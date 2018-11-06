Technically Speaking For November 6

Looking only at the EMAs, it appears that we will probably be moving lower.

I have always been suspicious of the municipality bidding war that occurs for sports arenas and large business relocations. I have not reviewed any of the research, but I have long suspected that the final incentive cost used to allure these companies far outweighed the long-term benefits. Two recent news stories brought this to mind. The first was the bidding war for the new Amazon headquarters. I can’t help but think that Amazon brilliantly played all the competitors to extract maximum concessions. The second is this story that Foxconn has floated the idea of bringing Chinese workers into Wisconsin to staff its new plant. According to the company, they are unable to find sufficiently skilled workers in Wisconsin. This is a laughable argument since the company undoubtedly analyzed the Wisconsin labor force before building their plant-at least they should have before committing capital.

This chart from the Twitter feed of Jeroen Blokland tells a very important story:

U.S. households continue to de-leverage -- a very healthy development considering the large increase that occurred during the last expansion.

I recently increased my recession probability in the next 18-24 months to right around 30%. This conclusion is based on declining global equity markets, higher commercial paper spreads, a tightening Fed, and rising bond yields. Jeff Miller offers an important counter-argument:

There is an important difference between “declining” and “decelerating”. Growth cannot continue forever at a breakneck pace. It is possible to decelerate to a level of growth that is solid and sustainable. No one ever talks about this, since it does not work well in a headline. Everyone is itching to lead on forecasting the next economic decline

This analysis can't be overlooked. Remember that recessions are usually caused by an economic shock whose impact is so pervasive that it gums up the entire economy. Right now there are a few potential candidates: out-of-control trade wars, the Fed inverting the yield curve, a no-deal Brexit or an emerging market contagion caused by the stronger dollar. But none of these events are set in stone. A barrage of trade deals could occur in the next 6-12 months, lowering the global trade thermostat; the Fed could pause its rate-hiking posture to right below a yield curve inversion; the UK and EU could come to a last-minute deal; slowing U.S. growth could lower the dollar, reducing pressure on emerging economies. All of these solutions would prevent these situations from becoming the "large stone in a calm pool of water."

Let's take a look at today's performance table for the markets:

All the indexes were higher, but there was a clear bias for the indexes with larger companies. QQQ, DIA, and SPY led higher. IWC and IWM were also up. Treasuries were off modestly.

Let's take a look at the relative strength of the various main ETFs versus the SPY:

The Treasury market is improving. Riskier ETFs are lagging. In fact, the riskier an index is, the farther it is from outperforming the SPY. In contrast, indexes with larger, more stable companies are leading the SPY.

There's been a tremendous amount of noise in the market lately. So, let's strip that away and look only at the EMAs for the major ETFs, starting with the SPYs:

The 10-day EMA (2-weeks) has moved below the 200-day EMA, but is starting to move higher. The pace of the 20-day EMAs decline (in red) is slowing. This EMA will probably move below the 200-day EMA, but perhaps not by much. The 50-day EMA (in green) is still above the 200-day EMA. And the longest EMA is moving just slightly lower.

The QQQ EMA picture is nearly identical:

However, the IWM EMA picture is more bearish:

Both the 10 and 20-day EMA are below the 200-day EMA. The 10 is rising and the 20 will soon make a move higher. The 50-day is about the move through the 200-day -- and will do so in the next few days. The 200-day EMA is moving lower at a slightly sharper angle.

Let's work on the assumption that the IWM -- because it houses smaller companies and is therefore a better indicator of the market's risk appetite -- is a good risk indicator proxy for the market. Assuming that to be true, than we can expect further declines longer-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.