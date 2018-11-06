Why We Are Still Not Buying FreightCar America Today

We see no evidence yet of the Company establishing a durable competitive advantage (moat) - and no strong reason why customers should specifically do business with RAIL in the future.

RAIL's standing as a leader in coal-car manufacturing is becoming less important by the day and the Company is playing catch up with the other manufacturers.

Situation Today

Shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) fell sharply on Nov. 1, 2018 following the Company's release of results for the third quarter of 2018.

The Company reported a loss of $0.50/share on revenues of $79 million compared to a loss of $0.94 on revenues of $72 million in the third quarter of 2017. This was disappointing since the railcar industry has experienced some uptick recently. Management also expects there to be ups and downs over the next 12 months due to a transformation of the business while challenges with regards to pricing, competition, and raw materials continue. RAIL has now reported a full-year loss for 2017 and losses in all three quarters of 2018. (See press release)

The shares have dropped by nearly 30% since the release to a new 52-week and multi-year low of approximately $10/share. Currently the shares trade at a P/B-ratio of approximately 0.6. The Company suspended its dividend on November 1, 2017. Outstanding shares total 12,325,718.

RAIL data by YCharts

Despite the drop we are still quite hesitant to recommend RAIL as a buy today.

Here's why:

No Moat

FreightCar America is generally recognized as the leading manufacturer of aluminum-bodied railcars (coal cars) in North America. This has been the Company's primary competitive advantage and that has allowed it to stick around since 1901. But just because the Company has been around for over 100 years doesn't mean it will be around in the future.

In recent years the coal industry has been in a decline as the focus has turned more towards cheaper and cleaner energy sources. RAIL has felt the pain with earnings fluctuating, dividend cuts, and losses in downturns that nearly negate the profits during upswings. As a result the Company has started to diversify its product portfolio and has recently embarked on a "Back to Basics" plan to adjust its operations, achieve cost efficiency and generally deliver the "right products at the right price" (source).

Currently the Company is in this adjustment phase while combating the competitive nature of the railcar business (pricing pressures along with rising raw materials costs). Jim Meyer, new CEO of FreightCar America, said regarding the latest quarterly announcement:

"As we continue to accelerate the operational and cost reduction components of ‘Back to Basics’, we are also placing significant effort on refining and enhancing our product portfolio to more fully participate in the market. This kind of holistic transformation may generate uneven performance in the near term, but we strongly believe in the steps we are taking to position ourselves for long term success."

In short, RAIL is currently fighting the declining coal-car business by moving into other railcar-type sections of the market (this includes enhancing the railcar leasing business as well). While this seems relatively logical we are somewhat skeptical about the long-term viability of this strategy.

Specifically, we are not sure what value FreightCar America will provide beyond what the other railcar makers offer (e.g. Greenbrier Companies (GBX), Trinity Industries (TRN), American Railcar Industries (ARII)). While customers would logically come to FreightCar America for coal cars, why should they come for the other-type cars that have long been made by the other manufacturers (who also are larger with greater economies of scale, capabilities and experience in making such non-coal cars)?

In the 2017 annual report the Company states that,

We have strong long-term relationships with many large purchasers of railcars. Long-term customer relationships are particularly important in the railcar industry, given the limited number of buyers of railcars. Our customer base consists mostly of North American railroads, shippers and financial institutions. We believe that our customers’ preference for reliable, high-quality products, the relatively high cost for customers to switch manufacturers, our technological leadership in developing and enhancing innovative products and the competitive pricing of our railcars have helped us maintain our long-standing relationships with our customers. In 2017, revenue from three customers, TTX Company, CIT Rail and ECN Capital Corporation, accounted for approximately 21%, 15% and 12%, respectively, of total revenue. In 2017, sales to our top five customers accounted for approximately 70% of total revenue.

While this is all good and well it hardly counts as a long-term durable competitive advantage. The other railcar makers all mention similar things in their annual reports. Also, "reliable", "high quality", "competitive pricing" are replicable by competitors. Surely, patented technology could constitute a durable competitive advantage and: "Many of [RAIL's] railcars are produced using a patented one-piece center sill, the main longitudinal structural component of the railcar. The one-piece center sill provides a higher carrying capacity, but weighs significantly less than traditional multiple-piece center sills." (Source) But this has been in place for long now - if it were a significant advantage we should have seen the positive effects in RAIL's financial results. Lastly, we think that "the relatively high cost for customers to switch manufacturers" is an overstatement. In fact, we don't see a reason why it shouldn't be relatively easy for customers to get the same benefits (excl. coal) elsewhere, especially since there are relatively few buyers in the industry whose business manufacturers vie for.

During the latest earnings call management said that RAIL's new designs met or exceeded customers' expectations. Still, that doesn't mean we will see guaranteed sales, not to mention that RAIL is still in the process of making it economically feasible to manufacture the new products. Also, our impression is that pricing is an important and largely a dominant factor on the buyers' side. Seeing how FreightCar America is trying to get more "seats at the table" by expanding its product portfolio, and basically playing catch up with the other railcar makers, we think that customers will be especially looking to prices when deciding if to do business with RAIL.

RAIL's main customers - TTX Company, CIT Rail, ECN Capital Corporation - are not direct users of railcars, but rather offer leasing and pooling services. They buy all types of railcars, which indicates that they must be customers of some (if not all) of the other railcar manufacturers. To simplify, we could say that they buy coal cars from FreightCar America and other types from the other manufacturers. But if they are then to also buy other types of railcars from RAIL there will have to be a strong enough reason for them to do so. The customers might of course buy non-coal and new railcars from RAIL, but we cannot count on that, so we conservatively assume they won't. In other words, RAIL has to offer something durable beyond what the other manufacturers are doing to secure future sales, and at the moment today we cannot see what that might be.

The customers' expectations are also based on the types of cars that they already buy (from the other makers), so for RAIL to just meet customer expectations is not enough - they must exceed expectations by a sufficient and significant margin for customers having a reason to buy from them (and that reason must not diminish over time to ensure the business has a moat). Otherwise, as mentioned earlier, it boils down to pricing with consequentially negative effects of earnings. Further, if the above companies can get the same or similar benefits from their other suppliers it might even be easier to just move all business to those over time (presumably larger, more scale-efficient manufacturers, such as Greenbrier or Trinity, that might perhaps be able to offer better deal terms with same production and design capabilities).

To sum up, we do not see any evidence today that could give RAIL a durable competitive advantage (moat). While the Company has advantage in coal-car manufacturing we have yet to see a strong enough reason for customers to choose RAIL instead of any of the other railcar makers when it comes to alternative railcar types (the areas that RAIL is diversifying into). Reading between the lines ("having a seat at the table", products that "meet or exceed customers' expectations", expanding leasing, "become fully competitive", "price competitively", etc.) it looks like RAIL is not aiming to carve out a niche in the market but rather trying to be more like the other manufactures. As a result, pricing ultimately becomes the primary business factor, which eventually depresses earnings and shareholder value.

[As a side note, if the Company succeeds in implementing its "Back to Basics" plan (able to produce economically) the business' future might be better ensured with RAIL as a part of one of the other manufacturers. The coal industry's decline is likely to continue, and without a clearly identifiable durable competitive advantage RAIL's customers will only have a reason to buy non-coal cars from the Company if there's an upswing or "added buyer's capacity" with the other manufacturers backed up operating at full capacity, or if RAIL temporarily manages to offer higher quality, lower pricing, or greater reliability (the "replicable factors"; an edge that doesn't last). Hence, the customers might "throw RAIL a bone" from time to time but never surely and consistently choose them (because of lacking differentiation and durable reason), which hardly counts as a very viable and durable business for the long term. Transforming the business to be just as capable as the other manufacturers is not good enough; RAIL will then be like a new entrant in an established market, but without giving customers a specific reason to pick them instead of the incumbents.]

Valuation

Since we are unable to identify a durable competitive advantage for RAIL we cannot conservatively value the business based on future earnings. As a result, we do not want to pay for uncertain future earnings (if any), and thereby we revert to valuing the Company in terms of assets, i.e. liquidation value.

Below is the most recent balance sheet for FreightCar America (Q3 2018) along with relatively conservative estimate for recovery rates in liquidation and liquidating value:

(USD in Thousand) Q3 '18 Book Value % Liquidating Value Assets Current assets Cash, cash eq. and restricted cash eq. 32,876 100 32,876 Restricted certificates of deposit 5,452 100 5,452 Marketable securities 27,262 100 27,262 Accounts receivable, net 38,886 100 38,886 Inventories, net 62,693 66 41,795 Inventory on lease 37,778 66 25,185 Other current assets 5,453 50 2,727 Total current assets 210,400 174,183 Property, plant and equipment, net 47,273 20 9,455 Railcars available for lease, net 27,903 50 13,952 Goodwill 21,521 0 0 Deferred income taxes, net 14,256 0 0 Other long-term assets 3,150 50 1,575 Total assets 324,503 199,165 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts and contractual payables 42,498 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 1,360 Reserve for workers’ compensation 3,616 Accrued warranty 9,526 Customer deposits 3,000 Deferred income state and local incentives, current 2,219 Deferred rent, current 6,466 Other current liabilities 1,273 Total current liabilities 69,958 69,958 Accrued pension costs 4,914 Accrued postretirement benefits, less current portion 5,294 Deferred income state and local incentives, long-term 7,496 Deferred rent, long-term 17,114 Accrued taxes and other long-term liabilities 405 Total liabilities 105,181 100 105,181 Total stockholders’ equity (liquid. value) 219,322 93,984

[Note: Liquidation for RAIL would likely be fairly orderly due to the nature of the business and since the Company has no debt. We think it is fairly reasonable to use 100% recovery rate for accounts receivable since the Company had no issues in collecting and has actually collected those by now (as mentioned in the Q3 earnings call). We use a standard 66% for inventory, 20% for PP&E (since it consists mostly of machinery and equipment), 50% for Railcars available for lease (these are inventories available for sale that haven't been sold within a year), and 50% for Other Current and Other Long-term Assets (the Company doesn't detail further what's in those accounts).]

Less conservative estimate is below (greater recovery for inventory, PP&E, and railcars available for lease):

(USD in Thousand) Q3 '18 Book Value % Liquidating Value Assets Current assets Cash, cash eq. and restricted cash eq. 32,876 100 32,876 Restricted certificates of deposit 5,452 100 5,452 Marketable securities 27,262 100 27,262 Accounts receivable, net 38,886 100 38,886 Inventories, net 62,693 80 50,154 Inventory on lease 37,778 80 30,222 Other current assets 5,453 50 2,727 Total current assets 210,400 187,579 Property, plant and equipment, net 47,273 25 11,818 Railcars available for lease, net 27,903 66 18,602 Goodwill 21,521 0 0 Deferred income taxes, net 14,256 0 0 Other long-term assets 3,150 50 1,575 Total assets 324,503 219,574 Total liabilities 105,181 100 105,181 Total stockholders’ equity (liquid. value) 219,322 114,393

Based on the more conservative estimate above, RAIL has a liquidating value of approximately $95 million ($7.7/share). As of now, the market cap for RAIL is around $127 million. Even if we raise the recovery rates to a less conservative estimate the liquidating value goes to $115 million ($9.3/share) - still below market value.

Net tangible book value of equity is just below $200 million. However, since we cannot count on the sales with absolute certainty we shouldn't expect to get back the value of our inputs at cost. Consequently, we should not be willing to pay book value - we only pay for what we can get with certainty.

Although our estimates may be conservative they still show that the shares are not obviously undervalued, based on the above analysis and given the information we have today. It is also worth noting that the Company's cash position has been deteriorating as of late (with cash + acc. receivables going from approx. $140 million in Q4 '17 to roughly $100 million in Q3 '18). This increases the likelihood of an equity raise, especially since RAIL has already suspended its dividend and if the transformation or industry issues drag on.

For these reasons, we hesitate to recommend RAIL as a buy today, despite the already sharp drop in the Company's share price.

What might make us change our minds? Any indication of "staying power" for RAIL, that is some evidence that we could count on future sales and earnings, would give us a reason to value the Company at closer to book value. Today, we simply cannot say with certainty that customers will be buying railcars from FreightCar America 5 or 10 years from now. We don't know exactly why customers should specifically choose RAIL. Therefore, we cannot count on them doing business with RAIL, and conservatively assume they won’t.

Summary

In our view, the recent price fall in shares of FreightCar America does not provide a buying opportunity for long-term investors that care about capital preservation and moderately attractive rates of return.

The Company's current competitive advantage in manufacturing railcars for coal transportation has been and is diminishing by the day, while we see no evidence of RAIL establishing some durable advantage with its move into other areas of the railcar industry. In other words, RAIL has no moat.

As a result, we cannot count on future sales and earnings. Therefore, we are not comfortable placing any higher value than that which we could get in liquidation. As of Q3 2018 this amounts to close to $100 million (perhaps approx. $95-115 million), which is still below current market value of $127 million. For that reason we do not recommend RAIL as a buy today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.