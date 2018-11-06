Omega Healthcare Investors: Dividend Hike 2019 Is Not That Unrealistic

OHI continues to cover its dividend payout with FFO and AFFO, has a considerable margin of dividend safety. The dividend could grow again in 2019.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) remains a compelling income vehicle for dividend investors seeking high, recurring dividend income. Once again, the healthcare REIT outearned its dividend payout considerably with adjusted funds from operations in the last quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors also reaffirmed its 2018 AFFO-guidance which is improving investor confidence in the REIT. Shares still have upside potential at today's valuation point, and an attractive risk/reward-combination for long-term dividend investors. I think chances are that Omega Healthcare Investors will once again start to grow its dividend payout in 2019. An investment in OHI yields 7.6 percent.

Omega Healthcare Investors - Portfolio Snapshot

Omega Healthcare Investors is a SNF-focused healthcare REIT. The company largely invests in skilled nursing and transitional care properties which make up the lion share of the REIT's real estate portfolio. Senior Housing properties also have a representation in Omega Healthcare Investors' property portfolio.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors Investor Presentation

Omega Healthcare Investors' healthcare facilities are spread out all over the United States.

Here's a location map.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors Q3-2018 Earnings Supplement

As far as portfolio stats are concerned, Omega Healthcare Investors has consistently been able to produce above-average occupancy rates compared to the industry average over the last nine years.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Healthcare REITs like Omega Healthcare Investors benefit from an aging U.S. population and an associated increase in healthcare expenditures and institutionalization rates. The older people get, the more likely they are to depend on skilled nursing/assisted living/transitional care facilities. Demographic projections indicate that advanced age groups (75+ years of age and older) are going to grow rapidly in the next couple of decades.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors has invested aggressively into the expansion of its property portfolio over the last fifteen years, adding new properties at a fast clip in order to capture economies of scale and grow FFO. Since 2010, the company spent more than $5 billion on its real estate.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

On the back of aggressive acquisitions and a prioritization of growth, Omega Healthcare Investors' adjusted EBITDA and adjusted funds from operations - a key benchmark for healthcare REITs - have exploded.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Balance Sheet And Debt

Omega Healthcare Investors has a stable balance sheet that allows for growth. The gross value of its real estate was $7.7 billion at the end of the quarter, slightly higher than at the end of December 2017.

Here's a balance sheet overview.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors further has no significant near-term debt maturities, allowing the REIT to focus entirely on its strategic asset repositioning program.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

The Dividend Is Covered

Omega Healthcare Investors covered its dividend payout with both funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations in the quarter ending September, which was expected.

Omega Healthcare Investors earned $0.76/share in FFO and $0.77/share in AFFO in the last quarter, comfortably exceeding the frozen dividend payout of $0.66/share. In the last thirteen quarters, Omega Healthcare Investors pulled in an average of $0.70/share in FFO and $0.82/share in AFFO. Based on adjusted funds from operations, Omega Healthcare Investors actually has a rather high margin of dividend safety.

Here are Omega Healthcare Investors' major distributions stats, updated for Q3-2018 results.

Source: Achilles Research

And here's Omega Healthcare Investors' AFFO-payout ratio.

Source: Achilles Research

Dividend Hike 2019?

Omega Healthcare Investors froze its quarterly dividend payout at $0.66/share earlier this year after the company revealed operator problems with Orianna Health Systems last year. That said, though, management has transitioned some of Orianna Health Systems' facilities to more healthy operators, and the REIT's AFFO is so far holding up well. As a result, I think investors might see single digit A/FFO per-share growth next year, which in turn could tempt management to resume dividend growth.

Valuation

Omega Healthcare Investors' shares popped 5.5 percent on Monday on the back of returning investor confidence in the healthcare REIT's dividend sustainability.

Year-to-date, Omega Healthcare Investors' shares have gained 25.4 percent.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

Importantly, Omega Healthcare Investors' also reaffirmed its 2018 AFFO-guidance, which improved investor confidence. Management is still guiding for its adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $3.03-$3.06/share in 2018. Since shares currently sell for $34.54, an investment in OHI effectively costs income investors ~11.3x 2018e AFFO. This is a higher multiple compared to earlier this year, Yes, but nonetheless a reasonable FFO-multiple in light of the fact that OHI manages to cover its dividend payout with both FFO and AFFO.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Omega Healthcare Investors faces attractive long-term growth prospects thanks to an aging U.S. population and rising healthcare expenditures. That said, operator issues have the potential to negatively affect the healthcare REIT's AFFO-guidance and dividend coverage stats going forward. Income investors with a position in OHI need to continuously monitor Omega Healthcare Investors' dividend coverage metrics going forward in order to react timely to react to a deterioration in sector fundamentals.

Your Takeaway

Omega Healthcare Investors released a solid deck of financials for the third quarter, which in turn caused the stock price to pop more than 5 percent on Monday. Though Omega Healthcare Investors froze its dividend earlier this year, I think there is a reasonable chance that management will want to start growing its quarterly dividend payout again next year. The healthcare REIT, based on its AFFO-based distribution coverage stats, could afford a higher base dividend. Confidence in OHI is returning, which is encouraging. Shares are not as cheap as a few months ago, but still have an attractive risk/reward for high-yield investors. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

