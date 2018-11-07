Cancer Research Highlight: AVEO Oncology Hatches Its Big Breakout In Kidney Cancer

Please note that I am affiliated with Avisol Capital Partners and their Total Pharma Tracker service. They have also covered the companies in this article in their writings, and I wanted to make readers aware of the potential for overlapping coverage.

If you missed it, I recently published an article on Seeking Alpha about AVEO Oncology (AVEO), a company whose fortunes rest largely on the development of a single tyrosine kinase inhibitor: tivozanib. Feel free to check that out here for a full analysis of the company.

The main takeaways I had for AVEO at that time were that the company had an interesting risk/benefit profile, with a real possibility of grabbing significant market share in the realm of advanced renal cell carcinoma (the most common form of kidney cancer).

Tivozanib was approved last year in Europe as part of the continuum of care for advanced renal cell carcinoma. However, so far, they have been unable to make a similar break in the United States, and they've pinned a lot of hope on the results of TIVO-3, a phase 3 trial designed to support approval for tivozanib in the third-line treatment setting. There was a rumbling under the surface a month ago when AVEO announced that they would be doing the top-line analysis of TIVO-3 before the target number of progression-free survival events had been met.

The news

As it turns out, that gamble paid off. Despite some loss of statistical power, TIVO-3's top-line data are positive. Tivozanib achieved a 24% reduction in the risk of progression or death in patients with 2 prior lines of therapy compared with sorafenib.

Median progression-free survival was 5.6 months with tivozanib, a 1.7-month absolute improvement compared with sorafenib. No full overall survival analysis could be performed yet, and there was not yet a significant difference between the two arms in terms of overall survival.

Looking forward

TIVO-3 was remarkable for its robustness. The pretreated disease setting in renal cell carcinoma is generally considered an area of high unmet need, so new therapies tend to enter, be approved, and get inserted into the standard of care wherever they seem to fit.

But that's a losing battle for an upstart compound like tivozanib, since there are too many viable options in the progressive disease setting. By poising the drug in the third-line treatment setting, AVEO has cleverly positioned themselves to not compete directly with the current standard first-line treatment options, as well as the rising forces of Exelixis' (EXEL) cabozantinib and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) nivolumab.

Given these findings, there doesn't appear to be much reason why tivozanib couldn't lay claim to the entire third-line treatment setting, while also making its case for consideration in the first line, thanks to the previously released TIVO-1 study results.

For its end, AVEO plans to submit a new drug application for tivozanib in the next 6 months, which I feel is a reasonable timeline that could slip some, given the complexity of these submission (particularly for a small biotech).

I also want to head off a potential concern that people might have with the overall survival results. AVEO divulged that there was no significant difference between the two arms. You might ask "isn't the whole point to improve how long the patient lives?" And the answer would be yes, but unfortunately, it's not as simple as that. Even if tivozanib is absolutely the better drug, it's important to remember that many, if not most, patients have extra treatment options after the third line. So they can continue to stack these 3 to 4 months of progression-free survival, prolonging overall survival.

This is a well-known problem of using overall survival as an endpoint in clinical trials where the standard of care continues to improve over time. You can't ethically stop patients from taking "salvage" treatments, so the overall survival benefit can be masked. Therefore, I don't expect overall survival to be a requirement for approval of tivozanib in the United States.

Key investment takeaways

I think my thoughts from the previous article continue to apply here:

If TIVO-3 works out, and if AVEO can definitively resolves its cash issues, then I see no reason why it can't appreciate to a $1 or $2 billion market cap company in the next few years. Even if it has to dilute another time or two, that level of appreciation would make the risk worth it for an investor who is currently on the sidelines.

Now they've accomplished a big part of this thesis. Obviously, if you took the risk immediately after that, then you're probably happy with your investment today. This is a strong signal that AVEO is going to be able to gain the approval they so desperately need in the US.

This could mean that the upside for AVEO continues, even in the face of needing to raise funds. If they get a drug approval in first- and third-line renal cell carcinoma, then there is huge potential for continued gains from here. I would expect the period before the submission to be maddeningly quiet, before entering a period of high speculation after they get their NDA in.

Of course, anything, good or bad, can happen in the meantime. Maybe they need to get funds with a big dilutionary cash raise. Maybe they get a lucrative partnership. The point is this: AVEO remains a tantalizing investment opportunity, one well worth a deeper dive for the risk taker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.