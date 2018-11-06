This 7.5%-Yielding SWAN BDC Remains A 'Strong Buy' For Income Investors

Shares are not cheap, but worth the price, in my opinion.

The company easily covered its dividend with (distributable) net investment income in the last quarter. The BDC started to pay a higher dividend last month.

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) once again released strong financial results for its third quarter last week. The business development company reported robust growth in its net investment income, and MAIN started to pay a higher monthly distribution last month. Main Street Capital Corp. easily covers its dividend payout with (distributable) net investment income which in turn provides income investors with a high margin of dividend safety. Though MAIN is by far the most expensive stock in the BDC sector, the company produces excellent results, and pays two special dividends each year. An investment in MAIN yields 6.1 percent (excluding special dividends) and 7.5 percent (including special dividends).

Main Street Capital Corp. - Third Quarter Results

Main Street Capital Corp. released a solid deck of financials for the quarter ending September.

The business development company earned $38.1 million, or $0.63/share in net investment income in the third quarter, reflecting a year-over-year increase of ~12 percent. Main Street Capital Corp.'s distributable net investment income reached $40.2 million, or $0.66/share, marking an increase of 10 percent over Q3-2017. Main Street Capital Corp. is on track to see new total investment income and distributable net investment income records in 2018. Source: Main Street Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

One of the reasons why Main Street Capital Corp.'s shares are priced at a considerable premium to net asset value is because the business development company has consistently increased its net investment income, net asset value, and monthly dividend payout over time. Main Street Capital Corp.'s DNII, NAV and dividends have increased slowly, but steadily over the last decade.

Main Street Capital Corp. started to pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.195/share in October 2018, an increase of 2.6 percent over the previous monthly dividend of $0.19/share. The business development company also declared a special dividend of $0.275/share, payable on December 27, 2018, and declared three more monthly dividends for the months of January-March 2019 when it released earnings.

Based on the new dividend payout, investors are set to collect $2.34/share in regular monthly dividends, plus $0.55/share in special dividends (paid twice, in June and December at a rate of $0.275/share each), representing a total annual forward dividend payout of $2.89/share. At today's price point, this implies a dividend yield of 7.53 percent.

Operating Cost Advantage

Main Street Capital Corp. is an internally-managed business development company.

Based on its operating expenses measured as a percentage of total assets, Main Street Capital Corp. has a significant operating cost advantage compared to BDCs with external management structures and high asset under management fees.

High Margin Of Dividend Safety

Main Street Capital Corp. has a robust margin of dividend safety. The BDC outearned its dividend easily with both net investment income and distributable net investment income in the last eight quarters.

Main Street Capital Corp. pulled in an average of $0.61/share in NII and $0.65/share in distributable NII, which both exceeded the cumulative quarterly average dividend payout of ~$0.56/share.

Here are Main Street Capital Corp.'s major distribution stats, updated for the third quarter.

Valuation

Main Street Capital Corp., by far, is the most expensive BDC in the sector thanks to its superb financial results and dependable growth. Today, income investors seeking to access Main Street Capital Corp.'s 7.5 percent total dividend yield pay ~15.2x Q3-2018 NII and ~14.5x Q3-2018 DNII.

And here's how Main Street Capital Corp. compares against other high-yield BDCs in the sector in terms of P/NAV-ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Main Street Capital Corp. is a high-quality income vehicle, but risks do exist, especially with respect to an economic downturn which would most likely limit Main Street Capital Corp.'s upside potential and ability to grow its net investment income. That said, though, MAIN is the best performing BDC in the sector (consistent NAV and NII growth including during the Great Recession), which limits investors' downside. Income investors nonetheless need to continuously monitor the BDC's distribution stats and financial performance going forward.

Your Takeaway

I am very comfortable with my MAIN shares, and I am not even thinking about closing my position. Main Street Capital Corp. is a sleep-well-at-night BDC that produces excellent financial results, and the dividend has a high margin of dividend safety. Further, the monthly distribution schedule is attractive, and the two semi-annual dividends of $0.275/share are the icing on the cake. Shares are not cheap, but very well worth the price tag, in my opinion. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, ARCC, GAIN, PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.