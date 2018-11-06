Booking Holdings: Doing Just A Bit Better Than Expedia

Free cash flow in the year-to-date is also up by an impressive 19% y/y, and Booking is generating a rich 35% FCF margin.

Booking's growth of 13% y/y outpaced Expedia by two points. Both companies are roughly equal in size (both booked between $24-$25 billion of travel in Q3), making them directly comparable.

Though there are many OTAs (online travel agencies) these days, only two names truly dominate the market: Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Expedia (EXPE), which through their network of subsidiaries and brands controls a large swath of the U.S. online travel industry. These two giants are roughly equal to each other in size - in Q3, Booking Holdings generated $24.3 billion in gross travel bookings while Expedia generated $24.7 billion - and are constantly at each other's necks to try to win more market share.

I've long been partial to Booking Holdings rather than Expedia, and Booking's Q3 results (released one week after Expedia's) serve to further cement that thesis. Booking Holdings, formerly under the corporate name of Priceline before its Booking.com subsidiary became its biggest revenue generator, is not only the faster-growing company in terms of bookings, but it's also the more profitable one.

It's also worth noting that outside of its core travel brands, Booking Holdings also owns a fast-growing subsidiary in OpenTable. Due both to its convenience as well as a rewards program that gives diners points for fulfilled reservations (including the occasional "10x point tables"), OpenTable has increasingly taken greater share in restaurant reservations, and many local restaurants are more or less forced to use OpenTable in an effort to get more traffic through the door. Management noted that over the last twelve months, OpenTable has seated over 330 million diners on its platform - roughly the size of the U.S. population. Adding further diversification to Booking's results is its $200 million investment in Grab, often touted as the Uber of Southeast Asia.

In a nutshell, both core business and experimental subsidiaries are performing well at Booking Holdings. Revenue is up, bookings are up (despite fears of a slowdown in bookings growth throughout the travel industry), and cash flow and margins have never been richer. In spite of these advantages, Priceline still trades a tad bit cheaper than Expedia, despite having been the valuation leader earlier in the year. In my view, Booking's slightly better results and premium growth rates should allow it to resume its lead over Expedia.

BKNG PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Expedia aside, most internet stocks - Booking included - have been hit rather harshly in the month of October, despite fundamentals that continue to show strength. A long-term investment in Booking at its current discounted price will lead to outsized gains in the future.

Strong bookings trends, particularly in hotel segment

Booking's CEO, Glenn Fogel, noted on the Q3 earnings call that Booking performed well above expectations in gross bookings for Q3:

We had solid execution in our busiest quarter of the year and passed a new milestone of 200 million room nights booked in a single quarter, reporting 201 million worldwide room nights booked. This is up 13% year-over-year and exceeded the high end of our guidance range.

The growth in bookings is due, in part, to a greater selection offered across the family of Booking sites. As of the end of the September quarter, Booking.com had more than 5.7 million hotel rooms, apartments and short-term rentals listed on its platform, up 21% y/y. As a reminder, the hotel segment is the largest for both Booking and Expedia, driving the majority of bookings and revenue for both companies.

Here's a look at the bookings metrics below:

Figure 1. Booking Holdings bookings metrics Source: Booking Holdings investor relations

Total bookings grew 13% y/y to $24.3 billion (14% y/y on a constant currency basis), outpacing Expedia's bookings growth of 11% y/y. Note also that room nights saw equally strong 13% y/y growth (in-line with Expedia). Air tickets, however, saw a massive boost relative to Expedia: whereas Booking Holdings achieved 9% y/y growth in tickets, Expedia only saw a 4% y/y volume increase. Here's a comparison to Expedia's Q3 bookings results below:

Figure 2. Expedia bookings metrics Source: Expedia investor relations

These results aren't largely imbalanced, of course. No one company is doing tremendously better than the other. But in an industry dominated by a tug-of-war between two titans (not unlike Pepsi (PEP and Coke (NYSE:KO), for example), every point of market share gained is an important victory. It's worth noting as well that while Booking Holdings beat Wall Street's revenue expectations, Expedia missed.

Q3 download

Here's a look at Booking's full Q3 results:

Figure 3. Booking Holdings 3Q18 results Source: Booking Holdings investor relations

Total revenues grew 10% y/y to $4.85 billion, surpassing Wall Street's estimates of $4.80 billion (+8% y/y) by a two-point margin. It's important to note that, despite the revenue beat, Booking decelerated tremendously from 17% y/y growth in Q2 - but this was largely expected, due to management guiding low on hotel bookings for Q3. On last quarter's earnings call, Fogel had cautioned that hotel bookings growth would slow to 6-9% y/y growth - largely as a result of pulled-in travel demand thanks to the World Cup as well as an "unusually warm and dry weather" season in Northern Europe. Coming from a trend of low-teens hotel room growth, and year-ago growth rates in the low 20s, this was difficult to swallow. However, Booking Holdings ended up heavily surpassing its own forecast to finish the quarter at 13% y/y growth in hotel nights. ADRs, on the other hand, were flat - which factored into some of the revenue compression.

It's also important to note that Booking Holdings is sourcing a greater portion of its bookings through its own direct channel, per the CFO's comments on the earnings call:

We continue to show progress in growing bookings through our direct channel, which remains our largest single source of new customers. The direct channel continues to represent about half of our booked room nights and continued to grow faster than the overall growth rate.

The greater mix of direct bookings, over the long run, will help Booking Holdings to improve its margins. In the near term, management noted that its investments in greater marketing as well as a ramp in the merchant business on Booking.com (the merchant model buys rooms directly from hotels and resells them for profit, instead of taking no risk in a fee-based agency model only) have sliced down GAAP operating margins by 170bps, though operating income still grew 7% y/y to $2.25 billion.

This small margin deleverage is partially to blame for Booking Holdings' EPS of $37.78 modestly missing Wall Street's estimates of $38.18. In my view, however, the better metric to focus on is free cash flow:

Figure 4. Booking Holdings FCF Source: Booking Holdings investor relations

Year to date, Booking Holdings generated $3.9 billion of FCF, up 19% y/y. This is also nearly 20% higher than Booking's net income in the same time period. Note also that, unlike operating margins, FCF margins have actually increased 80bps this year.

Final thoughts

While Booking Holdings' sheer size may prevent it from returning to the heyday of 20-25% hotel nights growth, Booking has plenty of fresh initiatives like OpenTable and Grab to fuel a more gradual pace of growth. Ad optimization and margin efficiencies will get more focus here as Booking transitions into a lower-growth company. Despite slower top-line and bookings growth, however, I find it reasonable to pay a ~20x forward P/E for a company that is able to generate ~20% y/y FCF growth.

Booking's slight performance upside to Expedia adds further confidence that the company is executing well and keeping pace against the competition. In my view, if you want to invest in the OTA space, Booking is the best bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BKNG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.