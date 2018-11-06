A Look At New Gold After Q3 Results

Also, the prospect of year-end selling looms. New Gold is an interesting story with intriguing potential, but it is most likely a pass until the next year.

However, this one data point is unlikely to push the stock much higher from current levels since investors have been discouraged by company's results too many times.

New Gold shares lost about 75% of their value since the beginning of the year on weak performance of the Rainy River mine.

A month ago, I looked at a speculative opportunity in Asanko Gold (AKG), and this naturally led me to take a look at New Gold (NGD). The charts are similar, and the stories are also somewhat similar. In each case, there is a mine (Rainy River for New Gold) that is promising, plenty of capital is spent on it and then something goes wrong, pushing the shares to new lows almost on a weekly basis. New Gold has recently published its third-quarter results, providing the opportunity to look at what's going on in the company and whether immediate upside catalysts exist.

The company reported revenues of $147.1 million and a loss of $165.8 million, which was driven by the major impairment related to the sale of the Mesquite mine. The company finished the third quarter with $129 million of cash and $940 billion of long-term debt. New Gold will get a boost to the cash position in the fourth quarter as it will receive proceeds of $158 million for the sale of the Mesquite mine.

On the operating cash flow front, the company generated $51.1 million, as the company's second mine, New Afton, helped mitigate the impact from continuous problems at Rainy River. The company's current financial position signals that it has no near-term liquidity problems and that New Gold is not heading to bankruptcy right now (this is always worth checking when you are looking at a sub-$1 stock).

In practice, this means that speculators may make technical-based short-term trades in the company's shares and sleep well. However, only the real, fundamental catalysts may produce a major and sustainable move in the stock.

On the fundamental front, New Gold received a new CEO in September. This could be a coincidence, but Rainy River performance has also improved in September and the company is looking for a stronger fourth quarter. Here's what the company stated in the report:

The fourth quarter will be a pivotal quarter for New Gold as we advance a short-term operational plan at Rainy River to reposition this core operation for long-term success. We are confident that additional productivity improvements will be realized during the fourth quarter".

Now the question is whether the market will believe in this message. The company thinks that it is ready to solve the mill performance problems at Rainy River and achieve sustainable results, encouraged by September breakthrough:

Source: New Gold 3Q presentation

Based on the experience with the beaten-down stocks, the market believes it when it sees it. Typically, when a company has a history of disappointing investors, especially with technical issues, the stock market needs more than a new CEO and one month of good performance to believe that the problems are being solved and adjust the stock price accordingly.

Also, for a stock with New Gold's chart, the problem of year-end selling may be significant. Given the fact that the fourth-quarter report will likely be issued somewhere in February, it's hard to envision that speculators will extensively buy New Gold shares before the New Year as it will most likely lack catalysts and may get some pressure from tax-loss sellers.

In short, the story appears interesting and worth following. However, if the recent years in the mining space have taught investors and traders something, it is a simple fact that it can always get worse. So, real evidence of positive improvements is necessary before the shares may attempt to create a sustainable upside trend.

