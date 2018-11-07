Sealed Air Has Long-Term Potential

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) has struggled over the past few years. The stock peaked in 2015, and is down 40% since then. Especially the sell-off in September and October of this year did a number on the stock price. That said, the most recent quarterly report shows that the company's sales seem to bottom. Both sales and net income did quite well, while growth came from all regions. I believe the recovery is gaining steam, even though there are fundamental risks that could spoil the fun.

The Trend Is Up - And It Looks Promising

Before going into any details, it becomes clear that the company has entered a new upswing after the decline between Q4/2016 and Q2/2017. At this point, EPS is back at 2016 levels after going up without any major problems. Third-quarter EPS came in at $0.61, which is in line with expectations of $0.60. It is also 33% higher compared to $0.45 in Q3 of 2017. It is also the third consecutive quarter of positive EPS growth.

Sales totaled $1.19 billion, which is exactly the number analysts expected. They are also 5% higher on a year-on-year basis.

The bad news is that margins were under pressure. Gross margins declined to 17.0% from 18.4% a year ago, while EBITDA margins fell to 30.8% from 31.9%. The company blames rising raw material and freight costs, as well as lower global volumes from its utility business.

Adjusted EBITDA fell short of our expectations due to currency headwinds and higher than expected raw material and freight costs. More specifically to Product Care, we experienced higher absorption costs due to lower global volume in our utility business, which accounts for 30% of the division's sales. We expect these challenges to continue into year-end, which is reflected in our full year 2018 outlook...

That said, there is plenty of good news. One thing is the ongoing margin expansion. Yes, Q3 did disappoint, but overall we see that margins are improving on an LTM basis. This trend has been going on since 2014 and could not even be stopped during the economic decline in 2014 and 2015.

Sealed Air was also able to grow sales in all regions on a constant dollar basis. North American sales improved 6%, which is the biggest market with 55% of total sales. EMEA sales improved 2%, while declining 0.3% on a constant dollar basis. Asia Pacific sales accelerated 18%. Currency changes pushed this growth rate down to 13%. Latin American sales increased 24%, but just 1% when adjusted for currency changes.

That said, reported sales growth has slowed over the past 3 quarters. Sales growth is down from 10% in Q1 and 8% in Q2. However, this is only based on currency fluctuations. Sales on a constant dollar basis are actually higher than they were in Q1, while volumes are more or less unchanged.

One of the consequences of rising input prices is a revision of full-year expectations.

Total sales are expected to come in at $4.7 billion. Sales expectations are unchanged. What has changed is pretty much everything else that is being impacted by rising input costs. Adjusted EBITDA expectations have been lowered by $30 million due to unfavorable currency impacts and rising costs. Adjusted EPS has been lowered by $0.05 on both the lower and upper range. Free cash flow expectations are down $50 million.

Before I go further, let me once again say that the company does not have structural problems, nor does it have an obsolete product portfolio. The current problems are mainly the result of rising input inflation and currency headwinds. I also explained this in my previous article, where I discussed several strategic acquisitions to keep the product portfolio up-to-date.

The AFP acquisition will form a synergy with the recent Fagerdala acquisition. This synergy will expand Sealed Air's fabricated design capabilities for the electronics, transportation, and industrial markets. These acquisitions will improve Sealed Air's position in the SIOC (ship in own container) market thanks to an increasing number of distributors who want manufacturers to have their primary packaging parcel ready.

This is one of the reasons why I believe the stock is about to bottom. The current sell-off has pushed the stock down to $31. This level is likely going to give the stock some support. I think most headwinds are already priced in. At least the input inflation and currency headwinds should not be a surprise going forward, since this has been mentioned by the company quite a few times, while it is also the main reason behind the current full-year revisions.

Personally, I am not buying the stock. The reason is that I am a mid-term trader and mainly trade stocks based on economic cycles and catalysts within certain industries. Sealed Air is a different story. The company has a great product portfolio and is currently in the early stages of a recovery. I think investors should hold this stock for at least a few years to get the full potential of the recovery.

The biggest headwind is a slowing economy, which could increase the time horizon of the investment.

