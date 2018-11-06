Big Month For AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Joseph Heglin as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Tivozanib Phase III Trial Analysis Announced

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) just released results in their most recent clinical trials of their leading drug Tivozanib this week. This result showed a 44% improvement and 26% reduction in risk of progression of death compared to competitor, Sorafenib. The stock ran up +25% to $3.20 before falling back down in after-hours trading. Tivozanib, a phase III treatment for cancer, has shown a lot promise for AVEO. On October 1st, the company announced they would be reporting results on the drug in 6 weeks, and so the news came as a bit of a surprise, earlier than expected, being released Monday, November 5th, after-hours. We are long AVEO over the next 6 months, as they offer a low-risk, high-reward option, as they grow with plenty of positive news from multiple trials in the months ahead.

Tivozanib is an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). Which means it is a protein which stimulates blood vessel growth, thus creating oxygen supply that can help fight tumors in tissues. The drug discovered by Kyowa Hakko Kirin has already been approved for treatment of adult patients in the European Union, Norway, and Iceland with renal cell carcinoma (RCC), a type of kidney cancer that affects over 200,000 people per year in the U.S. alone. Tivo-3 is the phase three trial of Tivozanib testing its comparison to Sorafenib, another kidney and liver cancer treatment. 42 patients are currently being tested with the drug. Tivozanib is also being tested on other forms of cancer such as breast cancer which also affects over 200,000 Americans per year. This third phase in FDA approval can make or break the drug, and the opportunity for it to go into large scale production for treatment, so this November analysis that has just been released is huge for AVEO.

AVEO has been trading well above its average volume this past week, trading over 3 million shares per day multiple times in October. Both call and put options have seen a lot of volume as well, which shows investors are expecting a big move this month.

With a burn rate of around $8.5 million each quarter, every month and every trial counts. With good news out this stock could run. Revenue reports for AVEO have been hit and miss over the years, on a slow decline, so big news and massive volume like we have been seeing is crucial to this stock's survival year over year.

Multiple Drugs Makes AVEO a Safe Bet

AVEO's Expansive Array of 6 Growing Drugs

AVEO is working to expand its portfolio beyond just its lead drug Tivozanib. They are even working to expand beyond cancer treatment drugs with a whole line of non-oncology drugs, targeting areas of unmet medical need. With three big partnerships, AVEO is working to commercialize multiple other drugs, attacking issues such as pancreatic cancer, acute leukemia, and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). This diverse portfolio opens up a safe long-term investment in the company and their research as long as they maintain these key partnership deals.

Time to Buy Is Now

"Long ago, Ben Graham taught me that 'Price is what you pay; value is what you get.' Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." - Warren Buffett

Sometime between Monday, November 5th and Tuesday, November 13th, AVEO Pharma is expected to be releasing Q3 earnings. Their earnings per share are expected to decline this quarter which could lead to a decline in price in stock prior to their analysis of Tivo-3 in the coming weeks. This should allow for a great entry point, possibly below $2.50. AVEO has missed earnings on 5 straight reports. Wait for post earnings and then buy the value, and average down until further news.

Biotech has had a slow year so far, down around -10% YTD overall. With mid-term elections looming, a biotech pop may be on the horizon. If Democrats take the house, as polls are currently showing, drug research stocks may bounce, so be prepared to ride the wave up with pharma stocks like AVEO.

10% owners Makhzoumi Mohamad and Peter J. Barris have purchased over 1.3 million shares of the stock combined. This insider trading could be a sign of more good news to come for AVEO.

Wall Street agrees that AVEO is a buy. AVEO has increased from 1 analyst buy rating in September, to 2 buy ratings in October, and now 3 buy ratings in November. The time to buy is now as this small cap biotech is just being discovered by Wall Street.

With a wide variety of up and coming drugs, AVEO is safer than most penny biotech stocks in the market. The reward far outweighs the risk with price targets ranging from $5-$6.50, a 100% increase would not be surprising following good news on Tivozanib. We have seen similar situations with rising small caps throughout the year such as Amarin (AMRN) and Jaguar Animal Health (JAGX). Be prepared for AVEO Pharmaceuticals to be the next small cap biotech to have that big pop.

Return on Investment (ROI) for AVEO currently sits around an incredible 129.70%, and with a Beta of around 1.19, this stock looks to be a safe investment with a potential high return. Each successful or failed trial will have a monumental impact on the stock; with a fairly weak balance sheet, there is not a lot of room for failure. The company has been mostly successful to date, and if they keep this up, this stock could create large growth for years to come with little downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AVEO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.