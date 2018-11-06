Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 58: Bull Markets Make You Money, Bear Markets Make You Rich

This week there are 20 great dividend stocks to buy off my five watchlists. That includes: fast growers, high-yield blue chips, monthly payers, and dividend aristocrats and kings.

The next bear market will be a totally different beast, but with the right long-term plan, your portfolio can not just survive it, but thrive during the bull market that will certainly follow.

Note that due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, and portfolio summary, stats, and watch lists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

This week's commentary looks at whether stocks have already bottomed or are just getting ready for a much bigger decline in the coming weeks.

This week's economic update looks at how big a threat the Fed's Rate hikes are to the longest bull market in US history.

Introduction

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirrors this portfolio. My situation is that I'm about to turn 32, but consider this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account, so I can use modest amounts of margin).

I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and am thus able to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 14-20 years when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Coastal Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings, are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also, note that this is a highly sector concentrated portfolio. That's because I received my professional training working at The Motley Fool's energy desk, specializing in midstream MLPs (and also lots of renewable energy YieldCos). Thus my comfort with these high-yield and very fast-growing industries. Since moving to Seeking Alpha (and becoming an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends), I've branched out into covering all industries. I now look at about 200 companies per year in detail.

The bottom line is that researching dividend stocks is both my greatest passion and my profession. Thus, you should only use these updates as sources of ideas, but not mirror them exactly unless your risk profile/time horizon/goals very closely match my own.

This Pullback Means That Plenty of Quality Stocks Are Already Deeply On Sale

To many investors, this latest downturn might have felt severe, and indeed the S&P 500 suffered its worst single month since 2011. The Nasdaq had it's worst month in a decade and officially fell into a correction.

(Source: Ycharts)

However, technically the S&P 500 never closed down 10% from its latest all-time high, which means that this was merely the most severe pullback (5% to 9.9% decline) that investors can experience.

According to Sam Stovall from the American Association of Individual Investors, since WWII there have been 57 pullbacks:

on average one every six months

average decline 7%

average duration (peak to trough) 1 month

average recovery (to new all-time high) 2 months

This pullback lasted longer than average and was also more severe. However, barring the S&P 500 falling roughly 3% from today's levels (into a correction) the market has likely bottomed. Of course, just because the S&P 500 didn't fall into a correction doesn't mean that individual stocks didn't get hammered. As of October 29th (the recent market bottom), 43% of S&P 500 companies were in a bear market, and over 70% were in a correction.

This is the reason that I used the current pullback to target my 11 highest conviction stocks, each of which was at least 20% undervalued (and in a correction or bear market) with a chain of limit orders. My weekly analysis of the economic and earnings fundamentals, as well as of historical pullbacks and corrections, made me comfortable that this was a great time to "be greedy when others are fearful". That's because there are five reasons, both fundamental and seasonal, that stocks have likely bottomed and are probably going to rally strongly in late 2018 and early 2019.

But another bear market is indeed coming, it's only a matter of time. And when the bears do have their day, stocks won't just stop falling at 5%, 10%, or 15%, but will continue to decline far more. That's because the fundamental difference between a pullback/correction and a bear market is the difference between risks to fundamentals and negative fundamentals themselves.

In A Bear Market, Even Undervalued Stocks Can Get Much Cheaper

During a pullback/correction, the market goes into "risk off mode". That means that the same risks to strong fundamentals that have been with us for months (or years) suddenly take precedent in investor minds. The market will tend to freak out so much that even positive news (economic or earnings) will be ignored, or even seen as just another risk.

For example, the last correction (which started January 26th, 2018) was initially triggered by a stronger than expected jobs report. This showed YOY wage growth of 2.9% which was the strongest in years. The bond market feared inflation was going to start climbing rapidly and thus the 10-year yield began spiking. Stocks then began plunging, with the S&P 500 taking just 13 days to fall 10.2% from its all-time high. Not counting bear markets, that was the most rapid correction in US history, at least in terms of how long it took stocks to bottom. In reality wage growth of 2.9% is not dangerous, since in healthy economy wage growth of 3.5% to 4% is common. But the market, once spooked, doesn't care about facts (actual fundamental data) only risks (fear of what might cause fundamentals to deteriorate in the future).

This recent pullback was initially triggered by several factors, including a week of stronger than expected economic data. This again caused 10-year yields to rise rapidly. The market then took some statements from Fed officials and interpreted them to be extra hawkish. That further fueled the downdraft in prices, as investors suddenly only cared about what might go wrong in the future to slow economic and earnings growth. Positive facts (about fundamentals) were ignored as fears carried the day and Wall Street ran red for several weeks. No less than 12 dividend aristocrats were in a bear market at one point, showing that even the bluest of blue chips aren't necessarily spared during a market freakout. But ultimately pullbacks and corrections, being fear based, are short-lived and mild. Pullbacks tend to last just a month (this one 5 weeks).

Corrections are less frequent, occurring on average just once every 3.1 years since 1965. However, stocks tend to decline by 12.4% over a three month period, and then require about four months to recover to fresh all-time highs. The 2018 correction took just 13 days to bottom, saw a 10.2% peak decline, but then took an above average seven months for the S&P 500 to set new records.

Bear markets, on the other hand, are a very different beast. And that's not just because they require stocks to close 20+% from their all-time highs. Bear markets are usually driven not by fears of future deteriorating fundamentals but actually negative GDP and earnings growth. For example, since WWII nine of the 11 bear markets (82%) have been caused by recessions. The non-recession bear markets were a result of high market valuations (much more stretched than what we see today).

When you combined negative fundamentals with even greater fear (imagine losses two to three times what we just saw and think how panicked THAT would make investors), you can see even Grade A blue chips, including dividend aristocrats and kings, trading at fire-sale prices. Future aristocrats and champions (non-S&P 500 companies with 25+ years of consecutive dividend growth) might even be offering 5%, 7%, or even 10% yields.

Those will become the buying opportunities of a lifetime, or at least the best in a generation. You'll be able to buy quality dividend growth stocks at yields that will be capable of generating the kind of income and long-term total returns that could potentially make for a very comfortable retirement.

How do you take advantage of such bargains? Well for most people the answer is asset allocation. That means owning the right mix of cash/bonds and stocks that best meet your long-term needs and goals. The point of owning cash equivalents is that this allows you to fund your expenses (say during retirement) without having to sell stocks at the worst possible time. Bonds offer both income, but most importantly tend to be countercyclical to stocks. That means that falling interest rates, plus peak market fear (flight to safety) means bonds tend to rise when stocks crash.

This benefits you two ways. First, it means your portfolio will decline less, minimizing the risks of panic selling stocks. It also means that when stocks are likely near their likely historical bottom, you can sell your bonds to put the proceeds into deeply undervalued stocks, which are at that point coiled springs ready to take off. What about my personal plan for the next bear market? Well that's a bit different because I have an unusual combination of market experience/risk profile/and circumstances than most people.

My Plan For A Bear Market

Note this is just my current bear market plan, a rough outline for how I plan to take advantage of the next recession and bear market (whenever it starts). It is NOT appropriate for most conservative investors as it utilizes a 100% allocation into stocks. It also uses low-cost margin which many retail investors are uncomfortable with and thus should avoid. The plan itself is tentative and may change in the coming weeks and months as more fundamental data becomes available.

In the event that the economy begins slowing and recession risk is rising, then I'll be deleveraging extra aggressively as part of my recession prep mode. That begins as soon as the 2/10 yield curve inverts, which would signal a 90% probability of a recession starting within about 17 months. The bear market usually starts earlier (average of 11 months before the recession and 8 months after the curve inverts).

The current best estimates (using leading economic/market indicators) of a bear market starting would be approximately July or August 2020. That's based on several models, including from various financial company models that I consider reasonable. Currently, the 7/10 yield curve (warning curve that inverts before the 2/10 does) is at 0.09%, the highest level in months.

That means the bond market is expecting the bull market to continue to at least late 2019. While it would be ideal to have my margin at zero by the start of the bear market, or at least the point where the S&P 500 hits -20% from its all-time high, that's not actually required per my risk management rules. Bear markets generally last 16 months (average), or 17 months (median) and fall 34%. This means that stocks usually take approximately 11 months to hit -20% after peaking (end of the bull market).

(Source: Moon Capital Management)

Every bear market is different, and stocks might plunge much faster than historical averages imply. But given the fact that the next recession isn't likely to be triggered by a financial crisis we'll probably see the market falling at a brisk, but historical pace for many months. This means that those stockpiling cash, or paying off margin, will likely have about 10 to 12 months to do so, even after the bear market starts before the S&P 500 officially closes 20% below its all-time high.

It's at that point, when the S&P 500 officially enters into a bear market, that I will initiate my bear market buying strategy. That means targeting 15 to 20 stocks, mostly from my bear market buy list, to initiate initial positions ($5K) at extremely undervalued levels. Then I'll set 10 limits each at steadily lower prices to take advantage of best buying opportunities in at least a decade (for some stocks the best valuations ever).

And of course, I'll also have a risk management safeguard in place, designed to cancel my limits should my leverage get to dangerous levels (based on my personal risk tolerance). Once the bear market has ended (or at least bottomed) I'll proceed to once more use all my weekly cash and net dividends to start paying off margin. Strong capital gains from the next bull market will help to deleverage me at an exponential rate.

The Best Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Today

This group of 20 dividend growth blue chips represents what I consider the best stocks you can buy today. They are presented in four categories, sorted by most undervalued (based on dividend yield theory using a 5-year average yield).

High yield (4+% yield)

Fast dividend growth

Dividend Aristocrats

Monthly dividend stocks

Note there may be some overlap between these groups. To help with further research, I've linked to my articles for each recommendation (those not behind a paywall).

The goal is to allow readers to know what are the best low-risk dividend growth stocks to buy at any given time. You can think of these as my "highest-conviction" recommendations for conservative income investors. Note these are not meant to represent a diversified or complete portfolio, but merely highlight the best opportunities for low-risk income investors available in the market today.

The valuations are determined by dividend yield theory, which Investment Quality Trends, or IQT, has proven works well for dividend stocks since 1966, generating market-crushing long-term returns with far less volatility.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

That's because, for stable business income stocks, yields tend to mean-revert over time, meaning cycle around a relatively fixed value approximating fair value. If you buy a dividend stock when the yield is far above its historical average, then you'll likely outperform when its valuation returns to its normal level over time.

For the purposes of these valuation-adjusted total return potentials, I use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM. Since 1956, this has proven relatively accurate at modeling long-term total returns via the formula: Yield + dividend growth. That's because, assuming no change in valuation, a stable business model (doesn't change much over time) and a constant payout ratio, dividend growth tracks cash flow growth.

The valuation adjustment assumes that a stock's yield will revert to its historical norm within 10 years (over that time period, stock prices are purely a function of fundamentals). Thus, these valuation total return models are based on the formula: Yield + projected 10-year dividend growth (analyst consensus, confirmed by historical growth rate) + 10-year yield reversion return boost.

For example, if a stock with a historical average yield of 2% is trading at 3%, then the yield is 50% above its historical yield. This implies the stock is (3% current yield - 2% historical yield)/3% current yield = 33% undervalued. If the stock mean-reverts over 10 years, then this means the price will rise by 50% over 10 years just to correct the undervaluation.

That represents a 4.1% annual total return just from valuation mean regression. If the stock grows its cash flow (and dividend) at 10% over this time, then the total return one would expect from this stock would be 3% yield + 10% dividend (and FCF/share) growth + 4.1% valuation boost = 17.1%.

Top 5 High-Yield Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Enbridge (ENB) Energy 6.5% 3.7% 2.3% to 6.6% 43% 9% 21.0% Kimco Realty (KIM) REIT 7.2% 4.1% 2.7% to 24.5% 43% 3.8% 17.1% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) REIT 6.1% 3.5% 2.2% to 6.8% 42% 4.7% 16.3% Iron Mountain (IRM) REIT 7.8% 4.9% 0.3% to 8.0% 37 6% 18.6% Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Energy (uses K1) 6.4% 4.5% 2.7% to 12.0% 29% 5% 14.4%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Fast-Growing Dividend Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential A.O Smith (AOS) Industrials 1.8% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 39% 11.4% 17.3% FedEx (FDX) Industrial 1.2% 0.7% 0.3% to 1.2% 37% 13.1% 18.6% Starbucks (SBUX) Consumer Discretionary 2.2% 1.5% 0.4% to 2.6% 31% 14.2% 21.3% Snap-on (SNA) Industrials 2.1% 1.6% 1.2% to 5.6% 23% 11.0% 15.8% Texas Instruments (TXN) Technology 3.2% 2.5% 0.9% to 3.5% 22% 11.9% 17.6%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Cardinal Health (CAH) Healthcare 3.7% 2.1% 0.9% to 3.9% 42% 8.5% 17.7% A.O Smith (AOS) Industrials 1.8% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 39% 11.4% 17.3% AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 5.4% 3.3% 0.9% to 5.5% 38% 10.6% 20.9% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 3.1% 2.1% 1.5% to 4.5% 32% 9.8% 16.4% Leggett & Platt (LEG) Consumer Discretionary 4.0% 3.0% 2.4% to 9.7% 25% 9.0% 15.1%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Shaw Communications (SJR) Communications 5.1% 4.3% 1.9% to 5.1% 15% 5.0% 11.7% Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Energy 5.2% 4.6% 3.3% to 12.6% 12% 5.0% 11.4% LTC Properties (LTC) REIT 5.4% 4.9% 3.8% to 9.5% 9% 4.0% 10.2% EPR Properties (EPR) REIT 6.3% 6.2% 4.5% to 24.8% 3% 4.7% 11.2% Main Street Capital (MAIN) BDC 6.3%7.8% 6.3% 2.3% to 18.5% 0% 2% 8.3% to 9.8%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) - note MAIN's yield includes both regular and total dividend (including supplemental)

My Bear Market Buy List

These are the stocks that I plan to buy during the next recession/bear market. That's when even blue-chip valuations will drop to levels that will be capable of generating the kind of strong 15+% total returns that my portfolio is targeting. Note that all total return estimates are for a 10-year annualized basis. That's because total return models are most accurate over longer time frames (5+ years), when prices trade purely on fundamentals and not sentiment. This allows valuations to mean-revert and allows for relatively accurate (80% to 95%) modeling of returns.

The list itself is ranked by long-term CAGR total return potential from target yield. Bolded stocks are currently at my target yield and thus "Very Strong Buys."

Company Current Yield Fair Value Yield Target Yield Historical Yield Range Long-Term Expected EPS Growth (Analyst Consensus, Expected Dividend Growth) Long-Term Valuation Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential At Target Yield LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) 1.0% 1.1% 1.5% 0.3% to 2.0% 17.5% 22% BlackRock (BLK) 3.1% 2.5% 3.0% 1.2% to 3.5% 13.7% 19% Texas Instruments (TXN) 3.2% 2.5% 2.9% 0.9% to 2.9% 12.6% 17% Apple (AAPL) 1.4% 1.8% 2.2% 0.4% to 2.8% 12.2% 17% Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) 6.5% 5.9% 7.2% 3.4% to 11.7% 5.9% 16% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 3.1% 2.2% 3.0% 1.6% to 4.5% 10.0% 16% A.O Smith (AOS) 1.8% 1.1% 1.5% 0.8% to 3.4% 11.5% 16% Average 2.9% 2.4% 3.0% NA 11.9% 18%

(Sources: Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Moneychimp)

This week I added Enterprise Product Partners to the BMBL. Note that Texas Instruments, BlackRock, A.O Smith, and Illinois Tool Works are all above my target yield. That makes it a great time to either add them to your portfolio or add to an existing position. This is why I'm currently buying these stocks for my portfolio to take advantage of this latest pullback.

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $1,000 Enbridge (ENB)

Bought $3,000 A.O Smith (AOS)

Bought $3,000 Amazon (AMZN)

Bought $9,0000 AbbVie (ABBV)

While the market managed a nice 2% rally this week several of my limits still triggered, most notably AbbVie. While there's no way to know in advance whether the market has bottomed for sure, I'm confident that last week's smaller buying will be followed by even fewer limits triggering this week. After all, there is only so far quality dividend stocks with safe and growing payouts can fall.

Tentative Plan For The Upcoming Week/Weeks

Since my portfolio is now in pullback mode, I have my remaining limits in place to catch any remaining downside buying opportunities. However, since we're likely near the bottom for stocks in general, and the 11 stocks I'm targeting in particular, I don't expect many more limits to trigger.

The focus is now firmly on using all my weekly cash and my large monthly net dividends to pay down margin and deleverage. That's either ahead of the next pullback/correction (historically expected in about eight months), or the next bear market. With the next recession still likely two years away, I probably won't be going into recession prep mode soon.

However, just in case the market is not done falling yet, I've decided to move up as much of my next month's savings as possible. That means I have $6,300 in cash arriving by Friday. That will lower my portfolio leverage from 81% to 75%. That's assuming a flat portfolio. Any capital gains would further lower my leverage ratio (portfolio/equity).

By the end of the year, I conservatively estimate that I'll have about $13,000 in total cash and net dividends coming in, including this week. That would mean that on a flat portfolio basis my leverage ratio would fall to 67%. By the next pullback (estimated 8 months away) my leverage would decline to 33%, again assuming zero capital gains from my roughly $309,000 portfolio that's packed to the rafters with deeply undervalued coiled springs. In fact, my average stock (per dividend yield theory) is 32% undervalued. Thus I actually expect that by the time the market begins its next freakout my leverage ratio will be around 26% to 29%. That's roughly in line with where I was before this current pullback began and when I had about $980,000 in buying power at the ready to take advantage of recent bargains.

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate). Note, low-risk MLP/GP pairs have a max limit of 15% of invested capital.

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for the next 2-3 years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for 1 year, max portfolio size 2.5%

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in a turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (UNIT) - Stable outlook (WIN revenue diversification plan outlook improving)

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - Stable outlook (confidence in management executing on turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

EPR Properties: Due to heavy exposure to cinemas (though thriving ones), will be upgraded once it diversifies its property portfolio

Dominion Midstream Partners (DM) - Negative outlook (Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) buyout now official)

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) - Negative outlook (uncertainty over Initiative 97/Prop 112 on Colorado ballot in November)

Low-Risk Stocks

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge (ENB) - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Iron Mountain (IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Positive outlook

AbbVie (ABBV) - Stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) - Stable outlook

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) - Stable outlook

QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS): Stable outlook

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN): Stable outlook

Energy Transfer LP (ET): - Positive outlook (ETE/ETP merger makes it a low risk stock)

Texas Instruments (TXN): - Stable outlook

Kimco Realty (KIM): - Stable outlook

Brixmor Property Group (BRX): - Stable outlook

Kite Realty Group (KRG): - Stable outlook

BlackRock (BLK): - Stable outlook

Illinois Tool Works (ITW): - Stable outlook

A.O. Smith (AOS): - Stable outlook

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium-to-high risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm in 32 stocks (29 post upcoming MLP mergers), mostly low-to-medium risk, in five sectors. Eventually, I'll expand into all sectors, but for now, limited capital must be allocated with care into the best opportunities you know of. This is why I'm focusing on just a handful of my best opportunities each market pullback/correction/bear market.

Top 10 Income Sources

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

The long-term goal is to diversify to the point where no single position accounts for more than 5% of my income. However, it will take several years to diversify the portfolio to that point. Fortunately, all my biggest income producers have safe dividends/distributions.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days, when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. That being said, I'm fundamentally a value-focused investor, and so, will always be overweight in that investing style. Meanwhile, my heavy US exposure is due to the heavy concentration of hard assets, most notably MLPs.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is very concentrated in energy because that's where the best overall opportunities are in terms of safe yield, fast payout growth, and valuation. But now that my midstream MLP buildout is complete (full positions in all my highest-conviction buys), I'll be working on diversifying into more ultra-value REITs, utilities (yieldCos), and any other great opportunities I find. I've come down from about 70% hard assets to just 57% thanks to all the diversification I was able to do during this pullback.

Sector Concentration

I've managed to diversify down from 59% energy to just 43% thanks to buying other sectors so aggressively during October.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends) note consumer discretionary is Amazon so 8% of my portfolio is in technology stocks.

(Source: Morningstar)

The benefit of my currently concentrated portfolio is that I enjoy far better fundamental stats than the S&P 500. That includes lower valuation, much higher yield, and superior long-term growth potential. I'm also running a mostly midcap portfolio, with above-average profitability, and that should generate market-beating long-term returns.

In the future, I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The new utilities I'll be buying include:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

I'll also be adding to Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN). That's because management is guiding for long-term dividend growth of 10%, making it one of the fastest-growing utilities in the country.

In the meantime, my limit orders are focused on the most undervalued, fast-growing blue chips I know of, mostly industrial, pharma, and financial stocks.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the 10-year dividend growth figures are artificially low because my tracking software doesn't average in anything that hasn't existed for those time periods. Some of my holdings have IPO-ed in the last five years, and so, the 1-year and 5-year growth rates are the most accurate. These figures are purely organic growth rates and assume no dividend reinvestment. The dividend declines during the Financial Crisis were due to three of the REITs I own cutting their dividends (57 REITs did during the Great Recession). Fortunately, since then the sector has deleveraged and now sports the lowest debt/capital ratio (30%) in its history. That means that during the next recession most REITs will NOT cut their payouts, especially the ones I own.

The long-term goal is to maintain a 10+% organic income growth rate.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends) (Note: Assumes no dividend reinvestment, just organic growth that slows gradually over time (constant holdings))

Even assuming no dividend reinvestment (I do that manually) and that I never sell anything I own (if growth slows and I find better opportunities), this portfolio would become an income powerhouse. And even if I were to not add to the portfolio at all with fresh savings within 20 years, I would have achieved my goal of financial independence.

Over the long term, my goal is about 5% portfolio yield, with about 10% long-term dividend growth over time. In order to maintain that, I may have to recycle some holdings when they no longer meet my needs.

For perspective, the S&P 500 yields 1.9% and its 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.4%. So, the goal is about to triple the market's yield, with about 4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.2%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.

Even assuming no valuation multiple expansion (my deeply undervalued portfolio always remains so), this portfolio should easily be capable of about 15% un-levered total returns over time. Factoring in multiple expansion (which is already starting to happen for some of my stocks) and 25% leverage, the returns could be even greater, potentially north of 20% annualized net levered returns.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 32

Portfolio Size: $308,715

Equity: $171,627

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $798,612

Margin Used: $138,752

Debt/Equity: 0.81

Leverage Ratio (portfolio/equity): 80%

Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 3.9

Distance To Margin Call (how much the portfolio would need to fall): 46.5%

Current Margin Rate: 3.56%

Yield: 6.1%

Yield On Cost: 5.9%

Net Yield On Invested Capital: 7.9%

Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (September 8, 2017): -4.2%

Cumulative Dividends Received: $13,359

Cumulative Interest Costs: $1,242

Cumulative Net Dividends: $12,117

Total Portfolio Gains: $-6,169

Annual Dividends: $19,121

Annual Interest: $4,940

Annual Net Dividends: $14,181

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,182

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $38.85

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the diversification effort has now smoothed out my monthly dividend stream immensely. Over time, this will continue. The recent additions are also gradually lowering my portfolio volatility.

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 1.19 (down from high of 1.29)

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 10%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 15%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 18% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis EQGP -25.5% $21.31 EQM -17.9% $55.47 AMGP -15.6% $18.11 NBLX -15.0% $40.03 BPY -10.2% $20.56 AQN -10.2% $11.10 AM -7.7% $31.27 ABBV -7.4% $86.18 BIP -6.2% $41.39 IRM -4.9% $33.11

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis UNIT 23.6% $16.19 EPR 21.3% $56.31 OHI 16.8% $28.04 SPG 15.8% $155.79 QTS 15.0% $34.38 CNXM 10.5% $16.42 DM 10.1% $15.70 AOS 8.9% $44.15 OMP 4.9% $20.73 CWEN 4.5% $18.65

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Bottom Line: The Right Long-Term Plan Can Help You Make The Most Of The Next Bear Market

Don't get me wrong, my goal isn't to scare anyone out of stocks. But the fact remains that, while this pullback is unlikely to become a bear market, at some point one is inevitable. At that time fear and panic will have a stranglehold on stocks, and the sensationalistic media won't help matters any.

The reason I write my commentaries, these updates, and my weekly economic updates is to prepare as many people as I can for what is coming. The economy will eventually fall into recession, corporate earnings will shrink, and stocks will fall fast and hard (by most people's standards). But while a bear market is going to feel terrible, it's also precisely the best time for long-term investors (including retirees) to put their money to work.

Because when Wall Street is running deep red even the highest-quality dividend stocks start selling at ridiculously undervalued prices. All rationality will be thrown out the window as panic selling ahead of expected panic selling feeds into a self-fulfilling prophecy. But if you know such turmoil is coming you can prepare for it.

That means having the right capital allocation plan in place to not just ride out the coming storm, but actually profit from it. Remember that while stocks usually go up most years, it's when they fall hard and fast that you can lock in the best yield on cost, and long-term total returns. Or to put another way, bull markets make you money, bear markets make you rich.

