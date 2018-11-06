Is It Time To Go Long Gold?

The ProShares Ultra Gold (UGL) ETF, which is a leveraged (x2) that tracks the gold bullion, has fallen by about 22% this year since reaching its all-time high of $44.38 in January. It is currently trading at around $34. The performance of gold is strongly correlated to movements in the US Dollar, because the metal is a dollar-denominated commodity. The dollar has strengthened this year due to rising interest rates, which in turn hurts gold. Gold is also called the "non-yielding bullion," because gold does not yield any income. Hence, higher interest rates hurts demand for the metal as well as investors would rather allocate capital towards interest-yielding securities, as opposed to gold.

It is not hard to figure out why gold has had such a bad year so far given the rising rate environment. Though given that UGL has come own by about 22% this year, is it a good time to start buying into the ETF at these levels? Let us dig deeper into the drivers of the gold price to get a better idea.

Strong Economy and a Hawkish Fed

The Fed has turned increasingly hawkish ever since Jerome Powell took over as Fed chairman in February 2018. His statement that rates were "a long way from neutral" on Oct. 3, 2018, only added to the hawkish sentiment. This caused the US Dollar and yields on treasuries to rise, both of which hurt demand for gold. The strengthening US economy is allowing the Fed to turn more hawkish and raise interest rates faster.

Last week's employment data was also supportive for a more hawkish Fed. In October, the US added 250,000 non-farm payroll jobs versus the 190,000 expected. Moreover, wages grew by 3.1%, which has led to markets anticipating higher inflation coming ahead. As a result, this put pressure on gold as a stronger economy translates into a stronger US Dollar.

The Fed will be meeting again this week, with an interest rate announcement on Nov. 8, 2018. While the Fed is not likely to raise interest rates at this meeting, the minutes from the meeting that will release on Nov. 28, 2018 will offer further clues about the Fed's approach towards future monetary policy movements. Given the release of strong economic data recently, it is very unlikely the Fed will tone down its hawkishness. Furthermore, Fed chairman will be speaking on Nov. 14, 2018. Therefore, investors that are considering making bullish bets on gold using UGL should definitely wait until the Fed chair has spoken, because his words could strongly drive the price of gold.

Trade War Tension

The US and China have been going back and forth by putting new tariffs on each other's goods and services. There has been fear that any escalation in trade tensions could dramatically slowdown global economic growth, which led to increased safe-haven buying of gold. However, recently there have been talks of a possible trade deal between the two nations, which led to an unwinding of safe haven bets.

However, keep in mind that there is no concrete trade deal in place yet. Therefore if trade tensions continue, it could support gold higher. Nevertheless, I would not recommend long-term investors to place bullish bets on gold simply based on this situation. In fact, if trade agreement made, not only will safe haven bets unwind, but Fed could also become more hawkish due to less economic uncertainty. This would definitely strengthen the Dollar, and drag UGL lower.

Weak demand from India

India is the second largest consumer of Gold. Usually during festive seasons in the country, demand for Gold rises. However this year, growth in demand for gold has been lackluster. One of the main reasons behind this is the weak rupee this year, as a result of widening current account deficit. The weak rupee makes gold imports more expensive, thereby dampening demand for the metal. As a result, seasonal demand for gold that should support UGL is also absent this year. Market conditions for gold are simply not favorable at the moment.

Strategy

While the 22% decline in UGL can appear as an attractive time to buy, I believe there is still weakness ahead for the metal. The main driver of gold's price is the Federal Reserve. Until we see a significant slowdown in economic growth that would encourage the Fed to turn less hawkish, I believe it is a risky time to buy into the ETF. The best time to make bullish bets on UGL would be when the market is strongly anticipating a more bearish Fed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.