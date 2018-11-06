Tesla Headwinds Continue To Grow

It's been nearly two weeks since Tesla (TSLA) reported a tremendous third quarter, sending the stock back toward the $350 level. While investors continue to pour money in the stock, data points are suggesting that Q3 results may be the best the company may see for a while. As we near the halfway point of the current quarter, these headwinds continue to grow.

First, if we look at the 10-Q filing, we get an idea of how bad the situation is in China thanks to the trade war and tariffs. The company generated $409.3 million in Q3 revenues in that country, down from $563.6 million in the year-ago period. Competition also is building, as local manufacturer Nio (NIO) continues to grow its EV presence. Management talked previously about shifting deliveries to North America and Europe to make up for the shortfall in China. That might work in the short term, but as major tax breaks in the US and Netherlands expire in less than two months, it creates a problem for Tesla in 2019, especially in the winter months where sales are seasonally slow.

Things in The Netherlands continue to be trending well, with October registrations estimated to be nearly double that of 2017's estimate. The problem is that gains in that country continue to be offset by struggles in Norway, which just happen to also coincide with the ramping of the Jaguar i-Pace which is currently at 627 vehicles in a little more than three months. The chart below shows how Tesla registrations in Norway compare to last year, starting on September 1 for each year.

(Source: teslastats.no, seen here)

On September 20th, Tesla was up 375 registrations vs. the year-ago period. Currently, that number sits at a negative 156, and things are getting worse by the week. From this point on to the end of year in 2017, Norway registrations were over 3,370 vehicles, so if this trend continues into next year, Tesla will be in big trouble when Netherlands and US sales hit their respective tax break ending walls.

Today is Tuesday, November 6th, which marks eight weeks away from New Year's Day. I bring that up because there's no evidence from Tesla yet that it has cut off US deliveries that will be eligible for the full tax credit, Model 3 or S/X. The company previously announced an October 15th cutoff, but the Model 3 page still shows 4-8 week delivery times for the long range and 6-10 weeks for the mid range. Pages for the luxury vehicles still show December delivery.

It would be smart of Tesla to announce a firm cutoff, so it doesn't open itself up to potential lawsuits if deliveries currently show on their website to happen in 2018 fall into 2019 and customers lose out on a big part of the tax credit. I'll also point out that the standard battery window still shows as 4-6 months, so previous hopes for a Jan/Feb 2019 launch may be fading away. Of course at this point, some will argue an extra month or two isn't really meaningful, given it was supposed to be here in November 2017. Further delays also could mean more consumers ask for refunds if gas prices continue to decline, as they have recently pulled back quite a bit from their highs.

(Source: gasbuddy.com, seen here)

I'm curious to see what actually happens when Tesla launches the standard battery version finally. My guess is that the $35,000 version will be even further out in the future, meaning the first standard battery models will have extras like a premium interior or other items so that the starting price is somewhere in the $39,000 to $42,000 area. I don't think Tesla's margin structure yet allows for the company to launch a $35,000 version in the next few months. This is especially true if sales of the high-margin performance and long-range models have started to collapse as some evidence suggests.

Finally, Tesla is in a position where rising rates are not a welcome sign. As the company continues to approach more and more debt maturities, it has to either deplete its cash balance or try to refinance. On the other hand, some of its longer term debts are based on variable rates, like LIBOR, which continue to rise as seen below. A few basis points here and there don't seem like much, but it can end up meaning millions in extra interest expenses over time if the current trend continues. With Tesla needing to spend billions on capex a year moving forward, a capital raise might be needed with such a large working capital deficit ongoing.

(Source: St. Louis Fed page, seen here - current rate found here)

So while Tesla bulls continue to celebrate the tremendous quarter reported a few weeks ago, a number of data points suggest things are starting to head downhill. The 10-Q filing showed how bad things are going in China, and of course that the quarterly profit was extremely dependent on credit sales. With Model 3 demand drying up and major tax breaks ending in less than two months in two key markets, Tesla cannot afford for these headwinds to continue growing. If things in Norway and other markets don't improve in the next few months, 2019 will be a tough year for the automaker.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.