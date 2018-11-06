Continental Resources: 3Q18 Was Great, 4Q18 Will Be Even Better

The company has a weak balance sheet with a net debt ratio of 50% but it can improve its financial health by using FCF for debt reduction.

Its CapEx will likely drop to less than $600Mn in Q4-2018 while production will grow which will drive earnings and free cash flow growth.

Continental Resources (CLR) is gearing up to significantly grow production in the fourth quarter as it ramps up completions activity at Bakken Shale. That’s going to fuel earnings as well as cash flow growth. Meanwhile, the company’s capital expenditure may fall by 24% sequentially in the fourth quarter which could allow it to post solid free cash flow growth. The company can use free cash flows to repay its debt.

Continental Resources has recently released blowout quarterly results in which its profits surged as oil prices climbed and production grew to record levels. The company produced a little less than 297,000 boe per day in the third quarter, depicting a gain of 22% from a year earlier. The company’s oil production increased by 17% to 164,605 bpd. Its output from North Dakota and Montana’s Bakken Shale region increased by 23% to the highest level of 167,643 boepd, solidifying the company’s position as the leading player in the key shale oil play. Continental’s output from North Dakota’s SCOOP and STACK plays increased by 10.5% and 57.6% to 63,270 boepd and 56,129 boepd respectively.

A number of oil producers, such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), have extensively hedged their future oil production at less than $60 a barrel and therefore can’t benefit fully from the strength in oil prices. Continental hasn’t hedged its oil production which has enabled it to fully capitalize on the oil price rally. The company has posted a 52% increase in the average net sales for crude oil to $65.78 barrel from the same quarter last year. The strong growth in production and prices pushed Continental’s profits (as adjusted) to $337 million, or $0.90 per share, from $32.16 million, or $0.09 per share, in Q3-2017.

However, Continental’s spending levels climbed substantially. For the third quarter, the company booked a capital expenditure of $790.8 million, up from $520.6 million in Q3-2017 and $714.2 million in Q2-2018. This comes after the company made an upward revision to its annual capital budget from $2.3 billion projected previously to $2.7 billion. This may look bad on paper given that the increase in capital budget has come at a time when oil producers are focusing on keeping a lid on their spending levels in order to generate solid returns and strong levels of free cash flows. Granted, nobody is celebrating the increase in spending levels, it isn’t a terrible development either.

More than half of the increase in annual CapEx guidance is associated with the formation of Continental’s mineral interest joint venture with Franco Nevada (FNV), though that’s not going to drag the company’s cash flows since most of that expenditure will be funded by $215 million of proceeds that Continental received in October. The remaining increase was due to the ramp-up of drilling activity which will allow Continental to continue growing its total production in general and oil production in particular at a strong double-digit rate. That will have a positive impact on the company’s production profile which will tilt even more towards crude oil.

Continental’s production mix was around 55% crude oil in the first two quarters of this year. But following strong growth in the second half of the year, crude oil as a percentage of total production averaged 57% in September and 58% in October. The company has said that its oil percentage will climb to 60% by the end of this year since it is expecting around 10% increase in oil volumes on a sequential basis. For the full year, Continental has said that it will produce around 295,000 boe per day which implies fourth quarter production of 311,627 boe per day. This will depict growths of 8.9% for Q4-2018 and 21.6% for FY-2018 on a year-over-year basis. The company has said that it will exit 2018 with a production of between 315,000 and 325,000 boe per day.

Continental brought a large number of wells online at the end of September and is targeting a “wave of completions” for the fourth quarter in the Bakken field and Springboard project which will fuel its production growth. In fact, Continental has said that around 60% of the third quarter completions occurred near the end of Q3-2018 and the company will complete up to 70 gross wells at Bakken, or 40% of the total wells the company forecast for the entire year, in the fourth quarter. That’s significantly higher than 42 wells completed in the Bakken field in the third quarter, 35 in the second quarter, and 31 in the first quarter.

The completion activity will pick up in the fourth quarter but what’s great is that Continental has already spent most of the capital associated with this ramp. As a result, its spending levels will likely drop in the fourth quarter.

The company has said that it will spend $2.7 billion as capital expenditure in 2018 which implies that fourth quarter expenditure will come in at $598.7 million, depicting a drop of 24% from the third quarter. The company’s cash outflows, which mostly consist of capital expenditure, will also decline. At the same time, the company’s cash inflows will rise on account of higher levels of production. A decline in cash outflows combined with the increase in cash inflows should push the company’s free cash flows higher. The company reported $142.6 million of free cash flows for the third quarter which will likely increase substantially in the fourth quarter. So far, Continental has booked $453.8 million of free cash flows for 2018 (on a year-to-date basis), up from $82.4 million for the entire 2017, and its key cash flow number will only get better in the future.

The strong levels of free cash flows will help Continental improve its financial health. The company has a weaker balance sheet than most of its peers since it carries a large debt load of $5.95 billion which translates into a net debt ratio of 50%. By comparison, most of the large-to-mid-cap oil producers, including Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Oasis Petroleum (OAS), carry a debt ratio of less than 45%.

However, Continental’s debt levels have been falling and will likely head lower in the future if the company uses the strong levels of excess cash flows to repay its debt. The company carried a net debt of $6.31 billion at the end of Q3-2017 which fell to $5.94 billion in Q3-2018 and is forecasted to drop to $5.5 billion by the end of this year. Continental looks well positioned to achieve or exceed this target as it collects cash proceeds associated with its minerals transaction with Franco-Nevada and generates strong levels of free cash flows.

Shares of Continental Resources have fallen by 28% in the last four weeks, driven in large part by weakness in oil prices. The company is a high-beta play, with an un-hedged production profile and a relatively large debt load. But it continues to grow production at a decent pace while generating strong levels of free cash flows. I expect the company’s shares to recover in the near future as oil price becomes stable and the company grows production, expands free cash flows, and reduces debt.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Please share your comments below. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking " Follow" at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.