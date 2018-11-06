Lumber Liquidators: Comparable Store Sales Growth Slows In Q3

This results in Lumber Liquidators' share value (based on 2019 estimates) being reduced from $14 to $13.

Comps growth is around 1% lower than I expected for 2018, while adjusted operating margins are in-line with my expectations.

Lumber Liquidators (LL) reported Q3 2018 results that involved positive (but below expectations) comparable store sales along with a slight reduction in comps guidance for the full year. This slowdown in sales growth was partly caused by a reduction in advertising spend and depth of promotions, which resulted in Lumber Liquidators doing fairly well in terms of operating margins for the quarter.

Slowdown In Comps Growth

Lumber Liquidators reported disappointing Q3 2018 comparable store sales growth, ending up at +2.1% for the quarter. This was lower than its comps growth in the previous two quarters.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 +2.9% +4.7% +2.1%

I had expected Lumber Liquidators to do around +4% comps in 2018, which would have required Lumber Liquidators to average around +4.2% comps after the first half of 2018. That seemed like a reasonable expectation after Q2 2018's +4.7% comps.

However, Lumber Liquidators is now expecting to do around +2.5% to +3.5% comps growth for the whole year. This translates into an expectation for +0.3% to +4.2% comps in Q4 2018 (or around +2.3% at guidance midpoint).

Source: Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators blamed a reduction in promotional discounts and advertising for negatively impacting traffic and sales in the latter part of the quarter.

Operating Margins Improve Compared To First Half

While comparable store sales growth was fairly weak during the quarter, Lumber Liquidators did post good adjusted gross margin and operating margin results as a result of trimming advertising and the size of promotional discounts.

Lumber Liquidators reported 36.2% adjusted gross margins and 3.3% adjusted operating margins for Q3 2018, bringing its year-to-date total to 35.8% and 1.7%, respectively.

Lumber Liquidators reduced its adjusted operating margin expectations for the year down to 1.6% to 2.0% of revenues (from 2.0% to 3.0%), although this was inline with my previous expectations that its adjusted operating margin would end up at around 1.8%.

Updated 2018 Outlook

The reduction in comps guidance results in Lumber Liquidators losing around $10 million in net sales from my previous model, which had +4% comps. This puts Lumber Liquidators' expected 2018 sales at $1.091 million.

Adjusted gross margin is now expected to be around 35.7% for the year, while the 1.8% adjusted operating margin that I had modeled before remains the same. Thus, Lumber Liquidators is still forecast to generate $20 million in operating income for 2018 (excluding special items).

$ Million 2018 Net Sales $1,091 Adjusted Gross Margin $389 Adjusted SG&A $369 Adjusted Operating Income $20

Future Outlook

I previously estimated that Lumber Liquidators would suffer a 1% gross margin impact from tariffs in 2019 and that it would end up at around 35.8% gross margins in 2019 (with other margin improvement items canceling out the impact of tariffs). I think that's probably still reasonable as an estimate for 2019.

However, with growth already slowing a bit during the second half of 2018, I'm trimming my 2019 estimate to +1% comps growth instead of +2% comps growth. This reduces the EBITDA estimate for Lumber Liquidators from $44 million to $41 million and its estimated value from around $14 per share down to $13 per share.

Conclusion

While Lumber Liquidators is still displaying comparable store sales growth, its growth has slowed and its traffic remains fairly soft overall. On the other hand, its operating margin situation is around what I expected.

Going forward, Lumber Liquidators will need to deal with the impact of 10% tariffs on imports from China in Q4 2018, while 2019 may bring an increase to 25% tariffs. It can probably mitigate much of the impact of tariffs, but overall there will likely be at least a modest impact on gross margins and comps growth. Based on 2019 expectations, Lumber Liquidators is close to fairly priced, while there may be some longer-term upside as it mitigates the tariff issue more.

