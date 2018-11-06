Tenable Holdings: Weakness In Some Metrics Offset By Lower Valuation

With Tenable trading at low points since its July IPO and down 30% from highs, its valuation still holds some opportunity despite mild weakness in billings and margins.

In addition, gross margins continued to see weakness, dropping 230bps y/y to 82.5%. This contraction, however, is more modest than last quarter's.

However, billings growth continued to lag behind revenue growth at 35% y/y as it did last quarter, a signal of continuing revenue deceleration.

Revenues grew 42% y/y and beat consensus by a stunning seven points, but decelerated two points from last quarter's growth rate.

Like most technology stocks that went public this year, Tenable Holdings (TENB), the Maryland-based cybersecurity company that focuses on helping enterprises manage their "cyber exposure" by applying scanners and trackers across a company's IT assets, has taken a massive beating in the month of October. Now trading in the high $20s, Tenable is trading at its lowest levels since its July IPO, down about 30% from all-time highs of $39.

I've been bullish on Tenable since its IPO, though I haven't purchased shares yet (thankfully so). With a growth rate above 40% y/y, Tenable is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity stocks in the market, and with sky-high gross margins in the low 80s (though margins are unfortunately trending down), its capacity to scale into a rich free cash flow generator like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is wide. I also reasoned that with high-profile cybersecurity and privacy incidents this year, alongside a tenuous midterm election season, cyber stocks and underlying customer demand would see a bump. The long-term case for Tenable is still viable, and patient investors now have an opportunity to purchase this fast-growing cybersecurity stock at a reasonable discount. Though Tenable rose slightly after reporting Q3 beats, shares still remain under pressure:

Tenable's efforts on the product front are conducive to continuing its strong pace of growth. The company launched the latest version of its flagship Nessus platform in the quarter, as well as strengthening its links to cloud giant ServiceNow (NOW), a partnership that began earlier this year to integrate Tenable's cyber exposure insights into ServiceNow's Security Operations product. There's no doubt that competition in Tenable's market for threat intelligence and risk detection software is high, among both entrenched software giants and new startups - but partnerships with large cloud companies like ServiceNow, which is one of the largest pure-play SaaS companies, do a lot to cement its legitimacy in customers' eyes.

Equally impressive is the fact that Tenable is doing well at selling into larger accounts. The company reported in Q3 that it expanded its count of six-figure customers (that is, clients that bill more than $100,000 on an annual basis) by 47 customers, or up 79% y/y. Like many software companies, Tenable can benefit tremendously from having large enterprises locked into multi-year deals, as they don't require tremendous amounts of sales investment to maintain.

Valuation check

That being said, Tenable's latest string of results aren't perfect, and we'll dive into the puts and takes shortly. However, with shares about 30% off highs while still driving a fantastic growth profile, there is far more room to the upside than for the downside for this stock. A quick check on where the company's valuation currently sits: at its current share price just over $28, Tenable has a market cap of $2.62 billion. The company has a fairly clean balance sheet with $287.2 million of cash and just $23.1 million of debt, indicating an enterprise value of $2.36 billion.

For the remainder of FY18, Tenable has forecast a full-year revenue range of $264.6-$265.1 million, the midpoint of which represents 41% y/y growth over FY17 revenues of $187.7 million.

Figure 1. Tenable FY18 and 4Q18 guidance Source: Tenable investor relations

Let's assume the company decelerates to 35% y/y growth next year, in-line with this quarter's billings growth rate (a slowdown in billings growth is one of the major weaknesses in this company's bullish thesis, which we'll discuss shortly). This implies an FY19 revenue forecast of $357.5 million and a current valuation of just 6.6x EV/FY19 revenues - a cheap multiple for a company expected to grow in the low 40s/high 30s. In my view, Tenable is worth at least 8.5x EV/FY19 revenues - implying a $36 price target and 25% upside to current levels.

Keep a close eye on this stock - if it continues to fall, Tenable makes for a well-timed rebound opportunity.

Q3 download: major growth drivers still in place, but billings lags again

Let's now dive into the details of Tenable's third quarter:

Figure 2. Tenable 3Q18 results Source: Tenable investor relations

Revenues grew 42% y/y to $69.4 million, showing a mild two points of deceleration from last quarter's growth rate of 44% y/y, but widely beating Wall Street's expectations of $66.3 million (+35% y/y) by a wide seven-point margin.

Despite being bullish overall on the company, I'm less impressed by the company's revenue beat this quarter, and more concerned by the lag in Tenable's billings. Like most software companies that carry subscription revenues and multi-year deals, billings is a better gauge of Tenable's long-term revenue pipeline and growth trajectory, and over the past several quarters, billings growth has always lagged behind revenue growth, which is a typical indicator of deceleration.

This quarter, the company reported calculated billings of $86.7 million, or +35% y/y:

Figure 3. Tenable billings Source: Tenable investor relations

The seven-point lag between the billings growth rate and the revenue growth rate is wider than last quarter, where revenue growth of 44% y/y was met with billings growth of 39% y/y. Tenable's current rate of billings growth almost certainly points to total revenue growth in the mid-30s range for next year, hence my forecast of 35% y/y growth for FY19.

The next point of concern in the quarter is on gross margins. Tenable still holds a generous gross margin premium relative to the majority of its software/cybersecurity peers, and a gross margin in the low 80s represents incredible unit economics that can carry the company comfortably into profitability. Still, gross margins of 82.5% slipped 230bps relative to 84.8% in the year-ago quarter. This is better, however, than a 340bps drop in Q2.

Despite the margin contraction, however, Tenable still managed to hold pro forma operating margins flat at -18% y/y:

Figure 4. Tenable operating margin trends Source: Tenable investor relations

Tenable's pro forma EPS of -$0.14 also smashed Wall Street's expectations of -$0.19 with considerable upside. Obviously, as a high-growth company we aren't too concerned with Tenable's bottom-lie results just yet, but it's worth noting that with Tenable burning through just -$1 million in operating cash flows through the first nine months of this year, the company has plenty of buffer on its balance sheet to continue funding operating losses. Many high-growth, high-loss companies like Snap (SNAP) can't exactly say the same.

Final thoughts

Tenable continues to be a promising early-stage cybersecurity stock whose recent October correction has mispriced the stock relative to its fantastic prospects. Climbing customer counts and high-profile partnerships with notable cloud vendors underline the momentum in Tenable's business, especially as Tenable makes considerable headway into larger and more profitable clients.

Continue to scope out price movements in this stock for a well-timed buying opportunity. Investors could stand to benefit from double-digit percentage gains once the market's growth appetite returns and recent IPOs bounce back from current lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TENB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.