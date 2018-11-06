Shake Shack: Not A Good Trend

The stock trades near historical P/S trend lows, but Shake Shack faces seasonal trends that don't favor rushing into the stock at $50.

A big takeaway from the Q3'18 results of Shake Shack (SHAK) is that even the good restaurant concepts are having a difficult time growing transactions. Constant price increases in the sector and shifting consumer priorities have reduced demand for eating out. Once the burger concept figures out how to reverse this trend, the stock has some juicy profit trends that will reward shareholders.

Image Source: Shake Shack

Traffic Struggles

Despite all the great numbers in the Q3 earnings report, Shake Shack still saw a decrease in traffic. A combination of lower comp sales and continued industry store growth, including another seven domestic units by Shake Shack places pressure on this key metric.

Shake Shack now has a pretty bad trend of reduced traffic, including an incredible 4% decline. The below chart posted on Twitter shows a long-lasting trend of sizable declines. The company has averaged more than 3% declines in traffic since the start of 2017.

Total comp sales were only down 0.7% in the quarter, but the price and mix increase of 3.3% likely contributes to lower traffic in the future. Clearly, higher prices aren't going to drive more traffic.

My investment thesis has long harped on the likely struggles the stock faced in an environment of weak comp sales and traffic. The rally over the last year ignored this headwind, hence the big sell-off following Q3 results and Q4 guidance that supported the ongoing headwinds.

The story here is to not get too negative considering the incredible margins. Any flip of the switch to where traffic becomes a tailwind and the stock likely soars.

Even with the traffic struggles, Shake Shack produced Q3 Shack-level operating margins of 25.8%. The company has mostly maintained a 26% rate recently leading to adjusted net income of $7.9 million in the last quarter.

Unlike other restaurant concepts, Shake Shack doesn't need growth to reward shareholders. The stock, though, becomes a strong investment as the trailing P/S multiple dips toward 3x.

Using this valuation multiple and $580 million in 2019 sales per analyst estimates, the stock would have a valuation target of $1.7 billion in a year. Using 29.9 million shares outstanding, Shake Shack would have a target price of about $58 next year.

Of course, this is more of a baseline target for next year assuming continued weak comp sales due to traffic losses. Plenty of additional upside exists if the premium burger concept can return to solid comp growth.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Shake Shack still faces a tough industry trend. The stock isn't too exciting to own into years end with likely tax loss selling holding back the stock. Shake Shack is definitely a stock to watch in 2019, if industry trends start improving.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.