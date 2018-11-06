Dynavax Technologies - Q3 Review, Liquidity, And The Debt Agreement

Negative cash flow of $36 million for the quarter expected to continue until later in 2019.

Cash of $180 million with additional $75 million available from debt drawdown for a total of $255 million in liquidity.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) equity value has been in a slow steady decline over the last twelve months as the rollout of the Heplisav-B hepatitis vaccine has been slower than hoped. This latest quarter was not encouraging, and next quarter looks to be much of the same.

DVAX has a promising oncology portfolio, headlined by SD 101. Thoughts that this portfolio could be developed in a timely fashion through internally generated funds have faded.

DVAX should be aggressively pursuing ex-US licensing agreements for Heplisav, and partnerships for the development of the oncology portfolio. If not, be prepared for a dilutive equity transaction.

A Short Summary of Q3

Sales of Heplisav were $1.5 million for the quarter, $2.9 million YTD

Sales in October exceeded sales in Q3

Negative cash flow of $36 million, annualized negative $144 million

Liquidity of $255 million, with expected drawdown of $75 million in the first half of 2019

Will transition from contract sales force to in house. Expected to be implemented in the Spring, and to be cost neutral.

Extensive discussion of SD 101 and other oncology opportunities.

Investigating Phase III study of SD 101 in melanoma patients

Investigating Phase II/III study of SD 101 in head and neck patients

The Heplisav sales figure was a disappointment. During the conference call, CEO Gray attributed the slow sales to seasonal factors, and the speed with which customers are approving the drug. He further noted that sales for October were higher than Q3, but cautioned that expectations for the quarter were muted, attributing it to expected low activity during the holiday season. To quote: "Nobody asks for the Christmas to bring them a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine." (I believe the transcript dropped a word or two, but the meaning is clear.)

Due to the low activity, the rest of the income statement is not informative regarding margins, or cost of sales. The profit margin on Heplisav is unclear. Gray did say that DVAX expects Heplisav to be cash generative by year end 2019.

Liquidity

Cash and debt availability of $255 million with a quarterly burn rate of $36 million or so would give DVAX about 7 quarters of cash. It is likely that there would be some additional Phase II studies in the oncology space, which would increase the burn rate, possibly offset by positive cash flow from Heplisav sales later in 2019.

Chairman Gray from the Q2 conference call:

... so far in oncology in the sense that studies that we've conducted so far, particularly given we had been receiving KEYTRUDA for free, was meant studies that we elect to do to this point have been, I don't know, $8 million to $10 million perhaps. If we start looking at Phase III studies particularly in some of the larger indications, we're looking at an excess of $100 million.

Phase III studies for SD 101 in melanoma and/or head and neck will require a partner or a capital raise.

The Debt Agreement

On February 20, DVAX entered into a $175 million debt agreement with CRG Servicing LLC. The debt agreement was filed as an exhibit to the Q2 10Q, which can be found here. Should you wish to read it in its entirety, it is at the end of the filing.

The debt agreement is fairly straightforward generally, excepting a couple of provisions which will be discussed below.

Cost Plus Arrangement

I caution that this provision is complex and hard to understand. It is however unusual and worthy of study.

This provision is intended to limit cash transfers from DVAX to DVAX GmbH, which is where the product is manufactured, at least in part. To summarize:

Cost Plus Arrangement means any combination of (i) any supply and service agreements between Borrower and Dynavax GmbH and (ii) any loans advanced by Borrower to Dynavax GmbH, provided that (x) the total payments by Borrower under all transactions shall not exceed the greater of:

$20,000,000 for the 2018 fiscal year,

$21,250,000 from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019

$22,500,000 from July 1, 2018 to, June 30, 2019,

$23,750,000 from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019

$25,000,000 2019 fiscal year and any period thereafter

and (2) an amount equal to 100% of Borrower's Revenue from sales of the Product (Heplisav) during the fiscal quarter that immediately preceded such four fiscal quarter period,

(y) the total payments by Borrower under clause (i) during any calendar month shall not exceed the greater of (1) $2,000,000 and (2) an amount equal to the quotient of 100% of Borrower's Revenue from sales of the Product during the fiscal quarter that most recently ended prior to such calendar month divided by 12, and (z) the total payments by Borrower under all transactions described in the foregoing clause (ii) in the aggregate during any fiscal year shall not exceed the greater of (1) $5,000,000 and (2) an amount equal to 5% of Borrower's Revenue from sales of the Product during the preceding fiscal year.

This is being done because DVAX GmbH is not a guarantor under the debt agreement, and CRG wants to limit cash outflows to a nonguarantor subsidiary. This provision limits purchases of Heplisav from GmbH to $25 million for 2019, which may or may not matter. If we assume that gross margins on Heplisav are 60%, which we don't know, this would limit sales of Heplisav in the US to $62 million, not accounting for any inventory buildup. For the sales provision to kick in, quarterly sales of Heplisav would have to exceed $25 million, which seems unlikely before 2020 at least.

The last paragraph is somewhat confusing. It limits purchases to $2 million a month, which would be less than the $25 million for 2019 for example, and the sales of Product in a fiscal quarter divided by 12 doesn't make any sense. I believe it is a drafting error, and should say fiscal year divided by 12 or fiscal quarter divided by 3.

Loans to GmbH are limited to $5 million a year.

I have submitted a request for clarification of this provision to investor relations and will update when a response is received, likely in the comments section.

Depending on the supply chain and how payments are processed between customers, DVAX, and GmbH, this provision has the potential to restrict production of Heplisav going forward.

Minimum Revenue

10.02 Minimum Revenue . Obligors shall have annual consolidated Revenue from sales of the Product (Heplisav) of:

during 2019 at least $30,000,000 during 2020 at least $50,000,000 during 2021 at least $75,000,000 during 2022 at least $100,000,000 during 2023 at least $150,000,000

Fairly straightforward. With a U.S. market of approximately $270 million for Hep-B vaccines, Merck out of the market through 2019, and the additional possibility of higher vaccination rates among those with diabetes, these numbers should be achievable.

Market Capitalization

Market Capitalization shall be at least $300,000,000 for each of the sixty consecutive days prior to the Borrowing Notice Date for such Borrowing.

Current market capitalization of DVAX is around $700 million, so unless the shares price falls in half this should not be a problem.

Mandatory Prepayments and Licensing

Any sale of assets which produces proceeds in excess of 20% of the Company Market Cap requires prepayment of the loan in the amount of proceeds in excess of 20% of market cap. Exclusive licenses of Heplisav outside the US are allowed, and any licensing of the oncology assets, anywhere in the world is allowed.

Conclusion

The rollout of Heplisav has been slow going. After almost a year on the market, sales of $1.5 million for the quarter is disappointing. Achieving the minimum sales in the debt agreement of $30 million, at a gross margin of 60% would generate cash of $18 million, which would probably cover the cost of marketing and selling Heplisav, but would be insufficient to fund Phase III studies of the oncology products.

A quicker ramp for Heplisav might have given DVAX a stronger position to negotiate partnership agreements for their oncology assets, or even take a slower path and go it alone. That no longer seems likely.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant as investment advice. Please conduct your own due diligence before making any investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.