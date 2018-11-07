Are There Bullish Opportunities Left? - Today's Editors' Picks

As the market slowly prices in the latest batch of earnings, could there still be bullish opportunities available even in the face of a potential economic slowdown? Several of our contributors answer that question with a resounding “yes” and make the case for unique situations where they see upside. Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Contributors Dave Dierking, CFA, Jennifer Warren, Elazar Advisors, LLC, Underfollowed Opportunities, Investor 2012, SC Capital Group, Kyla Scanlon, Logan Kane, Dividend Master, Robert Honeywill, Brad Thomas, Scott Kennedy, and Brecht Hanssens bring us some of the best ideas for today. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: An efficient frontier visualization of ETF portfolio allocations, created by Logan Kane.

Comment of the day, by giofls:

Lampert ran Sears like a CFO, not like a CEO. He focused on the money, not the customers. He realized early on that Sears owned a lot of valuable real estate, but he never seemed to connect the dots that the real estate was only valuable because it generated a lot of customer sales. He realize early on that Sears owned a lot of great brands (e.g., Craftsman), but took the "3G approach" of bleeding those brands dry instead of investing in them to keep them customer relevant. Whatever efforts he made to refresh the brand failed miserably because he never seemed to look at it from the customer's point of view. Brilliant financial guys can be great company "flippers" (like PE) because they understand the math of buying some problems and quickly cleaning them up for sale. Over over the 2-4 years they own something, they can limit any damage to the brand equity. But those financial geniuses rarely make good long-term business operators because like Lampert, they are willing to sacrifice customer goodwill for money. It is interesting to do post-mortems on situations like this, not to beat up Lampert or anyone else, but to look for relevance going forward. Is 3G doing to KHC exactly what Lampert did with Sears?

Image of the day: The Old Well, a landmark at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Fun Fact Of The Day:

The shape of the sun is considered a rare example of a near-perfect sphere in nature.

Thanks for reading. Please share your ‘Editor’s Pick’ with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Rodolfo