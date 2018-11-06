Chunghwa Telecom Is A Hold

The company’s annual dividend has declined for two years in a row, and its trailing 12-months payout ratio is now about 100%.

Investment Thesis

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) reported disappointing Q3 2018 earnings. The company saw its top and bottom lines declined year over year due to fierce competition. Its wireless average revenue per user has declined significantly since 2017. The company’s future subscribers growth may be limited, given the already high wireless penetration rate in Taiwan. Its shares are currently fairly valued. Hence, we believe investors should wait on the sideline.

Source: YCharts

Recent Developments

Chunghwa Telecom reported Q3 2018 revenue of NT$52.71 billion (see table below). This was a decline of 6.6% year over year. Although the company’s operating expenses declined by 3.9% year over year, its EBITDA also declined to NT$18.38 billion. This was a decline of 9.1% year over year. Its EBITDA margin also declined by nearly 1 percentage points to 34.87%.

Source: Q3 2018 Investor Presentation

Near-term Weakness Likely to Continue

We think Chunghwa Telecom’s top and bottom lines will continue to be impacted negatively for the following reasons:

Smartphone penetration rate in Taiwan is already very high

According to estimates from eMarketer in 2017, Taiwan has the highest smartphone penetration in Asia-Pacific, and the second highest in the world. As the table below shows, Taiwan’s smartphone penetration rate was about 75.8%. This was only behind Denmark’s 77.3%. Taiwan’s high smartphone penetration rate means that there isn’t a lot of room for Chunghwa Telecom and its competitors to grow its subscribers base without competing with each other.

2017 Estimates (selective countries) Smartphone Penetration Rate (%) Denmark 77.3% Taiwan 75.8% Singapore 73% New Zealand 68.3% Australia 68% Malaysia 59.9%

Source: Telecomasia.net

Competition from new entrants continues to limit its ARPU growth

Taiwan’s wireless market has traditionally been dominated by 3 main services providers: Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, and Far East Telecom. As can be seen from the first chart below, Chunghwa Telecom held about 37.3% of the mobile market share in 2016. Taiwan Mobile and Far East Telecom held about 25.8% and 25.4% of the mobile market share, respectively. Several other smaller new entrants such as Taiwan Star Telecom and Asia Pacific Telecom held the remaining 11.5%. These smaller players have gradually gained market share in the past few years by introducing low cost unlimited data plans. As a result, these smaller players' market share has increased to 14.2% at the end of Q3 2018 (see second chart below). As a result, Chunghwa Telecom’s market share has diminished by 90 basis points to 36.4%. Similarly, Taiwan Mobile and Far East Telecom’s market shares have also diminished by 100 basis points and 80 basis points, respectively.

Mobile Market Share in 2016 (Source: Q4 2016 Investor Presentation)

Mobile Market Share in Q3 2018 (Source: Q3 2018 Investor Presentation)

Chunghwa expects its wireless revenue to continue to fall

Fierce competition in Taiwan’s mobile market has resulted in a declining of Chunghwa Telecom’s average revenue per user. In order for the company to defend its market share, the company introduced an unlimited data plan (NT$499 per month) back in May 2018. Within two hours of its announcement, its two main competitors Far East Telecom and Taiwan Mobile announced similar deals. This price war has resulted in a significant deterioration of Chunghwa Telecom’s EBITDA margin. The company’s mobile ARPU also suffered a steep decline in May. As can be seen from the chart below, Chunghwa Telecom’s ARPU has declined from nearly NT$600 per month in early 2017 to NT$530 per month in September 2018. In its latest conference call, management expressed that they expect their revenue and EBITDA to continue to experience decline year over year in the subsequent quarters.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

As can be seen from the chart below, the aggressive price war has helped Chunghwa Telecom to maintain its mobile churn rate below 1.5% since June 2018.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

5G: Lots of Opportunities but Capital Intensive

The advent of 5G will bring lots of opportunities and might help improve Chunghwa Telecom's EBITDA margin. 5G's characteristics of lower latency (10ms latency) and higher speed will enable lots of new applications such as in the field of autonomous vehicle, smart cities, and Internet of Things. Investors are encouraged to read more about 5G in Deloitte's introduction on 5G (click here). However, investors should keep in mind that revenue growth from 5G services will likely not occur until after 2019 as infrastructure needs to be built first. In the meantime, Chunghwa Telecom will need to invest heavily to upgrade its network. This may be challenging, given the fact that the company’s cash from operations is on a declining trend (see chart below).

Source: YCharts

Valuation

Chunghwa Telecom’s trailing EV to EBITDA ratio of 9.75x is slightly above its 5-year average of 9.33x. Its EV to EBITDA ratio is slightly below Taiwan Mobile’s 10.51x but slightly higher than Far East Telecom’s 9.39x.

Source: YCharts

Dividend Analysis

Chunghwa Telecom currently pays an annual dividend of US$1.558 per share. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend has declined for two straight years due to its deteriorating bottom line.

Source: YCharts

As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend payout ratio has gradually increased since 2015. Its current payout ratio (based on trailing 12-months free cash flow) is already 100.3%.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Taiwanese government is the largest shareholder of Chunghwa Telecom. The country’s Ministry of Transportation currently owns about 35.3% of the company. This means that Chunghwa Telecom’s management decisions can be influenced by government policies. These decisions may not necessarily act on the interest of its shareholders.

Investor Takeaway

Chunghwa Telecom continues to face strong competition from its peers in Taiwan. Its shares are currently fairly valued. The company's share price has traditionally been resilient in a market downturn. Hence, we do not see the need to sell the stock now, especially given the fact that we are at this late stage of the economic cycle. However, given the lack of visibility in future growth, we do not think investors should be adding shares at this time.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

