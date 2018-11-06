MannKind: Where Is This Company Headed?

MannKind (MNKD) investors were expecting a lot on the conference call, and perhaps got a bit of a dose of reality. The company reported Afrezza net revenue of $4.4 million for Q3 and did not really address its guidance on the call. Simply stated, it is widely apparent that the company will miss its guidance on Afrezza net revenue. With the low end of net revenue guidance standing at $22 million and the latest data seeing that metric just get passed $13 million, it is a virtual impossibility for the company to deliver the necessary $9 million in net revenue with just 9 weeks left in the year. Given management's commentary on the call, it would seem that the company is essentially ignoring the guidance and moving on to other things.

For investors that have felt that Afrezza was the secret to MannKind success, a harsh reality is taking shape. Despite a marketing/selling spend of roughly $50 million a year on the drug, net revenue will come in at just $17 million. Spending even more on marketing may not be the answer, and with no other source of regular and ongoing revenue until at least 2020, investors will need to pin hopes on more partnerships to drive the company.

I have long stated that I much prefer to see MannKind out of the selling business and into the drug development business. It is not that I view Afrezza as a failure or a bad drug, it is that I view MannKind attempting to market Afrezza as a strategy that is costly to investors.

Technosphere can provide potential for MannKind if the company can get its pipeline a bit more mature. The Trep-T partnership for inhaled treprostinil is a great example of getting a drug to a point in a budget-friendly manner where it can be partnered. Look at the numbers and data:

March of 2018 - company initiates clinical trial on Trep-T

Company R&D spend in Q2 was just $5 million

June of 2018 - MannKind completes the Trep-T phase 1 trial

September of 2018 - MannKind partners Trep-T for upfront cash of $45 million and possible milestones of another $50 million

For a few million dollars, MannKind saw a quick return of $45 million, has milestones for another $50 million and can get high-single digit to low-double digit royalties upon launch. The partner, United Therapeutics, will handle the phase 3 trial, thus essentially removing added expense (outside what is needed to gain milestones) from MannKind.

In that same three-month period, net Afrezza revenue was $3.753 million with cost of goods sold at $5.1 million and selling costs of $12.3 million.

The question is this. If you had a choice of continuing to lose money trying to market a drug yourself, or putting money into a pipeline product that can deliver more immediate returns, where should you put the money?

In a perfect world, MannKind could have enough money to feed both the pipeline and market Afrezza. This is not a perfect world, and even with the cash infusion from United Therapeutics, the cash on hand cannot feed both beasts to a satisfactory level.

The Q3 2018 quarterly conference call should serve as a wake-up call to investors. Afrezza will not deliver the level of growth needed in a cost-efficient manner. The problem is this. The company has no other regular revenue stream. In other words, it needs to drive the Afrezza bus for another year until such time that the company can introduce new revenue streams via Trep-T. The other issue is this. Can it find another drug candidate that can have an inexpensive phase 1 and proceed directly to phase 3?

What about Brazil?

MannKind has a partner for Brazil. That partner is Biomm SA. The Brazil deal, in my opinion, is primarily a deal that makes the manufacturing facility more efficient and avoids the company having to write down an oversupply of contracted insulin. MannKind will manufacture and sell Afrezza to Biomm SA, but is totally reliant on the level of effort Biomm SA puts forth. I do not look for the Brazil deal to deliver meaningful sums of cash to MannKind. Depending on the price point of Afrezza in Brazil and the cost for Biomm to acquire Afrezza from MannKind, the numbers may not be what either company had hoped for. If Afrezza sells well in Brazil, great. If it has similar struggles to what we have seen in the U.S., the road for Biomm may be long and arduous.

What About a Co-Promote Partner?

This is a subject that is oft-discussed, but the company has never really defined what it means by getting a co-promote partner. Is it a partnership where another company helps to promote Afrezza whilst MannKind helps to promote another product? Is it a partnership where Afrezza is co-promoted as a drug for adjustments? Is it a partner that takes on some of the costs of selling in exchange for a cut of the revenue? Simply stated, it has not been defined. For some passionate investors that can be dangerous because they tend to put on rose-colored glasses in viewing this idea.

At the end of the day, there has to be something of value in a deal for a potential partner. Any potential partner will look at all of the numbers, not just the rosy ones.

On the positive side, Afrezza net revenue will post net revenue of about $16.5 million to $17 million. That is growth of between 80% and 85% on the year. On the negative side, the cost of goods sold is projected to be $20 million, an increase of 40%, and the selling line item is projected to come in near $50 million.

Simply stated, the costs of manufacturing and selling Afrezza in 2018 will be near $70 million while the net revenue will be about $17 million. When you boil it down, the numbers are simply not attractive to a potential co-promote partner that is seeking to get a split of the Afrezza pie. In all likelihood, the level partner that MannKind would want does not need MannKind as much as MannKind needs that partner.

The other type of co-promote deal has its issues as well. When a sales rep does get in to see a doctor, they typically have very limited time. Is a MannKind rep going to promote another product (let's say a finger stick Glucose reader) before it promotes Afrezza? No. Similarly, a rep for a finger stick glucose reader is not going to first promote Afrezza.

Co-Promote is essentially defined as someone that is willing to share in the costs of something in return for something it finds of value. MannKind wants to find a way to share the cost burden, but the numbers on what it has to offer are not as pretty as some would hope.

What About RLS? - After All, the Cannabis Space is Hot?

Indeed, the cannabis space is hot. Does that make MannKind a player in the space? The better question is what level of player could MannKind be? The deal essentially gave RLS the entire cannabis space in return for a couple of hundred thousand dollars up front and a possible $102 million in milestones relating to development and commercialization milestones. Any royalties would be mid-single digits to low double digits. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), a company many view as the biggest in the space is projected to do $50 million in revenue here in 2018 and is still operating in the red. RLS is in its infancy, and if we assume similar sales, with a 10% royalty, the MannKind cut would be $5 million.

RLS has potential, but it still has a long road ahead. It now has seed money to take steps, so there is potential for some milestone dollars to make it to MannKind, but counting on big dollars in the next 12 months or so is a gamble. In addition, RLS is not focused solely on Technosphere products. It is also developing liquid based products, of which MannKind has no ties.

What is the Point?

The point here is a simple one. With limited cash, Afrezza is very costly to MannKind. Even if you feel it is the best product since sliced bread, the numbers are the numbers. I am oft-asked, "Spencer, why are you negative on MannKind". The answer is that I am not negative on MannKind. I am negative on the situation that MannKind is in. I am also asked, "Spencer, what about the longer term". My answer is that the company must get through the near term to reach the longer term and that the current situation does not necessitate an immediate buy of the equity. My commentary on MannKind is geared toward active traders. These are folks that play the stock in trading ranges in an effort to either cash in and out or build a desired position for the longer term.

Management at MannKind loves to look at the longer term, but whether they say it on a quarterly call or not, has to be very focused on the near term because of the cash situation. A savvy investor knows what management needs to be keen on and designs their trades around that.

The Window Of Opportunity

MannKind has a window of opportunity that consists of about 30 months. Cash commitments (excluding interest) in 2019 are just $25.7 million. The year 2020 has cash commitments of just $19 million. In mid-2021, the company must address $109 million in debt, cash commitments, etc.

For 2019, the revenue story will need to remain with Afrezza. That means that 2019 will still be tough sledding. Cash is still a concern. Modeling for Afrezza net revenue of about $34 million in 2019 and considering $25 million in milestones from United Therapeutics, the company falls $56 million short on cash for the year. There is a possible infusion from warrants and a possible infusion from United accepting the selected molecule that is yet to be identified, but even with that, the company is essentially cash drained in 2019.

In my opinion, MannKind is a much better company and investment doing deals similar to the United Therapeutics deal. MannKind gave a lot up in the United deal, but the company had very little leverage in the negotiation. If MannKind can be a leaner company by trimming the selling expenses, it could work wonders for the stock. Another Technosphere deal could open the door for the Street seeing better potential with better optics. In fact, I think the company's ability to raise capital to finance pipeline is much better than its ability to raise money for "general corporate purposes" which include financing the marketing efforts of Afrezza.

The hardest part of the MannKind story is coming to grips with the massive expense and drain that attempting to market Afrezza has on MannKind. It is possible that the company can tough out 2019 and 2020 and get to a point where it has an ability to keep Afrezza in the house, but from an investors standpoint is that what works? The balance sheet is very much improved, but the cash drain is still a central discussion point. The window of opportunity for investors is what is critical once you understand the dynamics of the company. A savvy investor can play this equity week after week and quarter after quarter with the volatility providing decent returns, whilst the equity never gains much ground nor loses it.

The opportunity here is simple. Grasp that the company has its potential and its hurdles. Grasp that knowing the timing of likely events allows you to play the equity with more confidence. Grasp that the MannKind story revolves around Technosphere rather than Afrezza, and grasp that this company is still trying to buy time in order to get to a better place. Lastly, grasp that the numbers are the numbers, the data are the data, and the Street wants to see these come into line before buying into the MannKind story. Yes, MannKind can hold Afrezza and perhaps even get it to a point where it provides a return. Yes, MannKind has made a lot of progress with Afrezza? And Yes, the Afrezza road still has a long way to go before either of the first two points are possible. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.