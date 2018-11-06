5 Reasons Why This 5.2% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Is Now My Biggest Holding

That being said, only those comfortable with the inherently risky (and volatile) nature of even blue-chip pharma stocks should own AbbVie.

AbbVie is likely to grow at double digits for the next 10 years, is 37% undervalued, and combined with its 5.2% yield, might generate nearly 21% CAGR long-term total returns.

The company's most recent earnings show that the risks the market has been obsessing over for months are wildly overblown.

The recent market pullback was a fantastic time for income investors to go bargain hunting. Even dividend aristocrats, like AbbVie, saw their prices crash to ridiculously low levels.

(Source: imgflip)

I'm a contrarian value investor whose high-yield income growth retirement portfolio is focused on three things:

maximum safe yield (5+%)

double-digit long-term dividend growth

buying stocks at extremely undervalued levels (high margin of safety, the average stock I own is 32% undervalued)

That's why I LOVE market pullbacks like we saw in October. That's because times of peak market fear means that even the bluest of blue chips, including dividend aristocrats like AbbVie (ABBV) can sell at fire-sale prices.

Even objectively great earnings can be ignored during times like these, which means that for bargain hunters such as myself, the time is perfect to "be greedy when others are fearful".

ABBV data by YCharts

While AbbVie was just one of 11 stocks I was buying during this downturn, it's severe bear market in 2018 means that I was buying it most aggressively. In fact, during the last few weeks, I doubled my position in the company. As a result today this high-yield dividend aristocrat is my biggest holding, about 8.5% of my portfolio (my risk cap is 10%). I was able to buy the stock as low as $79.26 (5.4% yield) and lower my initial cost basis from $98 to just $86 per share (yield on cost 5.0%).

Let's take a look at the five reasons why I consider AbbVie one of the most undervalued quality dividend stocks you can buy today. That's even accounting for all the risk factors that Wall Street has been freaking out over. In fact, when we look at the facts, those fears are wildly overblown. As a result, AbbVie is about 37% undervalued today. When combined with one of the highest yields in the industry, and its long-term expected double-digit growth rate, that means this high-yield blue chip potentially offers income investors nearly 21% long-term CAGR total returns over the coming decade.

That means AbbVie isn't just one of the best aristocrats you can buy today but is likely one of the best overall stocks you can own over the coming decade. That's why I bought so aggressively during this recent downturn, because as Warren Buffett famously said: "When it's raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble".

1. Great Earnings Once Again Prove AbbVie To Be One Of The Best Pharma Blue Chips In The World

AbbVie has never missed earnings expectations for at least two years, and that winning streak continued in Q3 2018.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Once again AbbVie beat on its top and bottom line expectations, thanks to continuing strong growth in its major blockbuster franchises.

(Source: AbbVie earnings release)

That includes not just 9.8% constant currency growth in Humira sales (now over $20 billion per year), but more importantly 41% growth in cancer drug Imbruvica. When combined with the first launches of oncology medication Venclexta, this helped drive 46% revenue growth in AbbVie's hematology franchise. Meanwhile, Hepatitis C drug Mavyret continues to see over 100% sales growth, as it steals market share from Gilead (GILD)'s Harvoni and Sovaldi.

Metric Q3 2018 Results YTD Results Revenue Growth 17.7% 19.4% Operating Income Growth 17.3% 13.7% Net Income Growth 68.4% 42.9% Shares Outstanding -5.5% -4.2% EPS Growth 79.2% 46.5% Adjusted EPS Growth 51.8% 46.2% Dividend Growth 50.0% 50.0%

(Source: earnings release)

The end result was that AbbVie once more posted industry-leading growth rates, including nearly 52% growth in adjusted EPS, which continues 2018's blockbuster earnings growth.

For the third time this year, AbbVie has raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance, from $7.76 to $7.86 to $7.90 to $7.92 per share. That would mean mid-range earnings growth of 41.3% this year, though much of that is courtesy of tax reform.

However, as you can see, even in 2019 and well beyond, analysts (and management) believe that AbbVie can continue generating double-digit earnings growth.

Time Frame EPS Growth Rate 2018 41.6% 2019 10.7% 5 Year (OTCPK:CAGR) 17.0% 10 Year (OTCPK:CAGR) 10.6%

(Sources: Yahoo Finance, Fast Graphs)

That's why, in perhaps the best news from AbbVie's earnings release, management announced it was raising the dividend 11.5%, to $4.28 per share. That might pale in comparison to 2018's two hikes which totaled 50%, but it shows strong confidence in the company's future sales, earnings, and cash flow growth. Because as the saying goes "the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised". That's especially true when management goes out of its way to highlight its strong commitment to sustainable annual dividend increases.

"This reflects an increase of approximately 11.5 percent, continuing AbbVie's strong commitment to returning cash to shareholders through a growing dividend. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its quarterly dividend by 168 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years." - earnings release (emphasis added)

Why is management so confident that it can safely hike the dividend when AbbVie's yield is already one of the richest in the industry (and now near all-time highs)? According to Chairman and CEO Rick Gonzalez, it's because the company expects to convert that earnings growth into free cash flow growth:

"In addition to the strong bottom line performance, we also expect to continue to generate significant cash flows. Underscoring the continued confidence in our business, today we're announcing 11.5% increase in our quarterly cash dividend from $0.96 per share to $1.07 per share" - Richard Gonzalez, CEO

But what about the loss of EU patent protection on Humira and the launch of so many biosimilars there starting in October? While that's indeed happening, as usual, the market's fears about future global Humira sales falling off a cliff are greatly overblown.

2. Despite EU Humira Biosimilar Competition Double-Digit Growth Is Still Expected Next Year

On October 31st, AbbVie shares plunged about 4% when Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal reported that the company might have to offer up to 80% discounts on Humira in the EU to maintain market share in the face of biosimilar launches that are already taking place. That's above the standard 50% discounts that most drugs offer when faced with biosimilar competition.

Many investors extrapolated an 80% price cut in the EU to mean that international Humira sales would fall off a cliff, and thus cause AbbVie's future sales and earnings to start a potentially precipitous decline.

As usual, this news proved to be overblown. As Rick Gonzalez pointed out during the conference call:

"We've seen discounting at ranges from as low as 10% to as high as around 80%. The higher discounting is seen in the Nordic tender countries...They have a policy of non-medical switching. I'd say they're a bit of an unusual market from that perspective, and that tends to drive deeper discounts...They represent about 4% or 5% of the overall revenue of our international business. And they don't tend to move into the other markets based on any of the experience that we've seen or any of the experience that we've had." - Richard Gonazalez, CEO (emphasis added)

Now that's not to say that biosimilar competition in the EU won't hurt international Humira sales, because it will. Previously management had warned investors that international Humira sales would probably fall about 18% to 20% in 2019, due to these launches and the discounting it would have to initiate to maintain market share. It's true that EU Humira discounting is greater than expected, meaning that those sales declines will now be steeper.

I'd say on average the discounting is coming in approximately 10 points higher than what we would have anticipated. So if you go back to the 18% to 20% that we've communicated before as a planning assumption that we had back a year or two ago, if you look at the new calculation, you would put that at 26% to 27%." - Richard Gonzalez, CEO, (emphasis added)

So what does that actually mean in terms of global Humira sales? Well per management here are its 2018 Humira sales forecasts:

International: $6.3 billion (32%)

US: $13.7 billion (68%)

Total Humira sales: $20 billion

In order to be extra conservative Rick Gonzalez told analysts that "On the biosimilar erosion, I think the best way for you to think about it is it's across the book of the $6.3 billion of business." That would mean that in 2019 AbbVie's international Humira sales (19% of company revenue in Q3), would likely fall by about $1.7 billion. That equates to roughly a 5.2% sales decline. Aha! That proves the bears are right and AbbVie shares are set to keep plunging right? Actually no.

Remember that in the US AbbVie continues to have strong patent protection on Humira, and has recently signed five agreements with rival drug makers who are planning to launch Humira biosimilars in the US. That includes Amgen (AMGN), Samsung Bioepis, Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), and most recently Novartis(NVS). These agreements not just give AbbVie a royalty (typically 8% to 18% of sales) on biosimilar Humira sales, but means no rival drugs will launch in this country until 2023.

Don't forget that in Q3 2018 and YTD 2018, US Humira sales were up 12.5% and 11.3%, respectively. That's because according to Morningstar's Damien Conover, US Humira market share for its indications are about 25% or less. That's why US Humira volumes continue to grow, including at 6.3% in Q3 according to Mr. Gonzalez. The company also continues to raise prices, further driving stronger US Humira sales. In 2019 US Humira sales are likely to continue growing, most likely at 10% to 12%. That would mean:

2019 International Humira decline: $1.7 billion

2019 US Humira increase: $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion

2019 Global Humira Sales: -$300 million to -$100 million

This small dip in Humira sales means that, on this one drug alone, AbbVie would likely see a 0.6% decline in sales, using 2018's current' run rate as a base. And let's not forget that in 2019 AbbVie is planning on expanding or launching five new blockbuster drugs: Imbruvica, Venclexta, Orilissa, risankizumab, and upadacitinib (more on these in a moment). The combination of these drugs launches, plus continued growth in Imbruvica, is why management, including 41-year company veteran CEO Richard Gonzalez, told analysts that despite all the headwinds the company faces, double-digit earnings growth is likely to continue.

"And while 2018 certainly sets a very high bar for performance, we expect strong earnings growth once again next year. Although it's too early to provide specific growth targets for 2019 as we're still in the midst of our annual planning process, based on our strong underlying business momentum, we are confident in our ability to deliver double-digit earnings growth once again in 2019." -Richard Gonazalez, CEO (emphasis added)

And just to make sure that investors don't underestimate his confidence about that earnings growth forecast Gonzalez told analysts:

And that's why we're coming back to you and telling you we're absolutely confident we can deliver double digit....you can assume that it will be double digit as a floor." - Richard Gonzalez (emphasis added)

But naturally one would expect management to always be bullish and optimistic on conference calls. That's why it's important for investors to trust but verify that a company can actually deliver on such rosy forecasts.

3. Industry Leading Drug Pipeline Means Double-Digit Growth Rate Remains On Track

Humira still makes up 62% of AbbVie's sales (and over 70% of profits). Thus for the company to deliver on its promised earnings and cash flow growth next year (and far beyond), it is essential that AbbVie diversifies its product range.

(Source: AbbVie investor presentation)

That's because, due to the 10% larger discounting on EU Humira, peak global Humira sales are likely to now come in at about $20.3 billion in 2020. Now that's still excellent and even beyond 2020 analysts don't think that AbbVie is facing a Gilead Sciences like revenue slide into oblivion. In fact, according to analyst firm EvaluatePharma, Humira is likely to remain the best selling drug in the world all the way to 2024 when it's expected to still bring in $15.2 billion in revenue. Even in 2025, long past the date when Humira will be facing US biosimilar rivals, management expects around $12 billion in sales from its legacy mega-blockbuster. The bottom line is that Humira is NOT Sovaldi/Harvoni, which cured their diseases and thus naturally saw sales fall off a cliff over time. Humira is an IV drug patients take every few weeks, and thus will remain a solid source of recurring and high margin revenue for many years to come.

But while Humira (on track to become the best selling drug of all time) may continue to be a cash cow for AbbVie, Wall Street, and dividend investors, care about long-term growth. That's where AbbVie's industry-leading drug development pipeline (74 new and expanded indications strong) comes in. In fact, according to EvaluatePharma AbbVie has the second strongest drug pipeline in the world, estimated to generate $21.2 billion in incremental revenue over the next five years.

That pipeline is focused on all major parts of the global drug market.

(Source: AbbVie Investor Presentation)

Combined those four major target markets come to roughly $200 billion in annual sales and are growing at about 4% per year. Specifically, AbbVie's medium-term future growth hinges on five key drugs:

blood cancer drug Imbruvica: estimated $7.5 billion in annual peak sales (by 2022)

endometriosis drug Orilissa: $1 billion in annual peak sales

drug cancer drug Venclexta: $3 billion in annual peak sales

immunology drugs risankizumab and upadacitinib: $10 to $12 billion in combined peak annual sales

While AbbVie is set up well in oncology (the highest margin sub-industry in pharma), continued dominance in immunology drugs that treat conditions like arthritis and Crohn's disease will be its largest growth opportunities. So how are the company's efforts at bringing risankizumab and upadacitinib to market going?

Well according to Scott Brun, AbbVie's vice president of scientific affairs, risankizumab is showing itself to be 105% more effective than rival products like Johnson & Johnson's Stelara, which is currently generating $4 billion in annual sales. In fact, according to Mr. Brun that drug is seeing "the highest responses we've seen in patients with psoriasis." This bodes well for it receiving approvals in 2019.

That's because according to Michael Severino, AbbVie's Senior Vice President of Global Development and Corporate Chief Medical Officer, risankizumab isn't just seeing success in one late-stage drug trial, but four.

Across each of the four Phase 3 studies in the pivotal program, risankizumab consistently showed very high and durable rates of skin clearance." Michael Severino

Meanwhile, upadacitinib (a next-gen oral medication replacement for Humira) is showing itself to be 66% effective in early trials. That's double the rate of the current standard of care (Methotrexate). This is why Michael Severino told analysts at the Q3 conference call that:

Risankizumab and upadacitinib are on track to launch in 2019, and we're confident based on their profiles both will perform very well and drive significant growth." - Michael Severino (emphasis added)

These five blockbusters are what is primarily expected to drive AbbVie's total sales up from about $32 billion in 2018 to roughly $47 billion in 2025.

(Source: AbbVie Investor Presentation)

That represents 47% revenue growth, or 5.7% CAGR over the next seven years. Keep in mind that in the pharma industry achieving even 1% to 3% long-term sales growth is considered a success, due to new drug launches being offset by declines in legacy medications that go off patent. Also note that the company's long-term forecast is risk-adjusted, meaning it takes into account management's best estimates for regulatory approval.

That's why CFO Bill chase recently told analysts that, despite the setback in Rova-T (see risk section) the company remains "very comfortable" with its 2025 forecast of $35 billion in annual non-Humira revenue. If AbbVie can indeed hit that target (historically it almost never misses on guidance) then by 2025 Humira will have dropped from 62% of company sales today to 26%. That's still a high single product concentration by industry standards, but also means that AbbVie's risk profile will continue to get substantially better over time. Which will almost certainly earn it a much higher multiple than it has today.

In fact, as non-Humira drugs continue to drive industry-leading double-digit earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth, AbbVie is likely to deliver outstanding long-term total returns. That's courtesy of the best dividend profile of any blue-chip pharma stock.

4. Dividend Profile: Still The Best In Biotech

The most important part of any income investment is the dividend profile which consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential. Along with valuation, this is what usually determines total returns.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10 Year Analyst Projected EPS Growth Rate 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Valuation Adjusted CAGR Total Return Potential AbbVie 5.2% 48% 10.6% 15.8% 20.7% S&P 500 1.9% 38% 6.4% 8.3% 0% to 5%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, Moneychimp)

AbbVie today offers a mouth-watering 5.2% yield, which is among the highest of not just any pharma stock, but also one of the highest in the S&P 500. In fact, it's the second highest yielding dividend aristocrat, behind only much slower growing (and less well managed) AT&T (T). But more important than a high forward yield, is the fact that AbbVie's dividend is low risk, courtesy of a modest 48% FCF payout ratio. That free cash flow is not just growing at double-digit rates but is recession resistant as well.

The other half of the safe dividend equation is the balance sheet. In a highly capital intensive industry (15.4% of revenue on R&D in Q3), you want to make sure a drug maker's debt levels aren't too high.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Borrowing Cost AbbVie 3.3 10.7 72% A- 2.8% Industry Average 1.8 NA 59% NA NA

(Sources: Morningstar, Fast Graphs, CSImarketing, Gurufocus)

Now at first glance, AbbVie's debt levels might seem dangerous. That's courtesy of two major acquisitions over the years which were mostly funded with debt. However, it's important to keep in mind two things. First, AbbVie is a free cash flow minting machine, converting about 34% of sales into FCF (which is used for dividends, buybacks, and debt repayment). Today AbbVie is retaining about $6.1 billion per year in FCF after funding its dividend. That's enough to repay all of its debt within less than five years if it wanted to.

Next, while the leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) is important, what ultimately matters more is the net debt/EBITDA ratio and how that's trending. AbbVie's net leverage ratio spiked in 2015 and 2016 after it acquired Pharmacyclics for $21 billion (gaining Imbruvica) in 2015, and then Stemcentrx in 2016 for $9.8 billion.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In 2018 that spiked again due to the company's $7.5 billion Dutch auction buyback. But within 12 months the company's net leverage ratio is expected to fall back to 2.2, far below the safe level of 3.0 for most companies. That's why credit rating agencies aren't worried about AbbVie's debt, and why it enjoys an A- credit rating and can borrow at interest rates below those of the US Treasury (about 2.9%). Interest rates that are less than one-tenth the company's sky-high and industry-leading 35.5% return on invested capital or ROIC. In other words, what debt AbbVie has taken on has been put to great work in growing its cash flow and dividend.

How fast is AbbVie's dividend likely to grow over time? Well, the larger than expected EU Humira discounts have indeed lowered the company's long-term growth potential. Analyst 10 year EPS growth forecasts are down from about 13% before they were announced, to just 10.6%. However, that's still double digits, and among the fastest long-term growth rates in the industry. Given AbbVie's current FCF payout ratio, and the fact that management is growing the dividend at the same rate as forward cash flow for the last two years, it's probably a safe assumption that AbbVie's payout will grow in line with earnings and FCF/share in the future.

When combined with AbbVie's generous yield, that means AbbVie, even if the valuation were to never recover, would be capable of delivering about 16% annual returns. For context, the S&P 500's historical CAGR total return has been 9.2% since 1871. But today Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard founder Jack Bogle expect just 0% to 5% CAGR total returns from the S&P 500 over the coming five to 10 years. And when we adjust for valuation then we find that AbbVie offers today's investor:

a 173% higher-yield

much faster dividend growth potential (since 1990 S&P 500's median dividend growth rate has been 6.4%)

potentially four times the CAGR total return potential over the next decade

In fact, due to its incredibly undervalued shares, I expect AbbVie to be capable of delivering nearly 21% CAGR total returns over the next 10 years. That's good enough to potentially increase your investment by about 700%. How can I make such a bold claim? Thanks to AbbVie being one of the most undervalued, fast-growing dividend aristocrats in America.

5. Valuation: One Of The Most Undervalued Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

ABBV Total Return Price data by YCharts

Despite a strong start to the year AbbVie has managed to underperform the S&P 500 by nearly 15% over the past 12 months. But while some may see this as a sign that it's a "value trap", I instead see one of the best long-term high-yield dividend growth opportunities you can find today.

There are dozens of ways to value a stock but historically two have been most useful for dividend aristocrats like AbbVie. The first is to compare its PE ratio to its historical norms.

Forward PE 5 Year Average Forward PE Five Year Average PE 10 Year EPS Growth Baked Into Share Price 10 Year Analyst EPS Growth Consensus 9.9 13.2 21.5 0.7% 10.6%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs, Benjamin Graham)

Today AbbVie trades at just 9.9 times forward EPS. That's not just well below its five-year average, but also below the industry average:

Pharma average forward PE: 16.7

S&P 500 forward PE: 15.4

AT&T forward PE: 8.6

IBM (IBM) forward PE: 8.6

AbbVie's forward PE is in line with what slow growth (or no growth) companies like AT&T and IBM are currently priced at. In fact, AbbVie's current forward PE is baking in just 0.7% long-term EPS growth, 15 times less than what analysts, management, and I, expect it to realistically deliver.

Ok, so AbbVie is clearly undervalued, but how does that translate to nearly 21% long-term return potential? For that, I turn to the most accurate valuation model thus far discovered for blue-chip dividend stocks. That would be dividend yield theory or DYT.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

DYT was made famous by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends when it began exclusively using it in 1966 to generate decades of market-beating returns, and with about 10% less volatility to boot.

DYT states that for stable business model companies (with relatively consistent growth rates over time), yields tend to cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. Buy when the yield is significantly higher than fair value yield and when the valuation returns to its historical norm you'll see shares appreciate faster than EPS, FCF, and dividends.

Forward Yield 5 Year Average Yield 5 Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield 5.2% 3.5% 3.0% 3.25%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus)

AbbVie's fair value yield is about 3.25%, which I find by averaging the five-year average and median yield. That means shares are about 37% undervalued and would need to rise by 62% just for the yield to return to its historical norm.

Discount To Fair Value Upside Potential To Fair Value Long-Term CAGR Valuation Boost Valuation Adjusted 10 Year CAGR Total Return Potential 37% 62% 4.9% 20.7%

(Sources: Dividend Yield Theory, Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

If that were to happen in one year, it would mean AbbVie investors would enjoy a 62% valuation boost + 5.2% yield or a 67.2% total return. But obviously, such a scenario is unlikely. I can't predict how long it will take AbbVie to return to fair value but historically almost all stocks do (as long as the thesis remains intact) within five to 10 years. For my valuation adjusted Gordon Dividend Growth Model (total return = yield + long-term EPS/dividend growth, relatively effective since 1956) I use a 10-year time frame. That means I assume that by the end of 2028 AbbVie will be trading purely on its fundamentals (Humira concerns will be gone).

A 62% valuation boost over 10 years equates to the stock outpacing EPS and FCF/share by 4.9% annually for the next decade. Add it all up and you get: 5.2% yield + 10.6% long-term EPS/dividend growth + 4.9% valuation boost = 20.7%. For a fast-growing dividend aristocrat to offer such returns is incredible, and only possible because the market is so fixated on what might go wrong (risks) rather than AbbVie's strong fundamentals (the facts) and proven ability to adapt to challenging industry conditions. That's why AbbVie is now trading at multiples far below that of most S&P 500 companies (which are slower growing and less well run), as well as most of its industry peers (also slower growing and lower quality).

For blue chips of this caliber, I'd be happy to pay and recommend investors buy at fair value. So when the shares are offering a 37% margin of safety? Well, then I'll pound the table, again and again, pointing out the fact that AbbVie is one of the best blue chips you can buy today. I'll even commit $28,0For blue chips of this caliber, I'd be happy to pay and recommend investors buy at fair value. So when the shares are offering a 37% margin of safety? Well, then I'll pound the table, again and again, pointing out the fact that AbbVie is one of the best blue chips you can buy today. I'll even commit $28,000 of my own money to one of my highest conviction investing ideas.

Of course, AbbVie is only a "very strong buy" for investors who are comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

As 2018 has shown in general, and the last month in particular, even the bluest of pharma blue chips can be incredibly volatile. That's because the nature of the drug industry is high-risk/high-reward.

That's partially due to the drug development process which is fraught with peril. On average for every 10,000 potential treatments, just a handful make it past the long and costly FDA approval process. In fact, even factoring in joint ventures the average drug costs about $800 million to bring to market.

(Source: Douglas Goodman)

And since drug patents eventually expire, resulting in generic and biosimilar competition, all drug companies must deal with the "hamster wheel" nature of replacing revenues and earnings from legacy blockbuster medications. That isn't always guaranteed since even promising drugs can end up disappointing at any stage of drug trials. It was AbbVie's disappointing March Rova-T trial results that caused the stock to initially start falling earlier this year, as analysts began lowering estimates for peak annual sales from an earlier $5 billion to as low as $2 billion.

Now it's true that AbbVie has an above average track record on R&D and bringing drugs to market. However, peak annual drug sales estimates are merely educated guesstimates that analysts and management make based on numerous assumptions. Those include when (and if) a drug gets approval, and what kind of market share it's expected to eventually win.

This kind of uncertainty is why analysts' 12-month price targets on AbbVie vary so wildly (from $79 at the low end to $127 at the high end). Now I personally don't put much stock in 12-month price targets, but the point is that when you're dealing with so many unknowns, there is no way to predict where a stock will end up in the short-term. Though I should point out that the low-end price target is close to where the stock trades today, indicating that even the most bearish analysts think AbbVie is likely close to its ultimate bottom.

And we can't forget the other side of headline risk, which is regulatory. Drug makers are one of the favorite punching bags of regulators and politicians including our very own president who has gone so far as to say that pharma company pricing is "getting away with murder." Over the past few months, regulators and administration officials have proposed all manner of potentially harmful changes that could make the entire industry less profitable in the future. These include:

accelerating generic and biosimilar approvals at the FDA

eliminating drug rebates to pharmacy benefits managers or PBMs (at least for Medicare)

benchmarking Medicare drug prices to those in Europe (typically 50% below US levels)

Such ideas are not new and been bandied about for years. But should they actually make it past the industry's army of lobbyists and become law, then the entire industry, including AbbVie, would see slower profit and dividend growth in the coming years.

(Source: Congressional Budget Office)

How likely is that to actually happen? Well, the fact that Medicare spending is expected to help drive annual Federal deficits to over $1.5 trillion by 2028 increases the risk.

Ultimately this means that, while drug stocks are a great defensive choice in terms of recession-resistant cash flow, income investors should probably stick with the best run blue chips in the industry. Those with safe dividends and management teams with proven records of navigating this industry's complex and ever-changing risk environment. And for some extra conservative investors, avoiding the industry entirely might be appropriate. That's especially true if these kinds of risks will cause you to lose sleep at night and potentially panic sell during inevitable share price declines.

Bottom Line: When It's Raining Gold Reach For Bucket Not A Thimble

I'm not a market timer, and can't predict if AbbVie has bottomed yet. While the stock market itself is likely to see a strong rally in the coming months, AbbVie itself might have to keep proving Wall Street's fears overblown by delivering on that double-digit earnings growth in 2019 before shares move meaningfully higher.

What I do know for certain is that AbbVie remains one of the world's best pharmaceutical companies with strong competitive advantages including:

very strong short, medium, and long-term growth catalysts (Humira + 2nd best drug pipeline in the industry)

a proven management team that knows how to navigate the high-risk nature of this industry (and a deep bench to replace retiring executives)

some of the industry's best long-term earnings and dividend growth prospects

a mouth-watering dividend, that's safe thanks to a reasonable payout ratio and a strong (A- rated) balance sheet that continues to improve over time

Today AbbVie's shares are about 37% undervalued according to the most time-tested valuation method for dividend stocks we have (accurate and effective since 1966). All this adds up to a 5.2% yielding dividend aristocrat with long-term double-digit dividend growth potential that should be capable of delivering nearly 21% annualized total returns over the coming decade.

When I see such quality trading at such a discount, it's not hard for me to justify "reaching for a bucket, not a thimble". While the high-risk and high volatility nature of drug stocks means that AbbVie (and pharma stocks in general) might not be right for everyone, I have no qualms about continuing to pound the table about this Grade A industry blue chip for anyone comfortable with the risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.