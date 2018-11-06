People's United: Time To Buy?

Photo Source

People's United Bank (PBCT) is a mid-sized regional bank with $33 billion in deposits and $32 billion in loans. The bank has been a slow grower but has shown it is able to maintain a safe portfolio that throws off a growing stream of cash. As the bank acquires smaller regional banks, it further becomes a target itself for a larger regional bank that wants to enter the northeast. The shares have traded down to a new 52-week low and while they don't offer a great historical return, they do offer an attractive well-covered dividend. Those looking to invest in the financials while producing a stream of income should take a further look into People's United.

Performance

People's United has been a steady performer in the regional banking group. While results don't show outstanding growth and drastically improving metrics, the bank has been improving itself quarter after quarter.

In the most recent quarter, the bank saw earnings in line with expectations and revenue growth that slightly missed expectations. While the bank saw deposits increase around 2% to $33.1 billion, it did not see much in the way of loan growth. With loans increasing less than 1%, it is hard for the bank to have a continuing growing stream of income.

In the meantime, as deposits continue to grow, the bank has to continue to pay interest on the deposits while generating less of a return from these deposits. This is something the bank has been trying to address by acquiring Vend Lease, a $1 billion equipment finance company, along with the acquisition of First Connecticut Bank (FBNK). Luckily, this bank is continuing to see strong loan growth in its portfolio and should add a bit over $100 million in revenue per year to People's Bank.

The company continues to see a decrease in its quarter over quarter efficiency ratio.

This is a positive for investors as it means the company is getting its costs under control. Investors should continue to watch this metric moving forward to ensure it does not increase once again. The ability of management to drive earnings growth from being a prudent manager of capital is important in driving shareholder returns.

The company continues to be diversified in which states its loans are allocated to but will see an increase in allocation to Connecticut in the coming quarters.

What should be watched is the lucrative New York market. Ensuring continued growth in this area is important as it is a large portion of the portfolio and historically, a large growth contributor. Seeing the sudden slow down in its multi-family loans in the market is what may be causing downward pressure on the share price. Ensuring growth across its largest markets is very important for investors and seeing the bank take on more risk may be warranted. Typically, the bank's conservative lending standards have been looked upon positively but may continue to affect performance going forward.

The bank does see a particular risk, however, operating exclusively in the northeast market. If continued higher taxes and a lack of wage growth pressure the population to move to lower-taxed states, it could see continued pressure on loan growth and even a decline in deposits. Many of the wealthy individuals who often are the ones investing in real estate and generating the commercial loan growth, are being enticed to move outside of the heavier taxed states due to the new TCJA. With a cap on deductible property tax, many of these individuals are now moving south and are probably not coming back. People's United could fight this risk, however. Acquiring a bank with a Mid-Atlantic focus would allow it to capture the rising growth in those states. People's United could also become an acquisition target for southern banks such as BB&T (BBT) or Fifth Third Bank (FITB). As these banks look to grow their reach, an expansion into the north would be made much easier by acquiring a bank with a $6 billion market cap.

Valuation

At this time, many banks are trading at low P/E multiples due to the fear of the end of the cycle. Despite rising rates being a positive factor for net interest income, it can often be a negative for loan growth. As we have already begun to see, there has been a slowdown in new loans made across the country.

As noted in the second quarter report from the FDIC, loans and leases increased by $337.6 billion during the 12-month period ended June 30. This is only a 3.7% increase and it was the third consecutive drop in loan growth and down from 6.7% growth the year before.

As it becomes possible that we are beginning to see the top of the cycle in bank loans, investors should consider paying more historical valuations instead of assuming growth will continue. Banks should be able to continue to perform steadily, however, due to the current strong economic status.

Looking at some valuation statistics, we see the following.

Currently, People's United Bank trades at its lowest P/B ratio in almost 5 years. This is typically a valuation metric investors like to use when purchasing bank stocks as it indicated you're purchasing $1 of assets for $1.03 in this case. Meaning very little premium is being paid for a business beyond its assets and almost no premium for its earnings stream. The P/E ratio is also the lowest it has been beyond 2014 and way below its average of 16.33x.

Furthermore, looking at additional statistics versus its industry group, we can see that the shares may not offer value compared to other alternatives.

However, once again versus its own history, it does show a strong case for investing now.

Investors may also be appeased by the strong dividend People's United offers. Certainly, higher than many other banks and having been raised for the past 10 years, it is now a dividend achiever. The $0.175 quarterly dividend is currently giving investors a 4.4% yield. However, the growth has been small at $0.01 a year. While greater growth would be great, it is hard to say it would do much to propel a higher stock price as we can see a 4%+ yield has hardly done so.

Compared to other regional peers, People's doesn't offer the lowest forward P/E but nor does it have the highest. It does, however, offer the highest yield. This should be appealing for investors in a rising interest rate environment. As the bank offers a higher yield than bond alternatives, the stock will continue to be an attractive equity offering.

Conclusion

People's United continues to offer investors a steady performance of slow growth. Limited due to its exposure to a select area, growth may not be the highest compared to peers but it is predictable nonetheless. Investors looking for a higher-yielding bank investment would be treated well by People's United but should not expect the high dividend growth rates given by peers and national banks. People's United is making moves to position itself to see more growth with its recent acquisitions and could continue to expand outside of its region should it see attractive targets. The company could also become a target itself as it has an attractive deposit base and loan portfolio. Keeping an eye on trends in the region it operates in is important as it could see further pressure on growth due to the population decrease in the areas it operates in. Investors looking for more growth would be advised to look at other banks but those looking for yield would be advised to take a further look at PBCT. The valuation looks fair at this time compared to its own history and its conservative lending practices should leave investors feeling safe in the event of a recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.