Diamond Offshore: Q3 In Depth

We have already discussed Diamond Offshore's (DO) recent fleet status report which contained major contract news, and now it's high time to turn out attention to the company's financial results and comments provided during the quarterly call with analysts.

Diamond Offshore reported revenues of $286 million and GAAP loss of $51 million or a loss of $0.37 per share. As in the case of other drillers, the non-cash depreciation expense is the major source of the company's accounting loss. On the cash front, the situation looks better, and Diamond Offshore generated $189 million of operating cash flow in the first nine months of this year. The company finished the third quarter with $477 million of cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet, a comfortable liquidity cushion during the times of turbulence. The long-term debt stood at roughly $2 billion, with the favorable maturity schedule (the first payment of $250 million is due 2023, the major part of the debt is due 2039-2043) remaining one of the company's key strengths. All in all, it was a decent report financially. The company generates cash this year, has a liquidity cushion and access to credit.

The company's comments on the earnings call were, as always, the most interesting part of the report. To those new to the industry, Diamond Offshore's management was the only team that took the downturn seriously right from the start and whose predictions regarding the state of the market came true quarter after quarter. Thus, I put much more weight to what they say compared to, for example, Transocean's (RIG) team, which has been overly optimistic in its predictions throughout this downturn.

Here are the topics that I found the most interesting on the call:

UDW dayrates. Diamond Offshore believes that the rates have bottomed, but the progress will be slow. The CEO even came with a shocking data point: "[…] disappointingly we have seen a seventh-generation asset get contracted down in Brazil at an extremely low dayrate - some are suggesting it's $110,000 a day. Other rigs in that asset category have gone to work in the Gulf of Mexico for $135,000 a day, so we are not seeing a recovery at this time in rates for the ultra-deepwater assets". The only rig that I could find in the Bassoe Offshore database that satisfies these conditions (7th-gen, Brazil) is Brava Star, a drillship that was contracted by Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and will work for a year from February 2019 to February 2020. M&A plans. Apparently, there are no immediate plans for big moves. The company does not like dayrate dynamics and near-term outlook and also does not want to pay current prices for assets, believing they are overvalued. Here's the company's comment on this matter: "We have the ability to build next generation rigs, albeit with a contract, buy assets or companies, or reactivate existing semis […] Prudent allocation of capital remains our mantra at Diamond Offshore, and with a strong balance sheet and liquidity, we are in no rush to transact at this time". Obviously, Diamond Offshore continues to follow the strategy that is completely different from its major peers Transocean, Ensco (ESV), and most recently, Rowan (RDC). In my opinion, the market data that is publicly available supports Diamond Offshore's view, and shareholders of the companies who have been too aggressive may pay the price in the future. Possible reactivation of a moored semi-sub. Diamond Offshore indicated that it had interest for one of its stacked rigs: "[…] we are having incoming calls from clients investigating the opportunity as to whether we would be interested in bringing another rig back from that which is currently stacked in our fleet, which is moored". If this scenario materializes, we'll see another rig joining Ocean Endeavor in reactivation. Given the current market dynamics in the UDW front, this looks like an increasingly likely option, assuming that Diamond Offshore can put the rig on a several-year contract with follow-up opportunities. Who pays for mobilization? This is a very important question for anyone interested in the offshore drilling industry since we have entered an era of mobilizations as key players put their rigs on contracts in anticipation of recovery. As per Diamond Offshore, the driller pays: "We really haven't crossed that line where clients will now pay you to bring the rig in, so […] that's a marker still ahead in the cycle". In practice, this means that each time a driller puts a stacked ultra-deepwater floater on contract in current conditions, you should expect more near-term pain for the balance sheet. Ocean Apex got a rate increase. The moored rig's new contract with Woodside, that will be performed from early January 2020 to late September 2020 and comes on top of the first contract from early May 2019 to late July 2019, is at a higher rate: "Not only were we able to win new work for the rig, but the new award is at a higher rate than the previous contract".

Conclusion: Diamond Offshore remains one of the strongest drillers in the industry, and I believe that the company's conservative strategy will ultimately pay off. The stock has lost a lot of ground recently, and I believe that current levels are interesting for both a momentum play and longer-term positioning (although I view the whole industry as speculative and expect many cycles of ups and downs in drillers' stock prices).

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.