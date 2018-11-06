Fixed Rate Preferred Stocks - Complete Review

What has changed over the last month?

In this article, I'll review the most popular fixed-income securities, the fixed-rate preferred stocks, sorted into several categories. There are 360 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges, excluding the convertible preferred stocks, half of which are part of the biggest ETF for fixed-income securities: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). As we can see in the chart below, half of the PFF's market capitalization consists of fixed-rate preferred stocks, which also corresponds to almost 60% of the fund's holdings. This means that we are talking of over $8B in dollar value.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Source: Tradingview.com

And a more global view of PFF:

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most essential thing for fixed-income investors for the past month is TNX is set firmly above the 3% yield mark and is trading close to its 7-year high, caused by the Fed, which increased its Funds Rate by another 0.25% during the September meeting and its projection for another 0.25% rate hike in December. The TNX has reached 3.20% after the unemployment is at its lowest level in 49 years, which has resulted in increasing pressure over the fixed-income investor, as we can see in the second chart. This is also true for the equity markets, as the S&P 500 has lost around 7.5 percent last month and is being on track for its most volatile year since The Great Recession.

The Review

1. Redemption Risk by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

The lower the stock, the bigger the call risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield.

1.1 Long Time No Call

Source: Author's database

1.2 Short Time No Call

Source: Author's database

2. Stocks That Are Below Par (Stripped Price) and Have a Current Yield of Between 5% and 8%:

Source: Author's database

It should be noted that PG&E (PCG) suspended the dividend on its preferred stocks beginning Jan. 31, 2018. Yet their dividends are cumulative, and the reason for their suspension at this time is not the solvency of the company. At the end of the day, a suspended dividend means that we are not getting our money on time, and the time value of money does matter to us.

Take a look at the investment grade only:

Source: Author's database

With the continuing sell-off, the Current Yield of the investment grade preferred stocks has reached the 6% yield mark, while as a comparison, for the start of August they were yielding a little above 5%.

Now, I will separate these into two groups - these that pay a qualified dividend rate, and these that pay a not qualified dividend rate.

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

3. Current Yield < 5% (Try to Avoid These):

Source: Author's database

An interesting fact about the preferred stocks in this group is that they are issued in the 1940s and 1950s, which makes them older than many of us.

4. Current Yield Between 8% and 10%:

Source: Author's database

None of these preferred stocks bear an investment grade rating. Although, they have to bring extra risk because there is no free lunch.

5. Current Yield > 10%: Source: Author's database

For a better look at the rest of the preferred stocks in this group, let's remove RHE-A from the chart, as its current yield is above 110%.

Source: Author's database

Overall, this is a highly speculative group and the preferred stocks involved here come from companies that are currently in serious problems. The curious thing, in this case, is that only 4 of the 15 preferreds have their distribution suspended. These are RHE-A, HOVNP, NM-H, and NM-G.

6. Price > Par, Sorted by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call: Source: Author's database

Now, in the next few charts, I'll examine how the yield curve looks.

7. The Yield Curve for Rated Ones: Source: Author's database

This is the hypothetical five-year yield curve of fixed rate preferred stocks. For a better view, I have excluded MAA-I and SPG-J.

8. The Yield Curve Investment Grade:

Source: Author's database

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

9. The Term Preferred Stocks:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

10. Let's Try to Find a Qualified "Investment Grade" Rated Preferred Stock With a Current Yield > 6% and YTC > 4.5%:

Source: Author's database

11. Ex-Dividend Dates for November 2018:

Which fixed rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend in November. The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practice the dividend capture strategy.

12. mREIT Fixed Rate for IRA Accounts:

Source: Author's database

13. A Look at Recent Redemptions:

There are 2 preferred stocks that have been called for redemption during the past month:

Barclays Bank plc 8.125% Non-Cumulative Callable Dollar Preference Shares Series 5 ADR (NYSE: BCS-D)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

First Republic Bank 7.00% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Series E Preferred Stock (NYSE: FRC-E)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

14. A Look at Recent IPOs:

Also, there are two new fixed-rate preferred stocks, issued since the last article in October:

Priority Income Fund 6.25% Series B Term Cumulative Preferred Stock due 12/31/2023 (NYSE: PRIF-B)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Hartford Financial Services Group 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series G (NYSE: HIG-G)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

At this point, HIG-G is still trading on the Grey market under the temporary symbol HIGJL.

15. Top Movers

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-rate preferred stocks moved over the last month. On the abscissa, the movement is given in absolute value.

Source: Author's database

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

Despite the overall downtrend, there are some preferred stocks, like BK-C, BBT-H, BBT-F, BBT-G, RNR-E, ALP-Q, etc. that have regained most of their fall.

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

A big part of these preferred stocks owes their fall more to the increased credit risk of their parent company, like FBIOP, SB-C, SB-D, MH-A, MH-C, MH-D, and CMRE preferred stocks, and not so much to the increasing interest rates.

Conclusion

This is what our small world of fixed-rate preferred stocks looks like at the start of November.

I plan to present these reviews at the start of every month. All of these layouts are also available in our database. We are trying to improve our review of the stocks we trade on every new article we publish. Feel free to comment, and if you have any suggestions, they are welcome!

Note: This data in this article is from November 5, 2018, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

