-invention goes beyond just its billings method as well: The company also announced a major product update in Teradata Vantage, an analytics platform in a category that Teradata has dubbed "pervasive data intelligence." Vantage's primary selling point is an "always-on" stream of real time insights that delivers not just the operational data, but answers, to business executives and users.

Here's some further color on Vantage from COO Oliver Ratzesberger's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

Vantage empowers our customers to leverage all of their data, all of the time so that they can analyze anything, anywhere, and deliver analytics that matter. With this launch, we purposefully move beyond enterprise data warehousing as Teradata Vantage allows enterprises to uncover actionable answers to their toughest business questions. Vantage does this by tightly integrating the best analytic functions and engines to provide a scalable, agile platform that enables enterprises to drive business value at the scale they need. Users are able to access and analyze all of their data without having to learn a new tool or language or worry about where the data is located. Vantage also provides access to a wide variety of descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics, autonomous decision-making, machine learning functions, visualization tools and more, and all deployed across public clouds, on-premises, or on optimized or commodity infrastructure or as-a-service. This streamlined access is also by Vantage's integration with popular third-party tools and analytic languages meeting users where they are and allowing them to work in the environment they already know best."

In my view, Teradata stock is undeniably cheap despite its major progress in both product and cloud. Unlike many other tech stocks, Teradata didn't really have an impressive rally before the October correction brought its shares down, and it's currently trading very close to its 52-week lows:

TDC data by YCharts

Its valuation multiple below 2x revenues speaks to its low growth, but with Teradata's growing gross and operating margins, it's more of a value and future cash flow play than it is a growth stock. In my view, Teradata is worth a second look at its current bargain-basement prices.

Q3 download

Let's dive into Teradata's third-quarter results in further detail. The headlining figure, of course, is how Teradata missed Wall Street's revenue estimates. Teradata generated revenues of $526.0 million, flat to the prior year, whereas Wall Street had hoped to see $534.8 million, or +2% y/y growth.

A look at the breakout between recurring and perpetual revenues, however, helps to illustrate the tug-of-war between increasing the bookings revenue mix and pulling down near-term revenues:

Figure 1. Teradata revenue breakdown Source: Teradata investor relations

As Teradata's bookings mix shifted heavily into recurring, recurring revenues are up 9% y/y on an FX-neutral basis, but this also caused a -13% y/y drop in perpetual license revenues. We should focus on the fact, however, that recurring revenues are far more stabilizing for Teradata's future as well as having a positive margin impact now.

The company also noted that it increased total ARR (annual recurring revenues) by $35 million in the quarter. Total ARR as of the end of Q3 stood at an impressive $1.24 billion.

The remainder of Teradata's full results are below, taken from the company's earnings release:

Figure 2. Teradata 3Q18 results

Source: Teradata investor relations

As can be seen above, gross margins have made a significant leap in the quarter, improving 270bps to 50.2%. The main driver of this improvement is a better recurring revenue mix, which has ~70% gross margins vs. just ~44% for perpetual licenses. This only stresses the point that while perpetual license revenues created big revenue wins in a single quarter, they aren't as accretive to the bottom line as recurring revenues. Teradata also has long carried a margin deficit to software peers, which tend to have gross margins in the 70%-80% range, so the bump in margins this quarter is refreshing.

You'll notice as well that Teradata has effectively been able to freeze its operating expenses: Both R&D as well as selling, general and administrative expenses have remained rather flat year-over-year. As a result, the company managed to drive a 100bps improvement in operating margins to 2.7%.

Teradata also achieved EPS of $0.36 in the quarter, or 16% upside to Wall Street's targets of $0.31. It also maintained its full-year free cash flow guidance of $175-$200 million - which, when considering accelerated capex for the build-out of the company's San Diego headquarters, still represents a respectable ~10% FCF margin that can only improve as the company pivots more into higher-margin subscriptions.

Final thoughts

Teradata is an often overlooked legacy technology company that currently trades at an incredible value. Despite being a lower-growth stock, the company is still managing to assert its relevance in the big data/analytics space. It also successfully exercised expense discipline in order to keep operating margins and free cash flows above water, despite a subscription transition that negatively impacts near-term revenues. Stay long on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TDC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.