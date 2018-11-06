Why Facebook Is Undervalued

After a whopping one-day 22% loss amid a downward revised Q3 revenue guidance in Q2 earnings release (ER), shares of Facebook (FB) proceeded to lose another 15% in the subsequent three months (Figure 1). At the first approximation, the immediate 22% loss seemed excessive given the magnitude of the downward revision. The second 15% loss is also bothersome since there has been no financial information released after Q2 ER. It would have defied the "semi-strong" form of market efficiency that the market needs that much time to incorporate Q2 financials into stock prices. (Semi-strong market efficiency refers to the notion that stock prices reflect all public information immediately.) One logical inference is that the market may have been reacting to some additional risk concern beyond regular ER financial metrics, or the market simply overreacts. Either way, if the apparent Facebook undervaluation can be explained by the risk dimension, it is highly likely that the mispricing can be reversed when the risk premium is removed.

To see if the current Facebook reflects the fundamentals, we need to develop a "normal" perspective. I first estimated the relationship between the relevant financial metrics and Facebook stock prices for the time period between 2013 and 2017. I then applied the same historical relationship to the 2018 current financial metrics in order to derive the normal Facebook current prices which were compared with the actual stock prices.

Financial Metrics and Stock Price

To select the relevant financial metrics that Facebook shareholders have been looking at, Facebook's shares have been historically related to some of the standard financial metrics, such as revenue, earnings, gross margin, and free cash flow. Simply because stock prices are forward-looking, the forward financials are always more useful than the actual financials. For this reason, I collected the consensus estimates of the various metrics since 2013. Their relationships between forward revenue and EPS estimates with actual Facebook stock prices are depicted in Figure 2 and Figure 3, respectively.

As Facebook has grown significantly in the last few years, it is not surprising to see the strong correlation between the stock price and the forward financials. For better part of the last two years, Facebook stock has been positively correlated with both the revenue and EPS estimates. However, there was a clear 'de-link" between the stock price and the fundamentals since Q2 earnings announcement. In fact, Facebook stock price has come down despite of the improving revenue and EPS prospects (see circled sections of Figure 2 and Figure 3).

It is especially puzzling since all (negative) financial information has been available to the public since Q2 earning release (ER), yet stock price has ignored analysts' subsequent positive revisions and proceeded to move downward. As the stock price moves cannot be related to any major market events, i.e., tariffs and interest rate concerns, it stands to reason that Facebook stock has been affected by factors other than common financial metrics that the market has used.

Analysts' Fundamental Target Price

In order to identify the missing link, I need to first establish the regular link. Since there has been a reasonably stable correlation between Facebook's stock price and forward revenue, EPS, gross margin and free cash flow, I was able to use this relationship to estimate the corresponding Facebook stock price, given the current forward financials. The "model price" is compared with the Street's median target price (Bloomberg). It is clear that the target price has been consistently higher than the model prices (Figure 4). Presumably, analysts' target prices should have only factored in the forward looking financials at the time. In contrast, the model price was derived from the actual market price which is supposed to reflect investors' risk concern. So, the 10% price difference represents a measure of risk premium.

Risk-Adjusted Target Price

In other words, Street's analysts usually use forward financials to formulate their target prices which can be significantly higher than what the market is willing to pay. Rational investors are only willing to pay at a discount of the target price because Street's estimates of future financials are just risky estimates. The discounted prices, or "risk-adjusted target prices," will vary over time, pending on how risk averse that investors are. It is interesting to note that the risk premium (discount) has been at its widest level before the Q2 ER as the market has been waiting for Facebook's revenue impact from the resolution of Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Although the outcome has been worse than anticipated, the uncertainty has been removed, and so, the risk premium reduced. In fact, the most recent Facebook's risk-adjusted target price is estimated at $188 which is very close to analyst' fundamental target price of $193.

To show how relevant these two prices are, the actual stock price is also displayed in Figure 5. While the longer history is not shown here, but the fundamental target price, which is free from risk concern, and risk-adjusted target price have served as the upper and lower bounds for the actual stock price moves. Any breakout on the upside or the downside may be a sign of mispricing and indicate a future reversal. Under this context, Facebook's stock has broken out below the risk-adjusted target price by 15% since Q2 ER without any apparent new information arrival. The violation of the lower bound suggests that either the market identified a new risk dimension or investors have overreacted an existing risk, since all known forward financials have been factored into the risk-adjusted target price at $188. If these price boundaries work out the same way as before, it is highly likely that Facebook's current price at $150 should move to $188-$193.

Takeaways

Facebook has released some negative financials in both Q2 and Q3 ERs. For that, Facebook has lost close to 40% of its market capitalization. The damage on Facebook shares is deemed excessive based on most reasonable and historical standard. One plausible scenario is that Facebook shareholders all of a sudden became extremely risk averse and overreacted to the Q3 revenue downward guidance. In this post, I estimated the lower bound of target price which implies a 10% discount off fundamentally determined target price as a risk premium. The likely "guesses" for the 10% risk premium may include the recent shareholders' class action lawsuit after Q2 ER, the lawsuit of over counting the users for advertisers, and the continued challenges to combat fake accounts. Whether the 10% risk premium is recoverable depends on if the particular risk can be removed. However, Facebook's share is still trading at 20% below that lower bound. Since there is no "new" risk catalyst in sight, the discount may be a sign of investors' overreaction which should be reversible in the short run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.