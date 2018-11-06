GoPro: Disappointing Margins Will Continue To Keep Shares Depressed

The continued deterioration of margins is a long-term problem for the company, especially for Q1'19 and beyond.

The company can't seem to make money, despite the fact that it has the best products in the sports camera space.

GoPro's quarter was better than expected, but it could have been a lot better if margins were not depressed.

On my last article on GoPro (GPRO) I recommend selling shares because I saw a deterioration in the fundamentals. The deterioration continues, but this time it's on margins.

To begin with, revenue was $286M for the quarter, lower 13% Y/Y, with EPS coming in at a loss of $0.04, vs. an adjusted profit of $0.15 Y/Y. Margins were lower by about 7%, both GAAP and non-GAAP.

The strange thing is, if one reads the highlights of the quarter, he/she would think this is one of the best consumer stocks in the world.

HERO7 Black achieved the strongest month-one unit sell-through in GoPro's history

Generated record breaking first month camera unit sales

Commands 96% of the dollar and 87% unit share respectively in the action camera category

Launched Fusion that's doing great

In Europe, GoPro commands 84% of unit sales, in the $150 and above price category

In Japan and Korea GoPro's market share increased Y/Y

GoPro's subscription service reached 185,000 active paying customers, up 16% sequentially.

And on the social front, the company has 37.4M followers on Instagram and YouTube.

But despite all the above (that are very admiral), when it comes to the bottom line, the company lost money for the quarter. How can this be? How is it that the No. 1 company in the space, with the best products by far, can't make money?

The company expects to sell 2M cameras in Q4, up 50% Y/Y, with revenue in the range between $360 million and $380 million. Last year the company's revenue was $335M. How can revenue be up by only by 10~15% Y/Y, when camera units sales are expected to be up by 50%?

Furthermore, how could the HERO7 have such a great start ("the strongest month-one unit sell-through in GoPro's history") and revenue and margins be less when compared with the same quarter last year?

The passage below from the conference call enlightens us.

We have observed an industry trend of retail promotions increasing in both frequency and scale during the holiday season to compete for consumer's share of wallet. This year, we plan to initiate more promotions during the fourth quarter, which will have a negative impact on both Q4 revenue and margin. However, we believe this will further ensure we exit the year at low levels of channel inventory, while preserving profitability in Q4 and the second half.

So the company is guiding for special promotions "in both frequency and scale" which means it cannot command a rich premium, despite having the best products on the market. This is probably the biggest problem GoPro has, and to be honest I don't know if it's a company specific problem or a problem with the camera space.

For Q4 the company is forecasting non-GAAP EPS to be in a range of $0.21 to $0.31. This means that for the entire year the company will lose money (again). As a reminder, GoPro lost $0.34 per share in Q1, $0.15 in Q2 and $0.04 in Q3. So even if it makes $0.31per share in Q4, it will still lose about $0.22 per share for the entire year.

My question is, what will happen in Q1'19, which is the weakest seasonal quarter for the year? If the company did so bad in Q3, and Q4 is forecasted to be mediocre at best from a margin perspective, how much money will the company lose in Q1? And how might that impact its balance sheet?

What to do with GoPro

To be honest, I usually trust the market's intuition. And since GPRO shares were holding up very firm during the recent correction, I thought the company would have a good quarter.

GPRO data by YCharts

As it turned out I was wrong. And looking at the short interest chart below, the opposite was happening. In fact between my previous article and up until earnings, short interest in GPRO shares escalated.

In fact, as of October 15, about 30% of the float is sold short. This is by no means a competent, and if nothing else, market participants see more downside.

However, because the stock is trading at less than 1X revenue, in all honestly I cannot recommend shorting it. Even if margins are depressed and even if the company is still losing money, there are simply too many things that might go right from these levels that could propel the stock to much higher levels, especially given the short interest. So while I do not recommend buying GPRO shares at the moment, I do not recommend shorting them either.

If however Q1'19 is really bad, with red ink all over the place, and the balance sheet deteriorates, then yes, the stock will go much lower. However we are not there yet, and I for one cannot make a call on what will happen in Q1'19.

Bottom line

For some odd reason, GoPro, which has the best action cameras in the space, is having a very hard time maintaining margins that would make it profitable. I don't know if this is a company specific problem or if it's an action camera specific issue.

The company's HERO7 camera was very well received, and every review I saw was more than positive. Despite the great reviews, despite the record cameras sold, the company is still not profitable.

I continue to think that at the current valuation, the company might be a buyout target, however to date no one has volunteered for the task.

At these valuations I cannot recommend shorting the stock, but I also can't find any reason to buy. The discounts the company guided for in Q4 do not leave much room for margin expansion. And even if EPS in Q4 is in the upper range of guidance, the company will still lose money for the full year. Furthermore, the huge short interest in the stock is a reminder of how many investors are betting against the stock.

I would be a buyer for trading purposes if it falls to the $4 level, and I would sell it if I had it, if it goes anywhere north of $6 a share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.