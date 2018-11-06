Data I/O Is A Buy Here

The shares are cheap now, when the cycle turns and especially if the SentriX start ramping (jury still out), they could quickly rise.

In fact, management is so confident of its financials that it is starting a share buyback program.

What we do know is that the company is fairing pretty well even through the down-cycle, with its accounts staying in the black.

The shares still priced for a crash that still isn't materializing. On the other hand, there is no conclusive evidence we have passed the worst of the down-cycle either.

In our previous article about Data I/O (DAIO), we argued that the shares were priced for a crash that was nowhere in sight. With the Q3 figures out, it is still nowhere in sight, but we're still in a down-cycle, after last year's exuberant growth:

DAIO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The chart doesn't yet contain Q3 figures (which is one reason why we included a table with quarterly figures below), but the downturn isn't over and revenues for the past 12 months declined to $29.4M. From an investor perspective, there are two main questions:

Have we passed the low point of the cycle?

Is the new platform, the SentriX gaining traction?

Before we try to shed light on these issues, we think it is also important to keep in mind several other considerations:

The structural growth from automotive

The structural improvement of financials

The new market opportunity

The new business model

The cycle

Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 sales 9.1 9.6 8.1 7.6 7.2 6.5 bookings 10.1 8.2 7.6 6.2 7.2 7.0 backlog 4.7 4.6 4.0 2.7 1.9 3.1 gross margin 56.9 62.1 58.5 57.9 59.0 63.0 adj EBITDA 1.7 2.3 1.4 0.57 1.3 1.0

From company sources. Everything is in mln. dollars apart from gross margin, which is in percentage of revenues.

What you see is a steady decline in revenues and bookings from the peak of the cycle mid last year. It's perhaps a little too soon to conclude that the worst has passed, but there has not been any collapse either.

Q3 sales could have been a little inflated because in Q2, receivables increased by $1M sequentially to $5.4M due to a lot of shipments late in the quarter so revenue wasn't recognized in Q2, but in Q3 instead. On the other hand, backlog increased sequentially from $1.9M to $3.1M.

Management argues that these cycles are roughly 3 years in duration so by that account we would be close to the low point. There are three reasons to expect the cycles to be less pronounced going forward:

Increasing percentage of sales to automotive OEM suppliers (61% of bookings in Q3 up from 39% in Q1 2016). We explained the importance in earlier articles (for instance here).

Increase in installed base structurally increases service and consumables, 24% of revenue was produced by adapters and another 11% is software and maintenance contracts, so this is a third of revenue.

The SentriX business model.

The latter could become especially interesting. Management has changed track and takes advantage of its strong balance sheet to allow customers to buy a SentriX on a pay-per-use basis, rather than as a one-off CapEx expenditure.

They already have four of these SentriX out there, while this is still a market development year. But this new business model lowers the barrier for customers to engage with the SentriX, and when this installed basis increases, it could even out a lot of the cyclicality that comes from the CapEx model of their other machines.

In theory, this could be huge with the advent of 5G and the IoT boosting demand for microcontrollers and the need for secure provisioning (Q3CC):

Industry analysts from ABI estimate the microcontroller market at over 20 billion units. Further, they estimate the addressable market of secure microcontrollers and secure elements at several billion units in the next five years. Today, nearly three in seven of Data I/O's existing requests for device support are microcontroller based and we believe our customers program several hundred million microcontrollers every year using Data I/O technology. The move to security is where all of the microcontroller growth is expected to be and opens up an opportunity nearly 10 times as large as our current core microcontroller business in our opinion.

It's early days, of course but there is no denying that the opportunity is there.

Finances

If, as we surmise, the company is close to the bottom of the cycle, this bottom is remarkable for the way financial metrics have kept up. First up, margins. The figures below are GAAP and don't contain the Q3 figures.

DAIO Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Gross margin (adjusted) was 63%, which is a marked increase from past quarters. When you even things out, you get a considerable rise (Q3CC):

Our gross margin as a percentage of sales over the trailing four quarters at approximately 59% bears out the successful implementation of our cost reduction and continuous improvement efforts. Over the past six years, our annualized gross margins have increased from about 48% to over 59%.

Operating costs are actually falling, from $4.0M in Q2 to $3.7M in Q3 and $4.1M a year ago. But they aren't falling as much as revenues so operating margins have suffered.

DAIO Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash flows have also turned with the cycle, but these are still positive. As a result, the company's cash position has increased further from $16.6M at the end of Q2 to $18.9M at the end of Q3.

This was due entirely to a decrease in receivables though, from $5.4M at the end of Q2 to $2.8M at the end of Q3. But it's still reassuring that the company isn't bleeding cash in the cyclical downturn.

In fact, they still produced positive earnings of $0.04 per share. In past downturns the company moved into the red.

Guidance

The company doesn't really provide any formal guidance, but they did notice that bookings in September and October were strong. That's not a guidance, that is what conspired (Q3CC):

But we really saw a nice surge in bookings in September. It was a very strong month for systems orders. And October was also a very good month... September was probably our best CapEx month of the year, and October started out extremely well. So - but then - again, those aren't guidance.

So, there is some indication we might see a little bit of an upturn in Q4 here.

Buyback

The board agreed to a $2M buyback program, further evidence that they are weathering the downturn pretty well financially.

Valuation

We think here is where it gets exciting:

DAIO PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

We just simply think valuation is too low. The one analyst expects an EPS of $0.04 this year rising to $0.19 next year. That expectation is a little curious, given that we already have $0.12 per share in the first three quarters of the year, and the expectation for Q4 is a loss of 3 cents so this doesn't add up.

The $18.9M in cash is a whopping 43.6% of the market capitalization. We think the shares crashed in expectation that the company would bleed cash during the downturn.

So far it hasn't. In fact, it's instigating a buyback. Management is clearly not worried about cash.

Conclusion

There are no conclusive signs that the company has passed the low of the cyclical downturn, but this time around, the downturn looks fairly mild with company figures still in the black (only just). There are structural tailwinds that seem to have flattened the cycle.

While sales and bookings are down, the company isn't making losses or bleeding cash. Wait until the upturn starts and the SentriX model starts ramping. The latter in particular has a large market opportunity in front of it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.