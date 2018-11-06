Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) CEO David Field on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to our third quarter earnings conference call. This call is being recorded. A replay will be available on our company website shortly after the conclusion of today's call, and available by telephone at the replay number noted in our release.

Should the company make any forward-looking statements, such statements are based upon current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results could differ materially from those projected. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in the company's SEC filings on Form 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. During this call, we may make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. We refer you to our website at entercom.com, for a reconciliation of such measures and other pro forma financial information.

Thanks, Rich, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for our third quarter earnings call. Next week, we would celebrate the 1-year anniversary of our transformational merger, which created a special new company with an outstanding group of many of the country's most powerful and iconic radio brands concentrated in the top 50 markets, and the scale to compete more effectively for a larger share of total ad spending.

Entercom today is the #1 creator of live, original local audio content. The unrivaled leader in news and sports radio, plus a significant events business in Radio.com.

This merger is always been principally about our conviction that the combined entity would have the scale and capabilities to drive sustainable, meaningful revenue growth and value creation going forward. And we believe we are well on our way towards that goal. We have moved aggressively to drive change in virtually every facet of the business to enhance our organizational effectiveness, and capitalize on scale and [indiscernible] great opportunities. We have accomplished a lot over the past 12 months. We successfully completed most of our systemic merger-related integration work, built an outstanding leadership team across the organization, including dozens of talented new high impact executives, achieved significant synergies that are driving costs lower, enhanced station programming and drove consistently high ratings, extricated ourselves from the USTN mass, which we inherited, and launched a successful new traffic business, launched a new radio network business. We launched Radio.com and successfully transitioned our brand off of the tuning platform. And built a strong national partnership team that is beginning to elevate our conversations with national brands.

And we remain hard at work driving meaningful enhancements and investments in data and analytics, local sales organizational effectiveness, our events podcasting it's sport businesses and much more.

From the beginning, we have consistently stated that the first half of 2018 would be a period of extensive building and development, and that in fact, our early results would be somewhat hampered by the deliberate moves we have made to enhance our future growth at the expense of short-term results, such as changing formats and purging poor business practices like selling ad inventory to resellers, who undercut us in the marketplace.

We have also noted that we expected to see the early rewards from our work with acceleration, and the beginning of top line growth during the second half of the year. I am pleased to report this morning that we are right on track with our plans, and expect to deliver solid top line and bottom line growth in the fourth quarter. More on that in a few moments.

Third quarter revenues declined 4%, in line with where we reported pacings during our previous earnings call. Our operating cost declined 4.5% during the quarter, driven by merger-related synergies. As a result, our EBITDA for the quarter, declined 3%.

Some additional color on the quarter. Our best performing markets were Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Sacramento and Seattle. Leading categories were consumer products, home improvement, education, Internet, e-commerce and entertainment. In fact, revenues in the consumer product category more than doubled, as we have seen some major advertisers in that space increasing their spending levels significantly.

Political revenues were up about $2 million over prior year levels. We have made great progress in building out our proprietary traffic advertising business in the wake of the transition out of USTN, which cost us approximately $25 million in wealth revenues and cash flow in the first half of the year.

Now that we once again control our traffic inventory, we are quickly ramping up our own traffic ad sales and have significantly trimmed the USTN revenue and cash flow impact. I'm pleased to report that third quarter was the last quarter in which we anticipate any adverse impact from our traffic business, and in fact, we expect significant positive growth in the product line in 2019.

In addition, during the quarter, we made solid progress across a number of important organizational goals and growth drivers. Here are a few of the highlights. We completed all of our previously announced and pending divestitures and nonstrategic land sales, generating over $200 million of cash proceeds. That included, closing on the $141 million divestiture of stations in San Francisco and Sacramento to Bonneville, the sale of land in Chicago for $46 million, and the sale of land in Los Angeles for $26 million.

We also closed on the sale of WXTU-FM in Philadelphia to [indiscernible] for $38 million, and the acquisition of WBEB-FM in Philadelphia for $56 million.

These two transactions are immediately accretive and leverage-neutral. We previously announced the launch of the Entercom Audio Network on July 1, and it is attracting a blue-chip list of early clients, including Procter & Gamble, Walgreen, Staples, Home Depot, indeed.com and Hyundai. With our scale and our outstanding premium large market brands, we have a significant opportunity to capture a larger share of the $1 billion radio network market. We expect to see nice growth in our network business in 2019 and beyond.

We also continue to make strong strides with our investments in our brands and content, driving significant ratings growth. Our ratings winning streak is now extended to 9 months with an average portfolio wide growth of roughly 4%. We are also very excited about the rapidly accelerating performance at Radio.com. I am very pleased to report that over the past few months, Radio.com has emerged as the fastest-growing digital audio app in the United States. We believe Radio.com is positioned to become one of the country's leading digital audio platforms, capitalizing on Entercom being the nation's #1 creator of original local audio content.

Our leadership in local news and sports plus our deep line up of local personalities across the country will be an important driver in the success of this platform, as well our position as the nation's #3 podcaster through our investment in Cadence13.

Radio.com is now live on Amazon's Alexa devices, Google Home, Sony's Smart speakers, Apple card play, Google's Android Auto, [indiscernible] Fire TV and more, and now cover 80% of the market. Additionally, during the quarter, we launched a number of exclusive podcasts, and landed the national screening rights to Noterdame football and basketball, and the New York to New Jersey Devils. We anticipate announcing many more content and distribution deals in the coming months.

During third quarter, we terminated our agreement with TuneIn, a digital audio aggregator that held a very large share of the streaming of our radio stations. We made this move because we believe it was critically important to control our destiny, build digital scale and establish Radio.com as a serious player in the digital audio world by making Radio.com the distribution channel for our brands and content.

The transition went extremely well, exceeding our expectations. Within 8 weeks, we recovered all of the audience losses from TuneIn. A couple other data points to illustrate our progress at Radio.com. Total active users across all platforms are up 179% year-to-date. And our total digital reach of monthly average users is now greater than both Series XM and TuneIn. As a result of a fast growth of the platform and our differentiated content offering, Radio.com is now emerging as a viable choice in the national digital audio sales marketplace. We have seen a significant increase in RFPs made [indiscernible] across the U.S. that recognize Radio.com as a new option in this growth space.

Turning to our sports business. We recently announced that we are the new flagship home at the New York Mets, who will move to WCBS-AM this coming season. Entercom is now the home to all of the major league base but teams from Washington D.C. to Boston. We are also beginning to see an early influx of sports gambling-related ad revenue, while currently only a few states have legalized sports gambling. As that expands, we are very well positioned to capitalize on that emerging high-growth category through our leadership position in sports radio. And last week, we announced Entercom has become the first broadcaster ever to be the flagship partner of all rating -- all 4 rating major pro champions, the Eagles, Red Sox, Caps and Warriors. A reflection of our extensive and unrival line up.

Turning to fourth quarter performance, I'm pleased to report that our revenues are currently pacing up 4%. Our meaningful top line growth coupled with our continuing expense reductions will enable us to generate solid double-digit EBITDA growth during the fourth quarter.

Political has performed well during the quarter, coming in ahead of the previous midterms back in 2014. As a reminder, political revenues were nowhere near the significant to our model as they are in television and we will account for roughly 2% of our growth versus fourth quarter of 2017. We are also seeing solid growth in national events, digital audio and our new Entercom Audio Network business. It is also noteworthy that we expect to generate positive top and bottom line revenue growth across the legacy CBS markets and fourth quarter, including markets like Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Philadelphia, Miami, Detroit, Atlanta and more.

We are also very encouraged by the nature of the conversations we are having with some of the country's largest advertisers. Radio has emerged as #1 in the country according to Nielsen, with superior ROI and a number of other highly compelling attributes.

Radio also remained highly undervalued and is arguably the least disruptive of the major traditional media. Plus, radio is accelerating it's investment in innovation, which will continue to make the media more valuable to marketing partners. These attractive fundamentals and growing frustration with other advertising platform is leading some large advertisers to revisit radio and considerate for a larger share of their media mix. In fact, we are seeing highly influential brands like Amazon, Procter & Gamble, Uber, Google, [indiscernible] and others increasing their spending with Entercom and in the medium. The opportunity for significant boost in radio spending and indeed a radio Renaissance is a real possibility. Our commitment to advocacy, our deployment of our national client partnership team, and the emergence of our Entercom Audio Network are all important components of our strategy to help accelerate this trend and capitalize on the opportunity.

In our last call, we suggested we saw considerable evidence that we were turning the corner. And today, our confidence in that turn is even greater. We have successfully completed all of our divestitures, extricated ourselves from the USTN fiasco, and launched a very successful new traffic ad business, achieved significant expense reductions, and are driving strong growth in Radio.com and Entercom Audio Network.

And now we are delivering solid top line and bottom line growth in the fourth quarter. And the best part is that most of the scale driven growth initiatives we are pursuing are just getting started. Of course, there will be bumps along the way and not everything we are pursuing will work out as we hope. But we have good momentum across our multiple scale driven growth initiatives and are excited about our opportunities in 2019 and beyond.

And fundamentally we are enthusiastic that the undervalued and underappreciated radio space will resume a solid growth trajectory as advertisers increasingly recognized radios compelling value proposition and shift ad dollars into radio from other highly disruptive disappointing ad alternatives.

Thanks, Stephen. On a same-station basis, our third quarter net revenues were down 4%, which is a 4-point improvement for our first half performance, and we're consistent with where we were pacings at the time of our Q2 call. For the fourth quarter, we are currently pacing up 4%, and we are up about 2% ex-political. On a expense perspective, our total ad reported operating expenses for the quarter came in at $299.8 million, and include $4.3 million of integration restructuring and M&A costs. The onetime merger-related integration and restructuring cost are trending down but are not yet complete.

We have another 8 months or so to go on our integration program, but we expect to add to the cumulative $27 million of one-time integration and restructuring incurred through September 30. Whereas, our original guidance for the entire program of $40 million. We will provide refreshed guidance of the outlook for the remaining one-time cost fourth quarter call but we expect that we will exceed our private guidance and make somewhat less. For the third quarter, excluding these onetime costs, and adjusting out noncash items like D&A and miscellaneous income, our total cash operating expenses came in at $291.8 million, down 4.5% or $13.7 million from the $305.5 million on a pro forma combined same-station basis in the third quarter of 2007.

September year-to-date, our same-station total cash operating expenses are down 2.4% or $21.1 million. And for the fourth quarter, we expect that our same-station cash operating expenses will be down about 2% as we ramp up investment spending on a number of new products and initiatives. In the third quarter, we realized about $20 million in net cost synergies, bringing the total to $41 million September year-to-date. And we are on track to exceed our $45 million net cost synergy target for this year by about $10 million.

Our overall integration program continues to run slightly ahead of our plan, and we remain on track to achieve our target of $110 million in net cost synergies at run rate by the middle of next year, and realized P&L during 2019 more than $45 million of incremental net cost synergies. Turning to our financial position. During the third quarter, we closed on the sale of remaining divestiture stations for $141 million, on the sales of number of redundant assets and generated gross proceeds of about $73 million.

In addition, we closed on the sale of WXTU to be [indiscernible] for $38 million in cash, and use those proceeds plus cash on hand to acquire WBEB in Philadelphia for $56.4 million. This transaction is leverage-neutral and strengthens our competitive position in the nice market radio market by adding this top performer in terms of both revenues and gratings.

For the full year, our redundant asset sales are on track to meet or exceed our target of $95 million, while we continue to expect after-tax proceeds from our asset sales, including the divestitures of about $200 million.

As of September 30, we had $270 million of cash on hand, including $70 million of restricted cash. We deposited the proceeds from 2 of our recent redundant asset sales into a qualified intermediary entity, or a QI, in order to avoid about $68 million of cash taxes via 1031 lifetime exchanges for replace of property associated with facilities projects in that consolidated or operations in 2 of our largest markets.

The restrictions on this cash will lapse by the end of the first quarter of next year. We ended the quarter with $1.7 billion of net debt, and our total net leverage was 4.4x, and our senior secured leverage was 3.3x, factoring in all of our cash on hand.

On a compliance basis, which limits how much cash we can use in determining net debt, our total net leverage was 4.8x, and our senior secure leverage was 3.7x. And our weighted average cost of debt at the end of the quarter was 5.5%.

At the end of the quarter, the company repaid it's asset sales proceeds on it's balance sheet in anticipation of paying down debt. In addition, the company is actively monitoring the market and is contemplating a potential refinancing of it's existing capital structure.

Our 3Q capital expenditures were $7 million, and we now expected our full year expenditures, including onetime integration-related expenditures, will be about $45 million. This outlook is $10 million to $15 million less than what we previously expected as one of our facilities projects has been delayed, which has caused us to adapt our 1031 lifetime exchange planning, and to part more cash in the QI than we originally expected.

As noted earlier, these restrictions on this cash will fully lapse by the end of the first quarter of next year.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question today is from Marci Ryvicker from Wolfe Research.

Marci Ryvicker

I have a couple, I think first one is for Rich. Can you quantify the total revenue and EBITDA loss related to your USTN for this year? And then any that how much you can recoup next year?

Richard Schmaeling

Well, let me say if we lost about $25 million in the first half. But in the second half, the story isn't fully written yet. But maybe it's another $5 million to $8 million of lost revenue, yet. And next year, our team's targeting to get to over $40 million of revenue. So we think we'll about more than double our revenue in 2019.

Marci Ryvicker

Okay. And then for synergies based on your comments, I got this right, you're going to do $55 million in '18, $55 million in '19, how should we think about the $55 million flowing into the first half of next year?

Richard Schmaeling

So we said that this year, we'll realize in P&L about $55 million of net cost synergies. Next year, what I said is we'll realize more than $45 million. And we expect to be at our run rate of $110 million by midyear. We are targeting more, of course. And that's our starting point, and we'll give you more color as we progress. But $55 million this year, more than $45 million in P&L next year.

Marci Ryvicker

Okay. And how should we think about that $45 million for this Q1 and Q2 to just put it down the middle?

Richard Schmaeling

Well, it's going to be -- well, that 45 will be realized throughout the course of 2019. The way I would think about is more like 15-ish per quarter in the first half of the year.

Marci Ryvicker

Okay. And then for your leverage calculation, I just want to clarify, are you including 100% of the synergies?

Richard Schmaeling

So in our compliance leverage calculation, we're limit to how much cash we can net, and we're including the remaining amount of unrealized synergies as permitted under our calculations.

Marci Ryvicker

Okay. And then I have one for David. The focus has really been on revenue growth and the turnaround at CBS. Is there any data you can give us that tells us exactly what's going on as a to turnaround versus there being just a really easy comp for the CBS station?

David Field

Well, there are a lot of things that we talked about, right? So number one, I mentioned on this call, the consumer product space, that category more than doubling. One of the things we talk about for a long time is the fact that radio is highly undervalued and we believe the space has an opportunity to gain share in the broader media -- advertising landscape. I think it's very compelling that, that category, which is obviously, such an important category, has more than doubled. And think about the kinds of players in that space and how much they invest in data and analytics and attribution. They're obviously seeing something in terms of the efficacy of this media, for that you need to Entercom. But I think it's a very compelling side some of the evangelism that going on behalf of companies like iHeart and Entercom and others. And that's beginning to make event. I'd also think as we look to '19, one of the things gets us so excited that we're starting to feel already in this fourth quarter acceleration you're hearing about are these new markets and new products that we're offering, right. So in scale, we're playing in the network market. We're now playing in the national digital audio market. And I mentioned the acceleration in RFPs that we're seeing in that growing -- the growing area. A national client development team and what they're doing. So there are a lot of things going on that are tangibly adding value, and that we believe are important drivers for us as we go into 2019 and beyond.

Our next question is from Aaron Watts from Deutsche Bank.

Aaron Watts

May be just a [indiscernible] answer you just gave. It sounds like you've made some traction this year moving from negative growth towards positive here in the fourth quarter. Is it your sense that you can maintain that momentum going into 2019? I get that's Entercom specifically, and I know you've had a lot of improvements that you had to make this year. But also the industry, and I get that would speak to the overall possibility about the industry can maintain growth going forward. Do you think both those things can happen?

David Field

They can happen, absolutely. It's -- our fourth quarter is 1,200 basis points faster top line than what we did in the first half. We know political is roughly 2 point to that, right? So we think that's not unimpressive. Obviously, it's just the start. I don't want to repeat what I said in my remarks or what I -- how I answered Marci's question. But this is a highly undervalued industry that is getting reassessed by a lot of advertisers, and it doesn't happen on a dime. I mean there's, obviously, a lot of factors out there pointing in various directions. But radio has the real opportunity to experience a renaissance in 2019 and beyond. And we're seeing the seeds of that manifest themselves in different ways, I'll have consumer product story and in some regions that we're looking at. But look, we've got to prove that, right? We got to execute against that but the potentials there.

Aaron Watts

And with Cumulus emerging from bankruptcy, iHeart expected to soon -- have you seen any change in the competitive dynamics out there in the marketplace yet? Or do you expect to whether it's down to pricing or volume? Can you talk about that a little bit?

David Field

I think it's too early to speak with any knowledge about what's happening out there with Cumulus out of bankruptcy for just a short period of time. And iHeart, obviously, still not out yet. But to state the obvious, I think having the largest and the third largest player in the category coming into a healthier place is got to be a good thing for industry dynamics.

Aaron Watts

Okay, great. And then one last one, I appreciate the time, just for Rich. Rich, I know you talked about some of the cash proceeds, I think, sitting on the balance sheet right now from the asset sales. Is it still your plan to use a majority or most of those proceeds to pay down debt?

Richard Schmaeling

Absolutely. And I'll say it again. $70 million of that right now is tied up in a QI for 1031 purposes as you and I have discussed. And that will burn off as we spend that money and then it's get fully released during the first quarter of next year. So that cash of the 270 isn't available to us right now to pay down debt because we're trying to save hopefully up to $8 million in cash to add to this. And -- But the rest of it, we are holding in anticipation of paying down debt and are assessing the market and are considering refinancing our capital structure.

Our next question is from Davis Hebert from Wells Fargo Securities.

Davis Hebert

Rich, I want to start with you. You mentioned refine the entire capital structure, and forgive me, if I got that statement wrong. But I just kind of curious what you are considering? Is it a full refi of the loans and the bonds? Or is there something equity linked that we could expect? Just kind of curious what you meant by that?

Richard Schmaeling

No, we don't intend to touch the existing notes. We are interested in addressing our percent floating, more like 79% floating today. We'd like to move more toward a neutral position. So we're not going to touch the notes, but we are looking at the rest of the structure, and are currently in the process of assessing alternatives.

Davis Hebert

Okay. So going more towards a balance floating fixed mix then? Would that mean you'd looked at the high-yield market or something some other capital source?

Richard Schmaeling

Yes. That's a possibility. But we are not assessing -- you did mention, equity. We're not assessing an equity raise. We're looking at transactions in the debt markets.

Davis Hebert

Okay. That's helpful. And your leverage on a secured basis is 3.7x, you mentioned on a covenant basis. I mean with the EBIT growth you expect in the fourth quarter and looking toward 2019, do you feel pretty comfortable with your levels versus the covenants?

Richard Schmaeling

Yes. That's clearly one of the things that we're thinking about when we think about the alternatives to refinance addressing that covenant and gaining more accretion.

Davis Hebert

Okay. And then just one more clarification questions, if I could. I think you said $45 million of synergies next year with $15 million per quarter in the first half. So if my math is right, does that mean the $15 million would be spread across the back half of the year to make the equal $45 million?

Richard Schmaeling

Look, we said that we're going to do more than $45 million of net cost synergies, we are not yet ready to give updated guidance. But I think that we do expect it to be somewhat more than $45 million, Davis, and we'll give further guidance on that as we get into the 2019. I also want to make sure that -- just following up on your point about leverage. I know you pointed out that we're 3.7x on a compliance basis. We're, obviously, holding a lot of cash right now in anticipating -- in anticipation of refinancing, and looking at our leverage -- with full benefit of all that cash, we're 3.3x levered on a senior secured basis. So this is a moment in time and that compliance stat's not really indicative of reality. You know, in reality, we've got 3x. And we're just holding the cash now, assessing our alternatives and hopefully market conditions permitting you'll see us execute shortly.

Davis Hebert

Okay. Very helpful color. And then david, if I can ask you one question. The debut of the Entercom Audio Network, you mentioned it being $1 billion industry. And I wondered if for you, is it the opportunity that, that network radio business is growing from a secular perspective and organic perspective? Or is it more of a share gaining opportunity from some of the larger players in the marketplace?

Richard Schmaeling

Yes, to say to bake one comment in [indiscernible], Davis, if you look at the most recent BIA projections for the radio space, they show the network market growing about mid-single-digit. We think that's happening because a lot of names coming back to the space are looking for national reach, and find the efficiency of a network market attractive, so it is growing and David, you want to accompany here?

David Field

And the answer to your question, Davis, is really both, right? Clearly, as coming into our own with scale, we're now competing where we weren't a year ago. So that enables us to be able to gain share within that market. But as Rich pointed out, we think it's a growth market and we also think it helps facilitate making radio easy to buy for major national advertisers. And so it should -- our entrance into the station only further accelerate growth.

Davis Hebert

And we look at network radio from a CPM perspective? Is it fairly inexpensive way to get that mass medium versus other alternatives out there?

Richard Schmaeling

I think the main driver behind it is the simplicity of execution. And obviously, there's nuance around that. But that's the principle, I think, benefit to an advertiser.

David Field

And we should say that the Entercom Audio Network is positioned as a premium network brand safe content, well-lit environment. And we are garnering CPM's significantly in excess of what we've seen elsewhere in the network market.

[Operator Instructions]. And our next question is from Curry Baker from Guggenheim Securities.

Curry Baker

I guess maybe could you help us parse sort of the ex-political you're pacing up 2% in the fourth quarter versus down 4% in the third quarter. Could you help us parse what's that driving that, is it Radio.com? Is it national traffic versus sort of local traditional spot advertising? Any more granularity would help.

Richard Schmaeling

It's really all the above, right? there's not one single driver. National spot radio is accelerated, [indiscernible] doing a nice job and that's going well. Traffic has improve for us. And it's become -- it's evolved to point where it's no longer a boat anchor for us. We're seeing growth on the network side. Local has improved sequentially each quarter. So it really, every facet of our business -- or essentially every facet of our business, that has improved as we've done in the third quarter and now fourth quarter.

Curry Baker

Okay. And I know you called out consumer products as a category of specific strength. So are there any other categories? And could you also update us on how auto was in the third quarter? And how it's pacing into the fourth quarter?

Richard Schmaeling

Sure. We don't give leading information on pacing. But I will give tell you that auto was flattish for us in the third quarter, down a little bit. But not meaningfully. As far as of the leading categories. I think we covered that in our markets in the text I touched on home improvement, education, Internet and entertainment as other categories just led the way for us during the third quarter.

Curry Baker

Okay. Thanks. And I think my last question is the new product and initiatives you mentioned in the prepared remarks that are rolling and then in the fourth quarter. Could you maybe get a little more granular on what those are and a little more detail there?

Richard Schmaeling

I'm sorry. I'm not sure I follow your question.

Curry Baker

I think you guys mentioned some new products and initiatives rolling into the fourth quarter that would result same-station OpEx being down roughly 2% versus kind of the like the down 4% run rate you've been going at?

Richard Schmaeling

Oh, okay. So there's a very little bit more [indiscernible] in the fourth quarter on some initiatives behind Radio.com. There's some marketing and incremental marketing investment on a sequential basis. So I think in -- with respect to -- in the fourth quarter we are launching a couple of new events that require some expense investment to get them up and running. So it's those things. It's a whole list of things across our various product offerings.

And our final question today is from Brandon Osten from Venator.

Brandon Osten

I had some questions on the Radio.com stuff. So TuneIn radio, all of CBS's and Entercom's stations available on TuneIn before you guys pulled off of that platform?

David Field

Yes.

Brandon Osten

So that's got to be a pretty big chunk of their U.S. inventory of stations. What was the reaction to that?

David Field

Reaction from whom?

Brandon Osten

From them. Like were they stunned by that? Or where they shocked by that?

David Field

Well, Brandon, I don't think it's appropriate for me to divulge those conversations. And we certainly have a lot of respect for that team. It's just, for us, it became imperative to have control of our destiny and to make Radio.com as strong as it could be. And that made it logical for us to put all of our brands under the Radio.com platform. And as I mentioned earlier, that transition went much better than expected. I actually want to just expand on your question, if I can for the second, and put a little bit of our integration work in context, right? So in the course of 2018, we first had to put all of the CBS stations off of the CBS local portals, where they were essentially cohabitating with all of their television stations, and an integral part of that strategy. Now with a highly disruptive Ad advent, it went really well as we established independent digital platforms for all of our brands. And then we followed that up a few months later with the pulling off of the Union. We went to major disruptive events and no doubt that to help us back in terms of what our district top line might otherwise have been but I'm really proud of our team for executing so well against two major transformational disruptive events and putting ourselves in really good position, as you heard earlier as when I was rattling about some of our Radio.com data points. And where we stand now versus where we were just a year ago.

Brandon Osten

And so Radio.com, the revenue model, are you running effectively the same ads on your FM?

David Field

Streams?

Brandon Osten

Yes, like are you running the same ads on ytour Radio.com streams versus what you run on your sort of legacy streams? Or are you grabbing different advertisers effectively for the same content?

David Field

Right. So there are certainly -- many advertisers who advertise across both platforms. But we also have plenty of advertisers who are just advertising with us on those addressable digital streams.

Brandon Osten

Right. But if I'm listening to them side-by-side, so I'm getting different add contents. So you're selling -- you have the ability to basically sell two add for one slot based on that, if it's Radio.com or legacy?

David Field

We have the ability to put targeted ads, addressable ads up against our digital audiences, our streaming audiences, and to separately sell the advertising against the stations. I will remind you that when we go-to-market with our broadcast stations, those ratings not reflect the additional audiences that we generate over our streams. And so we kind of have two separate products with two separate audiences, albeit obviously, there's a lot of overlap.

Brandon Osten

Yes. I'm just thinking that's cool because its basically your cost don't really go up. But you may actually have -- you're going to have incremental advertising revenues from the same inventory, which is -- that can be very -- that could be material within the next several years. Just you elaborate a bit on your Q4 expense run rate, so if I'm looking at last year, I think I'm doing this from your historical numbers here. But your revenues from Q3 to Q4 pro forma were fairly flat, sequentially. And EBITDA from Q3 to Q4 was also fairly flat, sequentially, which would suggest that your operating expenses are fairly flat normally, and sequentially. Is that basically the way we should be looking at that going forward? Just that your expense run rate in Q4 looks an awful like your expense run rate in Q3 typically?

Richard Schmaeling

I'll say typically, but there are a few things going on in the fourth quarter this year that are incremental, which is part of the reason why instead of the 4.5% decrease you saw in the third quarter and the 5% decrease you saw in the second quarter, it will be somewhat less in the fourth quarter of this year.

David Field

Thanks, everybody. Appreciate you joining us this morning and we look forward to reporting back to you here in a few short months.

