Resolute Energy's (REN) CEO Rick Betz on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rick Betz

Thank you, Michael. And thank all of you for taking time this morning to discuss Resolute’s third quarter results and the tremendous progress we have made to-date on our 2018 development program. Our third quarter production information is detailed in the operations update we filed in October as well as the earnings release we filed yesterday. So I will keep my remarks on this topic short.

As expected, the investments we made throughout the year began pay dividends in the form of significantly increased production and cash flow during the third quarter. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, we increased average daily production by 45%, increased average daily oil production by 47% and more than doubled adjusted EBITDA. Cash flow per debt adjusted share, an important measure of shareholder value creation increased significantly during the quarter.

All of these are accomplishments, which we believe will be compared very favorably with our Permian peers. Throughout the course of the year, our technical and operating teams have continued to do an outstanding job of advancing our understanding, how to execute these large capital programs. The vast amount of data we are collecting and analyzing will help us continue to improve the productivity and profitability of our assets.

Our third quarter performance is position the company for a strong finish to 2018 and continued advancement in 2019. When we provide formal guidance for next year, we expect that it will show meaningful growth in both production and debt adjusted cash flow per share. We’ll demonstrating financial discipline, maintaining capital spend within cash flow and further deleveraging our balance sheet.

At the time of our October operations update, we have completed drilling operations on our first four multi-well pads and announced early production results for the Ranger pad and Appaloosa and the first Sandlot pad Mustang. We now have nearly another month of operations behind us and are able to provide updated information. After strong early performance, first Sandlot pad had established a solid 60-day production rate and continues to perform in line with our expectations.

The South Mitre pad, our second Appaloosa well pack was brought on production in late September and was just flowing back at the time of the operations update. What we do not believe these wells as a group have firmly established a 24-hour peak production rate. Production from the wells has inclined in line with our original type curve for these wells and oil cuts at 60% have been consistent with our expectations for the Appaloosa area.

At the time of the earnings release, these six wells were producing an aggregate 9,100 barrels equivalent per day with some of the wells still inclining. Remember that while this pad included eight wells originally, we elected to defer completions on the two Lower A wells to test modified vertical spacing. Early time production appears to be supportive of this approach. Also on this wall pack, we can just conducted our first refrac of an existing producer located adjacent to the new wells.

In this case a well that have been producing since 2016. Production results to-date suggest that we have seen a measurable benefit from the refrac. In the way of better results from offsetting wells and increased production from the parent well. More time and data will be necessary to establish firm conclusions both respect to the wider vertical spacing as well as the benefit of refracs older wells.

Lastly, we have nearly finished completion operations on the second Sandlot nine-pack in Mustang. We expect to have wrapped up this operation by mid November and have all of these wells on flow back shortly thereafter. This will be our first well pack relative to start with modified vertical spacing, stretching out the vertical distance between our Lower A and Upper B landing zones. We’re excited to see the results from these wells.

Before wrapping up, I want to comment briefly on our drilling plans for the remainder of 2018. Consistent with our original plan, we released one of our drilling rigs upon completion of drilling operations on the second Sandlot well pack. With the two remaining rigs, we are focusing first on four Lower Wolfcamp wells in Mustang area. These wells will take care of some minor lease obligations we have as well as help us further de-risked the Lower Wolfcamp across the Mustang block.

We expect to have these wells drilled by the end of November and have two of the wells online before year-end. Remaining two wells will be completed in January and collectively these four wells will help maintain production momentum into the first quarter of 2019. Once we have completed drilling the four Lower Wolfcamp wells, we’ll move both rigs back to Sandlot to finish up that section before moving onto our 2019 development schedule.

Joined the four Lower Wolfcamp wells before resuming our pad development activity is intended to allow time to assess the large amount of technical data we have gathered during the early stages of this program as well as interpret recently acquired 3D seismic covering Appaloosa and Bronco. All of this is expected to lead to an even better execution of our 2019 development program.

I’ll now turn the call over to Ted Gazulis to discuss the financial results for the quarter. Ted?

Ted Gazulis

Thank you, Rick. A detailed financial, pardon me – a detailed financial analysis of our quarter in nine months along with financial statements from commentary is included in the 10-Q and our earnings released that were made available last night. So my comments will focus on the most important factors driving our performance.

Rick has highlighted the headline numbers. Sequentially, from second quarter 2018, aggregate daily production was up 45%, daily oil production was up 47%. We experienced lower LOE per Boe and cash-based G&A per Boe and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled.

Elements underline these results include our high quality Delaware Basin assets, a dedicated and skill teams and the capital to fund our growth plan. In the third quarter 2018, our Permian Basin assets produced at the rate of 34,752 Boe per day, again, 45% sequentially from the second quarter with oil production of 47% sequentially.

Year-over-year pro forma for the sale of Aneth Field, total Permian Basin production was up 54% and oil production was up 40%. All of this is driven by the success of our multi-rig cash based drilling program, targeting the Wolfcamp A, B, and C intervals in the Delaware Basin. During the first nine months of 2018, we completed 31 grows and 26.5 net wealth.

Looking at the financial results, comparisons to 2017, we’ll necessarily include our ownership of Aneth Field. Because we’re now Delaware Basin pure-play company, the more relevant comparisons for discussion or against our Permian Basin operations. It will focus on those numbers as appropriate. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP measure in the third quarter of 2018 was $67.7 million, more than double the $33.7 million generated in the second quarter, driven by our substantial increase in production.

On a per unit basis, adjusted EBITDA was $21.17 per Boe up 38% for $15.39 of Boe in the second quarter. Aggregate third quarter 2018, lease operating expense was $18.8 million, down $6.3 million or 25% in the same quarter last year. Per unit operating expense in the third quarter of 2018 was $5.87 a Boe, 37 – pardon me, 39% lower than the $9.55 a Boe in the same quarter last year.

Looking at the sequential comparison, while aggregate LOE was up by $3.4 million, as we added more wealth and production to our base of operations. LOE per Boe declined by more than 68%. Production in ad valorem taxes in the third quarter were $7.4 million or $2.31 a Boe, which was 7% of revenue, as compared to $6.6 million or $2.51 a Boe or 8% of revenue in the same quarter last year.

Reduction in production at ad valorem taxes as a percentage of revenue is the result of Aneth Field sale. As we experienced lower effective tax rates in Texas than we did in Oklahoma or Utah property.

Looking at overhead cost, GAAP-based G&A decreased to $3.19 a Boe in 2018, 12% lower than the same quarter last year, when it was $3.63 a Boe. Sequentially, GAAP-based G&A decreased to $10.2 million in third quarter from $15.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. We believe cash-based general and administrative expense is more accurate measure of what costs to run the business, as it excluded stock based compensation and stockholder activism expenses. With our increasing production, that measure was $2.04 a Boe in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $3.79 a Boe in the second quarter and $4.22 a Boe in the first quarter.

Turning to our capital program, we invested $106.2 million during the third quarter of 2018, with 90% of that used for drilling completion and well facilities. For the first nine months of the year, we invested $326 million, with 88% going to drilling completion and well facilities. These capital expenditures do not include the impact of earnout payments from our agreement with Caprock Midstream.

Net of expected earnout payments was $23 million in 2018. We’ve narrowed our full year capital budget guidance to $370 million to $380 million. This does not include $10 million of contingent purchase price that we expect to receive later this week from the purchaser of Aneth Field.

Moving to the balance sheet, at September 30, 2018, we had total outstanding debt of $710 million, which consisted of $110 million of borrowings on our revolving credit facility and $600 million of senior notes. Perhaps, its old news at this point, but I’d be remised, if I didn’t note, that in September our lending group increased the borrowing base on the company’s revolving credit facility by nearly 50% to $310 million up from $210 million. This $100 million increase ensures that will continue to have sufficient liquidity to fund our operating plan.

At the end of the quarter, we had $110 million drawn under the credit facility. With regard to hedging for the balance of the year, Resolute currently has hedges in place, including swaps and collars on 13,500 barrels of oil per day, at a weighted average floor price of $56.51 a barrel at a weighted average ceiling of $58.74 a barrel.

For 2019, we have 5,000 barrels per day of oil swaps hedged at $64.54 a barrel. Also for the remainder of the year, we have in place for 14,500 barrels of Mid-Cush oil basis hedged at $8.32 a barrel and 18,000 MMBtu of gas basis, hedged at $0.69 per MMBtu. For 2019, we also have in place 11,500 barrels of Mid-Cush oil basis, hedged at $9.13 a barrel.

Looking forward, we believe that Resolute’s on the right track. And we expect a strong finish to 2018. Our team remains focused on the fundamentals to grow production and cash flow and generate top tier returns. As always, we thank you for your interest in Resolute.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Rick.

Rick Betz

Thanks, Ted. Before I turn to the Q&A portion of today’s call, I would like to briefly address the ongoing conversations we’ve been having with certain of our larger shareholders. As you are most likely all aware, Resolute recently received letters from certain stockholders urging the board to, among other things, actively pursue the sale or merger of the company. Resolute’s senior management team has held many discussions over the past year with these and other stockholders to understand their views.

The board and management team are appreciative of communications with all stockholders to advance the company’s goal of enhancing stockholder value. The board, with the support of its financial advisors Petrie Partners and Goldman Sachs, is continuing its in-depth review of the Company’s competitive positioning while actively exploring all alternatives available to the Company, including potential strategic combinations, that will advance the Board’s goal of enhancing stockholder value.

We may have more to say on this matter as developments warrant. Until then, the purpose of today’s call is to discuss our third quarter financial and operational results. We ask that you please keep your questions focused on this. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

We'll take our first question from Neal Dingmann with SunTrust.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning, guys. Thanks for details, Rick, Ted. Rick, my question is looking at I like the details you have about showing sort of the well packs there and looking particularly at the Mustang and then the Appaloosa, as you’ve seen now doing a lot of these looking at the Upper Wolfcamp As and doing some of these. Could you talk about now, has it changed as far as what you believe your ideal space in when you’re looking at, I guess let’s just look at the Sandlot for instance, like when you did for this at a Upper couple of for As, Lower As and then the Upper Bs, which you maybe just talk about space in today versus what you previously thought?

Rick Betz

Sure. Good morning, I’ll take that. Yes, I think it’s a work in progress, clearly the Upper As, as you know, across the acreage block and I think pretty much across the basin are clearly some of the strongest wells that we’ve drilled and get some of the strongest wells we’ve seen reported across the peer universe. So it clearly we’re continuing to see great results in the Upper A. We’re continuing to see great results productive down through the column. Yes, the – what we’ve been tested in first South Mitre with the different completions on the Lower As and then the second Sandlot pack with lowering the Upper B landing zone.

Its just to see what the benefit is stretching out those – when we call the SRBs is a stimulated reservoir volume to try to get sort of ideal overlap. We’ve been doing a lot of work with microseismic tracers, pressure measurement to try to test the difference we’re seeing in different sort of spacing setups.

Its way early to call anything definitive at this point. We are – we’ve got this – we’ve got early data from the South Mitre. We’re just completing the first Sandlot pack. We’ve got original spacing packs. We’ve got new spacing pack. So a lot of this over the next few months, it’s going to be a marrying the science, marrying the data we’ve collected to the actual production results and trying to correlate between those.

What we know is we’ve got a very sort of hot new dense, tall, productive column of reservoir rock here. We’ve got a lot of room to move landing zones around in this column. And so this is all about trying to come up with the ideal spacing. We’ve got – we’ve drilled great wells to-date this year. Again, I think we continue to drill some of the best wells in the basin. This is all just about trying to make it a little bit better. And so we’ll see, as we gather more data on this new Sandlot completion, what that looks like, and then we’ll take that into account as we lay out the 2019 development program.

Neal Dingmann

And then Rick just one last one, looking at the wells you laid up 4Q is like a lot of Wolfcamp Cs, well, that sort of dictate, maybe that’s too strong word, but that sort of influence your plan for next year depending how these early Wolfcamp Cs or do you already have a pretty good idea if maybe you could just give us color on how you see the plan next year a bit developing? Thanks.

Rick Betz

Sure. Absolutely, the data will gain from additional Lower Wolfcamp wells are additive to the 2019 program. We’ve got obviously a lot of information we’ve collected to-date. As we’ve said before, we’ve already got six of these – six Lower Wolfcamp wells on production. We continue to see great results in the Mustang area from them. I think we’re still learning a little bit on the Appaloosa side. The – we’ve talked before about the question of, as you think about pad development, really what zones does it make sense to complete any given pad design? Do you want to be doing Upper Wolfcamps and Lower Wolfcamps in the same pads you want to come back, get the Upper Wolfcamps first come back to the Lower Wolfcamps later.

So it absolutely will help sort of the answer that question that help advance our understanding and our biases on that question. And so that’s certainly one part of the exercise of adding a few Lower Wolfcamps at this point. I think beyond that Lower Wolfcamps we’ve seen really solid rates of return plus. Yes, they are. If your metric is simply GOR or percent oil, that’s a little bit simplistic, but if that’s how you want to look at the world.

Yes, you’d say these wells are 30% to maybe 40% oil and hey, that’s not great. But if you step back for a minute, look at reservoir deliverability, pressure, decline over time, look an absolute oil rates as opposed to oils present of some other number. These are strong oil producing wells, really solid rates of return. What we’ve seen today as we can continue to replicate that. It makes a lot of sense to allocate capital to those projects going forward.

So again, it’s a question of thinking about what the optimal pad design looks like, what zones you add to that pad, and again that [indiscernible] sort of tension between bigger pads are more efficient, bigger path delay production, make production and cash flow lumpier. So there’s always that tension that we have to work through and this all about gathering more data to help answer this question.

Neal Dingmann

Great. Thanks so much, guys.

We'll take our next question from Jason Wangler with Imperial Capital.

Jason Wangler

Good morning, everybody.

Rick Betz

Good morning, Jason.

Jason Wangler

Maybe kind of dovetails with some of what Neal was talking about and maybe too early to answer, but the two wells deferred itself at South Mitre, how are you thinking about when you’ll look at bringing those back on and maybe is there certain things we should be watching for or timing or some inflection point that you see at those make sense to turn on or how you’re thinking about that now you have a little bit more data.

Rick Betz

Sure. So I add something, we’ll consider as we get deeper into 2019. Again, we want to see some consistent amounts of meaningful, not a production come out of the Upper A and the Upper B that we did complete there, before we still think those are viable wellbores that are sitting there.

But we generally want data measured in months, not weeks. So six months, nine months and [indiscernible] in a real good sector how those wells are performing. That gets us out into sort of late 1Q. The other alternative we have over time is, we know we’ve got productive reservoir above and below the zones we have completed in South Mitre. So certainly those wellbores represent also an opportunity to go back, sidetrack the well, either take it deeper into the Lower Wolfcamp or even come up all and use those wellbores to say test the Bone Springs completion there. So we’ve got a lot of optionality on those two wellbores. We all know that the real dollars, the two-thirds of the expensive brain one as well as our own completion.

So we’ve saved that, yes, we’d have to invest a little bit more money in those wellbores if we were to want to use them to test a different zone. But certainly the optionality is always there to go back and just complete them in the Lower A depending on what we see out of the Upper B and the Upper A.

Jason Wangler

I appreciate that. And then maybe for Ted, but just as you start to look at 2019 and appreciate you guys talked about more growth in spending within cash flow. You have some hedges in place, but how do you think about both basis and just overall hedging as we head into 2019?

Ted Gazulis

Yes. I mean I’ll talk a little bit about basis. Obviously, we’ve seen retrenchment invasive. We really haven’t seen the worst case scenario play out the way a lot of us were maybe thinking on the last time, we had a call in August. And so, but that’s I think maybe a little bit about that’s a function of a lot of deferral completion reallocation of capital. I mean we’ve always believed that markets work if left to their own, that basis blows out, producers are going to allocate capital elsewhere or possibly pull back on completions.

I think that’s what we’ve seen. It doesn’t mean we’ve fundamentally fixed the long-term or the medium-term, I guess issue of takeaway capacity out of the basin. So basis is clearly something we remain mindful of irrespective of the tightening of late. We’ve got a good cash position in place for 2019 will be optimistic about continuing to protect pad will be opportunistic about exploring alternatives to further enhance our ability to move crude to market.

Yes. I guess we’ve talked about historically, we think we’re in a very good position from a midstream perspective. We’ve that’s proven out as we’ve gone through say from August through October, it’s very tight period, where we saw them sort of mass basis differential. We continue to be able to move product and market. We never curtail the barrel planes continued to do a great job of moving our oil out of the field and getting it sold. The ETC guys, the Caprock guys continue to do the same on the gas side.

So our midstream arrangements, if continued to bear out in terms of flow assurance, our ability to move product. And I got, I think our financial risk management in the way of hedges and basis, hedges has continued to sort of underpin our cash flow, so.

Rick Betz

I think the other thing, Jason, we’ve historically wanted to ensure that we have – we buy price insurance effectively by hedging. And while we are lightly hedged in the upcoming year that will change overtime. We won’t go through the year without putting in place risk management tools to ensure that we protect our capital program to ensure that we have the ability to move forward as a company and do the things we want to do. And we’ve actively managed that hedge book and will continue to do so.

Jason Wangler

I appreciate it. Thanks, guys.

Rick Betz

Thanks.

At this time for closing remarks, I'd like to turn the conference back to Mr. Rick Betz.

Rick Betz

Okay. Thank you very much. Again, I want to thank all of you for your time this morning and some of you for your continued support at Resolute. So we look forward to moving the program forward and continuing to deliver the results we have. So again, thank you all and look forward to talking to you soon.

